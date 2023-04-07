Warriors vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (42-38) play against the Sacramento Kings (48-32) at Golden 1 Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Friday April 7, 2023

Golden State Warriors 0, Sacramento Kings 0 (10:00 pm ET)

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Will never blame Kings fans for selling their tickets to Warriors fans for a profit. Really hope they choose not to in the playoffs.

If you have a problem with Warrior fans in the building, buy the tickets yourself. It’s up to Sacramento to fill their own building. – Will never blame Kings fans for selling their tickets to Warriors fans for a profit. Really hope they choose not to in the playoffs.If you have a problem with Warrior fans in the building, buy the tickets yourself. It’s up to Sacramento to fill their own building. – 10:00 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Breaking down the Golden State Warriors’ remaining schedule and potential playoff matchups. 10:00 PM Breaking down the Golden State Warriors’ remaining schedule and potential playoff matchups. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors…

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Keegan Murray with a message for Kings fans after he is honored for breaking the NBA rookie 3-point record. 9:58 PM Keegan Murray with a message for Kings fans after he is honored for breaking the NBA rookie 3-point record. pic.twitter.com/uIZDvaM5NG

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Grizzlies have outscored the Bucks 35-12 in the third quarter to open up a 22-point lead. Looks like the Kings are going to be locked into the No. 3 seed in the next half hour or so. – The Grizzlies have outscored the Bucks 35-12 in the third quarter to open up a 22-point lead. Looks like the Kings are going to be locked into the No. 3 seed in the next half hour or so. – 9:47 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings will start Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Alex Len, Davion Mitchell and Terence Davis tonight vs. Warriors. – Kings will start Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Alex Len, Davion Mitchell and Terence Davis tonight vs. Warriors. – 9:43 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Malik Monk makes it four Kings out tonight

No Monk, Fox, Sabonis or Huerter against the Warriors – Malik Monk makes it four Kings out tonightNo Monk, Fox, Sabonis or Huerter against the Warriors – 9:39 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

I guess they needed Kings to try tonight to believe this plan had a chance. Otherwise they just get Warriors in first round, which is no bueno. – I guess they needed Kings to try tonight to believe this plan had a chance. Otherwise they just get Warriors in first round, which is no bueno. – 9:37 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings starters vs. Warriors

G Davion Mitchell

G Terence Davis

F Harrison Barnes

F Keegan Murray

C Alex Len – Kings starters vs. WarriorsG Davion MitchellG Terence DavisF Harrison BarnesF Keegan MurrayC Alex Len – 9:37 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Malik Monk has been ruled out tonight, joining Fox, Sabonis and Huerter. – Malik Monk has been ruled out tonight, joining Fox, Sabonis and Huerter. – 9:36 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Malik Monk is also out of tonight’s game vs. Warriors. – Malik Monk is also out of tonight’s game vs. Warriors. – 9:35 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Kings have now ruled Malik Monk (leg) out vs. the Warriors tonight in addition to De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter. – The Kings have now ruled Malik Monk (leg) out vs. the Warriors tonight in addition to De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter. – 9:32 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Looks like Jayson Tatum is going to finish the season leading the league with 2,225 points. He joins James Harden, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant as the only players to score 2,200 in a season in the past decade. All former MVPs. – Looks like Jayson Tatum is going to finish the season leading the league with 2,225 points. He joins James Harden, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant as the only players to score 2,200 in a season in the past decade. All former MVPs. – 9:22 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

“Mike has done a brilliant job. He’s hands down Coach of the Year.”

🎙 Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr applauds Coach Brown for the excitement he has built around Sacramento. 🤝 9:20 PM “Mike has done a brilliant job. He’s hands down Coach of the Year.”🎙 Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr applauds Coach Brown for the excitement he has built around Sacramento. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Sim47e9YJn

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Let me toss this out there…lots of discussion about how much the Warriors would enjoy a 3-6 match-up vs the Kings. But would the Kings like to face the Dubs as well? No team Mike Brown knows better… – Let me toss this out there…lots of discussion about how much the Warriors would enjoy a 3-6 match-up vs the Kings. But would the Kings like to face the Dubs as well? No team Mike Brown knows better… – 9:15 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Bigger than basketball.

Coach Kerr and Coach Brown took a moment before the game to meet with the family of Tyre Nichols. 9:12 PM Bigger than basketball.Coach Kerr and Coach Brown took a moment before the game to meet with the family of Tyre Nichols. pic.twitter.com/jmyZBxDTMu

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Crowd went apesh*t when Klay came out. He riled them up too. Wish I caught it on video.

To no one’s surprise, there’s a huge Warriors contingent here in Sacramento. 9:09 PM Crowd went apesh*t when Klay came out. He riled them up too. Wish I caught it on video.To no one’s surprise, there’s a huge Warriors contingent here in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/KZbshuubqf

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings coach Mike Brown on getting a look at a Warriors squad in much need of a win to decide their postseason future, his decision to rest some of his starters in this game & the possibility of seeing Golden State in the playoffs. 9:09 PM Kings coach Mike Brown on getting a look at a Warriors squad in much need of a win to decide their postseason future, his decision to rest some of his starters in this game & the possibility of seeing Golden State in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/MOan52t452

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Nightly questionable decisions on their way for tonight’s Prize Picks partnership. No Kings to choose from, so we’ll go Warriors and Lakers. Steph may not need to play heavy minutes. DiVincenzo may want some payback.

