Mavericks fear Luka Doncic could request trade by summer of 2024 if team doesn't improve

Team sources have acknowledged to ESPN that fear exists that Luka Doncic, who publicly and privately expressed extreme frustration this season, could consider requesting a trade as soon as the summer of 2024 if Dallas doesn’t make significant progress by then. “He’d like to be here the whole time,” Cuban said earlier this week when asked about Doncic’s long-term optimism. “But we’ve got to earn that.”
Source: Tim MacMahon @ ESPN
Source: Tim MacMahon @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Dugat @mdug
Luka deserved a standing O, but I’m not sure any player would get a real one in that situation unless it was a retiring player that had been beloved.
I don’t know, something about it rubbed me wrong. – 11:25 AM
Luka deserved a standing O, but I’m not sure any player would get a real one in that situation unless it was a retiring player that had been beloved.
I don’t know, something about it rubbed me wrong. – 11:25 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
For the record, not a shot at Gradey Dick. I like him. I like watching Kyrie and Luka more. – 10:56 AM
For the record, not a shot at Gradey Dick. I like him. I like watching Kyrie and Luka more. – 10:56 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Wasting a prime year of Luka and Kyrie just to draft Grady Dick is hilarious. – 10:39 AM
Wasting a prime year of Luka and Kyrie just to draft Grady Dick is hilarious. – 10:39 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
It took the Mavs less than two months to go from buzzing about a blockbuster trade to tanking.
As their summer starts early, major questions loom, beginning with the futures of Kyrie Irving and ultimately Luka Doncic.
ESPN story: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:54 AM
It took the Mavs less than two months to go from buzzing about a blockbuster trade to tanking.
As their summer starts early, major questions loom, beginning with the futures of Kyrie Irving and ultimately Luka Doncic.
ESPN story: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:54 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The Dallas Mavericks lost against the Bulls without Irving and with Doncic playing only 13 minutes #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 7:21 AM
The Dallas Mavericks lost against the Bulls without Irving and with Doncic playing only 13 minutes #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 7:21 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
No postseason for Luka Doncic and Dallas #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:52 AM
No postseason for Luka Doncic and Dallas #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:52 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
OFFICIAL: No Luka Doncic magic in the NBA playoffs this year 👀 pic.twitter.com/b7BzaO9jJo – 1:33 AM
OFFICIAL: No Luka Doncic magic in the NBA playoffs this year 👀 pic.twitter.com/b7BzaO9jJo – 1:33 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavericks, Luka Doncic eliminated from playoff contention with loss to Bulls dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:24 AM
Mavericks, Luka Doncic eliminated from playoff contention with loss to Bulls dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:24 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
I don’t want to say the scoring race is over, but if Embiid doesn’t play Sunday, and Doncic doesn’t play, and since Dame is shut down, the only way Embiid gets passed is if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 148 points.
So, yeah, the scoring race is over.
Embiid goes back-to-back. – 10:57 PM
I don’t want to say the scoring race is over, but if Embiid doesn’t play Sunday, and Doncic doesn’t play, and since Dame is shut down, the only way Embiid gets passed is if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 148 points.
So, yeah, the scoring race is over.
Embiid goes back-to-back. – 10:57 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
With a chance to advance to the postseason on the line, McKinley Wright, Theo Pinson and AJ Lawson led Dallas in FG attempts in the second half tonight… while Luka Doncic and the rest of the Mavs best players watched in street clothes.
Really, really bad look for the NBA. – 10:47 PM
With a chance to advance to the postseason on the line, McKinley Wright, Theo Pinson and AJ Lawson led Dallas in FG attempts in the second half tonight… while Luka Doncic and the rest of the Mavs best players watched in street clothes.
