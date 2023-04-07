Live stream: Knicks 60, Pelicans 60

The New York Knicks (47-33) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (41-39) at Smoothie King Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday April 7, 2023

New York Knicks 60, New Orleans Pelicans 60 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

New York Knicks @nyknicks

btw Qdot is lighting it up… as usual. 🔥

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Halftime. The Pelicans and what’s left of the Knicks are tied at 60.

• Quickley 15 & 3

• Barrett 13-2-4

• Grimes 11 pts

• Toppin 8 pts

• Hartenstein 5 asts

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Trey Murphy blocks Josh Hart and then he had some words for him.

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

If these two halftime scores hold, and they should, the East playoffs will be locked in about 90 minutes.

1. Milwaukee

2. BOSTON

3. Philadelphia

4. Cleveland

5. New York

6. Brooklyn

————–

7. Miami

8. Atlanta

9. Toronto

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Trey Murphy too smalling Evan Fournier after that drive and sweet kiss off the glass. His confidence is through the roof — play-in/playoff Trigga is going to be fun.

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Trey Murphy in his first 9 minutes:

11 points

3-3 FG

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Trey Murphy’s handle has come a long way this season. – Trey Murphy’s handle has come a long way this season. – 8:43 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Pelicans 30-27.

• Quickley 15 & 3

• Grimes 6 pts

• Barrett 5-2-3

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st: Knicks 30, Pelicans 27

Ingram 8 pts

Murphy 7 pts

Jones 4 pts, 2 blks

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

The way Herb Jones and Trey Murphy have come along, it feels like the Pelicans are vintage CJ McCollum away from scaring someone in the first round.

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters:

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Brandon Ingram

Trey Murphy

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Fred Katz @FredKatz

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer



– 1st in three-point % (45.2)

– 2nd in defense (107.3 rating)

– 2nd in net rating (+12.2)

– 3rd in rebounding % (53.5)

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22

FANNIE C. WILLIAMS CHARTER SCHOOL will be the school represented with tonight’s game worn jersey auction!

Consider bidding on my jersey from tonight game to help better the campuses of NOLA public schools!

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

If you haven’t played Courtside Challenge yet, go to the #Pelicans app now in the fan zone for your chance to win!

If you’ve been playing all season, tonight’s your last chance to win!

May the odds be in your favor

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Some bench leaders headed into last days of season:

Minutes: Brogdon (1743)

Points: Monk (1037)

FT made: Mathurin (292)

oREB: Hartenstein (191)

Rebounds: Hartenstein (478)

Assists: Westbrook (378)

Steals: Eason (84)

Blocks: Okongwu (69)

3s: Beasley (152)

Ian Begley @IanBegley

“To be successful in the playoffs… you need easy baskets, but you also need execution in the half court,” Tom Thibodeau says. “…. You have to have balance. Balance wins.”

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Well, Locked On Pelicans has had a huge week. It’s fun when the games matter this late in the season and the team isn’t giving up (looking at you Mavs).

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Michael Dugat @mdug

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Shootaround before the regular season home finale – see ya at the SKC tonight 🙌

#PelicansGameday 3:19 PM Shootaround before the regular season home finale – see ya at the SKC tonight 🙌#PelicansGameday pic.twitter.com/FmQR4i2deo

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

More on David Griffin’s comments today about Zion Williamson’s return and what has to occur for that to happen:

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

How things stand for the Play-In/Playoff race with 3 days left in the regular season:

5. LAC • 42-38

(Sat. vs POR | Sun. at PHX)

6. GSW • 42-38

(Fri. at SAC | at POR)

7. LAL • 41-39

(Fri. vs PHX | Sun. vs UTA)

8. NOP • 41-39

(Fri. vs NYK | at MIN)

9. MIN • 40-40

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

Another team out (UTA), West 5-11 loss column:

GSW/LAC: 38

LAL/NOP: 39

MIN: 40

DAL/OKC: 42

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

StatMuse @statmuse

Top 5 this season:

Mitchell Robinson

Steven Adams

Moses Brown

Bismack Biyombo

Ben Simmons

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

