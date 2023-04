LeBron James: We've turned this thing around

Over the preceding decade, teams that had one of the NBA’s three highest payrolls (according to HoopsHype) accounted for five of the 10 NBA titles and nine of the 20 conference finals appearances. There is a qualifier to that, though. Those aforementioned title-winning teams? The LeBron James Heat (2013, 2012), the LeBron James Cavaliers (2016) and two Warriors champions (2022, 2018). Only one of those conference finalists didn’t have LeBron or weren’t the Warriors. But that team was still the 2015-16 Thunder. Sense a pattern? -via The Athletic / April 7, 2023