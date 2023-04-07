What stands out for Bullock off the court isn’t solely charity work. It is not uncommon for NBA players to spend money on luxury homes, cars and jewelry. But what Bullock spent his money on this year was certainly uncommon, as he bought an island in Belize. “I’ve been looking for different things to invest my money in,” Bullock told Andscape recently. “I found an opportunity down in Belize where I purchased an island that was about 5 acres that I am going to put resort villas on. It’s a vacation spot for me and my family where other people will be able to attend and enjoy different vacation activities.”
Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape
Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Reggie Bullock @ReggieBullock35
People ask a question 3 different ways, just for me to give you the same answer – 1:34 PM
People ask a question 3 different ways, just for me to give you the same answer – 1:34 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reggie Bullock owns an island in Belize and named it after himself nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/05/reg… – 3:39 PM
Reggie Bullock owns an island in Belize and named it after himself nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/05/reg… – 3:39 PM
Reggie Bullock @ReggieBullock35
The connection between you and your kids, nothing in life can compare – 9:18 AM
The connection between you and your kids, nothing in life can compare – 9:18 AM
More on this storyline
Tidal League: Did you know @ReggieBullock35 has an island? 🏝️ Reggie joins @tpinsonn on the “Run Your Race” podcast! -via Twitter / April 7, 2023
Reggie Bullock: BELIZE 🇧🇿 my new home, Placencia to be exact ‼️🔥 -via Twitter @ReggieBullock35 / April 7, 2023
Dallas Mavericks PR: Reggie Bullock (right quad contusion) and JaVale McGee (right ankle sprain) are probable for tomorrow night’s game in Memphis. Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) is questionable. Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) will be out. -via Twitter @MavsPR / March 10, 2023