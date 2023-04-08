Kevin Durant on 1980s and 1990s' NBA: It seemed more physical because they got away with a lot of flagrant fouls

Kevin Durant doesn’t agree with claims that the NBA in the 1980s and ’90s was more physical than today’s game. The Phoenix Suns superstar forward expressed that sentiment on his “The ETCs” podcast, saying that he has watched old game film and implying that the previous era wasn’t necessarily more physical. “I go back and watch a lot of that ’90s film, ’80s stuff, and they play physical, but I just think they got away with a lot of flagrant fouls,” Durant, who was traded from the Nets to the Suns ahead of the NBA trade deadline, said.
Source: Christopher Scarglato @ New York Post
Nick Wright @getnickwright
ALL TIME Top 18
1- LBJ
2- Kareem
3- MJ
4- Magic
5- Russell
6- Wilt
7- Duncan
8- Kobe
9- Bird
10- Shaq
11- Hakeem
12- Steph
13- West
14- Dr. J
15- Moses
16- KD
17- Giannis
18- Oscar
Folks throw around “Top 10” a little too flippantly.
KD will get to Top 15, Top 10 is VERY tough. – 11:33 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Asked Kevin Durant about his friendship with Peyton Watson and what he sees in Denver’s rookie. He sees what everyone else has seen the last four games: an enthusiasm and hunger to get better.
“He has everything right now,” KD said.
denverpost.com/2023/04/08/nug… – 10:55 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
With Kevin Durant missing last night’s game, it’s been 1,565 days (12/25/18) since he’s played against LeBron James.
The duo played each other 13 times combined in 2017 and 2018. pic.twitter.com/Hj7TSRW5iL – 10:53 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams breaking down Chris Paul and Kevin Durant playing together. #Suns pic.twitter.com/dpa8x4a0vK – 3:35 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Guys just got to stay ready.”
Damion Lee as #Suns fall to #Lakers w/o Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and T.J. Warren. pic.twitter.com/f6tPHmpP1b – 1:44 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams wouldn’t say whether Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton will play Sunday. #Suns pic.twitter.com/N92v95KZPv – 12:52 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Suns 34, Lakers 30
D’Angelo Russell leads LA with 10 points. Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Austin Reaves each have 4 points. Phoenix, playing without KD, Booker, CP3 and Ayton, is putting up an impressive fight. They’re dominating the possession battle. – 11:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns up five. Ross with 6 on 3-of-3. When he mixes up his offense and not solely shooting 3s?
But it’s a challenge to do that when he’s with Booker and Durant and they’re creating for open 3s. – 11:01 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC Thunder Timeline
2009: Get team
2010:Playoffs
2011: WCF
2012: Finals
2013:Playoffs (Russ hurt)
2014: WCF (Ibaka hurt)
2015: #9 seed (KD hurt)
2016: WCF
2017:Playoffs
2018:Playoffs
2019:Playoffs
2020:Playoffs
2021: Start rebuild
2022: “OKC been tanking forever!”
2023: Play-In – 10:57 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
The Nets made sure a season that started turbulently will end in the playoffs.
They did it with a better record and seeding than last season, even after trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
“This group just endured,” coach Jacque Vaughn said.
apnews.com/article/nets-p… – 10:48 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
As a rook, Jaren Jackson Jr. became the youngest member of a thing I made up called the 50X4 Club (50 3s, steals, blocks, 50% shooting). Now he’s the 13th player to do it twice:
6: Bron, KD
4: Giannis, KAT
3: Bird, Marion
2: Kawhi, AD, Jokic, Horford, Embiid, Jokic, Vucevic, JJJ – 10:21 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
LeBron and KD dabbing each other up before tonight’s game 🤝
(via @BenGolliver)
pic.twitter.com/GsjssVcx2u – 10:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant and Devin Booker up top, Deandre Ayton corner. #Suns pic.twitter.com/jSaSu3qCLT – 9:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker (rest) and Kevin Durant (ankle injury management) both out tonight at #Lakers pic.twitter.com/0OIsREFXxK – 9:44 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Since the trade deadline:
— Dinwiddie has more APG than Luka
— Bridges has more PPG than Durant pic.twitter.com/2JXz9MVhkU – 9:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant X Devin Booker = pregame workout. #Suns pic.twitter.com/yESH5AgX6h – 9:39 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James and Kevin Durant catch up. They haven’t played against each other since 2018 pic.twitter.com/e8kYmr1BSc – 9:33 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Lakers’ LeBron James 🤝 Suns’ Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/qK6hsqjzdf – 9:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Could be more.”
Monty Williams on Kevin Durant playing even more than 40 minutes a game in the playoffs. #Suns pic.twitter.com/tamZuXaFvr – 9:24 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Looks like Jayson Tatum is going to finish the season leading the league with 2,225 points. He joins James Harden, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant as the only players to score 2,200 in a season in the past decade. All former MVPs. – 9:22 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Highest FG% in NBA history with at least 4 3PA/G in a season, per @Stathead:
LeBron James in 2013-14: 56.7%
Kevin Durant in 2022-23: 56.0%
Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2019-20: 55.3% – 6:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Suns update: Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton out at Lakers in 2nd of back-to-back games late in regular season (w/video) #Suns #LakeShow azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From Tuesday:
Here’s why Kevin Durant and LeBron James might not face each other again Friday #Suns #Lakers azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:00 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Three Things to Know, Lakers vs. Suns:
nba.com/lakers/news/th…
Update: Durant, Booker, Paul and Ayton are all expected to be out for Phoenix. – 3:46 PM
Kevin Durant: “I think that’s why they call their era more physical than ours. Because, guys, we play physical here, too. But I watched some of those games, the paint was clear, nobody was getting touched, it wasn’t a lot of help defense. But you did get a lot of flagrant fouls [that] didn’t result into fines or getting kicked out the game, so it just seemed like it was a little tougher.” -via New York Post / April 8, 2023
He agreed with the idea that the floor is more spread in today’s game but still rejected the notion the game was more physical back in the old days. “There’s more space, but guys play physical,” Durant said. “We got strong, athletic guys here, too.” -via New York Post / April 8, 2023