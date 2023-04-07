Warriors vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (42-38) play against the Sacramento Kings (48-32) at Golden 1 Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Friday April 7, 2023
Golden State Warriors 0, Sacramento Kings 0 (10:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Will never blame Kings fans for selling their tickets to Warriors fans for a profit. Really hope they choose not to in the playoffs.
If you have a problem with Warrior fans in the building, buy the tickets yourself. It’s up to Sacramento to fill their own building. – 10:00 PM
Will never blame Kings fans for selling their tickets to Warriors fans for a profit. Really hope they choose not to in the playoffs.
If you have a problem with Warrior fans in the building, buy the tickets yourself. It’s up to Sacramento to fill their own building. – 10:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Breaking down the Golden State Warriors’ remaining schedule and potential playoff matchups. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 10:00 PM
Breaking down the Golden State Warriors’ remaining schedule and potential playoff matchups. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 10:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Keegan Murray with a message for Kings fans after he is honored for breaking the NBA rookie 3-point record. pic.twitter.com/uIZDvaM5NG – 9:58 PM
Keegan Murray with a message for Kings fans after he is honored for breaking the NBA rookie 3-point record. pic.twitter.com/uIZDvaM5NG – 9:58 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @Davion Mitchell
👑 @TerenceDavisJr
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Alex Len pic.twitter.com/RH5721JUPB – 9:53 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @Davion Mitchell
👑 @TerenceDavisJr
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Alex Len pic.twitter.com/RH5721JUPB – 9:53 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Grizzlies have outscored the Bucks 35-12 in the third quarter to open up a 22-point lead. Looks like the Kings are going to be locked into the No. 3 seed in the next half hour or so. – 9:47 PM
The Grizzlies have outscored the Bucks 35-12 in the third quarter to open up a 22-point lead. Looks like the Kings are going to be locked into the No. 3 seed in the next half hour or so. – 9:47 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Let’s get it started.
Stream the game LIVE » bit.ly/3KXwEjY pic.twitter.com/kvmh8zURut – 9:45 PM
Let’s get it started.
Stream the game LIVE » bit.ly/3KXwEjY pic.twitter.com/kvmh8zURut – 9:45 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings will start Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Alex Len, Davion Mitchell and Terence Davis tonight vs. Warriors. – 9:43 PM
Kings will start Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Alex Len, Davion Mitchell and Terence Davis tonight vs. Warriors. – 9:43 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Malik Monk makes it four Kings out tonight
No Monk, Fox, Sabonis or Huerter against the Warriors – 9:39 PM
Malik Monk makes it four Kings out tonight
No Monk, Fox, Sabonis or Huerter against the Warriors – 9:39 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
I guess they needed Kings to try tonight to believe this plan had a chance. Otherwise they just get Warriors in first round, which is no bueno. – 9:37 PM
I guess they needed Kings to try tonight to believe this plan had a chance. Otherwise they just get Warriors in first round, which is no bueno. – 9:37 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Warriors
G Davion Mitchell
G Terence Davis
F Harrison Barnes
F Keegan Murray
C Alex Len – 9:37 PM
Kings starters vs. Warriors
G Davion Mitchell
G Terence Davis
F Harrison Barnes
F Keegan Murray
C Alex Len – 9:37 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Malik Monk has been ruled out tonight, joining Fox, Sabonis and Huerter. – 9:36 PM
Malik Monk has been ruled out tonight, joining Fox, Sabonis and Huerter. – 9:36 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings have now ruled Malik Monk (leg) out vs. the Warriors tonight in addition to De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter. – 9:32 PM
The Kings have now ruled Malik Monk (leg) out vs. the Warriors tonight in addition to De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter. – 9:32 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Looks like Jayson Tatum is going to finish the season leading the league with 2,225 points. He joins James Harden, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant as the only players to score 2,200 in a season in the past decade. All former MVPs. – 9:22 PM
Looks like Jayson Tatum is going to finish the season leading the league with 2,225 points. He joins James Harden, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant as the only players to score 2,200 in a season in the past decade. All former MVPs. – 9:22 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“Mike has done a brilliant job. He’s hands down Coach of the Year.”
🎙 Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr applauds Coach Brown for the excitement he has built around Sacramento. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Sim47e9YJn – 9:20 PM
“Mike has done a brilliant job. He’s hands down Coach of the Year.”
🎙 Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr applauds Coach Brown for the excitement he has built around Sacramento. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Sim47e9YJn – 9:20 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Let me toss this out there…lots of discussion about how much the Warriors would enjoy a 3-6 match-up vs the Kings. But would the Kings like to face the Dubs as well? No team Mike Brown knows better… – 9:15 PM
Let me toss this out there…lots of discussion about how much the Warriors would enjoy a 3-6 match-up vs the Kings. But would the Kings like to face the Dubs as well? No team Mike Brown knows better… – 9:15 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Bigger than basketball.
