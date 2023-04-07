Live stream: Knicks 60, Pelicans 60

The New York Knicks (47-33) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (41-39) at Smoothie King Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday April 7, 2023
New York Knicks 60, New Orleans Pelicans 60 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
20-piece in the first half.
7/11 from the field.
Trey Murphy is special. pic.twitter.com/TpYmSXBIRP – 9:09 PM
20-piece in the first half.
7/11 from the field.
Trey Murphy is special. pic.twitter.com/TpYmSXBIRP – 9:09 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
btw Qdot is lighting it up… as usual. 🔥
📊 3 3-PTers at the half pic.twitter.com/clAm7QX9ui – 9:08 PM
btw Qdot is lighting it up… as usual. 🔥
📊 3 3-PTers at the half pic.twitter.com/clAm7QX9ui – 9:08 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Trey Murphy with 13 second-quarter points. He’s got 20 at half. Pels and Knicks are tied at 60. – 9:07 PM
Trey Murphy with 13 second-quarter points. He’s got 20 at half. Pels and Knicks are tied at 60. – 9:07 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pelicans 60, Knicks 60
– Trey: 20p, 7/11 FG, 2b
– BI: 10p, 4r, 3a
– CJ: 13p, 3r
Pels: 59.0 FG%, 4/14 3P, 10/11 FT
Knicks: 46.7 FG%, 8/25 3P, 10/12 FT – 9:06 PM
HALF: Pelicans 60, Knicks 60
– Trey: 20p, 7/11 FG, 2b
– BI: 10p, 4r, 3a
– CJ: 13p, 3r
Pels: 59.0 FG%, 4/14 3P, 10/11 FT
Knicks: 46.7 FG%, 8/25 3P, 10/12 FT – 9:06 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pels are doing a bunch of stuff to create scoring opportunities for Trey Murphy. He’s got 20 points on 7-11 shooting. – 9:03 PM
Pels are doing a bunch of stuff to create scoring opportunities for Trey Murphy. He’s got 20 points on 7-11 shooting. – 9:03 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Maybe #Pelicans are a little too fired up on some of these bullet passes. Seems like nearly all of their 5 turnovers – 9:01 PM
Maybe #Pelicans are a little too fired up on some of these bullet passes. Seems like nearly all of their 5 turnovers – 9:01 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Knife to Trigga.
it’s so lethal. pic.twitter.com/VO4W831nRF – 8:55 PM
Knife to Trigga.
it’s so lethal. pic.twitter.com/VO4W831nRF – 8:55 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i know they had to do it to get steven adams but it would be pretty cool if the grizzlies never traded trey murphy. he is so good at what that team needs – 8:53 PM
i know they had to do it to get steven adams but it would be pretty cool if the grizzlies never traded trey murphy. he is so good at what that team needs – 8:53 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
sorry Josh.
it’s still all love 🫶 pic.twitter.com/36QkPGaokf – 8:51 PM
sorry Josh.
it’s still all love 🫶 pic.twitter.com/36QkPGaokf – 8:51 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
oh nah what kinda bag is Trey in right now??????? pic.twitter.com/VKwIMjJtGq – 8:49 PM
oh nah what kinda bag is Trey in right now??????? pic.twitter.com/VKwIMjJtGq – 8:49 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Josh Hart was looking at Trey Murphy like “that wasn’t here last year” after Trey blocked his shot. – 8:48 PM
Josh Hart was looking at Trey Murphy like “that wasn’t here last year” after Trey blocked his shot. – 8:48 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Trey Murphy blocked Josh Hart’s shot out of bounds. Let him know about it. Josh was laughing. – 8:48 PM
Trey Murphy blocked Josh Hart’s shot out of bounds. Let him know about it. Josh was laughing. – 8:48 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Trey Murphy blocks Josh Hart and then he had some words for him.
Josh Hart almost burst out into laughter. 🤣 – 8:48 PM
Trey Murphy blocks Josh Hart and then he had some words for him.
