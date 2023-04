Myles Turner: I really enjoyed this season

The next move for the Pacers, of course, is to build their defense beyond them and center Myles Turner. The Pacers will have to consider defense a priority in the draft and in offseason acquisitions, but there will also be responsibility on Nembhard and Nesmith to bring the defense along. “Both of these guys are so, quite frankly, good defensively,” Nored said. “Everybody has areas to improve, but there’s not a lot of area to improve for either one of them. I think both of them are quiet guys, and I think they can both take steps as communicators defensively. Myles does a good job of anchoring our defense in a lot of ways. They can be perimeter anchors and communicators. That’s a challenge for both of them. Next season use their voice more. We know how they use their bodies, but they need to use their voice more and that’s something I’m going to challenge both of them moving forward.” -via Indianapolis Star / April 6, 2023