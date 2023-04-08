Knicks losing Mavericks first-round pick from Kristaps Porzingis trade?

The Mavericks were eliminated from reaching the play-in tournament Friday night, and as a result the Knicks may not wind up with a first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Though they were still in contention for the 10th and final seed in the Western Conference, the Mavericks sat a number of top players and played star Luka Doncic just one quarter in a 115-112 home loss to the Bulls on Friday night. The Knicks hold the right to the Mavericks’ first-round pick as part of the 2019 Kristaps Porzingis trade, but only if it isn’t in the top 10.
Source: Zach Braziller @ New York Post
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Miami Heat, with Deni Avdija, Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Monté Morris and Kristaps Porziņģis out:
PG: Delon Wright
SG: Johnny Davis
SF: Corey Kispert
PF: Anthony Gill
C: Daniel Gafford – 5:23 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
The Kristaps Porzingis Deni Avdija bromance continues
Overheard Kyle Kuzma yesterday telling KP that he and Deni should start a podcast 😂 pic.twitter.com/nTFPtXWpZ5 – 10:17 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Delon Wright (non-Covid illness) is not listed on the injury report indicating he would be available for Wizards-Heat on Friday.
Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis, Monte Morris, and Deni Avdija remain out.
WUJ said Deni was improving but evidently not enough. – 5:47 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kristaps Porzingis knows what he wants. He thinks he can get it by staying in DC.
But in an offseason that could hold a lot of change — that will be a big test for the Wizards — nothing is certain: washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/04… – 9:46 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Jay Huff has a smooth jump shot and every time he makes one, Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma, and Monte Morris are having a grand time on the bench – 8:09 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Kuzma, Beal, Porzingis & more out for Washington vs Atlanta…
Giannis out for Milwaukee vs Chicago…
Tatum, Smart & Horford out for Boston vs Toronto…
Wild Wednesday!! – 7:56 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Atlanta Hawks, with Deni Avdija, Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Monté Morris, Kristaps Porziņģis and Delon Wright out:
PG: Jordan Goodwin
SG: Johnny Davis
SF: Corey Kispert
PF: Anthony Gill
C: Daniel Gafford – 6:12 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis, Delon Wright and Deni Avdija remain OUT for the Wizards tonight against the Hawks. – 2:04 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Wizards list Avidja, Beal, Kuzma, Morris, Porzingis and Wright as OUT tonight. – 1:41 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Our @Urbodo, @Ryxa41 & Gytis rewatch, react and share behind-the-scenes stories from one of the most entertaining EuroBasket games ever 🔥
I8-year-old Luka Doncic & prime Goran Dragic went to an incredible battle versus Kristaps Porzingis’ Latvia:
basketnews.com/stream/171520-… – 11:02 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
BasketNews crew @Urbodo, @Ryxa41 & Gytis react and share behind-the-scenes stories from one of the most entertaining FIBA EuroBasket games ever 🔥
18-year-old Luka Doncic & prime Goran Dragic went to an incredible toe-to-toe battle versus Kristaps Porzingis’ Latvia:… – 10:57 AM
There is a chance Dallas’ pick could slide back during the lottery, although right now it is 10th. The Knicks sent their lottery protected first-round pick to the Trail Blazers in the Josh Hart trade. If the draft pick doesn’t convey this year it would have the same protections the next two years. After that, it would become a second-round selection. -via New York Post / April 8, 2023
Neil Dalal: Kristaps Porzingis is feeling better from his non-Covid illness and went through his typical pre-game warmups. He is out tonight against the Bucks and although Wizards have not officially shut him (and others) down for the remaining games, that seems forthcoming. -via Twitter @NeilDalal96 / April 4, 2023
Josh Robbins: Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Monté Morris and Kristaps Porziņģis will not play Tuesday when the Wizards will host the Bucks, the Wizards’ injury report says. -via Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins / April 3, 2023
