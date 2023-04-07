Live stream: Rockets 9, Hornets 13

The Houston Rockets (20-60) play against the Charlotte Hornets (26-54) at Spectrum Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday April 7, 2023
Houston Rockets 9, Charlotte Hornets 13 (Q1 07:53)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 99 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss rumours Ime Udoka’s name has been circling as an option for the Rockets and Raptors.
Listen to the ep here 👇
linktr.ee/roguebogues
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Rockets #Raptors #Coach pic.twitter.com/ZDCAwC0fwa – 6:59 PM
Basketball Pod Ep 99 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss rumours Ime Udoka’s name has been circling as an option for the Rockets and Raptors.
Listen to the ep here 👇
linktr.ee/roguebogues
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Rockets #Raptors #Coach pic.twitter.com/ZDCAwC0fwa – 6:59 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
HAPPY BUZZ CITY APPRECIATION NIGHT! 🕺
📍 Buzz City
🆚 @Houston Rockets
⏰ 7pm
📺 @HornetsOnBally
📻 @wfnz 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/jzIB4dU7F9 – 6:55 PM
HAPPY BUZZ CITY APPRECIATION NIGHT! 🕺
📍 Buzz City
🆚 @Houston Rockets
⏰ 7pm
📺 @HornetsOnBally
📻 @wfnz 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/jzIB4dU7F9 – 6:55 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Starting 5️⃣ tonight
📺: @ATTSportsNetSW
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/MPvgFMGBKV – 6:52 PM
Starting 5️⃣ tonight
📺: @ATTSportsNetSW
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/MPvgFMGBKV – 6:52 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starters for tonight vs. Houston:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/oFU9B6F4hP – 6:39 PM
Starters for tonight vs. Houston:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/oFU9B6F4hP – 6:39 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Hornets starters: McGowens, Thor, Williams, Mykhailiuk, Maledon. – 6:36 PM
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Hornets starters: McGowens, Thor, Williams, Mykhailiuk, Maledon. – 6:36 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Dennis Smith Jr., who was questionable for the Hornets, is out. Mark Williams, who was probable, is available. – 6:35 PM
Dennis Smith Jr., who was questionable for the Hornets, is out. Mark Williams, who was probable, is available. – 6:35 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Rockets expected to part ways with head coach Stephen Silas at the end of season, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/rocke… – 6:31 PM
Rockets expected to part ways with head coach Stephen Silas at the end of season, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/rocke… – 6:31 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
When someone smiles and asks, “Is that a beer?”you’re holding as you’re walking through the stands to your seat, it tells you what kind of season it’s been and where we are in the schedule.
#Hornets final home game and penultimate game of the season coming up. pic.twitter.com/IGOs4RYJOI – 6:31 PM
When someone smiles and asks, “Is that a beer?”you’re holding as you’re walking through the stands to your seat, it tells you what kind of season it’s been and where we are in the schedule.
#Hornets final home game and penultimate game of the season coming up. pic.twitter.com/IGOs4RYJOI – 6:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Getting ready for lift-off 🚀
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/6JhPHgM3tz – 6:30 PM
Getting ready for lift-off 🚀
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/6JhPHgM3tz – 6:30 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Last home game of this very long season, as hard as it’s been for fans I can promise you will be missing Hornets basketball sooner than you think! – 6:29 PM
Last home game of this very long season, as hard as it’s been for fans I can promise you will be missing Hornets basketball sooner than you think! – 6:29 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs HOU
Mark Williams is available to play
Ball (R Ankle Surgery) out
Martin (L Knee Soreness) out
Rozier (R Foot Discomfort) out
Hayward (L Thumb Sprain) out
Oubre (R Shoulder Strain) out
Washington (R Foot Sprain) out
Smith (R Great Toe Sprain) out
@NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/ZdbJ2ik2Vc – 6:24 PM
INJURY REPORT vs HOU
Mark Williams is available to play
Ball (R Ankle Surgery) out
Martin (L Knee Soreness) out
Rozier (R Foot Discomfort) out
Hayward (L Thumb Sprain) out
Oubre (R Shoulder Strain) out
Washington (R Foot Sprain) out
Smith (R Great Toe Sprain) out
@NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/ZdbJ2ik2Vc – 6:24 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🐝⚡️Starting 5⚡️🐝
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/T0COW89Uyi – 6:23 PM
🐝⚡️Starting 5⚡️🐝
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/T0COW89Uyi – 6:23 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Which 2nd round pick do you interpret Charlotte receiving based on the current standings from the below?
I read it to be
WAS ➡️ OKC
OKC ➡️ DEN
DAL ➡️ CLT pic.twitter.com/lewLw6YWC1 – 5:52 PM
Which 2nd round pick do you interpret Charlotte receiving based on the current standings from the below?
