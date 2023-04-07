Zion Williamson unlikely to return in next week's play-in tournament

Shams Charania: Pelicans star Zion Williamson – sidelined since Jan. 2 with a hamstring strain – is unlikely to return to action in next week’s Play-In Tournament, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . The team has been cautious with Williamson’s comeback as he continues rehab process.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Pelicans star Zion Williamson – sidelined since Jan. 2 with a hamstring strain – is unlikely to return to action in next week’s Play-In Tournament, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The team has been cautious with Williamson’s comeback as he continues rehab process. – 9:26 AM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Don’t overthink it. Answering your biggest questions about the Zion Williamson injury update
youtube.com/watch?v=Z9DSVk… pic.twitter.com/GtLUyswna1 – 11:25 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Sitting down to record now. Let’s clear up some misconceptions about the Zion update – 10:16 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion Williamson’s return from hamstring injury still up in air.
“After further evaluation, it has been determined that Zion Williamson will continue his rehabilitation and conditioning regimen.”
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:22 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The initial injury happened in January. The re-injury was in February. We still have no idea when Zion will be back on the floor. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 7:15 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Pelicans update on Zion Williamson: pic.twitter.com/8b5YsfKfWp – 6:41 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
This Zion update goes in the non-update Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/YEjVhsNUl1 – 6:36 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
In three of the four years Zion has been in the NBA, it’s taken him much longer to return from an injury than it should have.
Something is not working. His approach. The team he’s put in place around him. New Orleans’ medical staff. Maybe all of it. – 6:34 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Pelicans’ David Griffin in team statement: “After further evaluation, it has been determined that Zion Williamson will continue his rehabilitation and conditioning regimen. We will continue to monitor his progression and updates will be provided as warranted.” – 6:32 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Statement from David Griffin regarding Zion Williamson:
“After further evaluation, it has been determined that Zion Williamson will continue his rehabilitation and conditioning regimen. We will continue to monitor his progression, and updates will be provided as warranted.” – 6:32 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans have no changes to their injury report for tomorrow’s game. Jose and Zion still out. – 5:59 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
How dangerous can the Pelicans be in the playoffs?
🏀 @adaniels33 explains why Zion Williamson is key #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/gQ9ltvw4gv – 3:30 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Picturing a scene of Zion getting introduced for a playoff game, at an 8:30 p.m. tip-off in the Smoothie King Center, after a full French Quarter Fest day… pic.twitter.com/pE2wnkmTU7 – 9:56 AM
More on this storyline
Andrew Lopez: Pelicans say that “Zion Williamson will continue his rehabilitation and conditioning regimen.” Says they will continue to monitor his progression. Updates will be provided as warranted. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / April 6, 2023
Christian Clark: The Pelicans update on Zion is not much of one at all: “After further evaluation, it has been determined that Zion Williamson will continue his rehabilitation and conditioning regimen. We will continue to monitor his progression, and updates will be provided as warranted.” -via Twitter @cclark_13 / April 6, 2023
Will Guillory: Zion Williamson and Jose Alvarado are once again listed as out for tomorrow’s game against the Knicks -via Twitter @WillGuillory / April 6, 2023