Josh Hart almost burst out into laughter. 🤣 – 8:48 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
THE KNIFE TO TRIGGA.
MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN pic.twitter.com/UZ7GQFgA7Y – 8:46 PM
THE KNIFE TO TRIGGA.
MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN pic.twitter.com/UZ7GQFgA7Y – 8:46 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
If these two halftime scores hold, and they should, the East playoffs will be locked in about 90 minutes.
1. Milwaukee
2. BOSTON
3. Philadelphia
4. Cleveland
5. New York
6. Brooklyn
————–
7. Miami
8. Atlanta
9. Toronto
10. Chicago pic.twitter.com/zhR8rtAPy1 – 8:46 PM
If these two halftime scores hold, and they should, the East playoffs will be locked in about 90 minutes.
1. Milwaukee
2. BOSTON
3. Philadelphia
4. Cleveland
5. New York
6. Brooklyn
————–
7. Miami
8. Atlanta
9. Toronto
10. Chicago pic.twitter.com/zhR8rtAPy1 – 8:46 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Trey Murphy too smalling Evan Fournier after that drive and sweet kiss off the glass. His confidence is through the roof — play-in/playoff Trigga is going to be fun.
Pelicans have finally began a second quarter strongly, flipping a three-point deficit into a six-point lead. – 8:45 PM
Trey Murphy too smalling Evan Fournier after that drive and sweet kiss off the glass. His confidence is through the roof — play-in/playoff Trigga is going to be fun.
Pelicans have finally began a second quarter strongly, flipping a three-point deficit into a six-point lead. – 8:45 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Knicks 30, Pelicans 27
Ingram 8 pts
Murphy 7 pts
Jones 4 pts, 2 blks
Pels only had 3 assists on 8 field goals. Gotta get the ball moving on offense to create easier looks. – 8:39 PM
End of the 1st: Knicks 30, Pelicans 27
Ingram 8 pts
Murphy 7 pts
Jones 4 pts, 2 blks
Pels only had 3 assists on 8 field goals. Gotta get the ball moving on offense to create easier looks. – 8:39 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
*Knicks actually up 3 to end the first. Quickley has 15. He is so fun to watch this year. – 8:39 PM
*Knicks actually up 3 to end the first. Quickley has 15. He is so fun to watch this year. – 8:39 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
IQ is truly something special 😮💨
📊 15 PTS in Q1 pic.twitter.com/rW1BpgY5M8 – 8:39 PM
IQ is truly something special 😮💨
📊 15 PTS in Q1 pic.twitter.com/rW1BpgY5M8 – 8:39 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
lot of time left
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/gJsx49A5E9 – 8:39 PM
lot of time left
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/gJsx49A5E9 – 8:39 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
No Brunson, Randle or Robinson for the Knicks but they’ve still got some key players in against the Pelicans and have it tied through one quarter. Shaping up to be one of the few competitive games with stakes in these last 3 days. Quickley with 13 points already. – 8:36 PM
No Brunson, Randle or Robinson for the Knicks but they’ve still got some key players in against the Pelicans and have it tied through one quarter. Shaping up to be one of the few competitive games with stakes in these last 3 days. Quickley with 13 points already. – 8:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
postwork 101 with Jonas Valančiūnas pic.twitter.com/w0OT0OQodv – 8:29 PM
postwork 101 with Jonas Valančiūnas pic.twitter.com/w0OT0OQodv – 8:29 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The way Herb Jones and Trey Murphy have come along, it feels like the Pelicans are vintage CJ McCollum away from scaring someone in the first round.
But it’s hard to have a ton of faith that version of McCollum is arriving in the next week or so. – 8:21 PM
The way Herb Jones and Trey Murphy have come along, it feels like the Pelicans are vintage CJ McCollum away from scaring someone in the first round.
But it’s hard to have a ton of faith that version of McCollum is arriving in the next week or so. – 8:21 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
getcha weight up.
