Luka Doncic will suit up against Chicago

Marc Stein: The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left thigh injury recovery) is indeed available to play in tonight’s game against the Bulls.
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left thigh injury recovery) is indeed available to play in tonight’s game against the Bulls. – 5:42 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Luka wins tonight … 11th pick goes to the Knicks … Luka demands trade to play with Brunson again in NY … Mark Cuban blames Luka’s family for Tyson Chandler not being re-signed after 2011 season … RJ Barrett led Mavs never make playoffs … Mavs chase space … – 5:16 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
On the one hand, the Mavs are sitting like 137% of their team tonight.
On the other hand, Luka Doncic needs 59 points to pass Joel Embiid for the scoring lead (which would probably mean the title, since do you see either one of them playing Sunday? Me either.) – 4:59 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic is following through on his vow to play as long as Mavs have even the slimmest postseason hopes.
A bit more motivation for Doncic to perform vs. Bulls: It’s “I Feel Slovenia” night at the AAC, and I’m told he doesn’t want to disappoint his countrymen who are here. pic.twitter.com/6yv3Cv4zR7 – 4:58 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Will be “hilarious” if Mavs end up pissing off Luka by tanking for 10th pick, lose, then fall back to 11 w the lottery lose the pick anyway and have a soured relationship with Luka.
That said, if a situation ever sounded more like these Mavs … well, I’m not sure I’ve heard it – 3:40 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
FWIW, the Mavs are still an 8.5 favorite tonight at home vs. Chicago.
Assuming Dallas wins tonight, will they sit Kyrie and company again on Sunday!???
Would Luka play by himself?
The Mavs-Spurs game tips off at the same time (3:30) as the OKC-MEM game.
Fascinating situation – 2:44 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Will be Kyrie and company be in street clothes on the sideline cheering for Luka in the most important game of the team’s season – knowing they could be out there helping him??!!
Crazy. – 1:37 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Dallas has ruled out Kyrie, Hardaway, Kleber, Wood & Josh Green tonight vs #Bulls. Doncic is probable. Mavs have conflicting motivation. They are half-game behind OKC for final play-in spot. Also owe NYK a top-10 protected pick, and Bulls-Mavs tied for 10th lottery seed. – 1:07 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr, Maxi Kleber, Josh Green and Christian Wood are all out tonight vs the Bulls.
Luka is probable.
Dallas loses their 1st round pick to the Knicks if they finish 11-30.
Mavs may be waving the white flag and conceding the play-in spot to OKC. – 12:45 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kyrie Irving, Josh Green, Christian Wood, Maxi Kleber and Tim Hardaway will be out for tonight’s Bulls game, the Mavs announced. Luka Doncic is probable.
Dallas needs two wins and an OKC loss Sunday to get to 10th in the West and make the play-in. – 12:37 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Looks like JDub wanted the &-1 on his Luka Samanic poster pic.twitter.com/QE1G46hwiE – 12:35 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams knocked Kelly Olynyk out and posterized Luka Šamanić on the same possession. pic.twitter.com/Xz0XFpoUDT – 12:33 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Point Ochai, no postseason and a Luka sighting. Here are thoughts and observations from the Jazz and the final two games of the season. Please read – theathletic.com/4389294/2023/0… – 12:32 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Luka Samanic told me in November his goal was to get back to the NBA.
Two weeks ago, he was preparing for the G League playoffs, accepting it wasn’t happening.
Last night, he got a multi-year deal then started against LeBron James.
This is his journey:
theathletic.com/4374592/2023/0… – 12:13 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The Jazz are signing former Celtic Luka Samanic to a multi-year deal masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 11:08 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
April 7 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.53
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.92
3. Luka Dončić: 15.29
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.41
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.1
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.88
7. Damian Lillard: 13.88
8. Anthony Davis: 13.36
9. Domantas Sabonis: 12.55
10. LeBron James: 12.54 pic.twitter.com/51KeLMFig2 – 9:47 AM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
“[The Mavs] put themselves in a really, really difficult spot. … It’s going to be a long, hard road for Dallas to do enough to keep Luka Dončić happy in Dallas and frankly, I think it’s going to be really difficult to do it.”
—@TimBontemps pic.twitter.com/RYnIGX3OQa – 9:42 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Luka Samanic to sign new deal with Utah Jazz sportando.basketball/en/luka-samani… – 5:44 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Samanic is signing with the Utah Jazz through the 2023-24 season #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:55 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Luka Samanic was drafted 19th overall in 2019 and somewhere on the path to the tower, Roland has a dream about a Croatian basketball player.
