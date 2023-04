Knicks losing Mavericks first-round pick from Kristaps Porzingis trade?

The Mavericks were eliminated from reaching the play-in tournament Friday night, and as a result the Knicks may not wind up with a first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Though they were still in contention for the 10th and final seed in the Western Conference, the Mavericks sat a number of top players and played star Luka Doncic just one quarter in a 115-112 home loss to the Bulls on Friday night. The Knicks hold the right to the Mavericks’ first-round pick as part of the 2019 Kristaps Porzingis trade, but only if it isn’t in the top 10.Source: Zach Braziller @ New York Post