Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving will not play Sunday

Brad Townsend: Kidd said Doncic and Irving definitely will not play on Sunday, same thing with several other regulars, which ones to be determined.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd said Doncic and Irving definitely will not play on Sunday, same thing with several other regulars, which ones to be determined. – 11:09 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
I don’t want to say the scoring race is over, but if Embiid doesn’t play Sunday, and Doncic doesn’t play, and since Dame is shut down, the only way Embiid gets passed is if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 148 points.
So, yeah, the scoring race is over.
Embiid goes back-to-back. – 10:57 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The non-LeBron Kyrie Irving legacy is truly remarkable.
Dallas not making the playoffs is not entirely on him.
But at some point, can we please look beyond the generational handles and finishing to acknowledge the simple fact that he’s not a winning player. – 10:55 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
The Nets made sure a season that started turbulently will end in the playoffs.
They did it with a better record and seeding than last season, even after trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
“This group just endured,” coach Jacque Vaughn said.
apnews.com/article/nets-p… – 10:48 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
With a chance to advance to the postseason on the line, McKinley Wright, Theo Pinson and AJ Lawson led Dallas in FG attempts in the second half tonight… while Luka Doncic and the rest of the Mavs best players watched in street clothes.
Really, really bad look for the NBA. – 10:47 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
After watching Luka the other night, Draymond’s complaining seems reasonable. – 10:42 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 115, Mavericks 112
White 24 pts, 11 assists, 7 rebs (season-high assists)
Williams 23 pts, 8 rebs
Vucevic 20 pts, 10 rebs
Doncic 13 pts, 13 minutes
Mavericks eliminated from play-in picture – 10:41 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Now the Mavs should bring Luka back in to kill clock and seal this defeat. – 10:35 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Irving, who returned to the sideline and was seated next to Mark Cuban, was among the Mavericks who sprang to their feet, hoping that Lawson’s after the buzzer dunk counted. pic.twitter.com/IcxeWiQqrO – 10:14 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic has returned to the bench, in street clothes. Haven’t seen Kyrie Irving yet. – 10:01 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic, showered and changed into sweats, rejoined his teammates on the Mavs’ bench midway through the third quarter.
Haven’t seen Kyrie Irving since halftime. – 10:00 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
“Things change.” Here’s what Jason Kidd had to say about the Mavericks’ decision to rest Kyrie Irving and others on Friday against the Bulls.
mavs.com/mavs-change-di… – 9:44 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
One of the weirdest days in Mavs history, remains weird, as without six main rotation players, they lead CHI 67-54 at half highlighted by a 13 point 2nd qtr from Markieff Morris. Luka 13 pts in 13 minutes before exiting for the night as they shot 52%. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 9:35 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
“the mavs aren’t tanking they’re just so confident in their depth they’re resting luka and kyrie for the play-in” pic.twitter.com/Pka4CBMekX – 9:22 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
The Utah Jazz announce that they have officially signed Luka Samanic to a multiyear deal – 9:17 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Joel Embiid will win the scoring title this season at 33.1 ppg. That basket to start the 2nd quarter gave Luka 13 points and a 32.39 average for the season, which is where he’ll finish if he sits out Sunday. Damian Lillard is third in scoring at 32.2 points per game. – 9:14 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
That Luka season coming off a conference finals appearance is among the most disappointing in recent memory.
Individually he was great!
But also shows he’s not quite yet that dude who just guarantees you 45+ and a playoff spot. – 9:12 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
[start of the second quarter in mavs-bulls]
j-kidd: okay, luka, come sit down, you’re done
luka: pic.twitter.com/aTK4DqPEsj – 9:10 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
11 for Luka Doncic in the first quarter tonight. If he does not return, as Jason Kidd said he would not, and Jayson Tatum’s night is over after playing the first half, here’s the NBA scoring race with two days left… pic.twitter.com/xXil5lNxKc – 9:08 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Luka Doncic has just been subbed out 35 seconds into the 2nd quarter in Dallas. – 9:08 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From what Jason Kidd said before the game, that’s it for Doncic for the night: 13 points and 5 rebounds in 12 minutes.
And if he’s done for the season, he scored 2,138 points in 66 games, an average of 32.39 points. – 9:08 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic stayed in to start the second quarter, got a bucket, took a foul and checked out. His season is over, barring a change in plans.
