Grizzlies to waive Kennedy Chandler

Shams Charania: The Memphis Grizzlies are waiving guard Kennedy Chandler, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Surprising release of the rookie 20-year-old who was on long-term deal. Kennedy will receive strong interest on league’s waivers and open market.
Sean Highkin @highkin
Kennedy Chandler now enters the “Young player gets waived, 29 teams’ fans beg them to sign him” zone previously occupied by Isaiah Roby last summer. – 1:34 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
So the news updates recap broker by @wojespn and @ShamsCharania
– Steven Adams out for the playoffs
– Waive Kennedy Chandler
-Sign Kenneth Lofton to standard contract – 1:33 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Memphis Grizzlies waive Kennedy Chandler
sportando.basketball/en/memphis-gri… – 1:32 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
To clear a roster spot, sources said, Memphis is waiving rookie Kennedy Chandler, who showed promise this season. He ultimately became a victim of the team’s roster crunch. – 1:32 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Memphis Grizzlies are waiving guard Kennedy Chandler, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Surprising release of the rookie 20-year-old who was on long-term deal. Kennedy will receive strong interest on league’s waivers and open market. – 1:23 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Kennedy Chandler, the Grizzlies backup backup point guard, went coast to coast for the score after grabbing the defensive rebound.
That can’t happen, especially now. – 9:58 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR: The @Memphis Grizzlies have assigned Jake LaRavia and Kennedy Chandler and have transferred Kenneth Lofton Jr. to the @MemphisHustle. All three players will rejoin the Grizzlies Saturday for the team’s game against the Dallas Mavericks. -via Twitter @GrizzliesPR / March 10, 2023
Memphis: Jake LaRavia (back soreness) and Kennedy Chandler (non-COVID illness) have been upgraded to questionable for Thursday’s game against Golden State. -via HoopsHype / March 8, 2023
Memphis Grizzlies PR: The @memgrizz have recalled Ziaire Williams, Jake LaRavia and Kennedy Chandler from the @MemphisHustle. Vince Williams Jr., who was transferred to the Hustle for today’s practice, and Kenneth Lofton Jr. have been transferred from the Hustle to the Grizzlies. -via Twitter @GrizzliesPR / February 8, 2023