Coach Kerr and Coach Brown took a moment before the game to meet with the family of Tyre Nichols. pic.twitter.com/jmyZBxDTMu – 9:12 PM
Bigger than basketball.
Coach Kerr and Coach Brown took a moment before the game to meet with the family of Tyre Nichols. pic.twitter.com/jmyZBxDTMu – 9:12 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Crowd went apesh*t when Klay came out. He riled them up too. Wish I caught it on video.
To no one’s surprise, there’s a huge Warriors contingent here in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/KZbshuubqf – 9:09 PM
Crowd went apesh*t when Klay came out. He riled them up too. Wish I caught it on video.
To no one’s surprise, there’s a huge Warriors contingent here in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/KZbshuubqf – 9:09 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings coach Mike Brown on getting a look at a Warriors squad in much need of a win to decide their postseason future, his decision to rest some of his starters in this game & the possibility of seeing Golden State in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/MOan52t452 – 9:09 PM
Kings coach Mike Brown on getting a look at a Warriors squad in much need of a win to decide their postseason future, his decision to rest some of his starters in this game & the possibility of seeing Golden State in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/MOan52t452 – 9:09 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
If you didn’t already know.
Steph is an athlete 🏈 pic.twitter.com/DxGMZa2nlv – 9:02 PM
If you didn’t already know.
Steph is an athlete 🏈 pic.twitter.com/DxGMZa2nlv – 9:02 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Always got time to show #DubNation love pic.twitter.com/bZfSydlByr – 8:59 PM
Always got time to show #DubNation love pic.twitter.com/bZfSydlByr – 8:59 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nightly questionable decisions on their way for tonight’s Prize Picks partnership. No Kings to choose from, so we’ll go Warriors and Lakers. Steph may not need to play heavy minutes. DiVincenzo may want some payback.
DEPOSIT MATCH: bit.ly/KINGSBEATPrize… pic.twitter.com/x0YeNfnIxt – 8:49 PM
Nightly questionable decisions on their way for tonight’s Prize Picks partnership. No Kings to choose from, so we’ll go Warriors and Lakers. Steph may not need to play heavy minutes. DiVincenzo may want some payback.
DEPOSIT MATCH: bit.ly/KINGSBEATPrize… pic.twitter.com/x0YeNfnIxt – 8:49 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Kings will sit 3 starters (Fox, Sabonis, Huerter), but Warriors coach Steve Kerr expresses caution:
‘In the regular season . . . you run into a team missing a bunch of guys and it’s real easy to let your guard down. There’s zero excuse for letting our guard down tonight.’ – 8:42 PM
Kings will sit 3 starters (Fox, Sabonis, Huerter), but Warriors coach Steve Kerr expresses caution:
‘In the regular season . . . you run into a team missing a bunch of guys and it’s real easy to let your guard down. There’s zero excuse for letting our guard down tonight.’ – 8:42 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
“Sitting those guys is my decision.” -Mike Brown
Kings stars De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter and Domantas Sabonis will sit out tonight against the Warriors, per @James_HamNBA pic.twitter.com/4t2gxyldjs – 8:41 PM
“Sitting those guys is my decision.” -Mike Brown
Kings stars De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter and Domantas Sabonis will sit out tonight against the Warriors, per @James_HamNBA pic.twitter.com/4t2gxyldjs – 8:41 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets lead Magic, 58-39, at the end of the first half. Nic Claxton leads Brooklyn with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Mikal Bridges has 10 and Seth Curry has 10 off the bench. – 8:34 PM
Nets lead Magic, 58-39, at the end of the first half. Nic Claxton leads Brooklyn with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Mikal Bridges has 10 and Seth Curry has 10 off the bench. – 8:34 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Half: Nets 58, Magic 39
Claxton: 12 pts, 8 reb, 5/6 FG
Bridges: 10 pts, 3/11 FG, 1/7 from three
Curry: 10 pts, 3/4 FG, 2/3 from three
Dinwiddie: 6 pts, 5 reb, 9 ast
Brooklyn is on their way to clinching the East’s 6th seed and their 5th straight playoff appearance. – 8:33 PM
Half: Nets 58, Magic 39
Claxton: 12 pts, 8 reb, 5/6 FG
Bridges: 10 pts, 3/11 FG, 1/7 from three
Curry: 10 pts, 3/4 FG, 2/3 from three
Dinwiddie: 6 pts, 5 reb, 9 ast
