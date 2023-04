Tyrese Maxey headed for max contract?

But Maxey has moved well past those players. A max deal could be worth five years and about $200 million for Maxey, though he could choose to take a shorter deal to get himself to free agency—and a bigger share of the NBA’s new TV deal, expected to start in 2025-26—faster. “They might have thought there was room to negotiate there,” one Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports. “But look at what the guy has done. He’s gotten better at every turn, his work ethic is really, really amazing from everyone around him. That’s what stands out. This guy is only getting better. Probably, there’s no negotiation, they’re going to have to max him out.” -via Heavy.com / April 7, 2023