Kris Jenkins calls out Mark Cuban about Mavs not keeping Jalen Brunson

Former Villanova forward, and Jalen Brunson teammate, Kris Jenkins criticized the claim from Mavericks owner Mark Cuban that the team’s push to re-sign Brunson “went south” when the guard’s parents “took over.” “Man the lies ….. you refused to offer him the contract he asked you ….. multiple times this is sick behavior Mark,” Jenkins tweeted Wednesday.
Source: Andrew Crane @ New York Post
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Mark Cuban reacts to Mavericks being eliminated from the NBA Playoffs 🫣
pic.twitter.com/ZdOoVgdZxu – 1:51 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @TimCowlishaw:
Mark Cuban gives up, putting final touches on Dallas Mavericks’ lost, awkward season dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:10 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
In February of 2018, Adam Silver fined Mark Cuban $600,000 for merely talking about potentially tanking games. pic.twitter.com/DMBGp4dJ6X – 11:31 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Mark Cuban reacts to the Mavs missing the game-tying shot.
https://t.co/BboJ4LXo6z pic.twitter.com/XhHGOz9vDT – 10:45 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Irving, who returned to the sideline and was seated next to Mark Cuban, was among the Mavericks who sprang to their feet, hoping that Lawson’s after the buzzer dunk counted. pic.twitter.com/IcxeWiQqrO – 10:14 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Luka wins tonight … 11th pick goes to the Knicks … Luka demands trade to play with Brunson again in NY … Mark Cuban blames Luka’s family for Tyson Chandler not being re-signed after 2011 season … RJ Barrett led Mavs never make playoffs … Mavs chase space … – 5:16 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
If RPR MVP determined MIP…
1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +5.14
2. Lauri Markkanen: +4.32
3. De’Aaron Fox: +3.78
4. Isaiah Joe: +3.26
5. Julius Randle: +3.03
6. Domantas Sabonis: +2.76
7. Jalen Brunson: +2.73
8. Naji Marshall: +2.62
9. Mason Plumlee: +2.5
10. Shake Milton: +2.39 pic.twitter.com/w0CK0lzE1n – 10:04 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Mark Cuban says the Mavs didn’t a get a real shot at re-signing Jalen Brunson.
More: es.pn/43fef9a pic.twitter.com/9nn1F1l4LU – 10:05 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks have preemptively ruled out Jalen Brunson (right hand maintenance) for Friday’s game vs. New Orleans.
They are listing RJ Barrett (illness) as questionable. – 7:44 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Mark Cuban made comments on Jalen Brunson and the state of the Mavericks yesterday. @Scalabrine & @VinceGoodwill react to the comments and look at the team’s current situation #MFFL pic.twitter.com/EiwO6OTJYl – 4:29 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“The Dallas Mavs and Mark Cuban better do everything in their power to re-sign Kyrie Irving this offseason.” – @KendrickPerkins pic.twitter.com/yy0tCAvCnM – 3:28 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA denies Mavericks’ protest over loss to Warriors, says Mark Cuban’s comments were ‘inaccurate’
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-d… – 2:17 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
The NBA has denied the Mavericks’ protest of their March 22 loss to the Warriors and called Mark Cuban’s complaint “inaccurate.”
➡️ yhoo.it/3nTek1Z pic.twitter.com/qoRLXCi0FC – 2:01 PM
Jalen Brunson @jalenbrunson1
Yo my bad for the delay but here you go:
HIMME THE LIGHT by Sean Paul @Immanuel Quickley
HIMME MORE by Britney Spears @Obi Toppin
HIMMY COOKS by Drake & 21 @Quentin Grimes – 1:43 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
NBA denied the Mavericks’ protest.
“Mark Cuban posted on Twitter that the officials had originally awarded possession to Dallas…then during the timeout changed the call. Those public statements were inaccurate.” Mavericks agreed refs signaled GSW ball in its written submission. pic.twitter.com/oarFMmiFtQ – 1:40 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The NBA has officially denied Mark Cuban and the Mavs of their protest against the Warriors
Full explanation here pic.twitter.com/RhsQgnwH3n – 1:36 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mark Cuban defends Luka Doncic, returns fire at Kendrick Perkins, Stephen A. Smith dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:08 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Mark Cuban denies Mavericks could’ve signed Jalen Brunson in January 2022, blames Brunson’s father for exit
cbssports.com/nba/news/mark-… – 12:06 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“Brunson is one of two players averaging at least 23.5 PTS, 6.0 AST and 3.5 REB while shooting at or above 48 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc.”
