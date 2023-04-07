Live stream: Pistons 0, Pacers 7

The Detroit Pistons (16-64) play against the Indiana Pacers (34-46) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday April 7, 2023
Detroit Pistons 0, Indiana Pacers 7 (Q1 10:15)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Wiseman is walking off of the floor. Pistons will be down to eight players if he’s out tonight – 7:14 PM
Wiseman is walking off of the floor. Pistons will be down to eight players if he’s out tonight – 7:14 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Wiseman just collided with Duren and he’s down.
Not sure if it’s a shot to the face or head, but he’s down. – 7:13 PM
Wiseman just collided with Duren and he’s down.
Not sure if it’s a shot to the face or head, but he’s down. – 7:13 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Available players on the #Pistons bench: Marvin Bagley, Cory Joseph, Buddy Boeheim and Jared Rhoden. – 7:11 PM
Available players on the #Pistons bench: Marvin Bagley, Cory Joseph, Buddy Boeheim and Jared Rhoden. – 7:11 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pacers introducing the #Pistons to the Lose Yourself instrumental is hilarious. – 7:06 PM
The #Pacers introducing the #Pistons to the Lose Yourself instrumental is hilarious. – 7:06 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Oshae Brissett addresses the crowd before the Pacers home finale: pic.twitter.com/T7xnenXXd5 – 7:04 PM
Oshae Brissett addresses the crowd before the Pacers home finale: pic.twitter.com/T7xnenXXd5 – 7:04 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters, I believe: Ivey, Hayes, Hampton, Wieman and Duren.
Livers and Omoruyi are out. Both suffered ankle sprains this past week.
Just nine guys available for Detroit against Indiana, which is also very shorthanded. – 6:54 PM
Pistons starters, I believe: Ivey, Hayes, Hampton, Wieman and Duren.
Livers and Omoruyi are out. Both suffered ankle sprains this past week.
Just nine guys available for Detroit against Indiana, which is also very shorthanded. – 6:54 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
RJ Hampton will start tonight alongside Jaden Ivey, Killian Hayes, James Wiseman and Jalen Duren – 6:47 PM
RJ Hampton will start tonight alongside Jaden Ivey, Killian Hayes, James Wiseman and Jalen Duren – 6:47 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. the Pistons (2/2):
T.J. McConnell – Out (sore right hip)
Jalen Smith – Out (sore right knee)
@orthoindy | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/QjhOL6Du2v – 6:47 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. the Pistons (2/2):
T.J. McConnell – Out (sore right hip)
Jalen Smith – Out (sore right knee)
@orthoindy | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/QjhOL6Du2v – 6:47 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. the Pistons (1/2):
Tyrese Haliburton – Out (sprained right ankle, sore left elbow)
Myles Turner – Out (sore left ankle)
Chris Duarte – Out (sore left ankle)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress fracture)
@orthoindy | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/6oHIhcI6QK – 6:46 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. the Pistons (1/2):
Tyrese Haliburton – Out (sprained right ankle, sore left elbow)
Myles Turner – Out (sore left ankle)
Chris Duarte – Out (sore left ankle)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress fracture)
@orthoindy | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/6oHIhcI6QK – 6:46 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, RJ Hampton, James Wiseman and Jalen Duren.
Marvin Bagley III will come off the bench. – 6:45 PM
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, RJ Hampton, James Wiseman and Jalen Duren.
Marvin Bagley III will come off the bench. – 6:45 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the five tipping things off.
@MotorolaUS | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/4SaEe8xwKf – 6:39 PM
the five tipping things off.
@MotorolaUS | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/4SaEe8xwKf – 6:39 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Pulling up, dripped down ⬇️
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA | #ad pic.twitter.com/0Z3MfAtyjb – 6:38 PM
Pulling up, dripped down ⬇️
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA | #ad pic.twitter.com/0Z3MfAtyjb – 6:38 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
From Mario Andretti to Nancy Leonard and Will Ferrell: Before tonight’s Pacers game, an honoree will hop in a custom-built IndyCar and rev up the crowd for the 41st and final time this season.
