Nets converting David Duke's contract to standard deal

The Nets are finally giving David Duke Jr. a well-deserved standard contract, league sources told the Post. After spending his rookie campaign and almost all of his second season as a two-way, Duke Jr. is being converted to a standard deal. The move was expected to be made official on Friday.
Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets have converted David Duke Jr’s two-way contract to a standard NBA deal, the team announced. – 10:06 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets did not sign Moses Brown after his second 10-day expired. Instead sources say they will convert David Duke Jr.’s two-way contract to a standard deal nypost.com/2023/04/07/net… via @nypostsports – 10:04 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sources: #Nets finally converting David Duke Jr.’s contract to a standard deal nypost.com/2023/04/07/net… via @nypostsports – 9:54 AM
David Duke @daviddukejr
I’ll always be good because I know the one who holds my future ☝🏽 God is good today, tomorrow, & forever ♾️ – 10:18 PM
The Nets did the same thing late last season in converting two-way rookie Kessler Edwards to a standard deal. Brooklyn had a space open on its roster because of another move, the departure of little-used Moses Brown after the expiration of his 10-day deal. Considering how well Duke Jr. has developed and how little Brown has played — and how unlikely he was to feature in the playoffs — it was a logical move by GM Sean Marks. -via New York Post / April 7, 2023