NYK’s Jalen Brunson has a strong case for NBA’s Most Improved Player Award: on.sny.tv/TKrdALU – 9:32 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mark Cuban Q&A: ‘I blew it’ on roster; keeping Kyrie Irving; Jason Kidd not the problem dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:42 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Way, way earlier tonight, moments before Mark Cuban decided to get some things off his chest about Jalen Brunson and other Mavs matters, his son Jake showed some nice 🏀 skillz. pic.twitter.com/1GfMZLgw0T – 12:29 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mark Cuban: Mavericks never had an opportunity to re-sign Jalen Brunson dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:12 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks’ governor Mark Cuban opened up Wednesday about retaining Jason Kidd, Kyrie Irving and a lot of other topics. Lots of kernels of wisdom here.
mavs.com/cuban-backs-ki… – 9:58 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Jalen Brunson hoopin in the playoffs? I’d simply love to see it. pic.twitter.com/WsBQ2WLXVC – 7:54 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
In an earlier tweet, I said that Mark Cuban showed the DMN text messages that support his assertions of how the Brunson departure went down. Those texts were between Cuban and Nico Harrison, characterizing their communications with Brunson’s side — not texts from Brunson’s reps. – 7:48 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Mark Cuban says Mavericks want to re-sign Kyrie Irving despite years of evidence advising against it
cbssports.com/nba/news/mark-… – 7:22 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
That was then…Mark Cuban on Jalen Brunson choosing Knicks: ‘No hard feelings’ newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:52 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mark Cuban says he believes Luka Doncic wants to spend his entire career in Dallas, “but we have to earn that.” – 6:41 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mark Cuban says re-signing Kyrie Irving is the Mavs’ top summer priority.
Christian Wood? “I’m not going to go through individual players,” Cuban said. – 6:31 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
the mavs dodging responsibility for jalen brunson leaving pic.twitter.com/1Jl4UxpjIs – 6:30 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mark Cuban on Kyrie Irving: “I want him to stay.” Asked if he’s a max player, Cuban says, “I’m not going to negotiate with you.” – 6:24 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mark Cuban is blaming Rick Brunson for the Mavs losing Jalen Brunson in free agency, saying “things went south when the parents got involved.” – 6:18 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Cuban says he had a great relationship with Jalen Brunson and his representatives, but the problems started, Cuban says, when Brunson’s father Rick took over negotiations. – 6:18 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mark Cuban tells us that despite what was reported in the past, the Mavs never had an opportunity to sign Jalen Brunson to a 4-year extension last January. Then when the trade deadline approached in early Feb., Brunson’s side made it clear that asking price would be $18-23M. – 6:12 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Mark Cuban on Kyrie Irving: “We want to keep him.”
Speaking before tonight’s Sacramento game, Cuban says Dallas acquired Irving with “the long term” in mind.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:57 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Jalen Brunson for Most Improved Player??
| Orange & Blue Bloods // @EJ_Stewart youtu.be/mr1KyUiJMxc – 3:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jalen Brunson last 2 seasons:
As a Mav — As a Knick —
16.3 PPG 24.0 PPG
4.8 APG 6.2 APG
37.3 3P% 41.5 3P% pic.twitter.com/bnbhLJMRDl – 1:09 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Locked into the fifth seed, the Knicks announce Jalen Brunson (right hand maintenance) will not play tonight at Indiana. – 1:03 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Tyrese Haliburton and Chris Duarte listed as out for the Pacers. Myles Turner still listed as questionable. (for some reason). Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle listed as out for the Knicks, though. R.J. Barrett questionable. – 12:14 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jalen Brunson is out with right hand maintenance tonight against Indiana. The Knicks are locked into playing the Cavs in the first round. – 11:12 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Knicks say Jalen Brunson (right hand maintenance) is out tonight at Indiana. – 11:12 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Jalen Brunson – right hand maintenance – is out tonight – 11:12 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson on potentially resting if Knicks lock up a playoff seed:
“I love to play. I think being in a rhythm is great. If I’m able to go out there and play, I’ll go out and play.”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 9:55 AM
More on this storyline
“Jalen’s a smart dude. Jalen knows the situation he was in the best,” Hart said Friday before the Knicks’ 113-105 loss to the Pelicans. “If you know JB, JB is someone who is fun-loving, someone who has been around the business, obviously with his dad being in the league. The coolest thing about their relationship is that Jalen is his own person. He makes his own decisions. I don’t think he’s really worried too much about those comments. I think he’s very happy with where is right now. I Think he’s very happy being here.” -via New York Post / April 8, 2023
Andrew Lopez: Knicks are listing Jalen Brunson (right hand injury maintenance) as out for tomorrow’s game against the Pelicans. RJ Barrett is listed as questionable with an illness. Pelicans have not released their injury report as of yet. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / April 6, 2023
“We thought that we could turn him around,” Cuban said when asked why Dallas didn’t trade Brunson before last season’s deadline. “We wanted to re-sign him and we wanted to keep the season going together. We thought, ’cause JB kept on telling us he liked being here. JB never gave us an indication. It was only the parents that were the issue. Even the agent said, worst case, we can do a sign-and-trade.” -via ESPN / April 6, 2023