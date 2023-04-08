Klay Thompson: I don't see a team who can beat us in a seven-game series when we're healthy

The Golden State Warriors will have to wait until Sunday to determine if they will make finish the season with a top-six seed in the Western Conference or if they’ll have to go through the play-in tournament. But either way, the team is confident it is finally hitting its stride. “I don’t see a team who can beat us in a seven-game series when we’re healthy,” Klay Thompson said.
Source: Kendra Andrews @ ESPN
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors are still one win away from clinching a playoff berth, but Klay Thompson is confident if they can get there, nobody can beat a healthy GSW in a 7-game series: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:15 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson: “I don’t see a team who can beat us in a 7-game series when we’re healthy.” – 1:24 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay: 29 points
Steph: 25 points
DiVincenzo: 18 points
Combined, the three were 26 of 43 (60.5%) from the field and 12 of 21 (57.1%) from 3 – 12:31 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
OK, it has to be time to take Steph and Klay etc. out of this one – 12:15 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Klay Thompson with a 3 to put his Warriors up 101-81 with 7:05 to play. Thompson with 23 points now, equaling the point total from his Splash Brother Stephen Curry. – 12:11 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors up 32-16 on Sacramento after one. The short-handed Kings are shooting just 25.9%. Klay Thompson leads Golden State with 10 points. – 10:35 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay has been perfecting the Andre Iguodala swipe down steal lately – 10:28 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Crowd went apesh*t when Klay came out. He riled them up too. Wish I caught it on video.
To no one’s surprise, there’s a huge Warriors contingent here in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/KZbshuubqf – 9:09 PM
Dalton Johnson: Klay Thompson on Mike Brown: “I hope he gets Coach of the Year.” -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / April 8, 2023
Kendra Andrews: Klay Thompson’s back soreness is fine, Kerr says. He practiced fully today. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / April 6, 2023
Kendra Andrews: Kerr says Thompson’s back flared up unexpectedly during their pregame walk through. Kerr doesn’t think it will keep him out of either remaining game. Tonight was more precautionary, plus they have two days before their next game. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / April 5, 2023