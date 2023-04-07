Khris Middleton undergoes MRI on right knee

Bucks star Khris Middleton underwent an MRI on his ailing right knee on Thursday and results came back clean, according to sources. Middleton is expected to use the next week or so to rehab the knee in hopes of being ready for the playoffs beginning April 15.The Bucks clinched the top seed and the NBA’s best regular-season record this week, led largely by another MVP-caliber campaign from Giannis Antetokounmpo. But Middleton contributed 15.1 points, 4.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. He has been a significant part of the Bucks’ success over the last few seasons.Middleton has battled knee issues that kept him out earlier this season for an extended amount of time. The Bucks got good news this time around, but this definitely got me thinking about his honest and candid conversation earlier in the year with our own Eric Nehm about how hard it was for him to rehab.
Source: Shams Charania, Zach Harper, Zach Harper and Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bucks star Khris Middleton underwent an MRI on his knee Thursday and he is expected to rehab for the next week or so in hopes of being ready for start of the playoffs, sources say.
Bucks star Khris Middleton underwent an MRI on his knee Thursday and he is expected to rehab for the next week or so in hopes of being ready for start of the playoffs, sources say.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Grizzlies still need one win (or one Sacramento loss) to clinch the No. 2 seed over the Kings. They play the Bucks tomorrow. The Grizzlies aren’t planning to rest anyone at this point. The Bucks have ruled out Antetokounmpo, Middleton, Holiday, Lopez, Allen and Connaughton. – 12:00 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
If the Grizzlies beat the Bucks (without Giannis, Jrue, Middleton or Lopez) tomorrow night, Memphis will have the #2 seed locked up before the season finale vs OKC. – 11:15 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Grayson Allen, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez are among the Bucks players listed as out against the Grizzlies for Friday. The Grizzlies will clinch the No. 2 seed in the West with a win. – 6:43 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
With the No. 1 seed wrapped up, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez are all OUT tomorrow night for the Bucks against the Grizzlies – 6:38 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks submitted their injury report for Friday’s game against the Grizzlies.
OUT:
Grayson Allen (right ankle sprain)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness)
Pat Connaughton (right ankle sprain)
Khris Middleton (right knee soreness)
Jrue Holiday (rest)
Brook Lopez (rest) – 6:36 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Potentially big news for OKC:
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
One clarification on Khris Middleton’s knee history: he’s dealt with varying degrees of RIGHT knee soreness since partially tearing his meniscus in 2011 at Texas A&M, and that’s the knee which he has had soreness in this season. The MCL sprain in April 2022 was to his LEFT knee. – 2:51 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Milwaukee Bucks clinched the No. 1 seed without Giannis, Middleton
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
I’ve been driving the Joel Embiid MVP bus all year. Still am. But if the Bucks win 60 games mostly without Khris Middleton. It will be hard not to vote for Giannis. – 1:28 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Postgame Locked on Bucks w/@fmaddenNBA
🏀 Bucks lock up NBA’s best record
🏀 Khris Middleton exits early with “knee soreness”
🏀 Bobby and Brook takeover
🏀 Wes Matthews back in the rotation?
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Khris Middleton’s injury was a re-aggravation of what he’s been dealing with all season
He was not sure whether Middleton would play either of the final two games of the regular season – 10:19 PM
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Khris Middleton’s injury was a re-aggravation of what he’s been dealing with all season
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Khris Middleton injury update: Bucks star leaves game vs. Bulls with knee soreness
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
After missing Trae Young and De’Andre Hunter last night, Bulls now facing team without Giannis and Middleton, who Bucks say is out for rest of game with right knee soreness. – 8:20 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Khris Middleton will not return to Wednesday’s game against the Bulls with right knee soreness, the Bucks announce – 8:16 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Here is the Bucks injury report for tonight’s game vs. Wizards. (Sorry. Thought this tweet went out yesterday. My bad.)
OUT:
Grayson Allen (right ankle sprain)
Khris Middleton (r. knee injury mgmt)
Probable:
Jevon Carter (left knee soreness)
Meyers Leonard (left calf soreness) – 10:19 AM
More on this storyline
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer called Middleton’s injury a reaggravation of the right knee soreness that has bothered him for most of the season. He was not sure whether Middleton would play in either of the team’s final two regular-season games. “We’ll learn more going forward,” Budenholzer said. “So, I couldn’t say tonight.” -via ESPN / April 6, 2023
Milwaukee: Khris Middleton (right knee injury management) and Grayson Allen (right ankle sprain) have been downgraded to out for Tuesday’s game against Washington. Meyers Leonard (left calf soreness) has been upgraded to probable. -via HoopsHype / April 3, 2023
Eric Nehm: Just chatted with Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer after today’s practice. He made it seem like Khris Middleton should avoid missing any games with his upper lip laceration. Budenholzer: “He got hit pretty good, but he’s in a good place and he’ll be ready to go.” -via Twitter @eric_nehm / April 1, 2023