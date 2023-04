Khris Middleton undergoes MRI on right knee

Bucks star Khris Middleton underwent an MRI on his ailing right knee on Thursday and results came back clean, according to sources. Middleton is expected to use the next week or so to rehab the knee in hopes of being ready for the playoffs beginning April 15.The Bucks clinched the top seed and the NBA’s best regular-season record this week, led largely by another MVP-caliber campaign from Giannis Antetokounmpo. But Middleton contributed 15.1 points, 4.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. He has been a significant part of the Bucks’ success over the last few seasons.Middleton has battled knee issues that kept him out earlier this season for an extended amount of time. The Bucks got good news this time around, but this definitely got me thinking about his honest and candid conversation earlier in the year with our own Eric Nehm about how hard it was for him to rehab.Source: Shams Charania, Zach Harper, Zach Harper and Shams Charania @ The Athletic