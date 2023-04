Mavericks throwing the towel on this season? Kyrie Irving, Hardaway, Wood, Kleber all out tonight

HoopsHype: Luka Doncic on Kyrie Irving: “It was amazing to watch. When we most needed it, he showed up. So it was amazing to watch. The caliber the player that Kyrie is, it’s insane, the plays he made were insane, especially down the stretch, some of them really tough shots.” pic.twitter.com/mG4GKCLR1S -via Twitter @hoopshype / April 6, 2023