Maybe the Mavs were trying to get him a standing ovation? That didn’t happen. There was a smattering of confused clapping. – 9:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka Doncic this season:
— 33/9/8
— 2nd in PPG
— 1st in RPG among guards
— 6th in APG
Most PPG ever by a Maverick. pic.twitter.com/rxo1u9r13p – 9:05 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks are on a 14-0 blitz to go up 24-17. Luka on the court for another 2:06. Then it’ll be up to the others to decide this game. – 8:59 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
As long as the Mavs built a 60 or 70-point lead in this first quarter before Luka checks out, they should be good. – 8:46 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Luka Dončić played one quarter then pulled, shut down for season nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/07/luk… – 8:40 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Your Maverick starters tonight: Bullock, Hardy, Ntilikina, Doncic, Powell. – 8:14 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Well, unless Luka scores 59 in the first quarter (unlikely), congrats to Joel Embiid on winning the scoring title. – 8:09 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardy, Bullock, Powell, Ntilikina, Doncic
CHI starters: Dosunmu, Williams, Vucevic, White, Caruso
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:05 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka Doncic ‘probably’ done for season after Mavericks’ first quarter, Jason Kidd says dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:51 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
I’m not sure that 1st quarter is the role or style Steve Clifford is looking for from Kai Jones. An early shot clock 3 and took some shots which didn’t feel like they came as part of the offense. – 7:39 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
cannot overstate importance of losing tonight for Dallas
despite Luka news, theyre STILL 3-point favorites
if they win, they drop to T-11th in lottery standings which means theyll likely need a Top 4 lottery ball to get into Top 10 protection. Spurs last game not easy L either. pic.twitter.com/hKIiUuhHIu – 7:25 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Here’s Jason Kidd’s answer on how Luka Doncic reacted to the Mavs’ organizational decision to pull the plug three days after the All-NBA guard declared he wanted to play as long as there were even the slimmest postseason hopes: pic.twitter.com/9hUUBqts4m – 7:24 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Luka Doncic will sit out after the first quarter against the Bulls and then be “done for the season,” HC Jason Kidd announced.
Dallas will be eliminated from playoff contention if they lose tonight. pic.twitter.com/UpsSb6a8pG – 7:15 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Luka Doncic playing in the first quarter only should mostly lock up the scoring title for Joel Embiid. Joel, averaging over 33 points per game, is on the verge becoming the 1st center since Kareem Abdul-Jabaar to win b2b scoring titles in over 50 years. – 7:05 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
It’s “Slovenia Night” in Dallas… Have to assume that’s the only reason why Luka is suiting up but only playing the first quarter pic.twitter.com/HCOrQqN1cM – 7:02 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
In addition to all the absentees, Luka will play only the first quarter tonight. Likely done for Sunday, too, although things remain somewhat fluid going forward. – 7:01 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd confirms that Doncic will only play the first quarter tonight. Kidd initially said “then he’s done for the season.”
When asked if that means Doncic won’t play Sunday, Kidd said “most likely.” – 6:58 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Luka Doncic will only play the first quarter tonight according to Head Coach Jason Kidd. – 6:58 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic: “He’s going to play the first quarter and then he’s done for the season.”
Kidd then backed off the “for the season” declaration a bit, but that’s the plan. – 6:58 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per JKidd: In addition to all the absences, Luka will play only in the first qtr vs CHI. 7:40 @971TheFreak – 6:56 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
In tonight’s tankfest, the Bulls and Mavs are sitting out:
-Zach LaVine
-DeMar DeRozan
-PatBev
-Kyrie
-Tim Hardaway Jr.
-Josh Green
-Maxi Kleber
-Christian Wood
-Alex Caruso questionable
-Luka only playing 1Q
NBA should give the fans at the arena their money back. – 6:53 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Luka Doncic will only play the 1st quarter tonight vs the Bulls.
Most of the Mavs’ best players are out.
Bulls sitting out DeMar, Lavine and Beverley.
OKC clinches the play-in if the Mavs out tank the Bulls. – 6:40 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Luka Doncic will only play the 1st quarter tonight vs the Bulls.
Most of the Mavs’ best players are out.
Bulls sitting out DeMar, Ravine and Beverley.
OKC clinches the play-in if the Mavs out tank the Bulls. – 6:39 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Sources: Luka Doncic will sit out after the first quarter tonight vs. the Bulls.
