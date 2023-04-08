Live stream: Blazers 70, Clippers 64

The Portland Trail Blazers (33-47) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (42-38) at Crypto.com Arena
Game Time: 4:00 PM EDT on Saturday April 8, 2023
Portland Trail Blazers 70, Los Angeles Clippers 64 (Half)
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers got nothing from Nicolas Batum (0 points, 0/2 3s) or Eric Gordon (0 points, 0/4 FGs, 0/3 3s) in 1st half. Not like defense has been there.
Since Batum’s game of 8 3s vs Bulls, he has made only 2/18 3s.
Gordon’s hip hasn’t been the same since that Bulls game either. – 5:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Biggest problem in that first half for Clippers is fast break — Trail Blazers have an 11-2 advantage there.
LA doing a good job limiting 2nd chance points, but non-Sharpe Blazers have one turnover total (Terance Mann’s steal of Jabari Walker).
Blazers: 56% FGs. No resistance. – 5:10 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
A Blazers win today and then all 4 teams in the 5-8 winning tomorrow would result in Warriors-Pelicans-Clippers-Lakers as the 5-8 finish. – 5:08 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
The Blazers, who have won just five games since All-Star break, scored 70 points in the first half on the Clippers and lead 70-64 at the half. Shaedon Sharpe and Trendon Watford have combined for 39 points, outscoring the Clippers starters by themselves by two. – 5:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Trail Blazers lead 70-64 at halftime in LA.
Simply a feckless defensive performance from a Clippers team that has everything to play for, against a Trail Blazers team playing out the string.
Shaedon Sharpe has game-high 21, with Trendon Watford adding 18. LAC starters have 37 – 5:07 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Wonky final few days of the NBA’s regular season.
Coming in: Line: LAC -17.0 vs. skeleton squad Blazers.
Halftime: Blazers 70, Clips 64. – 5:06 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 70, Clippers 64: halftime. 21 points, 2 assists/rebounds, 1 steal for @ShaedonSharpe. 18 points, 2 assists for @trendonw. 11 points, 7 rebounds for @KevKnox. 9 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block for Shaq Harrison. – 5:06 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
gettin’ it done on both ends
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/rzmqvMI8e0 – 5:06 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Halftime: Trail Blazers 70, Clippers 64
Clippers outscored 11-2 on the break. Their bench holds a 27-16 scoring edge. But Shaedon Sharpe and Trendon Watford have combined for 39 points — two more than all five Clippers’ starters. – 5:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Clippers down 6 at halftime against the tanking Blazers. If they lose today and the Warriors beat that same tanking Blazers team tomorrow, Golden State will get the 5-seed and be Suns’ first-round matchup – 5:05 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers have yet to get moving, trail 70-64 to Portland’s reserves at the half. – 5:05 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
The Clippers actually playing their guys gave up 70 in a half to these guys. Shaedon’s knee might have to flare up at half as a counter adjustment. – 5:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Blazers just dropped 70 1st half points for first time since March 10. – 5:04 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
About done tracking the West playoffs but we don’t really know anything yet in terms of matchups or even who is officially avoiding the play-in.
Lost column:
GSW/LAC: 38
LAL/NOP: 39
MIN: 40
OKC: 42
Dallas out, games left and head-to-head results pic.twitter.com/wJ4Yn9Ufw1 – 5:02 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Clippers down 10 with 2 minutes to go in the first half. Blazers shooting 59%. – 5:01 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers starters have almost no juice today, on either end. – 5:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Shaedon Sharpe and Trendon Watford are outscoring Clippers starters 39-28 with 3 minutes left in 1st half. – 4:59 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
simply ✨aMAYSing✨
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/7wjLDajdFl – 4:58 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers continue to matinee extra hard
Trail Blazers lead 55-50 with 5:01 left in 1st half. It’s now 9-0 on fast break points for Blazers.