Really, really bad look for the NBA. – 10:47 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
After watching Luka the other night, Draymond’s complaining seems reasonable. – 10:42 PM
After watching Luka the other night, Draymond’s complaining seems reasonable. – 10:42 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 115, Mavericks 112
White 24 pts, 11 assists, 7 rebs (season-high assists)
Williams 23 pts, 8 rebs
Vucevic 20 pts, 10 rebs
Doncic 13 pts, 13 minutes
Mavericks eliminated from play-in picture – 10:41 PM
Bulls 115, Mavericks 112
White 24 pts, 11 assists, 7 rebs (season-high assists)
Williams 23 pts, 8 rebs
Vucevic 20 pts, 10 rebs
Doncic 13 pts, 13 minutes
Mavericks eliminated from play-in picture – 10:41 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Now the Mavs should bring Luka back in to kill clock and seal this defeat. – 10:35 PM
Now the Mavs should bring Luka back in to kill clock and seal this defeat. – 10:35 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic has returned to the bench, in street clothes. Haven’t seen Kyrie Irving yet. – 10:01 PM
Doncic has returned to the bench, in street clothes. Haven’t seen Kyrie Irving yet. – 10:01 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic, showered and changed into sweats, rejoined his teammates on the Mavs’ bench midway through the third quarter.
Haven’t seen Kyrie Irving since halftime. – 10:00 PM
Luka Doncic, showered and changed into sweats, rejoined his teammates on the Mavs’ bench midway through the third quarter.
Haven’t seen Kyrie Irving since halftime. – 10:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Since the trade deadline:
— Dinwiddie has more APG than Luka
— Bridges has more PPG than Durant pic.twitter.com/2JXz9MVhkU – 9:40 PM
Since the trade deadline:
— Dinwiddie has more APG than Luka
— Bridges has more PPG than Durant pic.twitter.com/2JXz9MVhkU – 9:40 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
One of the weirdest days in Mavs history, remains weird, as without six main rotation players, they lead CHI 67-54 at half highlighted by a 13 point 2nd qtr from Markieff Morris. Luka 13 pts in 13 minutes before exiting for the night as they shot 52%. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 9:35 PM
One of the weirdest days in Mavs history, remains weird, as without six main rotation players, they lead CHI 67-54 at half highlighted by a 13 point 2nd qtr from Markieff Morris. Luka 13 pts in 13 minutes before exiting for the night as they shot 52%. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 9:35 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
“the mavs aren’t tanking they’re just so confident in their depth they’re resting luka and kyrie for the play-in” pic.twitter.com/Pka4CBMekX – 9:22 PM
“the mavs aren’t tanking they’re just so confident in their depth they’re resting luka and kyrie for the play-in” pic.twitter.com/Pka4CBMekX – 9:22 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
The Utah Jazz announce that they have officially signed Luka Samanic to a multiyear deal – 9:17 PM
The Utah Jazz announce that they have officially signed Luka Samanic to a multiyear deal – 9:17 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Joel Embiid will win the scoring title this season at 33.1 ppg. That basket to start the 2nd quarter gave Luka 13 points and a 32.39 average for the season, which is where he’ll finish if he sits out Sunday. Damian Lillard is third in scoring at 32.2 points per game. – 9:14 PM
Joel Embiid will win the scoring title this season at 33.1 ppg. That basket to start the 2nd quarter gave Luka 13 points and a 32.39 average for the season, which is where he’ll finish if he sits out Sunday. Damian Lillard is third in scoring at 32.2 points per game. – 9:14 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
That Luka season coming off a conference finals appearance is among the most disappointing in recent memory.
Individually he was great!
But also shows he’s not quite yet that dude who just guarantees you 45+ and a playoff spot. – 9:12 PM
That Luka season coming off a conference finals appearance is among the most disappointing in recent memory.
Individually he was great!