Five key Mavs, including Kyrie Irving, were ruled out this morning. – 6:31 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Here’s the updated injury report for tonight’s Mavs-Bulls matchup: Josh Green, Tim Hardaway Jr., Kyrie Irving, Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood all are out. Luka Doncic is probable. For the Bulls, Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Beverley and Zach LaVine all are out. – 6:21 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks MAILBAG
—Mavs & Kings (2:28)
—Luka (6:28)
—Wemby spots (23:00)
—MIP (31:11)
—Raptors (41:20)
—Pacers (47:10)
—Deandre Ayton (51:18)
🎧 bit.ly/hwkx885
🍎 apple.co/3m9oD1z
✳️ spoti.fi/416WYwQ
📺 bit.ly/hwdx885
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1zKoP9W45O – 6:02 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left thigh injury recovery) is indeed available to play in tonight’s game against the Bulls. – 5:42 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Luka wins tonight … 11th pick goes to the Knicks … Luka demands trade to play with Brunson again in NY … Mark Cuban blames Luka’s family for Tyson Chandler not being re-signed after 2011 season … RJ Barrett led Mavs never make playoffs … Mavs chase space … – 5:16 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
On the one hand, the Mavs are sitting like 137% of their team tonight.
On the other hand, Luka Doncic needs 59 points to pass Joel Embiid for the scoring lead (which would probably mean the title, since do you see either one of them playing Sunday? Me either.) – 4:59 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic is following through on his vow to play as long as Mavs have even the slimmest postseason hopes.
A bit more motivation for Doncic to perform vs. Bulls: It’s “I Feel Slovenia” night at the AAC, and I’m told he doesn’t want to disappoint his countrymen who are here. pic.twitter.com/6yv3Cv4zR7 – 4:58 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Will be “hilarious” if Mavs end up pissing off Luka by tanking for 10th pick, lose, then fall back to 11 w the lottery lose the pick anyway and have a soured relationship with Luka.
That said, if a situation ever sounded more like these Mavs … well, I’m not sure I’ve heard it – 3:40 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
FWIW, the Mavs are still an 8.5 favorite tonight at home vs. Chicago.
Assuming Dallas wins tonight, will they sit Kyrie and company again on Sunday!???
Would Luka play by himself?
The Mavs-Spurs game tips off at the same time (3:30) as the OKC-MEM game.
Fascinating situation – 2:44 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Dallas will be missing these players tonight against Chicago:
– Kyrie Irving
– Tim Hardaway Jr.
– Josh Green
– Christian Wood
– Maxi Kleber
The Mavs would be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss 😳 pic.twitter.com/fURF8FZUY1 – 2:01 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Will be Kyrie and company be in street clothes on the sideline cheering for Luka in the most important game of the team’s season – knowing they could be out there helping him??!!
Crazy. – 1:37 PM
Will be Kyrie and company be in street clothes on the sideline cheering for Luka in the most important game of the team’s season – knowing they could be out there helping him??!!
Crazy. – 1:37 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
The Mavs will be without Kyrie Irving, Josh Green, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood tonight in a must-win game against the Bulls.
If Dallas loses tonight they’re eliminated from playoff contention. pic.twitter.com/BZd6Q3cUNu – 1:30 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Dallas has ruled out Kyrie, Hardaway, Kleber, Wood & Josh Green tonight vs #Bulls. Doncic is probable. Mavs have conflicting motivation. They are half-game behind OKC for final play-in spot. Also owe NYK a top-10 protected pick, and Bulls-Mavs tied for 10th lottery seed. – 1:07 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Not-so-subtle tank? 5 Mavericks, including Kyrie Irving, suddenly declared out vs. Bulls dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:06 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Kyrie looked so excited after that last game to get the win and keep the playoff hopes alive. It’s gotta be a hard thing for a competitor to be told we’re throwing in the white towel. – 12:56 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr, Maxi Kleber, Josh Green and Christian Wood are all out tonight vs the Bulls.
Luka is probable.
Dallas loses their 1st round pick to the Knicks if they finish 11-30.
Mavs may be waving the white flag and conceding the play-in spot to OKC. – 12:45 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Mavs announce: Irving , Green, Hardaway, Kleber, Wood- all OUT vs Bulls. 7:15 pre @670TheScore @chicagobulls radio network. – 12:40 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Welp.. Kyrie Irving (right foot injury recovery), Josh Green (rest), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle soreness), Maxi Kleber (right hamstring injury recovery) and Christian Wood (rest) will all miss tonight’s game against the Bulls. – 12:39 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mavs PR:
Kyrie Irving (right foot injury recovery), Josh Green (rest), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle soreness), Maxi Kleber (right hamstring injury recovery) and Christian Wood (rest) will all miss tonight’s game against the Bulls. – 12:37 PM
Mavs PR:
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kyrie Irving, Josh Green, Christian Wood, Maxi Kleber and Tim Hardaway will be out for tonight’s Bulls game, the Mavs announced. Luka Doncic is probable.