+1 for TMIII 💪 pic.twitter.com/sNmmtqphrd – 8:20 PM
getcha weight up.
+1 for TMIII 💪 pic.twitter.com/sNmmtqphrd – 8:20 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
HERB PICKING UP WHERE HE LEFT OFF. 🔨 pic.twitter.com/xweyR1U1Fw – 8:19 PM
HERB PICKING UP WHERE HE LEFT OFF. 🔨 pic.twitter.com/xweyR1U1Fw – 8:19 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Josh Hart gets a big ovation as he subs in for the Knicks. He’s got a big smile on his face after that – 8:18 PM
Josh Hart gets a big ovation as he subs in for the Knicks. He’s got a big smile on his face after that – 8:18 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Josh Hart gets an ovation from the SKC as he checks in for the first time tonight – 8:18 PM
Josh Hart gets an ovation from the SKC as he checks in for the first time tonight – 8:18 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
I think last game gave Herb Jones a huge confidence boost. What a dunk!!! – 8:17 PM
I think last game gave Herb Jones a huge confidence boost. What a dunk!!! – 8:17 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
21 seconds into the game… it’s #NotOnHerb. pic.twitter.com/RhdrxHKOLi – 8:14 PM
21 seconds into the game… it’s #NotOnHerb. pic.twitter.com/RhdrxHKOLi – 8:14 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Herb Jones with an extremely Herb opening minute, blocks a three-pointer, then scores a layup after a pretty pump fake – 8:12 PM
Herb Jones with an extremely Herb opening minute, blocks a three-pointer, then scores a layup after a pretty pump fake – 8:12 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Herb Jones picking up right where he left off. He blocks RJ Barrett’s 3-point attempt on the first play of the game and then scores a lay-in on the other end. – 8:12 PM
Herb Jones picking up right where he left off. He blocks RJ Barrett’s 3-point attempt on the first play of the game and then scores a lay-in on the other end. – 8:12 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
lock in.
📺 @BallySportsNO
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/uqALZFbMqv – 7:45 PM
lock in.
📺 @BallySportsNO
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/uqALZFbMqv – 7:45 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:33 PM
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
five for game 81
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/CgvVGHkApV – 7:32 PM
five for game 81
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/CgvVGHkApV – 7:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
gettin’ loose before the last regular season game in the SKC pic.twitter.com/cJuxX5RGkR – 7:25 PM
gettin’ loose before the last regular season game in the SKC pic.twitter.com/cJuxX5RGkR – 7:25 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
fresh for the home finale
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/IzYcNC2JQf – 7:14 PM
fresh for the home finale
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/IzYcNC2JQf – 7:14 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Larry supporting Fannie C. Williams Charter School for tonight’s auction!
Bid on @Larry Nance Jr‘s gameworn jersey from tonight >> https://t.co/2PuDDICnXO pic.twitter.com/epyszokfrx – 7:10 PM
Larry supporting Fannie C. Williams Charter School for tonight’s auction!
Bid on @Larry Nance Jr‘s gameworn jersey from tonight >> https://t.co/2PuDDICnXO pic.twitter.com/epyszokfrx – 7:10 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
the second trio to put up 30 points and 5+ 3’s in NBA history are in the building ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/NihV9oRJ7h – 7:00 PM
the second trio to put up 30 points and 5+ 3’s in NBA history are in the building ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/NihV9oRJ7h – 7:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The second trio to put up 30 points and 5+ 3’s in NBA history are in the building ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/ENiR0ZUtCf – 6:56 PM
The second trio to put up 30 points and 5+ 3’s in NBA history are in the building ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/ENiR0ZUtCf – 6:56 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans are 8-2 in last 10 games (tied with Bucks for best record in #NBA). Their rankings among the 30 teams over the last 10:
– 1st in three-point % (45.2)
– 2nd in defense (107.3 rating)
– 2nd in net rating (+12.2)
– 3rd in rebounding % (53.5)
– 4th in FT % (83.6) – 6:31 PM
#Pelicans are 8-2 in last 10 games (tied with Bucks for best record in #NBA). Their rankings among the 30 teams over the last 10:
– 1st in three-point % (45.2)
– 2nd in defense (107.3 rating)
– 2nd in net rating (+12.2)
– 3rd in rebounding % (53.5)
– 4th in FT % (83.6) – 6:31 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Willie Green’s message to his Pelicans team regarding Zion absence – “control the controllable.” – 6:20 PM
Willie Green’s message to his Pelicans team regarding Zion absence – “control the controllable.” – 6:20 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
LIVE: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:15 PM
LIVE: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:15 PM
Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22
FANNIE C. WILLIAMS CHARTER SCHOOL will be the school represented with tonight’s game worn jersey auction!
