LeBron James: We've turned this thing around

Melissa Rohlin: LeBron James: “I was just telling AD, I was like, ‘Man, can you believe that we going to finish this season above .500 after everything that’s gone on this season?’ We’ve turned this thing around.”
Source: Twitter @melissarohlin
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James on trainer Mike Mancias: “There’s no way I’ll be playing 20 seasons without him. It’s literally that simple. There’s no way I’d still be able to play at this level that I’m playing at without him.” – 2:08 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
During All-Star break, LeBron called the stretch-run “23 of the most important games of my career in the regular season.”
With one game left, I asked for his assessment of that stretch.
“Extremely well,” he said. – 2:00 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James on his longtime trainer, @MikeMancias1
“There’s no way I’d be playing 20 seasons of this without him. It’s literally that simple…I could’ve got seven to 12 years out of this. But 20, there’s no way without him.” – 1:34 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Even though it has been an exhausting stretch for the Lakers, LeBron James said he’s going to see Bronny play in Portland tomorrow night at the Hoop Summit. – 1:28 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James: “I was just telling AD, I was like, ‘Man, can you believe that we going to finish this season above .500 after everything that’s gone on this season?’ We’ve turned this thing around.” – 1:25 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
How much time passes before LeBron works out the personalized handshake with each new teammate? An hour? A day? Is it literally the first thing they talk about, even before the basketball? I would watch a documentary about LeBron’s handshake development process. AK – 12:43 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 121, Suns 107
LA maintains possession of the No. 7 seed and improves to 42-39. D’Angelo Russell had 24 points. Anthony Davis had 14 points + 21 rebounds. Austin Reaves has 22 points and 5 assists. LeBron had 16 pts, 6 rebs + 6 asts.
Up next: vs. UTAH on Sunday. – 12:43 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers beat the Suns, 121-107, to improve to 42-39 and keep hope of avoiding the play-in alive. LeBron & AD combined to shoot just 10-for-31, but LAL got good nights from D-Lo (24p on 9-of-13); Reaves (22p on 9-of-13); and Beasley (21p on 7-of-14) to win. Regular season… – 12:41 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Lebron went from being completely bad for three quarters to controlling the game in the fourth – 12:26 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL’s first double-digit lead comes at the 7:34 mark, on a LeBron 3, LAL’s 15th, which capped an 11-0 run.
It’s 107-96. – 12:23 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 96, Suns 89
The Lakers have finally started to distance themselves from the Suns. Austin Reaves has 19 points and 5 assists. Anthony Davis has 14 points, 17 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks. LeBron James has 9 points on 3-for-11 shooting. – 12:12 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I get that LeBron has a zillion miles on his odometer, has played a lot of late, and energy conservation is a necessary evil for him. But teammates nonetheless take cues from their leader. When he – and in this case, AD – comes out flat, there’s a trickle down effect. AK – 12:02 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Suns 62, Lakers 61
D’Angelo Russell leads the Lakers with 15 points. Malik Beasley has 14 (3-for-5 on 3s). Austin Reaves has 11 points and 4 assists. LeBron and AD have a combined 11 points on 3-for-13 shooting. Phoenix is still controlling the possession battle. – 11:33 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Suns 34, Lakers 30
D’Angelo Russell leads LA with 10 points. Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Austin Reaves each have 4 points. Phoenix, playing without KD, Booker, CP3 and Ayton, is putting up an impressive fight. They’re dominating the possession battle. – 11:04 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The non-LeBron Kyrie Irving legacy is truly remarkable.
Dallas not making the playoffs is not entirely on him.
But at some point, can we please look beyond the generational handles and finishing to acknowledge the simple fact that he’s not a winning player. – 10:55 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
As a rook, Jaren Jackson Jr. became the youngest member of a thing I made up called the 50X4 Club (50 3s, steals, blocks, 50% shooting). Now he’s the 13th player to do it twice:
6: Bron, KD
4: Giannis, KAT
3: Bird, Marion
2: Kawhi, AD, Jokic, Horford, Embiid, Jokic, Vucevic, JJJ – 10:21 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
LeBron and KD dabbing each other up before tonight’s game 🤝
(via @BenGolliver)
pic.twitter.com/GsjssVcx2u – 10:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
LeBron James (foot), Anthony Davis (foot) and D’Angelo Russell (foot) available. #Lakers #Suns – 10:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. Phoenix:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis – 10:03 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell are AVAILABLE tonight against the Phoenix Suns. – 9:54 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell are all playing tonight, per the Lakers. – 9:53 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron, AD and Russell are officially available, as expected. – 9:53 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James and Kevin Durant catch up. They haven’t played against each other since 2018 pic.twitter.com/e8kYmr1BSc – 9:33 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Lakers’ LeBron James 🤝 Suns’ Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/qK6hsqjzdf – 9:32 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Looks like Jayson Tatum is going to finish the season leading the league with 2,225 points. He joins James Harden, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant as the only players to score 2,200 in a season in the past decade. All former MVPs. – 9:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Anthony Davis (foot) still listed as questionable as is LeBron James (foot) for #Lakers game tonight vs. #Suns.
Dennis Schroder (neck spasms) is also listed as questionable.
D’Angelo Russell (foot) remains probable. pic.twitter.com/OMATNpGYFJ – 8:40 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Highest FG% in NBA history with at least 4 3PA/G in a season, per @Stathead:
LeBron James in 2013-14: 56.7%
Kevin Durant in 2022-23: 56.0%
Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2019-20: 55.3% – 6:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From Tuesday:
Here’s why Kevin Durant and LeBron James might not face each other again Friday #Suns #Lakers azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:00 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
With the 4th seed in the West secured, the Suns will sit Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul tonight vs. the Lakers.
LeBron James and Kevin Durant have not faced off since Christmas Day, 2018. pic.twitter.com/zam0XbNKEx – 3:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
For the Lakers, Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (right foot soreness) are questionable, while D’Angelo Russell (left foot soreness) is probable – 2:52 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Us finding out that there won’t be a LeBron vs. KD matchup tonight 🥲 pic.twitter.com/P6FRUFOgp9 – 2:40 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
No Kevin Durant vs. LeBron James expected tonight: With 4 seed clinched and priority on postseason health, the Suns are planning on sitting their four core stars – Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton – vs. Lakers on second night of back-to-back, per sources. – 2:14 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Did “voter fatigue” really cost Jordan more MVP trophies? Was LeBron denied more glory because voters got bored? Is “voter fatigue” even a real thing?
I attempted to find the truth, for @GQSports:
gq.com/story/why-nba-… – 1:22 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
👟 Nike LeBron 4 “Anthracite”
🤝 Steph Curry’s extension with Under Armour
👕 Off-court fits from Kelly Olynyk and Immanuel Quickley
#FullCourFits with Big Wos: youtu.be/5_W833wcXWk – 12:29 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! We discuss Darvin Ham’s X’s & O’s, whether the Lakers made a tactical error playing LeBron/AD vs. the Clips, and D’Angelo Russell’s (painful) feet. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how… – 12:24 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Luka Samanic told me in November his goal was to get back to the NBA.
Two weeks ago, he was preparing for the G League playoffs, accepting it wasn’t happening.
Last night, he got a multi-year deal then started against LeBron James.
This is his journey:
theathletic.com/4374592/2023/0… – 12:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns haven’t submitted injury report for tonight’s game in Los Angeles as they played last night.
#Lakers have.
LeBron James (foot) and Anthony Davis (foot) QUESTIONABLE.
D’Angelo Russell (foot) PROBABLE. – 11:53 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I wrote about rivalries and superstars in basketball + the history shared by Kevin Durant and LeBron James.
The long five-year wait for their next matchup could end tonight: arizonasports.com/story/3516879/… – 10:49 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
From Bronny James to D.J. Wagner, Hoop Summit has a collection of NBA sons. Four NBA players — LeBron James, Dajuan Wagner, Peja Stojakovic and Michael Stewart — have sons in the USA vs. World game. @nikehoopsummit @andscape #nba bit.ly/43bAI6N – 10:46 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Will Kevin Durant vs. LeBron James finally happen again on second of back-to-back for Phoenix Suns? (w/videos) #Suns #LakeShow azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:29 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
April 7 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.53
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.92
3. Luka Dončić: 15.29
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.41
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.1
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.88
7. Damian Lillard: 13.88
8. Anthony Davis: 13.36
9. Domantas Sabonis: 12.55
10. LeBron James: 12.54 pic.twitter.com/51KeLMFig2 – 9:47 AM