DEPOSIT MATCH: pic.twitter.com/x0YeNfnIxt – 8:49 PM Nightly questionable decisions on their way for tonight’s Prize Picks partnership. No Kings to choose from, so we’ll go Warriors and Lakers. Steph may not need to play heavy minutes. DiVincenzo may want some payback.DEPOSIT MATCH: bit.ly/KINGSBEATPrize…

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Kings will sit 3 starters (Fox, Sabonis, Huerter), but Warriors coach Steve Kerr expresses caution:

‘In the regular season . . . you run into a team missing a bunch of guys and it’s real easy to let your guard down. There’s zero excuse for letting our guard down tonight.’ – Kings will sit 3 starters (Fox, Sabonis, Huerter), but Warriors coach Steve Kerr expresses caution:‘In the regular season . . . you run into a team missing a bunch of guys and it’s real easy to let your guard down. There’s zero excuse for letting our guard down tonight.’ – 8:42 PM

The Vertical @Balldontlie

“Sitting those guys is my decision.” -Mike Brown

Kings stars De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter and Domantas Sabonis will sit out tonight against the Warriors, per @James_HamNBA 8:41 PM “Sitting those guys is my decision.” -Mike BrownKings stars De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter and Domantas Sabonis will sit out tonight against the Warriors, per @James_HamNBA pic.twitter.com/4t2gxyldjs

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Davion Mitchell, Malik Monk, Trey Lyles and Keegan Murray came into the day questionable and it sounds like all four will play. – Davion Mitchell, Malik Monk, Trey Lyles and Keegan Murray came into the day questionable and it sounds like all four will play. – 8:26 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Mike Brown on if he puts any thought into who the Kings first round opponent will be:

“If you expect to win a championship, you have to beat whoever is in front of you.” – Mike Brown on if he puts any thought into who the Kings first round opponent will be:“If you expect to win a championship, you have to beat whoever is in front of you.” – 8:25 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

“Sitting those guys is my decision.” -Mike Brown on Fox, Huerter and Sabonis sitting – “Sitting those guys is my decision.” -Mike Brown on Fox, Huerter and Sabonis sitting – 8:24 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

No D’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter for the Kings tonight vs. Warriors, Mike Brown said. – No D’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter for the Kings tonight vs. Warriors, Mike Brown said. – 8:23 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Mike Brown says he will sit De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter tonight vs. Warriors. – Mike Brown says he will sit De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter tonight vs. Warriors. – 8:23 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

No De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis or Kevin Huerter tonight for the Kings, Mike Brown says. A gift for Golden State. – No De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis or Kevin Huerter tonight for the Kings, Mike Brown says. A gift for Golden State. – 8:23 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

D’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter are all out tonight for the Kings, Mike Brown says. – D’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter are all out tonight for the Kings, Mike Brown says. – 8:22 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

No De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Kevin Huerter, tonight for the Kings according to Mike Brown. – No De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Kevin Huerter, tonight for the Kings according to Mike Brown. – 8:22 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Fox, Huerter, and Sabonis won’t play for the Kings tonight. – Fox, Huerter, and Sabonis won’t play for the Kings tonight. – 8:22 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings coach Mike Brown says De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter are out tonight vs. the Warriors. – Kings coach Mike Brown says De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter are out tonight vs. the Warriors. – 8:22 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

According to Mike Brown, De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter and Domantas Sabonis are all out tonight. – According to Mike Brown, De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter and Domantas Sabonis are all out tonight. – 8:22 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Fox, Sabonis and Huerter will not play tonight. – Fox, Sabonis and Huerter will not play tonight. – 8:22 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

So, we’ll be LIIIIIIIIIIVE for NIGHT CHAT following Kings-Warriors:

youtube.com/watch?v=29U0uk… pic.twitter.com/NgYkdK2XbQ – 6:14 PM So, we’ll be LIIIIIIIIIIVE for NIGHT CHAT following Kings-Warriors:

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

“The coaching staff did a really good job with keeping us engaged and ready.”

@alexlen credits the coaching staff for his readiness to play when his number is called. 6:01 PM “The coaching staff did a really good job with keeping us engaged and ready.”@alexlen credits the coaching staff for his readiness to play when his number is called. pic.twitter.com/vR9kbbXXCV

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

“These are the last two games before we get started with the postseason… don’t want to take those for granted.”

@hbarnes on staying in the moment for the final two games of the regular season. 6:01 PM “These are the last two games before we get started with the postseason… don’t want to take those for granted.”@hbarnes on staying in the moment for the final two games of the regular season. pic.twitter.com/nvo9a0cUs2

Golden State Warriors @warriors

“You persevere through life. You work through each moment as it comes to you. You do it with a positive approach and I’ve been really thankful for where I am now.” — Assistant Coach, Jama Mahlalela

@ModeloUSA || Fighting Spirit 5:32 PM “You persevere through life. You work through each moment as it comes to you. You do it with a positive approach and I’ve been really thankful for where I am now.” — Assistant Coach, Jama Mahlalela@ModeloUSA || Fighting Spirit pic.twitter.com/WG8e2FWA2O

James Ham @James_HamNBA

From yesterday at The Kings Beat: Kings’ unsung hero finally gets to deliver on playoff promise 4:59 PM From yesterday at The Kings Beat: Kings’ unsung hero finally gets to deliver on playoff promise kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/harrison-bar…

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Great story from @sirmarcussmith on the diversity of the Sacramento Kings broadcast team featuring @MarkJonesESPN, @kayte_c, @KyleDraperTV, @momoragan and more ⬇️

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:31 PM Great story from @sirmarcussmith on the diversity of the Sacramento Kings broadcast team featuring @MarkJonesESPN, @kayte_c, @KyleDraperTV, @momoragan and more ⬇️