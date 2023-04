Nets converting David Duke's contract to standard deal

The Nets did the same thing late last season in converting two-way rookie Kessler Edwards to a standard deal. Brooklyn had a space open on its roster because of another move, the departure of little-used Moses Brown after the expiration of his 10-day deal . Considering how well Duke Jr. has developed and how little Brown has played — and how unlikely he was to feature in the playoffs — it was a logical move by GM Sean Marks. -via New York Post / April 7, 2023