On the creation of this new Pacers pre-game tradition:
fieldhousefiles.com/p/on-the-pacer… pic.twitter.com/pYtHeQORnb – 6:25 PM
From Mario Andretti to Nancy Leonard and Will Ferrell: Before tonight’s Pacers game, an honoree will hop in a custom-built IndyCar and rev up the crowd for the 41st and final time this season.
On the creation of this new Pacers pre-game tradition:
fieldhousefiles.com/p/on-the-pacer… pic.twitter.com/pYtHeQORnb – 6:25 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Marvin Bagley III is available to play after missing the last two games due to concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/82Z75nkDnK – 6:09 PM
Marvin Bagley III is available to play after missing the last two games due to concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/82Z75nkDnK – 6:09 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks MAILBAG
—Mavs & Kings (2:28)
—Luka (6:28)
—Wemby spots (23:00)
—MIP (31:11)
—Raptors (41:20)
—Pacers (47:10)
—Deandre Ayton (51:18)
🎧 bit.ly/hwkx885
🍎 apple.co/3m9oD1z
✳️ spoti.fi/416WYwQ
📺 bit.ly/hwdx885
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1zKoP9W45O – 6:02 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks MAILBAG
—Mavs & Kings (2:28)
—Luka (6:28)
—Wemby spots (23:00)
—MIP (31:11)
—Raptors (41:20)
—Pacers (47:10)
—Deandre Ayton (51:18)
🎧 bit.ly/hwkx885
🍎 apple.co/3m9oD1z
✳️ spoti.fi/416WYwQ
📺 bit.ly/hwdx885
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1zKoP9W45O – 6:02 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth.
#Pistons | #ad pic.twitter.com/uxcHB4fvSQ – 5:58 PM
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth.
#Pistons | #ad pic.twitter.com/uxcHB4fvSQ – 5:58 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Some bench leaders headed into last days of season:
Minutes: Brogdon (1743)
Points: Monk (1037)
FT made: Mathurin (292)
oREB: Hartenstein (191)
Rebounds: Hartenstein (478)
Assists: Westbrook (378)
Steals: Eason (84)
Blocks: Okongwu (69)
3s: Beasley (152)
+/-: Quickley (+254) – 5:53 PM
Some bench leaders headed into last days of season:
Minutes: Brogdon (1743)
Points: Monk (1037)
FT made: Mathurin (292)
oREB: Hartenstein (191)
Rebounds: Hartenstein (478)
Assists: Westbrook (378)
Steals: Eason (84)
Blocks: Okongwu (69)
3s: Beasley (152)
+/-: Quickley (+254) – 5:53 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner reppin’ the city’s squads.🔥 pic.twitter.com/wIFNv8Xjdi – 5:48 PM
Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner reppin’ the city’s squads.🔥 pic.twitter.com/wIFNv8Xjdi – 5:48 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Dwane Casey says Jaden Ivey is doing a great job of managing his speed, whereas earlier in the season, he was going at “one speed.” – 5:38 PM
Dwane Casey says Jaden Ivey is doing a great job of managing his speed, whereas earlier in the season, he was going at “one speed.” – 5:38 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
running it back one more time @GainbridgeFH.✌️
@NerdWallet | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/noenwRphAz – 5:30 PM
running it back one more time @GainbridgeFH.✌️
@NerdWallet | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/noenwRphAz – 5:30 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Livers and Omoruyi are out tonight, leaving the Pistons with nine healthy players including the two-way players – 5:25 PM
Livers and Omoruyi are out tonight, leaving the Pistons with nine healthy players including the two-way players – 5:25 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Carlisle says T.J. McConnell will not play. Neither will Jalen Smith. Says Smith banged his knee “on the play where he ran down Mitchell Robinson.” – 5:19 PM
Carlisle says T.J. McConnell will not play. Neither will Jalen Smith. Says Smith banged his knee “on the play where he ran down Mitchell Robinson.” – 5:19 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
At Gainbridge Fieldhouse for one more time this season. There’s a bunch of people who won’t be playing tonight, but All-Rookie candidate Bennedict Mathurin will and he’ll get a bunch of minutes too. Here’s why: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 5:06 PM
At Gainbridge Fieldhouse for one more time this season. There’s a bunch of people who won’t be playing tonight, but All-Rookie candidate Bennedict Mathurin will and he’ll get a bunch of minutes too. Here’s why: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 5:06 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons injury update: Marvin Bagley III (concussion protocol) is available for tonight’s game against the #Pacers.