LA just not getting anything going outside the paint, missing 10 of 13 on those shots. Sharpe has more 3s (3/6) than Clippers (2/10) – 4:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Hockey sub for Clippers after Skylar Mays and-one. Entire first unit back in – 4:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers finally score 3 unanswered baskets and force a Trail Blazers timeout, and Trail Blazers still have a 41-39 lead because Shaedon Sharpe is cooking.
17 points for the 7th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, with 8:39 left in 1st half. – 4:46 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
17 points for Shae 👀
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/3UnqzO9dNd – 4:45 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George is here watching today’s game from the sideline, sitting next to Russ. PG’s right knee has a wrap on it. He got a little bit of rehab work in pregame as his recovery continues (with no timeline for return, as the team said earlier). – 4:43 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Paul George took a seat on the bench, the first sighting of the All-Star wing since late March. – 4:43 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers have made their first three with 10:50 to go in the second quarter. – 4:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Trail Blazers lead 33-26 at the end of 1 in LA.
Shaedon Sharpe has a game-high 11 points on 4/8 FGs to go with 2 rebounds.
Trail Blazers outscoring Clippers 7-0 on fast break and holding Clippers to 39.1% FGs, 0/7 3s.
LAC better wake up. – 4:39 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 33, Clippers 26: end of first quarter. 11 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block/assist for @ShaedonSharpe. 6 points, 1 rebound/assist/block for @trendonw. 6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists/steals for Shaq Harrison. – 4:39 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Through one quarter (Portland leads, 33-26) the only thing that has worked more intermittently than the Clippers is the arena wi-fi. – 4:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard checks out with 2:05 left in 1st for Robert Covington.
Would expect Kawhi to be available tomorrow in Phoenix. – 4:34 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Shaq Harrison and Shaedon Sharpe need a little more time together to develop their lob chemistry. Maybe by tomorrow they’ll get it nailed down. – 4:33 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
shae shall not be denied 😤
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/7gs3xg0m6B – 4:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Yeah this is a Clippers matinee game.
Trail Blazers are on go-ahead 7-0 run to take an 18-16 lead with 4:21 left in 1st quarter.
Ivica Zubac has 8/5 on 4/5 FGs. Rest of Clippers have 8/5 on 3/12 FGs. EG in particular looks creaky (0/4 FGs, 0/3 3s). – 4:25 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers are sort of play-in around, trailing Portland 18-16 almost eight minutes into the first quarter. Shaedon Sharpe has nine points. Zubac is 4-5 on FGs with his size advantage. – 4:25 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers with seven-straight to take their first lead of the night at 18-16 with 4:21 to play in the first quarter – 4:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA leads Trail Blazers 12-11 through first 4.5 minutes.
Your expected matinee game start for the Clippers. Both teams have missed all five 3s. Ivica Zubac is 3/3 FGs, rest of Clippers are 3/10 FGs. – 4:19 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Clippers 12, Blazers 11 at the first timeout here in LA. Also, I think there’s a like a 15 percent chance I saw Mel Brooks yesterday. – 4:19 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
more like trendon SWATford amirite
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/INc0zqOVbs – 4:19 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Welp. Denver Nuggets Reggie Jackson just turned into Los Angeles Clippers playoff Reggie Jackson and Denver is right back in the game. – 4:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell gives the home finale address.
Ideally, next time Clippers are here is for Game 3. pic.twitter.com/lHmAdcpHEf – 4:11 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Norm Powell addressed the Crypto crowd today, thanking the fans for their “continued support all season.” – 4:11 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George worked up a sweat exercising before the game against Portland. PG’s sprained right knee is no longer strictly immobilized but there remains no timeline for a return espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:08 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Blazers coach Chauncey Billups on Russell Westbrook’s fit with the Clippers: “I thought it was a good gamble to take, to be honest with you. They are what they both needed at this time, if that makes sense. Russ needed somebody that was going to hug him.” – 3:51 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
Entering today’s matchup, @Shaedon Sharpe recorded 193 pts in his last 8 games (Mar. 22-Apr. 4), marking the most pts scored in an 8-game span by a rookie in the NBA this season.
