Paolo Banchero: 'I definitely feel like I’ve earned the Rookie of the Year'

Michael Scotto: Paolo Banchero on the Rookie of the Year race and his ceiling as a player: “I definitely feel like I’ve earned the Rookie of the Year… I don’t put a cap on my ceiling. I feel there’s really no limit to where I can get to as long as I stay focused.”
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Paolo Banchero on the Rookie of the Year race and his ceiling as a player: “I definitely feel like I’ve earned the Rookie of the Year… I don’t put a cap on my ceiling. I feel there’s really no limit to where I can get to as long as I stay focused.” – 10:48 PM
Paolo Banchero on the Rookie of the Year race and his ceiling as a player: “I definitely feel like I’ve earned the Rookie of the Year… I don’t put a cap on my ceiling. I feel there’s really no limit to where I can get to as long as I stay focused.” – 10:48 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are here warming up. Appears Orlando’s questionable guys will be good to go tonight. pic.twitter.com/igLWOsL3ov – 6:18 PM
Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are here warming up. Appears Orlando’s questionable guys will be good to go tonight. pic.twitter.com/igLWOsL3ov – 6:18 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Orlando has a packed injury report tonight. The following players are out:
Paolo Banchero
Franz Wagner
Markelle Fultz
Gary Harris
Wendell Carter Jr.
Mo Wagner
The Nets are 13.5-point favorites. They clinch the 6 seed with a win. – 11:33 AM
Orlando has a packed injury report tonight. The following players are out:
Paolo Banchero
Franz Wagner
Markelle Fultz
Gary Harris
Wendell Carter Jr.
Mo Wagner
The Nets are 13.5-point favorites. They clinch the 6 seed with a win. – 11:33 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
April 7 RPR ROY:
1. Jalen Williams: 5.703
2. Paolo Banchero: 4.8
3. Walker Kessler: 3.998
4. Bennedict Mathurin: 2.855
5. Keegan Murray: 2.662
6. Jalen Duren: 2.479
7. Jabari Smith Jr.: 2.125
8. Jaden Ivey: 2.124
9. Andrew Nembhard: 1.351
10. Shaedon Sharpe: 1.107 pic.twitter.com/hlNrLrXYNz – 9:52 AM
April 7 RPR ROY:
1. Jalen Williams: 5.703
2. Paolo Banchero: 4.8
3. Walker Kessler: 3.998
4. Bennedict Mathurin: 2.855
5. Keegan Murray: 2.662
6. Jalen Duren: 2.479
7. Jabari Smith Jr.: 2.125
8. Jaden Ivey: 2.124
9. Andrew Nembhard: 1.351
10. Shaedon Sharpe: 1.107 pic.twitter.com/hlNrLrXYNz – 9:52 AM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Updated @OrlandoMagic injury report for tonight’s home game against the Cavs.
Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris and Franz Wagner are now all listed as out. pic.twitter.com/oJX8pGeXAn – 4:30 PM
Updated @OrlandoMagic injury report for tonight’s home game against the Cavs.
Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris and Franz Wagner are now all listed as out. pic.twitter.com/oJX8pGeXAn – 4:30 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic rookie Paolo Banchero with some insights into what went his shooting slump during February, when he shot 1 of 33 (3%) on 3-pointers.
He’s shot 38.7% from beyond the arc (24 of 62) in 17 games in March & April.
(H/T: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…) pic.twitter.com/ER8ZhMCYI1 – 3:08 PM
Magic rookie Paolo Banchero with some insights into what went his shooting slump during February, when he shot 1 of 33 (3%) on 3-pointers.
He’s shot 38.7% from beyond the arc (24 of 62) in 17 games in March & April.
(H/T: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…) pic.twitter.com/ER8ZhMCYI1 – 3:08 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Paolo Banchero is still considered the future of the Italian national team, but this may not happen after all with him thinking about playing with USA
eurohoops.net/en/fiba/148602… – 4:44 AM
Paolo Banchero is still considered the future of the Italian national team, but this may not happen after all with him thinking about playing with USA
eurohoops.net/en/fiba/148602… – 4:44 AM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Joel Embiid 52 Pt Game, Lakers Win Streak, and Paolo Banchero Stays at the Top of the Rookie Ladder omny.fm/shows/nba-puls… – 7:05 PM
Joel Embiid 52 Pt Game, Lakers Win Streak, and Paolo Banchero Stays at the Top of the Rookie Ladder omny.fm/shows/nba-puls… – 7:05 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Paolo Banchero on Italian National Team: I haven’t decided yet
sportando.basketball/en/paolo-banch… – 3:39 AM
Paolo Banchero on Italian National Team: I haven’t decided yet
sportando.basketball/en/paolo-banch… – 3:39 AM
More on this storyline
Erik Slater: Orlando just upgraded the following players to questionable after initially ruling them out against Brooklyn: Paolo Banchero (back) Markelle Fultz (knee) Franz Wagner (ankle) Wendell Carter Jr. (hip) Gary Harris and Mo Wagner remain out. Nets can clinch the 6 seed with a win. -via Twitter @erikslater_ / April 7, 2023
Khobi Price: Magic injury update for tonight vs. Cavaliers: Paolo Banchero (back tightness), Wendell Carter Jr. (left hip soreness), Markelle Fultz (left knee soreness), Gary Harris (left adductor soreness) and Franz Wagner (left ankle sprain) won’t be available. -via Twitter @khobi_price / April 6, 2023
StatMuse: Paolo Banchero among rookies this season: — 1st in points per game — 1st in 20-point games — 1st in 30-point games — 1st in 25/5/5 games — 1st in 30/5/5 games ROTY. pic.twitter.com/djDi34cA6Q -via Twitter @statmuse / April 6, 2023