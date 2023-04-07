Raptors vs. Celtics: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (40-40) play against the Boston Celtics (55-25) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday April 7, 2023
Toronto Raptors 0, Boston Celtics 0 (7:30 pm ET)
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Tonight on @chicagobulls radio @670TheScore HC Billy Donovan on who’s in- who’s out – on Vooch’s goal to play and start all 82 games.. Halftime: DeMar DeRozan on HOF Dirk Nowitzki and thoughts on possibly playing at Toronto in play in game . 7:15 pre. – 7:30 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Raptors at Celtics – TD Garden – April 7, 2023 – Starters
Boston – White, Tatum, Hauser, Horford, R. Williams
Toronto – Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Jacob Poeltl
OUT: Boston: Brown, Smart, Brogdon, Gallinari Toronto: Porter Jr. pic.twitter.com/npJlDofYDO – 7:04 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 99 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss rumours Ime Udoka’s name has been circling as an option for the Rockets and Raptors.
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
How Celtics’ Jaylen Brown cut hand, got 5 stitches after household accident masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 6:53 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Expect like 5 Celtics writers to tweet that Jaylen Brown got 5 stitches after cutting his right hand. Don’t ask me how I know – 6:34 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown cut his right hand picking up a glass vase he knocked over while watering his plants last night and got 5 stitches. Said he’s expected to be ready for the playoffs, but he’s pissed. pic.twitter.com/JMVYnwGgtN – 6:34 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown says he cut his hand on broken glass and has 5 stitches on his right hand. He won’t play Sunday but says he’ll be ready for the playoffs – 6:34 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown got 5 stitches after cutting his hand at his house last night – 6:33 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
And the Raptors just note that the usuals — VanVleet, Barnes,Anunoby, Siakam, Poeltl — will start this evening – 6:33 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
‘Reunited an it feels so good’ @Justin Champagnie / @DALANOBANTON pic.twitter.com/JIAXaT1FGC – 6:30 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
For those who care, Justin Champagnie is wearing #99. #Celtics #Raptors – 6:29 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Joe Mazzulla says the cut on Jaylen Brown’s finger is not serious and it won’t be something that lingers – 6:20 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Brogdon, Brown, Smart all OUT tonight for the Celtics
White and Pritchard are a go – 6:09 PM
Brogdon, Brown, Smart all OUT tonight for the Celtics
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Celtics just note that Brogdon, Smart, Brown, Pritchard are out tonight vs. the Raptors – 6:08 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Joe Mazzulla on Jaylen Brown:
“Just got a cut on his finger. Expect him to be fine, nothing serious.”
… and on Marcus Smart:
“Got treatment today. It looked like his neck was still hurting a little bit. But I don’t expect it to linger into the playoffs or anything.” – 6:04 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks MAILBAG
—Mavs & Kings (2:28)
—Luka (6:28)
—Wemby spots (23:00)
—MIP (31:11)
—Raptors (41:20)
—Pacers (47:10)
—Deandre Ayton (51:18)
🎧 bit.ly/hwkx885
🍎 apple.co/3m9oD1z
✳️ spoti.fi/416WYwQ
📺 bit.ly/hwdx885
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1zKoP9W45O – 6:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Some bench leaders headed into last days of season:
Minutes: Brogdon (1743)
Points: Monk (1037)
FT made: Mathurin (292)
oREB: Hartenstein (191)
Rebounds: Hartenstein (478)
Assists: Westbrook (378)
Steals: Eason (84)
Blocks: Okongwu (69)
3s: Beasley (152)
+/-: Quickley (+254) – 5:53 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Smart, Brogdon and Brown are out for Celtics. White will play. Horford and Tatum return. – 5:49 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart got treatment today on the pinched nerve in his neck and Joe Mazzulla said it looks like it’s still hurting him a bit. Smart is out tonight. – 5:49 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon are out tonight. Derrick White will play in his 81st game tonight. – 5:48 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Smart and Brogdon join Jaylen Brown OUT tonight.