He is just the 6th rookie in franchise history to score at least 190 points over an 8-game stretch. – 3:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue catch phrase activated when asked about Paul George’s next steps: “I can’t remember” – 3:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue singled out Skylar Mays for praise prior to the start of today’s game vs Trail Blazers.
“Very crafty point guard, gets to his spots. Watched the game when he played against Memphis. He played very well against Ja Morant. So he’s not scared, he’s not afraid.” – 3:43 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Blazers have 14 players on their injury report for today’s game. 11 are unavailable pic.twitter.com/KgsN98hvjm – 3:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Chauncey Billups, an assistant on the last Clippers team to make playoffs (and only LAC team to make WCF), had a lot to say about why he believes Clippers are “dangerous” despite the ups and downs they had this season.
“They got one of the very best in the league in Ty.” pic.twitter.com/V5GZ3ymPxv – 3:41 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 4/8
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Gordon
Russell Westbrook
POR
Jeenathan Williams
Kevin Knox II
Trendon Watford
Shaedon Sharpe
Skylar Mays – 3:34 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Starters today in LA, game 81 of 82:
Kawhi
Batum
Zubac
Gordon
Westbrook
Portland:
Jeenathan Williams
Kevin Knox
Trendon Watford
Shaedon Sharpe
Skylar Mays – 3:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Only Trail Blazers reserves today are Shaq Harrison, Justin Minaya, John Butler Jr., and Jabari Walker. Drew Eubanks and Cam Reddish are out. – 3:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Blazers coach Chauncey Billups expressed hope that the team can add more size and veterans this upcoming offseason. Billups: “We’re one of the youngest teams in the league. It’s tough to win that way. It’s almost impossible to win that way.” pic.twitter.com/Llq5c4ALSq – 3:32 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
I can’t see Spurs or Blazers winning again. Jazz maybe: them winning drops the Lakers to 8 unless, could sneak GS up to 5 with a PHX win vs. LAC
Most likely by far:
Suns-Clippers 4-5
Kings-Pelicans/Warriors 3-6
Lakers/Pelicans or Wolves 7-8
NOLA can move up with LAC loss v PHX – 3:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I wonder how many head coaches of young NBA teams have anecdotes like this.
Chauncey Billups described how Shaedon Sharpe earlier this season didn’t know who Desmond Bane was before he had to guard him, and how much Sharpe had to learn about the players in the NBA this year. pic.twitter.com/LexpAXqbiN – 3:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue on Shaedon Sharpe: “He’s gotten way better defensively. And then offensively, the game is slowing down for him… just talking to Chauncey about him last couple of days, he’s really excited about this young kid and how he’s been playing, how he’s matured and grown.” – 3:24 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Let’s assume Minny over Spurs
Clippers over blazers
Warriors over blazers
Clippers over suns
Lakers over Jazz
If MIN beats NO:
Clippers 5, warriors 6, lakers 7, Min 8
If NO beats MIN:
Clippers, warriors, lakers, Pelicans – 3:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Today is only time this season that Trail Blazers visited Clippers in LA
Last week, Clippers made their only visit of season to New Orleans.
The other West team that visited Clippers only once: Grizzlies (W)
Other West team that Clippers visited only once: Minnesota (L) – 3:09 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
There’s this from the Clippers: Paul George is still undergoing exercises and therapies to rehabilitate his sprained knee, but there is no timetable for his return. – 3:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers held Eric Gordon out of practice yesterday but he’s good to go for today. pic.twitter.com/euho3Ul9iG – 3:06 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @LAClippers
⌚️ 1:00 PM PDT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @ripcityradio620 pic.twitter.com/1SQeQBwrmT – 2:55 PM
🏀 #RipCity vs. @LAClippers
⌚️ 1:00 PM PDT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @ripcityradio620 pic.twitter.com/1SQeQBwrmT – 2:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Chauncey Billups on Tyronn Lue and Russell Westbrook: “I just think Russ needed someone who could hug him.” – 2:42 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers will start @skylarmays4, @ShaedonSharpe, Jeenathan Williams, @KevKnox and @trendonw in their final road game of the season vs. Clippers – 2:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Chauncey Billups says that Drew Eubanks is out tonight at LA.
