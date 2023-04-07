Russell Westbrook on time with Lakers: It was an experience, I'm past it now in a new place and looking forward

Law Murray: Russell Westbrook on time with Lakers this season: “It was an experience. I’m past it now. In a new place, and looking forward.”
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Today is the last Clippers practice of the 2022-23 NBA regular season. The team has home finale vs Trail Blazers Saturday, then travel to Phoenix for season finale Sunday.
Here’s Tyronn Lue, Russell Westbrook, Terance Mann on approach to practice, final two games, playoffs. pic.twitter.com/0dOhWyPZ7L – 3:06 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Westbrook did not address the media after the Lakers game on Wednesday but said Friday that playing for the Lakers was “an experience” and he was past that now and moving forward – 3:00 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Asked about Darvin Ham applauding him for trying to sacrifice to fit in while with the Lakers, Russell Westbrook said of his time with the Lakers: “It was an experience. I’m past it now, in a new place and looking forward.” – 2:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook on time with Lakers this season: “It was an experience. I’m past it now. In a new place, and looking forward.” – 2:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook said that he’s been seeing Paul George almost every day since PG’s knee injury pic.twitter.com/pkAAVsVjcr – 2:09 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Good for Russ, man…he’s in a good place”
🏀 @Jumpshot8 is loving the excitement that Westbrook is bringing to the Clippers #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/fVn2zbVIxJ – 7:11 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Didn’t focus on Russ last night. A lot more going on. But I will share this again from February @TheAthletic
Westbrook was never a perfect fit anywhere. There have been ups and downs with the Clippers. But he hasn’t been that 🚮 grim reaper meme either.
theathletic.com/4235325/2023/0… – 2:45 PM
