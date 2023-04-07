Raptors vs. Celtics: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (40-40) play against the Boston Celtics (55-25) at TD Garden

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday April 7, 2023

Toronto Raptors 0, Boston Celtics 0 (7:30 pm ET)

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Raptors at Celtics – TD Garden – April 7, 2023 – Starters

Boston – White, Tatum, Hauser, Horford, R. Williams

Toronto – Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Jacob Poeltl

Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

And the Raptors just note that the usuals — VanVleet, Barnes,Anunoby, Siakam, Poeltl — will start this evening – And the Raptors just note that the usuals — VanVleet, Barnes,Anunoby, Siakam, Poeltl — will start this evening – 6:33 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jaylen Brown said he cut his shooting hand on glass last night. He expects to miss a couple of days.

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

Brogdon, Brown, Smart all OUT tonight for the Celtics

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Joe Mazzulla on Jaylen Brown:

“Just got a cut on his finger. Expect him to be fine, nothing serious.”

… and on Marcus Smart:

Jay King @ByJayKing

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Jay King @ByJayKing

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Boston Celtics @celtics



Payton Pritchard (left heel pain) – QUESTIONABLE

Marcus Smart (left-side neck spasm) – QUESTIONABLE

Boston Celtics @celtics



Malcolm Brogdon (low back pain) – QUESTIONABLE

Jaylen Brown (right finger laceration) – OUT

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