Brooklyn is on their way to clinching the East’s 6th seed and their 5th straight playoff appearance. – 8:33 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Magic 58-39. Washington pulling away against Miami. Start packing for Philly, I say. Great half by Nic Claxton who is two boards away from another double-double. Seth Curry and Joe Harris with some good minutes, too. – 8:33 PM
Halftime: Nets lead the Magic 58-39. Washington pulling away against Miami. Start packing for Philly, I say. Great half by Nic Claxton who is two boards away from another double-double. Seth Curry and Joe Harris with some good minutes, too. – 8:33 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Davion Mitchell, Malik Monk, Trey Lyles and Keegan Murray came into the day questionable and it sounds like all four will play. – 8:26 PM
Davion Mitchell, Malik Monk, Trey Lyles and Keegan Murray came into the day questionable and it sounds like all four will play. – 8:26 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Mike Brown on if he puts any thought into who the Kings first round opponent will be:
“If you expect to win a championship, you have to beat whoever is in front of you.” – 8:25 PM
Mike Brown on if he puts any thought into who the Kings first round opponent will be:
“If you expect to win a championship, you have to beat whoever is in front of you.” – 8:25 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“Sitting those guys is my decision.” -Mike Brown on Fox, Huerter and Sabonis sitting – 8:24 PM
“Sitting those guys is my decision.” -Mike Brown on Fox, Huerter and Sabonis sitting – 8:24 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
No D’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter for the Kings tonight vs. Warriors, Mike Brown said. – 8:23 PM
No D’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter for the Kings tonight vs. Warriors, Mike Brown said. – 8:23 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Mike Brown says he will sit De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter tonight vs. Warriors. – 8:23 PM
Mike Brown says he will sit De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter tonight vs. Warriors. – 8:23 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
No De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis or Kevin Huerter tonight for the Kings, Mike Brown says. A gift for Golden State. – 8:23 PM
No De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis or Kevin Huerter tonight for the Kings, Mike Brown says. A gift for Golden State. – 8:23 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
D’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter are all out tonight for the Kings, Mike Brown says. – 8:22 PM
D’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter are all out tonight for the Kings, Mike Brown says. – 8:22 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
No De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Kevin Huerter, tonight for the Kings according to Mike Brown. – 8:22 PM
No De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Kevin Huerter, tonight for the Kings according to Mike Brown. – 8:22 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown says De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter are out tonight vs. the Warriors. – 8:22 PM
Kings coach Mike Brown says De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter are out tonight vs. the Warriors. – 8:22 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Mike Brown, De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter and Domantas Sabonis are all out tonight. – 8:22 PM
According to Mike Brown, De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter and Domantas Sabonis are all out tonight. – 8:22 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Seth Curry with an impressive eight points on two shots tonight. A pair of four-point plays. – 8:19 PM
Seth Curry with an impressive eight points on two shots tonight. A pair of four-point plays. – 8:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seth Curry going for a second four-point play, this time hitting a 3 to put the Nets up 17. Timeout, Brooklyn. Nets appear to be dotting I’s and crossing T’s. Nets on road to No. 6 and a date with Philly. – 8:17 PM
Seth Curry going for a second four-point play, this time hitting a 3 to put the Nets up 17. Timeout, Brooklyn. Nets appear to be dotting I’s and crossing T’s. Nets on road to No. 6 and a date with Philly. – 8:17 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry has two four-point plays in the 2nd quarter.
Nets lead 45-28. – 8:16 PM
Seth Curry has two four-point plays in the 2nd quarter.
