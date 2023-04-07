Jazz signing Luka Samanic through next season

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Utah Jazz are signing F Luka Samanic through the 2023-2024 season, a deal including guaranteed money and trigger dates, his agents George Roussakis and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Samanic, 23, was the 19th overall pock to the Spurs in 2019.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Luka Samanic to sign new deal with Utah Jazz sportando.basketball/en/luka-samani… – 5:44 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Samanic is signing with the Utah Jazz through the 2023-24 season #NBA
Luka Samanic is signing with the Utah Jazz through the 2023-24 season #NBA
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Luka Samanic was drafted 19th overall in 2019 and somewhere on the path to the tower, Roland has a dream about a Croatian basketball player.
This tweet is for like 5 people. – 2:09 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Luka Samanic agrees to multi-year deal with the Utah Jazz deseret.com/2023/4/6/23673… pic.twitter.com/e7F1k5GVPy – 1:33 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
The Triple Team! 3 thoughts on
1. Kelly Olynyk’s near triple-double, and the ridiculousness of the streak
2. Will Hardy’s thoughts on Luka Samanic’s new deal
3. Thoughts on playoff elimination day
sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 1:31 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Simone Fontecchio walked up to Luka Samanic after the game and hugged and congratulated him on his new contract with the @utahjazz.
Cool to see how quickly the news spread throughout the locker room. – 11:54 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
League sources confirm the Jazz are signing Luka Samanic to a deal through next season. @wojespn first with the news – 11:37 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Utah Jazz are signing F Luka Samanic through the 2023-2024 season, a deal including guaranteed money and trigger dates, his agents George Roussakis and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Samanic, 23, was the 19th overall pock to the Spurs in 2019. – 11:26 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
If I were the Jazz (I’m not) I would sign Luka Samanic to a non guaranteed contract and have him in camp next year. He’s worth a longer look – 10:33 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jazz starting lineup:
Kris Dunn
Ochai Agbaji
Luka Samanic
Kelly Olynyk
Udoka Azubuike – 8:35 PM
Sarah Todd: Can confirm that Luka Samanic is signing for the rest of the season with the Jazz with partial guarantee for next season. He will be with the Jazz through the summer and at training camp and is hoping that the Jazz will keep him on the roster after that -via Twitter @NBASarah / April 7, 2023
Sarah Todd: Luka Samanic said that he anticipates being in Utah for a lot of the summer and potentially could play with the Jazz in Summer League as well as being here during training camp. -via Twitter @NBASarah / April 7, 2023
The Utah Jazz have signed forward Luka Šamanić (SHAW-ma-nich) to a 10-day contract. -via NBA.com / March 28, 2023