This tweet is for like 5 people. – 2:09 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Luka Samanic agrees to multi-year deal with the Utah Jazz deseret.com/2023/4/6/23673… pic.twitter.com/e7F1k5GVPy – 1:33 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
The Triple Team! 3 thoughts on
1. Kelly Olynyk’s near triple-double, and the ridiculousness of the streak
2. Will Hardy’s thoughts on Luka Samanic’s new deal
3. Thoughts on playoff elimination day
sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 1:31 AM
The Triple Team! 3 thoughts on
1. Kelly Olynyk’s near triple-double, and the ridiculousness of the streak
2. Will Hardy’s thoughts on Luka Samanic’s new deal
3. Thoughts on playoff elimination day
sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 1:31 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Luka Samanic said that he anticipates being in Utah for a lot of the summer and potentially could play with the Jazz in Summer League as well as being here during training camp. – 12:40 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Can confirm that Luka Samanic is signing for the rest of the season with the Jazz with partial guarantee for next season. He will be with the Jazz through the summer and at training camp and is hoping that the Jazz will keep him on the roster after that – 12:00 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Simone Fontecchio walked up to Luka Samanic after the game and hugged and congratulated him on his new contract with the @utahjazz.
Cool to see how quickly the news spread throughout the locker room. – 11:54 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
League sources confirm the Jazz are signing Luka Samanic to a deal through next season. @wojespn first with the news – 11:37 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Utah Jazz are signing F Luka Samanic through the 2023-2024 season, a deal including guaranteed money and trigger dates, his agents George Roussakis and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Samanic, 23, was the 19th overall pock to the Spurs in 2019. – 11:26 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
If I were the Jazz (I’m not) I would sign Luka Samanic to a non guaranteed contract and have him in camp next year. He’s worth a longer look – 10:33 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
After 21 points for Joel Embiid in a blowout loss to Miami, the scoring race tightened a bit.
Embiid- 33.07
Luka- 32.69
Unlikely to change barring some sort of David Robinson type of game to end the 94 season. Mark Aguirre is the only other Mav to finish 2nd in ppg, 83-84 (29.5). – 10:00 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Joel Embiid had 21 tonight, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 9 thus far in the first half, here’s the NBA scoring race at 9:50pm.
TATUM 2,204
Embiid 2,183
Doncic 2,125
SGA 2,122 – 9:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sitting on 21 tonight, Embiid is now avg. 33.07 points per game.
By my math, if Joel didn’t play 1 more minute before the playoffs, Luka Doncic would need 59 points in 1 game or 92 pts in his final 2 games to steal the 2023 scoring title.
(Don’t show this to Luka). – 9:21 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jazz starting lineup:
Kris Dunn
Ochai Agbaji
Luka Samanic
Kelly Olynyk
Udoka Azubuike – 8:35 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Mavs list Doncic and Irving as “Probable” against the Bulls. Bulls may rest several players as they prepare for next week’s play in game, on the road in Toronto or Atlanta. The only local coverage for the play in tournament is on the radio. @670TheScore or @WBBMNewsradio . – 6:51 PM
Clutch Points: “He’s a spectacular player… But when it comes down to being that guy that’s attractive to say, ‘Man, I want to go over here & hoop with Luka.’ Right now, Luka Doncic is not that guy… He has to change some things about himself.” 🗣️ Kendrick Perkins pic.twitter.com/Z05H8NCXzC -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 7, 2023
Shams Charania: The NBA has denied the Mavericks’ game protest of March 22 loss to the Warriors. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 6, 2023
The Mavericks filed a protest of the game, which ended in a 127-125 score, following a bizarre scene late in the third quarter when Warriors forward Kevon Looney scored an uncontested two points after an inbounds pass. According to Cuban, Looney was unfettered on the basket attempt because the Mavericks were told they had possession of the ball. As it turned out, they did not. The Mavericks were on the other end of the court during the Looney basket, which proved the difference in a two-point game, because referees changed possession of the ball during a timeout, Cuban contended. “Never said a word to us,” Cuban said. “They got an easy (basket). Crazy that it would matter in a 2-point game. Worst officiating non call mistake possibly in the history of the NBA. All they had to do was tell us and they didn’t.” -via USA Today Sports / April 6, 2023