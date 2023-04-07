Tyrese Maxey headed for max contract?

All this puts the Sixers in an enviable position, except, that is, when it comes to having to pay Maxey. He is eligible for a contract extension this summer, and that extension has gone up significantly in value—in fact, executives around the league increasingly are saying that Maxey is headed for a max contract extension with the Sixers. “They have a lot of big contracts they’re dealing with obviously,” one NBA GM told Heavy Sports. “But they’re going to have to make him another one. He’s a max guy.”
Source: Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com
Source: Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Multiple NBA execs told @HeavyOnSports that @sixers G Tyrse Maxey will likely get a max rookie contract extension this offseason. “He’s gotten better at every turn,” one told me.
More:
heavy.com/sports/philade… – 9:19 PM
Multiple NBA execs told @HeavyOnSports that @sixers G Tyrse Maxey will likely get a max rookie contract extension this offseason. “He’s gotten better at every turn,” one told me.
More:
heavy.com/sports/philade… – 9:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyrese Maxey out tonight for 76ers because of neck stiffness. Rest of 76ers regulars available. – 7:17 PM
Tyrese Maxey out tonight for 76ers because of neck stiffness. Rest of 76ers regulars available. – 7:17 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers injury status for tonight’s game:
Melton and Tucker (right calf tightness for both) will both play.
Maxey (neck stiffness) is out.
Melton will start in Maxey’s place. – 7:07 PM
Sixers injury status for tonight’s game:
Melton and Tucker (right calf tightness for both) will both play.
Maxey (neck stiffness) is out.
Melton will start in Maxey’s place. – 7:07 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tyrese Maxey (neck stiffness) is out tonight.
Starters: Harden-Melton-Tucker-Harris-Embiid – 7:07 PM
Tyrese Maxey (neck stiffness) is out tonight.
Starters: Harden-Melton-Tucker-Harris-Embiid – 7:07 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers :
Melton – Right calf tightness – Available
Tucker – Right calf tightness – Available
Maxey – Neck stiffness – OUT – 7:04 PM
#Sixers :
Melton – Right calf tightness – Available
Tucker – Right calf tightness – Available
Maxey – Neck stiffness – OUT – 7:04 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tyrese Maxey (neck stiffness) is out and De’Anthony Melton will start tonight vs. the Heat. – 7:04 PM
Tyrese Maxey (neck stiffness) is out and De’Anthony Melton will start tonight vs. the Heat. – 7:04 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Tyrese Maxey is out for the Sixers tonight.
James Harden
De’Anthony Melton
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker
Joel Embiid – 7:02 PM
Tyrese Maxey is out for the Sixers tonight.
James Harden
De’Anthony Melton
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker
Joel Embiid – 7:02 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers wouldn’t tip his hand on if Maxey, Tucker or Melton will play other than saying he anticipates “most” will be available.
Also said the Sixers “don’t care” whether they face Brooklyn or Miami in the first round. Can lock Brooklyn in with a win tonight. – 6:00 PM
Doc Rivers wouldn’t tip his hand on if Maxey, Tucker or Melton will play other than saying he anticipates “most” will be available.
Also said the Sixers “don’t care” whether they face Brooklyn or Miami in the first round. Can lock Brooklyn in with a win tonight. – 6:00 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo are in tonight for Miami.
TBA on Melton, Maxey, Tucker for the Sixers. – 5:58 PM
Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo are in tonight for Miami.
TBA on Melton, Maxey, Tucker for the Sixers. – 5:58 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
With Tyrese Maxey, PJ Tucker, and De’Anthony Melton questionable for tonight, Doc Rivers anticipates “most of them” will play. – 5:51 PM
With Tyrese Maxey, PJ Tucker, and De’Anthony Melton questionable for tonight, Doc Rivers anticipates “most of them” will play. – 5:51 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Rivers says he thinks “most” of their questionable guys (Maxey, Melton, Tucker) will play but does not specify who or what their chances are – 5:50 PM
Rivers says he thinks “most” of their questionable guys (Maxey, Melton, Tucker) will play but does not specify who or what their chances are – 5:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Despite already being locked into the East’s No. 3 playoff seed, it appears that the 76ers will play both Joel Embiid and James Harden vs. Heat tonight.
Only 76ers rotation players on 3:30 p.m. injury report are Maxey, Melton and Tucker, who are all questionable. – 3:38 PM
Despite already being locked into the East’s No. 3 playoff seed, it appears that the 76ers will play both Joel Embiid and James Harden vs. Heat tonight.
Only 76ers rotation players on 3:30 p.m. injury report are Maxey, Melton and Tucker, who are all questionable. – 3:38 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden corner 3s ahead of tonight’s home finale for the Sixers.
Maxey, Melton, Tucker all listed as questionable, all out there post-shootaround as well. pic.twitter.com/oe5Dd9xxad – 11:48 AM
James Harden corner 3s ahead of tonight’s home finale for the Sixers.
Maxey, Melton, Tucker all listed as questionable, all out there post-shootaround as well. pic.twitter.com/oe5Dd9xxad – 11:48 AM
More on this storyline
But Maxey has moved well past those players. A max deal could be worth five years and about $200 million for Maxey, though he could choose to take a shorter deal to get himself to free agency—and a bigger share of the NBA’s new TV deal, expected to start in 2025-26—faster. “They might have thought there was room to negotiate there,” one Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports. “But look at what the guy has done. He’s gotten better at every turn, his work ethic is really, really amazing from everyone around him. That’s what stands out. This guy is only getting better. Probably, there’s no negotiation, they’re going to have to max him out.” -via Heavy.com / April 7, 2023
“There are some in that organization who would not mind at all if Harden left,” the GM said. “I don’t think he will, but he could and even if he doesn’t, he is not going to get a real long deal from the Sixers. He is getting older, you don’t know how much of a commitment you want to make him. But Maxey, the guy is a culture-setter. He works hard, he is relentless. He has fit in with whoever they put him with, that is not easy to do in this league. Moving forward, they want him to be a face-of-the-franchise kind of guy. He has the talent. They have the belief in him. It is only a matter of time, really.” -via Heavy.com / April 7, 2023