Nets lead 45-28. – 8:16 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets starting to open some room on the Magic. Four-point play for Seth Curry makes it 36-23 early in the second quarter. – 8:09 PM
Nets starting to open some room on the Magic. Four-point play for Seth Curry makes it 36-23 early in the second quarter. – 8:09 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Last week, Under Armour named Steph Curry president of its Curry Brand and signed him to a long-term deal. This week, it gave him an stock package worth $75 million (that vests in total in 2034) as part of its compensation package for that new role. theathletic.com/4391582/2023/0… – 7:20 PM
Last week, Under Armour named Steph Curry president of its Curry Brand and signed him to a long-term deal. This week, it gave him an stock package worth $75 million (that vests in total in 2034) as part of its compensation package for that new role. theathletic.com/4391582/2023/0… – 7:20 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
when his number is called, @Alex Len is ready 🙌 pic.twitter.com/HPvLmbWH6N – 6:30 PM
when his number is called, @Alex Len is ready 🙌 pic.twitter.com/HPvLmbWH6N – 6:30 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
So, we’ll be LIIIIIIIIIIVE for NIGHT CHAT following Kings-Warriors:
youtube.com/watch?v=29U0uk… pic.twitter.com/NgYkdK2XbQ – 6:14 PM
So, we’ll be LIIIIIIIIIIVE for NIGHT CHAT following Kings-Warriors:
youtube.com/watch?v=29U0uk… pic.twitter.com/NgYkdK2XbQ – 6:14 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks MAILBAG
—Mavs & Kings (2:28)
—Luka (6:28)
—Wemby spots (23:00)
—MIP (31:11)
—Raptors (41:20)
—Pacers (47:10)
—Deandre Ayton (51:18)
🎧 bit.ly/hwkx885
🍎 apple.co/3m9oD1z
✳️ spoti.fi/416WYwQ
📺 bit.ly/hwdx885
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1zKoP9W45O – 6:02 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks MAILBAG
—Mavs & Kings (2:28)
—Luka (6:28)
—Wemby spots (23:00)
—MIP (31:11)
—Raptors (41:20)
—Pacers (47:10)
—Deandre Ayton (51:18)
🎧 bit.ly/hwkx885
🍎 apple.co/3m9oD1z
✳️ spoti.fi/416WYwQ
📺 bit.ly/hwdx885
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1zKoP9W45O – 6:02 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“The coaching staff did a really good job with keeping us engaged and ready.”
@alexlen credits the coaching staff for his readiness to play when his number is called. pic.twitter.com/vR9kbbXXCV – 6:01 PM
“The coaching staff did a really good job with keeping us engaged and ready.”
@alexlen credits the coaching staff for his readiness to play when his number is called. pic.twitter.com/vR9kbbXXCV – 6:01 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“These are the last two games before we get started with the postseason… don’t want to take those for granted.”
@hbarnes on staying in the moment for the final two games of the regular season. pic.twitter.com/nvo9a0cUs2 – 6:01 PM
“These are the last two games before we get started with the postseason… don’t want to take those for granted.”
@hbarnes on staying in the moment for the final two games of the regular season. pic.twitter.com/nvo9a0cUs2 – 6:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Some bench leaders headed into last days of season:
Minutes: Brogdon (1743)
Points: Monk (1037)
FT made: Mathurin (292)
oREB: Hartenstein (191)
Rebounds: Hartenstein (478)
Assists: Westbrook (378)
Steals: Eason (84)
Blocks: Okongwu (69)
3s: Beasley (152)
+/-: Quickley (+254) – 5:53 PM
Some bench leaders headed into last days of season:
Minutes: Brogdon (1743)
Points: Monk (1037)
FT made: Mathurin (292)
oREB: Hartenstein (191)
Rebounds: Hartenstein (478)
Assists: Westbrook (378)
Steals: Eason (84)
Blocks: Okongwu (69)
3s: Beasley (152)
+/-: Quickley (+254) – 5:53 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Back at it with @Kyle Draper today at 4:35pm! 👑 twitter.com/i/spaces/1ynJO… – 5:42 PM
Back at it with @Kyle Draper today at 4:35pm! 👑 twitter.com/i/spaces/1ynJO… – 5:42 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
“You persevere through life. You work through each moment as it comes to you. You do it with a positive approach and I’ve been really thankful for where I am now.” — Assistant Coach, Jama Mahlalela
@ModeloUSA || Fighting Spirit pic.twitter.com/WG8e2FWA2O – 5:32 PM
“You persevere through life. You work through each moment as it comes to you. You do it with a positive approach and I’ve been really thankful for where I am now.” — Assistant Coach, Jama Mahlalela
@ModeloUSA || Fighting Spirit pic.twitter.com/WG8e2FWA2O – 5:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From yesterday at The Kings Beat: Kings’ unsung hero finally gets to deliver on playoff promise kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/harrison-bar… – 4:59 PM
From yesterday at The Kings Beat: Kings’ unsung hero finally gets to deliver on playoff promise kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/harrison-bar… – 4:59 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Great story from @sirmarcussmith on the diversity of the Sacramento Kings broadcast team featuring @MarkJonesESPN, @kayte_c, @KyleDraperTV, @momoragan and more ⬇️
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:31 PM
Great story from @sirmarcussmith on the diversity of the Sacramento Kings broadcast team featuring @MarkJonesESPN, @kayte_c, @KyleDraperTV, @momoragan and more ⬇️
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:31 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
The Warriors are in a difficult playoff seeding predicament …
📼: youtu.be/_oovIZO2r5k pic.twitter.com/D3FSbaYY50 – 4:09 PM
The Warriors are in a difficult playoff seeding predicament …
📼: youtu.be/_oovIZO2r5k pic.twitter.com/D3FSbaYY50 – 4:09 PM