Derrick White is IN…he’s one of 10 players that’s played every game. – 5:48 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Derrick White is going to play tonight, but Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon are out, per Joe Mazzulla. – 5:48 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Decent chunk of Celtics support staff/contingent wearing the Tatum 1s today on release day – 5:42 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
We’re all set up with cheer cards for another #AuthenticFan Friday with @NBCSBoston ☘️ pic.twitter.com/G7wyjOSY7G – 5:41 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics ball boys, some coaches, and some staffers are all walking around in new JT 1’s today pic.twitter.com/8YTSH0Vfye – 5:39 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
There’s your newest Boston Celtic, Justin Champagnie, getting shots up at TD Garden in a workout with 🇨🇦🏀 Mifiondu Kabengele, who is on a two-way with Boston this season. pic.twitter.com/eRZIMEipmI – 5:04 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Coaching rumors: Changes may be coming to Rockets, Raptors nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/07/coa… – 4:54 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Dedicated to Deuce 💚
With exotic prints and nods to the wild side, the Jordan Tatum 1 “Zoo” is inspired by JT’s favorite place to bring his son. nike.com/w/jayson-tatum… pic.twitter.com/Wm4O6Wr6Vb – 4:37 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Last 3 guards with 75+ blocks in a season:
— Derrick White (this season)
— Danny Green
— Dwyane Wade pic.twitter.com/CwNgA9oS9b – 4:14 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ime Udoka linked to Toronto Raptors head coaching job if Nick Nurse leaves, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/ime-u… – 4:07 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 55+ wins this season:
Derrick White
Brook Lopez
Jevon Carter
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/qLSmWKpE6A – 4:00 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Are y’all ready? Play @FanDuelCanada PICK N’ GO at tip-off! 🏀
Get closer to the action and play along every Friday night for your chance to WIN while you watch!
➡️ https://t.co/mY6yvM5i0I pic.twitter.com/XzgPm5fNJt – 3:59 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
(Derrick White by the way, is 1 of 10 NBA players who e played every game this year). – 3:32 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jaylen Brown out tonight.
Jayson Tatum is not on the injury report. This could be the night he seals the NBA scoring race, the franchise 3-point record and wrap up the first 30.0 points per game season in Celtics history.
Raptors need to win to avoid the 9/10 play-in game. pic.twitter.com/y4JOvOj2R0 – 3:32 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport continued (2/2):
Payton Pritchard (left heel pain) – QUESTIONABLE
Marcus Smart (left-side neck spasm) – QUESTIONABLE
Derrick White (left ankle sprain) – QUESTIONABLE – 3:23 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport update (1/2):
Malcolm Brogdon (low back pain) – QUESTIONABLE
Jaylen Brown (right finger laceration) – OUT
Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT – 3:23 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Another stacked edition of #SmithAndJones.
– Catching up w/ former @Raptors PG, @tj_ford; sharing Toronto memories & more
– #NBA playoff & CBA insight from the great @BobbyMarks42
– #NCAA/@NBA analysis from TV/radio analyst & former coach PJ Carlesimo
podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/cat… pic.twitter.com/bo4FiKL8sT – 3:10 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
LIVE: Are the Raptors Finished or a Celtics Threat? w/ @noorrzainab.
Thanks to Noor for joining @TheGardenReport! youtube.com/live/oW3CL36Le… – 2:51 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown has been ruled out tonight with a right finger laceration – 2:35 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Updated injury report for the Celtics tonight:
Brogdon, Pritchard, Smart, White – QUESTIONABLE
Brown, Gallinari – OUT – 2:32 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Who do the Celtics Want to See in Round 1? | A List Podcast w/ @ASherrodblakely, @GwashburnGlobe & @KwaniALunis – Presented by @FDSportsbook & @Indeed twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:30 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Jaylen Brown is out tonight with a right finger laceration. – 2:30 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
The Philadelphia 76ers will be without James Harden, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and PJ Tucker tonight. Methinks Atlanta, who is an -11.5 point favorite, will lock up the No. 8 seed tonight.
Raptors basically locked into the 9 seed with nothing to play for (except lottery odds) – 2:21 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Dedicated to Deuce 💚
With exotic prints and nods to the wild side, the @Jumpman23 Tatum 1 “Zoo” is inspired by @jaytatum0’s favorite place to bring his son. pic.twitter.com/C5TvxyWDjx – 2:09 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
LIVE Garden Report: Are the Raptors Finished or a Celtics Threat? w/ @noorrzainab – Presented by @FDSportsbook [FanDuel.com/BOSTON] twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:40 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Games impacting C’s tonight:
Magic @ Nets, Heat @ Wizards: Nets win or Miami loss gives Nets 6th and Heat 7th. Heat win/Nets loss keeps 6th alive for Miami.
76ers @ Hawks: Hawks win or Raptors loss to C’s gives Atlanta 8th. – 1:40 PM