But also shows he’s not quite yet that dude who just guarantees you 45+ and a playoff spot. – 9:12 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
[start of the second quarter in mavs-bulls]
j-kidd: okay, luka, come sit down, you’re done
luka: pic.twitter.com/aTK4DqPEsj – 9:10 PM
[start of the second quarter in mavs-bulls]
j-kidd: okay, luka, come sit down, you’re done
luka: pic.twitter.com/aTK4DqPEsj – 9:10 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
11 for Luka Doncic in the first quarter tonight. If he does not return, as Jason Kidd said he would not, and Jayson Tatum’s night is over after playing the first half, here’s the NBA scoring race with two days left… pic.twitter.com/xXil5lNxKc – 9:08 PM
11 for Luka Doncic in the first quarter tonight. If he does not return, as Jason Kidd said he would not, and Jayson Tatum’s night is over after playing the first half, here’s the NBA scoring race with two days left… pic.twitter.com/xXil5lNxKc – 9:08 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Luka Doncic has just been subbed out 35 seconds into the 2nd quarter in Dallas. – 9:08 PM
Luka Doncic has just been subbed out 35 seconds into the 2nd quarter in Dallas. – 9:08 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From what Jason Kidd said before the game, that’s it for Doncic for the night: 13 points and 5 rebounds in 12 minutes.
And if he’s done for the season, he scored 2,138 points in 66 games, an average of 32.39 points. – 9:08 PM
From what Jason Kidd said before the game, that’s it for Doncic for the night: 13 points and 5 rebounds in 12 minutes.
And if he’s done for the season, he scored 2,138 points in 66 games, an average of 32.39 points. – 9:08 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic stayed in to start the second quarter, got a bucket, took a foul and checked out. His season is over, barring a change in plans.
Maybe the Mavs were trying to get him a standing ovation? That didn’t happen. There was a smattering of confused clapping. – 9:08 PM
Luka Doncic stayed in to start the second quarter, got a bucket, took a foul and checked out. His season is over, barring a change in plans.
Maybe the Mavs were trying to get him a standing ovation? That didn’t happen. There was a smattering of confused clapping. – 9:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka Doncic this season:
— 33/9/8
— 2nd in PPG
— 1st in RPG among guards
— 6th in APG
Most PPG ever by a Maverick. pic.twitter.com/rxo1u9r13p – 9:05 PM
Luka Doncic this season:
— 33/9/8
— 2nd in PPG
— 1st in RPG among guards
— 6th in APG
Most PPG ever by a Maverick. pic.twitter.com/rxo1u9r13p – 9:05 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
That was unusual. Doncic waved to someone in the crowd just before missing the free-throw. Whomever the person seemed persistent, kept yelling until Doncic looked over. – 9:01 PM
That was unusual. Doncic waved to someone in the crowd just before missing the free-throw. Whomever the person seemed persistent, kept yelling until Doncic looked over. – 9:01 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks are on a 14-0 blitz to go up 24-17. Luka on the court for another 2:06. Then it’ll be up to the others to decide this game. – 8:59 PM
Mavericks are on a 14-0 blitz to go up 24-17. Luka on the court for another 2:06. Then it’ll be up to the others to decide this game. – 8:59 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
As long as the Mavs built a 60 or 70-point lead in this first quarter before Luka checks out, they should be good. – 8:46 PM
As long as the Mavs built a 60 or 70-point lead in this first quarter before Luka checks out, they should be good. – 8:46 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Luka Dončić played one quarter then pulled, shut down for season nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/07/luk… – 8:40 PM
Luka Dončić played one quarter then pulled, shut down for season nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/07/luk… – 8:40 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Your Maverick starters tonight: Bullock, Hardy, Ntilikina, Doncic, Powell. – 8:14 PM
Your Maverick starters tonight: Bullock, Hardy, Ntilikina, Doncic, Powell. – 8:14 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Well, unless Luka scores 59 in the first quarter (unlikely), congrats to Joel Embiid on winning the scoring title. – 8:09 PM
Well, unless Luka scores 59 in the first quarter (unlikely), congrats to Joel Embiid on winning the scoring title. – 8:09 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardy, Bullock, Powell, Ntilikina, Doncic
CHI starters: Dosunmu, Williams, Vucevic, White, Caruso
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:05 PM
Mavs starters: Hardy, Bullock, Powell, Ntilikina, Doncic
CHI starters: Dosunmu, Williams, Vucevic, White, Caruso