Trail Blazers will start Skylar Mays, Shaedon Sharpe, Jeenathan Williams, Kevin Knox II, Trenton Watford. – 2:33 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Shaedon Sharpe will start today. Drew Eubanks will not play today according to Chauncey Billups. – 2:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings playoff scenarios: Will Sacramento play Los Angeles or Golden State in first round?
Latest on potential first-round matchups, how the Clippers can choose between the Kings and Suns, Golden 1 Center ticket prices and more ⬇️
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 2:24 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue on Paul George’s progress: “I can’t remember.” No timeline for his return as he continues his rehab – 2:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
A Clippers win today vs Trail Blazers means that Clippers will finish no lower than 7th at end of regular season. – 2:22 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard will play today vs Portland – 2:19 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard is playing today. Remains to be seen about tomorrow in Phoenix. – 2:19 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers say Paul George continues to undergo exercises and therapies to rehabilitate his sprained knee and that there is no timeline for his return to play. – 2:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers say that Paul George continues to undergo exercises and therapies to rehabilitate his sprained knee. There is no timeline for his return to play. – 2:15 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Via the Clippers, an update on Paul George:
“Paul continues to undergo exercises and therapies to rehabilitate his sprained knee. There is no timeline for his return to play.” – 2:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
There are no scenarios where Clippers would face Timberwolves in a potential 7-8 game. – 2:11 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Russell Westbrook just got on a new T-Shirt pic.twitter.com/be6pKBq1WP – 2:09 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Clippers (H) Alternate Roads vs. Blazers (A) Traditional Home Whites
5.8*/10
(*automatic three-point deduction for NBA allowing away team to wear white) pic.twitter.com/ooM8MvwVsZ – 1:50 PM
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Clippers (H) Alternate Roads vs. Blazers (A) Traditional Home Whites
5.8*/10
(*automatic three-point deduction for NBA allowing away team to wear white) pic.twitter.com/ooM8MvwVsZ – 1:50 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🖐️ things to know about today’s midday matchup!
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 1:32 PM
🖐️ things to know about today’s midday matchup!
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 1:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Key tank update for Trail Blazers
They are 33-47, with games today in LA and tomorrow in Portland vs Warriors.
They are tied with Pacers and Magic at 47 losses. Entire Eastern Conference is off today.
Blazers can clinch 5th worst record in NBA with losses today and tomorrow. – 12:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Some matchup rankings headed into Trail Blazers at LA for Saturday afternoon.
The Trail Blazers have lost 7 of 8 games since they started their shut down. The key to their one win: Skylar Mays control, Shaedon Sharpe shotmaking, and Shaquille Harrison defense.
LA needs energy. pic.twitter.com/v70yw4RTgO – 12:50 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Here are outcomes you’re wanting today @utahjazz fans if you’re rooting for improved draft positioning.
Nuggets to beat Jazz
Spurs to beat Timberwolves
Clippers to beat Trail Blazers – 12:38 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Last one at 🏠 for the regular season!
🕖 1:00PM PT
🆚 @Portland Trail Blazers
📺 @BallySportWest, @Clipper_Vision
📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/qMEqeUXwGc – 12:03 PM
Last one at 🏠 for the regular season!
🕖 1:00PM PT
🆚 @Portland Trail Blazers
📺 @BallySportWest, @Clipper_Vision
📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/qMEqeUXwGc – 12:03 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
road finale 🫡
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Los Angeles Clippers
🏟️ @cryptocomarena
⌚️ 1:00 PM PDT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @ripcityradio620 pic.twitter.com/rla8ogf7OJ – 11:46 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Are Warriors or Clippers more difficult playoff opponent for Phoenix Suns (w/videos) #Suns #DubNation #ClipperNation
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:05 AM
