Mavericks throwing the towel on this season? Kyrie Irving, Hardaway, Wood, Kleber all out tonight

Marc Stein: Dallas appears to be prioritizing draft position over its dwindling play-in chances now: Kyrie Irving (right foot injury recovery), Josh Green (rest), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle soreness), Maxi Kleber (right hamstring injury recovery) and Christian Wood (rest) ALL out tonight.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Dallas appears to be prioritizing draft position over its dwindling play-in chances now: Kyrie Irving (right foot injury recovery), Josh Green (rest), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle soreness), Maxi Kleber (right hamstring injury recovery) and Christian Wood (rest) ALL out tonight. – 1:11 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Dallas has ruled out Kyrie, Hardaway, Kleber, Wood & Josh Green tonight vs #Bulls. Doncic is probable. Mavs have conflicting motivation. They are half-game behind OKC for final play-in spot. Also owe NYK a top-10 protected pick, and Bulls-Mavs tied for 10th lottery seed. – 1:07 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Not-so-subtle tank? 5 Mavericks, including Kyrie Irving, suddenly declared out vs. Bulls dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:06 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Kyrie looked so excited after that last game to get the win and keep the playoff hopes alive. It’s gotta be a hard thing for a competitor to be told we’re throwing in the white towel. – 12:56 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr, Maxi Kleber, Josh Green and Christian Wood are all out tonight vs the Bulls.
Luka is probable.
Dallas loses their 1st round pick to the Knicks if they finish 11-30.
Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr, Maxi Kleber, Josh Green and Christian Wood are all out tonight vs the Bulls.
Luka is probable.
Dallas loses their 1st round pick to the Knicks if they finish 11-30.
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Mavs announce: Irving , Green, Hardaway, Kleber, Wood- all OUT vs Bulls. 7:15 pre @670TheScore @chicagobulls radio network. – 12:40 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Welp.. Kyrie Irving (right foot injury recovery), Josh Green (rest), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle soreness), Maxi Kleber (right hamstring injury recovery) and Christian Wood (rest) will all miss tonight’s game against the Bulls. – 12:39 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mavs PR:
Kyrie Irving (right foot injury recovery), Josh Green (rest), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle soreness), Maxi Kleber (right hamstring injury recovery) and Christian Wood (rest) will all miss tonight’s game against the Bulls. – 12:37 PM
Mavs PR:
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kyrie Irving, Josh Green, Christian Wood, Maxi Kleber and Tim Hardaway will be out for tonight’s Bulls game, the Mavs announced. Luka Doncic is probable.
Dallas needs two wins and an OKC loss Sunday to get to 10th in the West and make the play-in. – 12:37 PM
Kyrie Irving, Josh Green, Christian Wood, Maxi Kleber and Tim Hardaway will be out for tonight’s Bulls game, the Mavs announced. Luka Doncic is probable.
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
Mavs Remain Hopeful Despite High Stakes Attached To Kyrie Irving ibtimes.com/dallas-maveric… – 8:09 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
After Kyrie’s 19-point 4Q last night, was curious of any differences in his 4Q numbers between here & Brooklyn. He leads the NBA in pts/4Q at 9.5, with better efficiency here:
BKN: 38 gms
9.5 pts/50.2% FG/35.7% 3pt/90.3% FT
DAL: 20 gms
After Kyrie’s 19-point 4Q last night, was curious of any differences in his 4Q numbers between here & Brooklyn. He leads the NBA in pts/4Q at 9.5, with better efficiency here:
BKN: 38 gms
9.5 pts/50.2% FG/35.7% 3pt/90.3% FT
DAL: 20 gms
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Mavs list Doncic and Irving as “Probable” against the Bulls. Bulls may rest several players as they prepare for next week’s play in game, on the road in Toronto or Atlanta. The only local coverage for the play in tournament is on the radio. @670TheScore or @WBBMNewsradio . – 6:51 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“The Dallas Mavs and Mark Cuban better do everything in their power to re-sign Kyrie Irving this offseason.” – @KendrickPerkins pic.twitter.com/yy0tCAvCnM – 3:28 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks list both Luka Dončić (left thigh injury recovery) and Kyrie Irving (right foot injury recovery) as probable for Friday’s home game against Chicago. – 3:25 PM
HoopsHype: Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving: “These two are meant to be together. It just takes time. As much as you guys wanna rush the process, it just takes time, that’s just nature. These are not robots or AI, these are human beings.” pic.twitter.com/jie96Rb6Dx -via Twitter @hoopshype / April 6, 2023
HoopsHype: Kyrie Irving: “I just got to stay focused on the goal at hand and that’s just being there for my teammates while we’re playing out there and staying connected. Look at my coach eye to eye and listen to his advice when needed and just allow myself to just flow into the game.” pic.twitter.com/OLfdIeEdcX -via Twitter @hoopshype / April 6, 2023
HoopsHype: Luka Doncic on Kyrie Irving: “It was amazing to watch. When we most needed it, he showed up. So it was amazing to watch. The caliber the player that Kyrie is, it’s insane, the plays he made were insane, especially down the stretch, some of them really tough shots.” pic.twitter.com/mG4GKCLR1S -via Twitter @hoopshype / April 6, 2023
