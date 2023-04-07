Jason Kidd on resting players: We were fighting for our lives, but the organization made the decision

“We were fighting for our lives, and understanding this is a situation we’re in, but the organization has made the decision to change,” Mavs coach Jason Kidd said during his pregame media availability. “So, you know, we have to go by that and that’s something that happens. So the guys that are playing, we got to go out there and put our best foot forward and we talked about that this afternoon.
Source: Tim MacMahon @ ESPN
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
11 for Luka Doncic in the first quarter tonight. If he does not return, as Jason Kidd said he would not, and Jayson Tatum’s night is over after playing the first half, here’s the NBA scoring race with two days left… pic.twitter.com/xXil5lNxKc – 9:08 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From what Jason Kidd said before the game, that’s it for Doncic for the night: 13 points and 5 rebounds in 12 minutes.
And if he’s done for the season, he scored 2,138 points in 66 games, an average of 32.39 points. – 9:08 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd: “We were fighting for our lives, and understanding this is a situation we’re in, but the organization has made the decision to change.”
ESPN story on the Mavs’ final-week transition to tanking: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:09 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka Doncic ‘probably’ done for season after Mavericks’ first quarter, Jason Kidd says dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:51 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Luka Doncic will sit out after the first quarter against the Bulls and then be “done for the season,” HC Jason Kidd announced.
Dallas will be eliminated from playoff contention if they lose tonight. pic.twitter.com/UpsSb6a8pG – 7:15 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Luka Doncic will only play the first quarter tonight according to Head Coach Jason Kidd. – 6:58 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Couple of tweets, Jason Kidd explaining the organization’s decision to in effect pull the plug. pic.twitter.com/BCKgSyAN34 – 6:55 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving: “These two are meant to be together. It just takes time. As much as you guys wanna rush the process, it just takes time, that’s just nature. These are not robots or AI, these are human beings.” pic.twitter.com/jie96Rb6Dx – 9:15 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mark Cuban Q&A: ‘I blew it’ on roster; keeping Kyrie Irving; Jason Kidd not the problem dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:42 AM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Here’s what Jason Kidd had to say about the Mavericks’ 123-119 win over Sacramento on Wednesday night.
mavs.com/mavs-nip-kings/ – 12:05 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving: “Those two are meant to be together. It just takes time.” – 11:09 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks’ governor Mark Cuban opened up Wednesday about retaining Jason Kidd, Kyrie Irving and a lot of other topics. Lots of kernels of wisdom here.
mavs.com/cuban-backs-ki… – 9:58 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Spencer Dinwiddie is the second Net since ’96-97 to dish out 11 assists with no turnovers in a first half, joining Jason Kidd (12/27/01 at Detroit). – 8:22 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Spencer Dinwiddie is the second #Nets player since 1996-97 to dish out 11 assists with no turnovers in a first half. He joins Jason Kidd, who did it Dec. 27, 2001, also at Detroit. – 8:08 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Spencer Dinwiddie recorded 10 assists (with no turnovers) in the first quarter.
Since quarter stats were first tracked (1996-97), Dinwiddie is the third Net with 10 assists in a quarter:
Jason Kidd – 1Q – 1/16/08 vs. New York
Robert Pack – 1Q – 12/23/96 at Chicago – 7:36 PM
Asked how Doncic reacted to the organization’s plan Wednesday, Kidd said: “I can’t speak for him. But I think when you look at, we all said that we want to have the opportunity to find a way to get in. And we were gonna play until told otherwise. And today is the day that we’ve been told that we’re gonna do something different. And so he’s gonna participate in the first quarter and then he’s done for the season.” -via ESPN / April 7, 2023
Kidd said the decision was made by Mark Cuban and Mavs general manager Nico Harrison. He said he was not involved in the decision-making process. Does Kidd agree with the decision? “Those are my bosses,” Kidd said, “so yes.” -via ESPN / April 7, 2023
Tim MacMahon: Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic: “He’s going to play the first quarter and then he’s done for the season.” Kidd then backed off the “for the season” declaration a bit, but that’s the plan. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 7, 2023
