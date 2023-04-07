Rockets vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Houston Rockets play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center

The Houston Rockets are spending $6,878,281 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $4,840,948 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday April 7, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA

Away TV: ATTSN-SW

Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!