Isaiah Livers (right ankle sprain) and Eugene Omoruyi (left ankle sprain) have been downgraded to out. – 4:52 PM
#Pistons injury update: Marvin Bagley III (concussion protocol) is available for tonight’s game against the #Pacers.
Isaiah Livers (right ankle sprain) and Eugene Omoruyi (left ankle sprain) have been downgraded to out. – 4:52 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the fans had a lot of great suggestions for a T.J. McConnell nickname.😂
which one are you rocking with? pic.twitter.com/msbzXYjMcJ – 4:39 PM
the fans had a lot of great suggestions for a T.J. McConnell nickname.😂
which one are you rocking with? pic.twitter.com/msbzXYjMcJ – 4:39 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
yesterday, Jalen Smith cut the ribbon on a brand new library at @IPSSchools 43!📚
thanks to our friends at @caresource for teaming up with us to make the renovations come to life. #sponsored pic.twitter.com/5ZiAlmqifq – 2:38 PM
yesterday, Jalen Smith cut the ribbon on a brand new library at @IPSSchools 43!📚
thanks to our friends at @caresource for teaming up with us to make the renovations come to life. #sponsored pic.twitter.com/5ZiAlmqifq – 2:38 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
In the five games that Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton have been held out, Benn Mathurin has led the Pacers with 35.8 minutes and 21.2 points per game, but the point of keeping him in longer is to push him to become a better defender: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 2:19 PM
In the five games that Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton have been held out, Benn Mathurin has led the Pacers with 35.8 minutes and 21.2 points per game, but the point of keeping him in longer is to push him to become a better defender: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 2:19 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Wild scenario where OKC makes the play-in, gets the #10 pick and Mavs lose their pick:
Bulls beat Mavs
Bulls beat Pistons
OKC loses to the Grizz
Mavs try to tank but still beat the Spurs
OKC doesn’t make playoffs
OKC makes the play-in and there’s a coin flip for the #10 pick. – 1:41 PM
Wild scenario where OKC makes the play-in, gets the #10 pick and Mavs lose their pick:
Bulls beat Mavs
Bulls beat Pistons
OKC loses to the Grizz
Mavs try to tank but still beat the Spurs
OKC doesn’t make playoffs
OKC makes the play-in and there’s a coin flip for the #10 pick. – 1:41 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers rooting interest over the last 3 days of the season to maximize their lottery/draft positioning. If some games seem random, it’s likely because a team winning/losing would decrease their incentive to give effort in a future game that could benefit the Pacers. pic.twitter.com/umcXtnjXRE – 1:27 PM
Pacers rooting interest over the last 3 days of the season to maximize their lottery/draft positioning. If some games seem random, it’s likely because a team winning/losing would decrease their incentive to give effort in a future game that could benefit the Pacers. pic.twitter.com/umcXtnjXRE – 1:27 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Work and preparation.
@milkmeansmore | #MilkMeansMore | #ad pic.twitter.com/2ylztZoF0b – 1:24 PM
Work and preparation.
@milkmeansmore | #MilkMeansMore | #ad pic.twitter.com/2ylztZoF0b – 1:24 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
On guard Gabe York, his perseverance playing in five countries, in the G League and Summer League, getting called up again by the Pacers and having the green light to shoot:
fieldhousefiles.com/p/gabe-york-ba… – 1:00 PM
On guard Gabe York, his perseverance playing in five countries, in the G League and Summer League, getting called up again by the Pacers and having the green light to shoot:
fieldhousefiles.com/p/gabe-york-ba… – 1:00 PM