Consider bidding on my jersey from tonight game to help better the campuses of NOLA public schools!
auctions.neworleanssaints.com/iSynApp/allAuc… – 6:13 PM
FANNIE C. WILLIAMS CHARTER SCHOOL will be the school represented with tonight’s game worn jersey auction!
Consider bidding on my jersey from tonight game to help better the campuses of NOLA public schools!
auctions.neworleanssaints.com/iSynApp/allAuc… – 6:13 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Previewing tonight’s #Pelicans regular season home finale! 🏀
by @ErinESummers | @Ibotta pic.twitter.com/UeBTMN3jvg – 6:08 PM
Previewing tonight’s #Pelicans regular season home finale! 🏀
by @ErinESummers | @Ibotta pic.twitter.com/UeBTMN3jvg – 6:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
If you haven’t played Courtside Challenge yet, go to the #Pelicans app now in the fan zone for your chance to win!
If you’ve been playing all season, tonight’s your last chance to win!
May the odds be in your favor
@SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/ge1eNECM39 – 6:00 PM
If you haven’t played Courtside Challenge yet, go to the #Pelicans app now in the fan zone for your chance to win!
If you’ve been playing all season, tonight’s your last chance to win!
May the odds be in your favor
@SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/ge1eNECM39 – 6:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Some bench leaders headed into last days of season:
Minutes: Brogdon (1743)
Points: Monk (1037)
FT made: Mathurin (292)
oREB: Hartenstein (191)
Rebounds: Hartenstein (478)
Assists: Westbrook (378)
Steals: Eason (84)
Blocks: Okongwu (69)
3s: Beasley (152)
+/-: Quickley (+254) – 5:53 PM
Some bench leaders headed into last days of season:
Minutes: Brogdon (1743)
Points: Monk (1037)
FT made: Mathurin (292)
oREB: Hartenstein (191)
Rebounds: Hartenstein (478)
Assists: Westbrook (378)
Steals: Eason (84)
Blocks: Okongwu (69)
3s: Beasley (152)
+/-: Quickley (+254) – 5:53 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Naji rockin’ tonight’s fan shirt! 🏀
Arrive at the @SmoothieKingCtr early to get one as you enter the arena!
#PelicansGameday | @SmoothieKing pic.twitter.com/VumNTIywkR – 5:37 PM
Naji rockin’ tonight’s fan shirt! 🏀
Arrive at the @SmoothieKingCtr early to get one as you enter the arena!
#PelicansGameday | @SmoothieKing pic.twitter.com/VumNTIywkR – 5:37 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“To be successful in the playoffs… you need easy baskets, but you also need execution in the half court,” Tom Thibodeau says. “…. You have to have balance. Balance wins.”
More on that & a few other things to keep an eye on during the NYK-CLE series: sny.tv/articles/thing… – 5:32 PM
“To be successful in the playoffs… you need easy baskets, but you also need execution in the half court,” Tom Thibodeau says. “…. You have to have balance. Balance wins.”
More on that & a few other things to keep an eye on during the NYK-CLE series: sny.tv/articles/thing… – 5:32 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Well, Locked On Pelicans has had a huge week. It’s fun when the games matter this late in the season and the team isn’t giving up (looking at you Mavs).
