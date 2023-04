Reggie Bullock owns an island in Belize

What stands out for Bullock off the court isn’t solely charity work. It is not uncommon for NBA players to spend money on luxury homes, cars and jewelry. But what Bullock spent his money on this year was certainly uncommon, as he bought an island in Belize. “I’ve been looking for different things to invest my money in,” Bullock told Andscape recently. “I found an opportunity down in Belize where I purchased an island that was about 5 acres that I am going to put resort villas on. It’s a vacation spot for me and my family where other people will be able to attend and enjoy different vacation activities.”Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape