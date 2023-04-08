Kyle Kuzma on free agency: It's not about the money, I'm going to get paid regardless

Chase Hughes: Kyle Kuzma on free agency this summer: “It’s not about money, I’m going to get paid regardless anywhere [I go] and here [in D.C.], too. It’s about can I come into work everyday and be the best version of myself.”
Source: Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS
Source: Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma goes through what he’s looking for in free agency this summer including the Wizards’ chances, how much money will be a factor and his view on joining a contender. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 5:12 PM
Kyle Kuzma goes through what he’s looking for in free agency this summer including the Wizards’ chances, how much money will be a factor and his view on joining a contender. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 5:12 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma on this outfit from Deni Avdija: “I’m a proud father. Deni’s growing up.” pic.twitter.com/EetzP3BUJL – 3:06 PM
Kyle Kuzma on this outfit from Deni Avdija: “I’m a proud father. Deni’s growing up.” pic.twitter.com/EetzP3BUJL – 3:06 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma with a funny line when asked about playing with his childhood friend Monte Morris this season. pic.twitter.com/FsPVPGllOu – 2:47 PM
Kyle Kuzma with a funny line when asked about playing with his childhood friend Monte Morris this season. pic.twitter.com/FsPVPGllOu – 2:47 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma on free agency this summer: “It’s not about money, I’m going to get paid regardless anywhere [I go] and here [in D.C.], too. It’s about can I come into work everyday and be the best version of myself.” – 2:40 PM
Kyle Kuzma on free agency this summer: “It’s not about money, I’m going to get paid regardless anywhere [I go] and here [in D.C.], too. It’s about can I come into work everyday and be the best version of myself.” – 2:40 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kudos to Kyle Kuzma for answering all of the media’s questions for 28 minutes in his exit interview. – 2:12 PM
Kudos to Kyle Kuzma for answering all of the media’s questions for 28 minutes in his exit interview. – 2:12 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Daniel Gafford (ankle) is out for Wizards-Rockets in addition to Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija, and Monte Morris. – 1:52 PM
Daniel Gafford (ankle) is out for Wizards-Rockets in addition to Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija, and Monte Morris. – 1:52 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
One last injury report for the Wizards ahead of Houston tomorrow:
Out —
Beal (knee)
Kuzma (ankle)
Porzingis (illness)
Avdija (elbow)
Morris (ankle)
Gafford (ankle) – 1:49 PM
One last injury report for the Wizards ahead of Houston tomorrow:
Out —
Beal (knee)
Kuzma (ankle)
Porzingis (illness)
Avdija (elbow)
Morris (ankle)
Gafford (ankle) – 1:49 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Miami Heat, with Deni Avdija, Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Monté Morris and Kristaps Porziņģis out:
PG: Delon Wright
SG: Johnny Davis
SF: Corey Kispert
PF: Anthony Gill
C: Daniel Gafford – 5:23 PM
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Miami Heat, with Deni Avdija, Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Monté Morris and Kristaps Porziņģis out:
PG: Delon Wright
SG: Johnny Davis
SF: Corey Kispert
PF: Anthony Gill
C: Daniel Gafford – 5:23 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
The Kristaps Porzingis Deni Avdija bromance continues
Overheard Kyle Kuzma yesterday telling KP that he and Deni should start a podcast 😂 pic.twitter.com/nTFPtXWpZ5 – 10:17 PM
The Kristaps Porzingis Deni Avdija bromance continues
Overheard Kyle Kuzma yesterday telling KP that he and Deni should start a podcast 😂 pic.twitter.com/nTFPtXWpZ5 – 10:17 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Delon Wright (non-Covid illness) is not listed on the injury report indicating he would be available for Wizards-Heat on Friday.
Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis, Monte Morris, and Deni Avdija remain out.
WUJ said Deni was improving but evidently not enough. – 5:47 PM
Delon Wright (non-Covid illness) is not listed on the injury report indicating he would be available for Wizards-Heat on Friday.
Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis, Monte Morris, and Deni Avdija remain out.
WUJ said Deni was improving but evidently not enough. – 5:47 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lakers roster last time they won against the Clippers:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Alex Caruso
Kyle Kuzma
Dion Waiters
Dwight Howard
JR Smith
Markieff Morris
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Danny Green
JaVale McGee pic.twitter.com/E6XFaJhXc5 – 12:35 AM
Lakers roster last time they won against the Clippers:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Alex Caruso
Kyle Kuzma
Dion Waiters
Dwight Howard
JR Smith
Markieff Morris
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Danny Green
JaVale McGee pic.twitter.com/E6XFaJhXc5 – 12:35 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Jay Huff has a smooth jump shot and every time he makes one, Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma, and Monte Morris are having a grand time on the bench – 8:09 PM
Jay Huff has a smooth jump shot and every time he makes one, Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma, and Monte Morris are having a grand time on the bench – 8:09 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Kuzma, Beal, Porzingis & more out for Washington vs Atlanta…
Giannis out for Milwaukee vs Chicago…
Tatum, Smart & Horford out for Boston vs Toronto…
Wild Wednesday!! – 7:56 PM
Kuzma, Beal, Porzingis & more out for Washington vs Atlanta…
Giannis out for Milwaukee vs Chicago…
Tatum, Smart & Horford out for Boston vs Toronto…
Wild Wednesday!! – 7:56 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Atlanta Hawks, with Deni Avdija, Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Monté Morris, Kristaps Porziņģis and Delon Wright out:
PG: Jordan Goodwin
SG: Johnny Davis
SF: Corey Kispert
PF: Anthony Gill
C: Daniel Gafford – 6:12 PM
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Atlanta Hawks, with Deni Avdija, Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Monté Morris, Kristaps Porziņģis and Delon Wright out:
PG: Jordan Goodwin
SG: Johnny Davis
SF: Corey Kispert
PF: Anthony Gill
C: Daniel Gafford – 6:12 PM
More on this storyline
Josh Robbins: Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Monté Morris and Kristaps Porziņģis will not play Tuesday when the Wizards will host the Bucks, the Wizards’ injury report says. -via Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins / April 3, 2023
Josh Robbins: Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma have not been ruled out for the rest of the regular season yet, Wes Unseld Jr. said. But Unseld added team officials will meet in the coming days to determine whether it makes sense to ramp them up to return to the court. -via Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins / April 2, 2023