Got an idea for a bonus show tomorrow… – 5:24 PM
Well, Locked On Pelicans has had a huge week. It’s fun when the games matter this late in the season and the team isn’t giving up (looking at you Mavs).
Got an idea for a bonus show tomorrow… – 5:24 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Carlisle says T.J. McConnell will not play. Neither will Jalen Smith. Says Smith banged his knee “on the play where he ran down Mitchell Robinson.” – 5:19 PM
Carlisle says T.J. McConnell will not play. Neither will Jalen Smith. Says Smith banged his knee “on the play where he ran down Mitchell Robinson.” – 5:19 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Luka wins tonight … 11th pick goes to the Knicks … Luka demands trade to play with Brunson again in NY … Mark Cuban blames Luka’s family for Tyson Chandler not being re-signed after 2011 season … RJ Barrett led Mavs never make playoffs … Mavs chase space … – 5:16 PM
Luka wins tonight … 11th pick goes to the Knicks … Luka demands trade to play with Brunson again in NY … Mark Cuban blames Luka’s family for Tyson Chandler not being re-signed after 2011 season … RJ Barrett led Mavs never make playoffs … Mavs chase space … – 5:16 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Mikal Bridges is surprised by his immediate impact on the Nets 👀
(via @CJ McCollum) pic.twitter.com/PMMDRcZ9uB – 4:57 PM
Mikal Bridges is surprised by his immediate impact on the Nets 👀
(via @CJ McCollum) pic.twitter.com/PMMDRcZ9uB – 4:57 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
For clarification…The Mavs are just a half game out behind OKC for the 10th seed, with two games to play- the Thunder own the tiebreaker…bigger picture-The Mavs surrender their pick to the Knicks if it falls outside 1-10 lottery protected. Bulls-Mavs tonight. 7:15 @670TheScore – 4:01 PM
For clarification…The Mavs are just a half game out behind OKC for the 10th seed, with two games to play- the Thunder own the tiebreaker…bigger picture-The Mavs surrender their pick to the Knicks if it falls outside 1-10 lottery protected. Bulls-Mavs tonight. 7:15 @670TheScore – 4:01 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Friday’s @PodcastPelicans covers a lot of ground with @NTGraff as our guest. At 27:18 in, a breakdown that’s as concise as I can possibly be on what is required for #Pelicans to get a top-6 seed, starting with New Orleans needing to win twice this weekend: on.nba.com/3UfzSlD – 3:54 PM
Friday’s @PodcastPelicans covers a lot of ground with @NTGraff as our guest. At 27:18 in, a breakdown that’s as concise as I can possibly be on what is required for #Pelicans to get a top-6 seed, starting with New Orleans needing to win twice this weekend: on.nba.com/3UfzSlD – 3:54 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Shootaround before the regular season home finale – see ya at the SKC tonight 🙌
#PelicansGameday pic.twitter.com/FmQR4i2deo – 3:19 PM
Shootaround before the regular season home finale – see ya at the SKC tonight 🙌
#PelicansGameday pic.twitter.com/FmQR4i2deo – 3:19 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
More on David Griffin’s comments today about Zion Williamson’s return and what has to occur for that to happen:
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:46 PM
More on David Griffin’s comments today about Zion Williamson’s return and what has to occur for that to happen:
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:46 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
How things stand for the Play-In/Playoff race with 3 days left in the regular season:
5. LAC • 42-38
(Sat. vs POR | Sun. at PHX)
6. GSW • 42-38
(Fri. at SAC | at POR)
7. LAL • 41-39
(Fri. vs PHX | Sun. vs UTA)
8. NOP • 41-39
(Fri. vs NYK | at MIN)
9. MIN • 40-40
(Sat.… https://t.co/lSqHQoe3C1 pic.twitter.com/jS1QyxZ1wh – 2:45 PM
How things stand for the Play-In/Playoff race with 3 days left in the regular season:
5. LAC • 42-38
(Sat. vs POR | Sun. at PHX)
6. GSW • 42-38
(Fri. at SAC | at POR)
7. LAL • 41-39
(Fri. vs PHX | Sun. vs UTA)
8. NOP • 41-39
(Fri. vs NYK | at MIN)
9. MIN • 40-40
(Sat.… https://t.co/lSqHQoe3C1 pic.twitter.com/jS1QyxZ1wh – 2:45 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Another team out (UTA), West 5-11 loss column:
GSW/LAC: 38
LAL/NOP: 39
MIN: 40
DAL/OKC: 42
Just one game remaining head-to-head (record, remaining): pic.twitter.com/iG4nwDkj4F – 2:41 PM
Another team out (UTA), West 5-11 loss column:
GSW/LAC: 38
LAL/NOP: 39
MIN: 40
DAL/OKC: 42
Just one game remaining head-to-head (record, remaining): pic.twitter.com/iG4nwDkj4F – 2:41 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle was headed this way before the sprained ankle shut him down after 77 games. He’s still on track to finish top 10 in total minutes played. Quickley has missed just one game this season. – 2:22 PM
Julius Randle was headed this way before the sprained ankle shut him down after 77 games. He’s still on track to finish top 10 in total minutes played. Quickley has missed just one game this season. – 2:22 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Haven’t asked this question but one player I’d expect to see in the final two games for the Knicks is Isaiah Hartenstein, who has played in all 80 so far, one of just 10 players to play in every game (Mikal Bridges heading to 83 and others 82) – 2:20 PM
Haven’t asked this question but one player I’d expect to see in the final two games for the Knicks is Isaiah Hartenstein, who has played in all 80 so far, one of just 10 players to play in every game (Mikal Bridges heading to 83 and others 82) – 2:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Tyronn Lue about Wednesday’s rotation changes after the back-to-back losses in Memphis and New Orleans. The focus again was on defending with Norman Powell and Bones Hyland in the lineup, but he was pleased with how those two defended Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/a9ERfRQpX0 – 2:16 PM
Asked Tyronn Lue about Wednesday’s rotation changes after the back-to-back losses in Memphis and New Orleans. The focus again was on defending with Norman Powell and Bones Hyland in the lineup, but he was pleased with how those two defended Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/a9ERfRQpX0 – 2:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 5 this season:
Mitchell Robinson
Steven Adams
Moses Brown
Bismack Biyombo
Ben Simmons
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/TVzx7KmETy – 2:13 PM
Top 5 this season:
Mitchell Robinson
Steven Adams
Moses Brown
Bismack Biyombo
Ben Simmons
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/TVzx7KmETy – 2:13 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans shootaround update for Friday’s 7 p.m. home game vs. Knicks (New Orleans has chance this weekend to earn playoff berth by claiming a top-six seed, but Zion will not be available for games if Pels are play-in tournament participants): on.nba.com/41d5gU7 pic.twitter.com/BIBNIbYYC8 – 2:08 PM
#Pelicans shootaround update for Friday’s 7 p.m. home game vs. Knicks (New Orleans has chance this weekend to earn playoff berth by claiming a top-six seed, but Zion will not be available for games if Pels are play-in tournament participants): on.nba.com/41d5gU7 pic.twitter.com/BIBNIbYYC8 – 2:08 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
In his hometown – Knicks say Mitchell Robinson is out for tonight’s game (rest). – 2:05 PM
In his hometown – Knicks say Mitchell Robinson is out for tonight’s game (rest). – 2:05 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce they are resting Mitchell Robinson tonight in New Orleans – 2:05 PM
Knicks announce they are resting Mitchell Robinson tonight in New Orleans – 2:05 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson (rest) is out for tonight’s game at New Orleans. – 2:05 PM
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson (rest) is out for tonight’s game at New Orleans. – 2:05 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Mitchell Robinson (rest) is out for tonight’s game at New Orleans. – 2:04 PM
Mitchell Robinson (rest) is out for tonight’s game at New Orleans. – 2:04 PM