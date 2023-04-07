Joel Embiid won't play vs. Hawks

Joel Embiid may have played in his final regular-season contest of the 2022-23 campaign. The 76ers center will not play against the Atlanta Hawks Friday night at State Farm Arena, according to sources. The MVP frontrunner didn’t travel to Atlanta with the team Thursday night. James Harden, however, was scheduled to travel with the team. This comes after the Miami Heat defeated the Sixers, 129-101, Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Embiid finished with a team-high 21 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 30 minutes, 26 seconds The 7-foot-2, 280-pounder sat out the fourth quarter.
Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid & Giannis Antetokounmpo have been the three best players in the NBA this season & no matter which wins league MVP, a foreign-born star will claim the honor the fifth consecutive year – the longest drought ever for American players wapo.st/3ZNhkKE – 6:50 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers vs. Miami Heat takeaways: Lacking energy, Embiid still contributing, Jalen McDaniels comfortable inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:05 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sources: Joel Embiid won’t play against Atlanta Hawks on Friday inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 11:53 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New @LockedOnHeat
– Heat prepared for Joel Embiid, 76ers
– No. 6 seed still in play
– Will 76ers regret tonight’s performance?
open.spotify.com/episode/1W1u4B… – 11:33 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid will not play against the Atlanta Hawks Friday night at State Farm Arena, according to sources. The MVP frontrunner isn’t even traveling with the team tonight to Atlanta. – 10:52 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
After 21 points for Joel Embiid in a blowout loss to Miami, the scoring race tightened a bit.
Embiid- 33.07
Luka- 32.69
Unlikely to change barring some sort of David Robinson type of game to end the 94 season. Mark Aguirre is the only other Mav to finish 2nd in ppg, 83-84 (29.5). – 10:00 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
NEW: Heat cruise to a win over the 76ers by slowing down Joel Embiid and making 3s. Keep hope for the No. 6 seed alive. allucanheat.com/2023/04/06/mia… – 9:50 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Joel Embiid had 21 tonight, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 9 thus far in the first half, here’s the NBA scoring race at 9:50pm.
TATUM 2,204
Embiid 2,183
Doncic 2,125
SGA 2,122 – 9:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sitting on 21 tonight, Embiid is now avg. 33.07 points per game.
By my math, if Joel didn’t play 1 more minute before the playoffs, Luka Doncic would need 59 points in 1 game or 92 pts in his final 2 games to steal the 2023 scoring title.
(Don’t show this to Luka). – 9:21 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Korkmaz is in for Harden. Would assume both he and Embiid are done for the night. – 9:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go up 26 in third, take 96-78 lead into fourth on 76ers. Butler with 24 for Heat. Embiid 21 for 76ers. – 9:10 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Twenty-one point halftime lead for the Heat.
– Four Heat players with at least two made 3s (Herro, Strus, Lowry, Love)
– Zone has slowed Embiid some (15 points, still) but has taken Harden out of his comfort zone (3 of 10 shooting, pair of turnovers) – 8:35 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Heat 67, Sixers 46. Sixers trailed by as many as 25 while Miami buried 11 three-pointers. Embiid with 15 points and 4 rebounds. Sixers committed 8 turnovers that were parlayed into 17 points. – 8:31 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid attacking Jimmy Butler on switches — good
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid has hit the floor three times already tonight. #BetterBeCarefulFlow – 8:20 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden since the Toronto game: 11-30 from the field, just six free-throw attempts in 84 minutes.
For the second straight game, the non-Embiid unit looks bad. Getting smoked tonight by a Miami unit without Butler or Bam. – 8:13 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid with 12 points and four rebounds in the first quarter. The Heat lead 41-31 after one. – 8:05 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Heat 41, Sixers 31 at the end of the first after McDaniels’ 3 right before the buzzer. Heat made 15 of their 22 shots and have 15 bench points. Embiid with 12 points on 5 of 7 shooting and 4 rebounds. – 8:03 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
EMBIID DIDN’T EVEN LOOK AT THE BASKET 😳
(via @sixers)
pic.twitter.com/9ix15TdYl4 – 7:59 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid’s already got 10 and 4, but Heat have started 11-of-18 from the floor to lead 27-23 late in the first. Miami is trying to stay out of the play-in tournament. – 7:52 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Unlike the last game against the Pistons when Strus had to guard Jalen Duren, he can at least hide on PJ Tucker tonight against the 76ers.
Something to watch: How soon does Miami send help when Embiid gets it down low vs Bam? – 7:07 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tyrese Maxey (neck stiffness) is out tonight.
Starters: Harden-Melton-Tucker-Harris-Embiid – 7:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Despite being locked into No. 3 in East, 76ers rolling out their regulars, with Joel Embiid, P.J. Tucker, Tobias Harris, De’Anthony Melton and James Harden starting. – 7:04 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Tyrese Maxey is out for the Sixers tonight.
James Harden
De’Anthony Melton
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker
Joel Embiid – 7:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Doc Rivers on Joel
Embiid in MVP race emphatically says, “It’s over. That one is over.” – 5:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid this season:
— 33.3 PPG | 10.2 RPG | 1.7 BPG
— Most PPG on 50+ FG% since MJ
— 1st in PPG this season
The most 50-point games in a season by a center since Kareem. pic.twitter.com/wksl6C23lY – 4:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Despite already being locked into the East’s No. 3 playoff seed, it appears that the 76ers will play both Joel Embiid and James Harden vs. Heat tonight.
Only 76ers rotation players on 3:30 p.m. injury report are Maxey, Melton and Tucker, who are all questionable. – 3:38 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Only good things and no bad things can happen if Joel Embiid and James Harden play tonight, right? 😳 – 2:06 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
April 6 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.44
2, Nikola Jokić: 15.93
3. Luka Dončić: 15.3
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.4
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.09
6. Damian Lillard: 13.86
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.8
8. Anthony Davis: 13.39
9. Domantas Sabonis: 12.56
10. LeBron James: 12.54 pic.twitter.com/sOj4juIspd – 9:47 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
This play had me thinking about how we don’t talk enough about how damn great Joel Embiid is. So I wrote about Embiid, the mid-range killer. theathletic.com/4384522/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/A0H1VLRNTB – 9:22 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Sooo many Phillies issues
Embiid wraps up MVP
Ballpark prices
Peeps
⬇️ go.audacy.com/oIEa6tj6Lyb – 6:40 AM
Embiid’s status for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center has yet to be determined, according to a source. However, there’s a great chance that he won’t play out of caution. Embiid is closing on his second consecutive scoring title, averaging a league-best 33.1 points per game. He’s also seventh in rebounds (10.2) and blocks (1.7). -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / April 7, 2023
Austin Krell: The MVP discussion brought up again, Rivers interjects, “The MVP is over. I said that already”, before going on to answer the question. Says Joel Embiid and Harden should be first-teamers because they play for the Sixers. -via Twitter @NBAKrell / April 6, 2023
NBA Central: Pascal Siakam says Joel Embiid is the MVP (Via @TheVolumeSports ) pic.twitter.com/kTyEsIBZzN -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / April 6, 2023