Knicks vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New York Knicks play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The New York Knicks are spending $3,139,105 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $3,618,487 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday April 7, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports NO

Away TV: MSG

Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM / S: KGLA 105.7 FM

Away Radio: ESPN NY 98.7

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!