I read it to be
WAS ➡️ OKC
OKC ➡️ DEN
DAL ➡️ CLT pic.twitter.com/lewLw6YWC1 – 5:52 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🚨 Buzz City Appreciation Night Giveaway! 🚨 We’re giving away…
– A signed LaMelo Ball ball
– A signed Terry Rozier jersey
– LaMelo Ball Funko Pop
– Dunkin’ Donuts gift cards
– Crumbl Cookie gift cards
… AND MORE!
Enter here: bit.ly/3GsS4T4 pic.twitter.com/CQAwBiTeyC – 5:49 PM
🚨 Buzz City Appreciation Night Giveaway! 🚨 We’re giving away…
– A signed LaMelo Ball ball
– A signed Terry Rozier jersey
– LaMelo Ball Funko Pop
– Dunkin’ Donuts gift cards
– Crumbl Cookie gift cards
… AND MORE!
Enter here: bit.ly/3GsS4T4 pic.twitter.com/CQAwBiTeyC – 5:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Thunder and Cavaliers are the only teams not playing both tonight and tomorrow. Both are home Sunday.
Rockets at Washington is only interconference game on Sunday. – 5:45 PM
Thunder and Cavaliers are the only teams not playing both tonight and tomorrow. Both are home Sunday.
Rockets at Washington is only interconference game on Sunday. – 5:45 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Hornet Fans Run on @dunkindonuts! 🏃 Stop by the main lobby ahead of tonight’s Fan Appreciation Night for free coffee samples to fuel you up for the game. ☕️ pic.twitter.com/9w1pJR1Uet – 5:00 PM
Hornet Fans Run on @dunkindonuts! 🏃 Stop by the main lobby ahead of tonight’s Fan Appreciation Night for free coffee samples to fuel you up for the game. ☕️ pic.twitter.com/9w1pJR1Uet – 5:00 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Coaching rumors: Changes may be coming to Rockets, Raptors nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/07/coa… – 4:54 PM
Coaching rumors: Changes may be coming to Rockets, Raptors nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/07/coa… – 4:54 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
when you love your teammates so much that you wear them on your shirt 🫶 pic.twitter.com/GMrFjRiUB3 – 4:38 PM
when you love your teammates so much that you wear them on your shirt 🫶 pic.twitter.com/GMrFjRiUB3 – 4:38 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Courteous of the Hornets to put a partial injury report over the box office. pic.twitter.com/nDp5Xu9yE1 – 4:37 PM
Courteous of the Hornets to put a partial injury report over the box office. pic.twitter.com/nDp5Xu9yE1 – 4:37 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Restocked: A limited number of red and black Be Someone x Rockets t-shirts will be available at the Rockets Team Shop at Toyota Center starting at 10am tomorrow on April 8th!
Don’t miss out 🤘 pic.twitter.com/QxTGK56uxC – 4:19 PM
Restocked: A limited number of red and black Be Someone x Rockets t-shirts will be available at the Rockets Team Shop at Toyota Center starting at 10am tomorrow on April 8th!
Don’t miss out 🤘 pic.twitter.com/QxTGK56uxC – 4:19 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets’ rookies see growing pains, gains during first season of NBA life ift.tt/gJQtqDX – 4:18 PM
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets’ rookies see growing pains, gains during first season of NBA life ift.tt/gJQtqDX – 4:18 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will have the most points in the paint tonight?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 3:42 PM
Which team will have the most points in the paint tonight?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 3:42 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Final road trip starts today!
⏰ 6:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/VgcaA1NMFf – 3:00 PM
Final road trip starts today!
⏰ 6:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/VgcaA1NMFf – 3:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
“It’s a testament to the work they’ve put in… They both are really deserving of it. They were leaders for our team in Greensboro all year. They were about the right things.”
📝@sam_perley | #LetsFly – 2:17 PM
“It’s a testament to the work they’ve put in… They both are really deserving of it. They were leaders for our team in Greensboro all year. They were about the right things.”
📝@sam_perley | #LetsFly – 2:17 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets’ rookies see growing pains, gains during first season of NBA life houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 2:00 PM
Rockets’ rookies see growing pains, gains during first season of NBA life houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 2:00 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Rockets F Jae’Sean Tate unlikely to feature in Houston’s final two games of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic. Tate, who has appeared in just 31 games this season, is dealing with left knee soreness. – 1:30 PM
Rockets F Jae’Sean Tate unlikely to feature in Houston’s final two games of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic. Tate, who has appeared in just 31 games this season, is dealing with left knee soreness. – 1:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Let’s take a look 👀
#LetsFly | @DraftKings pic.twitter.com/cYzK4ctQIT – 1:15 PM
Let’s take a look 👀
#LetsFly | @DraftKings pic.twitter.com/cYzK4ctQIT – 1:15 PM