Dallas needs two wins and an OKC loss Sunday to get to 10th in the West and make the play-in. – 12:37 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Looks like JDub wanted the &-1 on his Luka Samanic poster pic.twitter.com/QE1G46hwiE – 12:35 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams knocked Kelly Olynyk out and posterized Luka Šamanić on the same possession. pic.twitter.com/Xz0XFpoUDT – 12:33 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Point Ochai, no postseason and a Luka sighting. Here are thoughts and observations from the Jazz and the final two games of the season. Please read – theathletic.com/4389294/2023/0… – 12:32 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Luka Samanic told me in November his goal was to get back to the NBA.
Two weeks ago, he was preparing for the G League playoffs, accepting it wasn’t happening.
Last night, he got a multi-year deal then started against LeBron James.
This is his journey:
theathletic.com/4374592/2023/0… – 12:13 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The Jazz are signing former Celtic Luka Samanic to a multi-year deal masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 11:08 AM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Latest episode of The QC Hornets’ Nest: Discussing how time in Greensboro has helped Bryce McGowens, Mark Williams, Kai Jones and others with @greensboroswarm’s Jordan Surenkamp.
Megaphone: charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot…
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dis…
Spotify: open.spotify.com/episode/3bRNNt… – 10:18 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
April 7 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.53
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.92
3. Luka Dončić: 15.29
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.41
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.1
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.88
7. Damian Lillard: 13.88
8. Anthony Davis: 13.36
9. Domantas Sabonis: 12.55
10. LeBron James: 12.54 pic.twitter.com/51KeLMFig2 – 9:47 AM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
“[The Mavs] put themselves in a really, really difficult spot. … It’s going to be a long, hard road for Dallas to do enough to keep Luka Dončić happy in Dallas and frankly, I think it’s going to be really difficult to do it.”
—@TimBontemps pic.twitter.com/RYnIGX3OQa – 9:42 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Luka Samanic to sign new deal with Utah Jazz sportando.basketball/en/luka-samani… – 5:44 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Samanic is signing with the Utah Jazz through the 2023-24 season #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:55 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Luka Samanic was drafted 19th overall in 2019 and somewhere on the path to the tower, Roland has a dream about a Croatian basketball player.
This tweet is for like 5 people. – 2:09 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Luka Samanic agrees to multi-year deal with the Utah Jazz deseret.com/2023/4/6/23673… pic.twitter.com/e7F1k5GVPy – 1:33 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
The Triple Team! 3 thoughts on
1. Kelly Olynyk’s near triple-double, and the ridiculousness of the streak
2. Will Hardy’s thoughts on Luka Samanic’s new deal
3. Thoughts on playoff elimination day
sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 1:31 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Luka Samanic said that he anticipates being in Utah for a lot of the summer and potentially could play with the Jazz in Summer League as well as being here during training camp. – 12:40 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Can confirm that Luka Samanic is signing for the rest of the season with the Jazz with partial guarantee for next season. He will be with the Jazz through the summer and at training camp and is hoping that the Jazz will keep him on the roster after that – 12:00 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Simone Fontecchio walked up to Luka Samanic after the game and hugged and congratulated him on his new contract with the @utahjazz.
Cool to see how quickly the news spread throughout the locker room. – 11:54 PM
Tim MacMahon: Sources: Luka Doncic will sit out after the first quarter tonight vs. the Bulls. Five key Mavs, including Kyrie Irving, were ruled out this morning. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 7, 2023
Marc Stein: Dallas appears to be prioritizing draft position over its dwindling play-in chances now: Kyrie Irving (right foot injury recovery), Josh Green (rest), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle soreness), Maxi Kleber (right hamstring injury recovery) and Christian Wood (rest) ALL out tonight. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / April 7, 2023
HoopsHype: Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving: “These two are meant to be together. It just takes time. As much as you guys wanna rush the process, it just takes time, that’s just nature. These are not robots or AI, these are human beings.” pic.twitter.com/jie96Rb6Dx -via Twitter @hoopshype / April 6, 2023
Tim MacMahon: Luka Doncic will not speak to the media tonight. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 7, 2023
StatMuse: Since the trade deadline: — Dinwiddie has more APG than Luka — Bridges has more PPG than Durant pic.twitter.com/2JXz9MVhkU -via Twitter @statmuse / April 7, 2023
Brad Townsend: That was unusual. Luka Doncic waved to someone in the crowd just before missing the free-throw. Whomever the person seemed persistent, kept yelling until Doncic looked over. -via Twitter @townbrad / April 7, 2023