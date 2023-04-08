Jason Kidd: 'It wasn’t our season'

“Being eliminated isn’t something we want to be at. And we’ve got some work to do this summer. But understanding things happen, it wasn’t our season, we’ve got to learn from this and we’ll get better,” Kidd shared. The Mavs head coach also noted that Luka Doncic and the rest of the team have a good grasp of what happened, adding that they have been all professionals in dealing with the wild swing that had the Dallas franchise vacationing early.
Source: Angelo Guinhawa @ Clutch Points
Justin Holiday in at center for the Mavericks for the tank. Smartest coaching decision all season by Jason Kidd. – 10:42 PM
Jason Kidd not above spilling a Coke here if the team needs it. – 10:28 PM
“Things change.” Here’s what Jason Kidd had to say about the Mavericks’ decision to rest Kyrie Irving and others on Friday against the Bulls.
11 for Luka Doncic in the first quarter tonight. If he does not return, as Jason Kidd said he would not, and Jayson Tatum’s night is over after playing the first half, here’s the NBA scoring race with two days left… pic.twitter.com/xXil5lNxKc – 9:08 PM
From what Jason Kidd said before the game, that’s it for Doncic for the night: 13 points and 5 rebounds in 12 minutes.
Jason Kidd: “We were fighting for our lives, and understanding this is a situation we’re in, but the organization has made the decision to change.”
Luka Doncic ‘probably’ done for season after Mavericks’ first quarter, Jason Kidd says dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:51 PM
Luka Doncic will sit out after the first quarter against the Bulls and then be “done for the season,” HC Jason Kidd announced.
Luka Doncic will only play the first quarter tonight according to Head Coach Jason Kidd. – 6:58 PM
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic: “He’s going to play the first quarter and then he’s done for the season.”
Couple of tweets, Jason Kidd explaining the organization’s decision to in effect pull the plug. pic.twitter.com/BCKgSyAN34 – 6:55 PM
Brad Townsend: Kidd said Doncic and Irving definitely will not play on Sunday, same thing with several other regulars, which ones to be determined. -via Twitter @townbrad / April 7, 2023
“We were fighting for our lives, and understanding this is a situation we’re in, but the organization has made the decision to change,” Mavs coach Jason Kidd said during his pregame media availability. “So, you know, we have to go by that and that’s something that happens. So the guys that are playing, we got to go out there and put our best foot forward and we talked about that this afternoon. -via ESPN / April 7, 2023
Asked how Doncic reacted to the organization’s plan Wednesday, Kidd said: “I can’t speak for him. But I think when you look at, we all said that we want to have the opportunity to find a way to get in. And we were gonna play until told otherwise. And today is the day that we’ve been told that we’re gonna do something different. And so he’s gonna participate in the first quarter and then he’s done for the season.” -via ESPN / April 7, 2023