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:05 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka Doncic ‘probably’ done for season after Mavericks’ first quarter, Jason Kidd says dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:51 PM
Luka Doncic ‘probably’ done for season after Mavericks’ first quarter, Jason Kidd says dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:51 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
cannot overstate importance of losing tonight for Dallas
despite Luka news, theyre STILL 3-point favorites
if they win, they drop to T-11th in lottery standings which means theyll likely need a Top 4 lottery ball to get into Top 10 protection. Spurs last game not easy L either. pic.twitter.com/hKIiUuhHIu – 7:25 PM
cannot overstate importance of losing tonight for Dallas
despite Luka news, theyre STILL 3-point favorites
if they win, they drop to T-11th in lottery standings which means theyll likely need a Top 4 lottery ball to get into Top 10 protection. Spurs last game not easy L either. pic.twitter.com/hKIiUuhHIu – 7:25 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Here’s Jason Kidd’s answer on how Luka Doncic reacted to the Mavs’ organizational decision to pull the plug three days after the All-NBA guard declared he wanted to play as long as there were even the slimmest postseason hopes: pic.twitter.com/9hUUBqts4m – 7:24 PM
Here’s Jason Kidd’s answer on how Luka Doncic reacted to the Mavs’ organizational decision to pull the plug three days after the All-NBA guard declared he wanted to play as long as there were even the slimmest postseason hopes: pic.twitter.com/9hUUBqts4m – 7:24 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Luka Doncic will sit out after the first quarter against the Bulls and then be “done for the season,” HC Jason Kidd announced.
Dallas will be eliminated from playoff contention if they lose tonight. pic.twitter.com/UpsSb6a8pG – 7:15 PM
Luka Doncic will sit out after the first quarter against the Bulls and then be “done for the season,” HC Jason Kidd announced.
Dallas will be eliminated from playoff contention if they lose tonight. pic.twitter.com/UpsSb6a8pG – 7:15 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Luka Doncic playing in the first quarter only should mostly lock up the scoring title for Joel Embiid. Joel, averaging over 33 points per game, is on the verge becoming the 1st center since Kareem Abdul-Jabaar to win b2b scoring titles in over 50 years. – 7:05 PM
Luka Doncic playing in the first quarter only should mostly lock up the scoring title for Joel Embiid. Joel, averaging over 33 points per game, is on the verge becoming the 1st center since Kareem Abdul-Jabaar to win b2b scoring titles in over 50 years. – 7:05 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Luka Doncic playing in the first quarter only, and mostly locks up the scoring title for Joel Embiid. Joel, averaging over 33 points per game, is on the verge becoming the 1st center since Kareem Abdul-Jabaar to win b2b scoring titles in over 50 years. – 7:04 PM
Luka Doncic playing in the first quarter only, and mostly locks up the scoring title for Joel Embiid. Joel, averaging over 33 points per game, is on the verge becoming the 1st center since Kareem Abdul-Jabaar to win b2b scoring titles in over 50 years. – 7:04 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
It’s “Slovenia Night” in Dallas… Have to assume that’s the only reason why Luka is suiting up but only playing the first quarter pic.twitter.com/HCOrQqN1cM – 7:02 PM
It’s “Slovenia Night” in Dallas… Have to assume that’s the only reason why Luka is suiting up but only playing the first quarter pic.twitter.com/HCOrQqN1cM – 7:02 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
In addition to all the absentees, Luka will play only the first quarter tonight. Likely done for Sunday, too, although things remain somewhat fluid going forward. – 7:01 PM
In addition to all the absentees, Luka will play only the first quarter tonight. Likely done for Sunday, too, although things remain somewhat fluid going forward. – 7:01 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd confirms that Doncic will only play the first quarter tonight. Kidd initially said “then he’s done for the season.”
When asked if that means Doncic won’t play Sunday, Kidd said “most likely.” – 6:58 PM
Kidd confirms that Doncic will only play the first quarter tonight. Kidd initially said “then he’s done for the season.”
When asked if that means Doncic won’t play Sunday, Kidd said “most likely.” – 6:58 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Luka Doncic will only play the first quarter tonight according to Head Coach Jason Kidd. – 6:58 PM
Luka Doncic will only play the first quarter tonight according to Head Coach Jason Kidd. – 6:58 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic: “He’s going to play the first quarter and then he’s done for the season.”
