Zion Williamson declared out for the play-in tournament, status in doubt for playoffs

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
More on David Griffin’s comments today about Zion Williamson’s return and what has to occur for that to happen:
More on David Griffin’s comments today about Zion Williamson’s return and what has to occur for that to happen:
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans shootaround update for Friday’s 7 p.m. home game vs. Knicks (New Orleans has chance this weekend to earn playoff berth by claiming a top-six seed, but Zion will not be available for games if Pels are play-in tournament participants): on.nba.com/41d5gU7 pic.twitter.com/BIBNIbYYC8 – 2:08 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
If the Pelicans have to fight their way into the playoffs via the play-in tournament, we won’t see Zion. Here’s everything David Griffin said about Zion’s status Friday at shootaround. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 1:59 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Griffin on Zion: “Our best possible outcome – if everything lined up perfectly – would be maybe you’re in position to practice either prior to a first-round (playoff series) or during a (series). But it’s going to take more than one (practice to be able to play in a game).” – 1:40 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
David Griffin on Zion status going forward: “If you just look at the logistics of where we are, it’s not possible to get the work in that would put him in a 5-on-5 workout in time (to play in) any play-in (tournament game).” #Pelicans have chance to avoid play-in, need 2-0 + help – 1:38 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Pelicans should just let Zion play in the Play-In Tournament and go see our update was correct and Shams was wrong lol – 12:28 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
New @AthleticNBAShow Daily Ding with @MG_Schindler dives into all the seeding races impacted last night and how the Pels cope with the news that Zion Williamson won’t be back in time for the play-in (or the first round or like maybe ever??) open.spotify.com/episode/2MwWEd… – 12:01 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson unlikely to return in Play-In Tournament: Sources
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson unlikely to return in Play-In Tournament: Sources
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson “unlikely” to be ready for next week’s play-in tournament, per @ShamsCharania.
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson “unlikely” to be ready for next week’s play-in tournament, per @ShamsCharania.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star remains out through the Play-In Tournament with hamstring strain
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star remains out through the Play-In Tournament with hamstring strain
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson unlikelyto participate in the Play-In Tournament
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson unlikelyto participate in the Play-In Tournament
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Pelicans star Zion Williamson – sidelined since Jan. 2 with a hamstring strain – is unlikely to return to action in next week’s Play-In Tournament, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The team has been cautious with Williamson’s comeback as he continues rehab process. – 9:26 AM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Hey. Hey. Hey.
It’s @polkandkush Day!
– If Zion wants to play, LET HIM PLAY
– The cautious approach repeatedly fails to net any benefits
– Is there any chance the Pels can make noise in the playoffs?
– NOLA 911 operators racking $865K on gift cards
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Don’t overthink it. Answering your biggest questions about the Zion Williamson injury update
Don’t overthink it. Answering your biggest questions about the Zion Williamson injury update
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Sitting down to record now. Let’s clear up some misconceptions about the Zion update – 10:16 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion Williamson’s return from hamstring injury still up in air.
“After further evaluation, it has been determined that Zion Williamson will continue his rehabilitation and conditioning regimen.”
Zion Williamson’s return from hamstring injury still up in air.
“After further evaluation, it has been determined that Zion Williamson will continue his rehabilitation and conditioning regimen.”
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The initial injury happened in January. The re-injury was in February. We still have no idea when Zion will be back on the floor. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 7:15 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Pelicans update on Zion Williamson: pic.twitter.com/8b5YsfKfWp – 6:41 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
This Zion update goes in the non-update Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/YEjVhsNUl1 – 6:36 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
In three of the four years Zion has been in the NBA, it’s taken him much longer to return from an injury than it should have.
In three of the four years Zion has been in the NBA, it’s taken him much longer to return from an injury than it should have.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Pelicans’ David Griffin in team statement: “After further evaluation, it has been determined that Zion Williamson will continue his rehabilitation and conditioning regimen. We will continue to monitor his progression and updates will be provided as warranted.” – 6:32 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Statement from David Griffin regarding Zion Williamson:
Statement from David Griffin regarding Zion Williamson:
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The Pelicans update on Zion is not much of one at all:
The Pelicans update on Zion is not much of one at all:
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans say that “Zion Williamson will continue his rehabilitation and conditioning regimen.”
Pelicans say that “Zion Williamson will continue his rehabilitation and conditioning regimen.”
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson and Jose Alvarado are once again listed as out for tomorrow’s game against the Knicks – 6:00 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans have no changes to their injury report for tomorrow’s game. Jose and Zion still out. – 5:59 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
How dangerous can the Pelicans be in the playoffs?
How dangerous can the Pelicans be in the playoffs?
More on this storyline
Andrew Lopez: Said metrics are based on things they can measure in the weight room in terms of flexibility & court speed. Also Z’s reaction to how he feels after each exercise. “When he feels like him, he’ll tell us he’s ready for the next phase. And to this stage he hasn’t felt like that.” -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / April 7, 2023
Andrew Lopez: David Griffin on Zion Williamson: “I think it’s a matter of all the objective metrics we can have on where he is at and how he feels lining up. And to this point they haven’t.” Until that happens, Griff said, Z won’t be cleared for 5-on-5. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / April 7, 2023