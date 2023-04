Joel Embiid won't play vs. Hawks

Joel Embiid may have played in his final regular-season contest of the 2022-23 campaign. The 76ers center will not play against the Atlanta Hawks Friday night at State Farm Arena, according to sources. The MVP frontrunner didn’t travel to Atlanta with the team Thursday night. James Harden, however, was scheduled to travel with the team. This comes after the Miami Heat defeated the Sixers, 129-101, Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Embiid finished with a team-high 21 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 30 minutes, 26 seconds The 7-foot-2, 280-pounder sat out the fourth quarter.Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer