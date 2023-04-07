Myles Turner: I really enjoyed this season

Scott Agness: Myles Turner, sporting an @indyindians jersey, is joining the Pacers TV broadcast during the first quarter. “In my 8 years here, this is the loudest I’ve seen Gainbridge. I really enjoyed this season.”
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner on Buddy Hield:
“He brings so much to the spirit of the team. When he was away with his sickness for (three) days, it was a completely different vibe.”
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
In the five games that Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton have been held out, Benn Mathurin has led the Pacers with 35.8 minutes and 21.2 points per game, but the point of keeping him in longer is to push him to become a better defender: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 2:19 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Tyrese Haliburton and Chris Duarte listed as out for the Pacers. Myles Turner still listed as questionable. (for some reason). Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle listed as out for the Knicks, though. R.J. Barrett questionable. – 12:14 PM
Indiana: Myles Turner (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to out for Friday’s game against Detroit. -via HoopsHype / April 7, 2023
The next move for the Pacers, of course, is to build their defense beyond them and center Myles Turner. The Pacers will have to consider defense a priority in the draft and in offseason acquisitions, but there will also be responsibility on Nembhard and Nesmith to bring the defense along. “Both of these guys are so, quite frankly, good defensively,” Nored said. “Everybody has areas to improve, but there’s not a lot of area to improve for either one of them. I think both of them are quiet guys, and I think they can both take steps as communicators defensively. Myles does a good job of anchoring our defense in a lot of ways. They can be perimeter anchors and communicators. That’s a challenge for both of them. Next season use their voice more. We know how they use their bodies, but they need to use their voice more and that’s something I’m going to challenge both of them moving forward.” -via Indianapolis Star / April 6, 2023
Dustin Dopirak: Myles Turner officially listed as unavailable. Again, not that you all didn’t know this was going to be the case. -via Twitter @DustinDopirak / April 5, 2023