Kidd then backed off the “for the season” declaration a bit, but that’s the plan. – 6:58 PM
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic: “He’s going to play the first quarter and then he’s done for the season.”
Kidd then backed off the “for the season” declaration a bit, but that’s the plan. – 6:58 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per JKidd: In addition to all the absences, Luka will play only in the first qtr vs CHI. 7:40 @971TheFreak – 6:56 PM
Per JKidd: In addition to all the absences, Luka will play only in the first qtr vs CHI. 7:40 @971TheFreak – 6:56 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
In tonight’s tankfest, the Bulls and Mavs are sitting out:
-Zach LaVine
-DeMar DeRozan
-PatBev
-Kyrie
-Tim Hardaway Jr.
-Josh Green
-Maxi Kleber
-Christian Wood
-Alex Caruso questionable
-Luka only playing 1Q
NBA should give the fans at the arena their money back. – 6:53 PM
In tonight’s tankfest, the Bulls and Mavs are sitting out:
-Zach LaVine
-DeMar DeRozan
-PatBev
-Kyrie
-Tim Hardaway Jr.
-Josh Green
-Maxi Kleber
-Christian Wood
-Alex Caruso questionable
-Luka only playing 1Q
NBA should give the fans at the arena their money back. – 6:53 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Luka Doncic will only play the 1st quarter tonight vs the Bulls.
Most of the Mavs’ best players are out.
Bulls sitting out DeMar, Lavine and Beverley.
OKC clinches the play-in if the Mavs out tank the Bulls. – 6:40 PM
Luka Doncic will only play the 1st quarter tonight vs the Bulls.
Most of the Mavs’ best players are out.
Bulls sitting out DeMar, Lavine and Beverley.
OKC clinches the play-in if the Mavs out tank the Bulls. – 6:40 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Luka Doncic will only play the 1st quarter tonight vs the Bulls.
Most of the Mavs’ best players are out.
Bulls sitting out DeMar, Ravine and Beverley.
OKC clinches the play-in if the Mavs out tank the Bulls. – 6:39 PM
Luka Doncic will only play the 1st quarter tonight vs the Bulls.
Most of the Mavs’ best players are out.
Bulls sitting out DeMar, Ravine and Beverley.
OKC clinches the play-in if the Mavs out tank the Bulls. – 6:39 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Sources: Luka Doncic will sit out after the first quarter tonight vs. the Bulls.
Five key Mavs, including Kyrie Irving, were ruled out this morning. – 6:31 PM
Sources: Luka Doncic will sit out after the first quarter tonight vs. the Bulls.
Five key Mavs, including Kyrie Irving, were ruled out this morning. – 6:31 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Here’s the updated injury report for tonight’s Mavs-Bulls matchup: Josh Green, Tim Hardaway Jr., Kyrie Irving, Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood all are out. Luka Doncic is probable. For the Bulls, Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Beverley and Zach LaVine all are out. – 6:21 PM
Here’s the updated injury report for tonight’s Mavs-Bulls matchup: Josh Green, Tim Hardaway Jr., Kyrie Irving, Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood all are out. Luka Doncic is probable. For the Bulls, Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Beverley and Zach LaVine all are out. – 6:21 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks MAILBAG
—Mavs & Kings (2:28)
—Luka (6:28)
—Wemby spots (23:00)
—MIP (31:11)
—Raptors (41:20)
—Pacers (47:10)
—Deandre Ayton (51:18)
🎧 bit.ly/hwkx885
🍎 apple.co/3m9oD1z
✳️ spoti.fi/416WYwQ
📺 bit.ly/hwdx885
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1zKoP9W45O – 6:02 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks MAILBAG
—Mavs & Kings (2:28)
—Luka (6:28)
—Wemby spots (23:00)
—MIP (31:11)
—Raptors (41:20)
—Pacers (47:10)
—Deandre Ayton (51:18)
🎧 bit.ly/hwkx885
🍎 apple.co/3m9oD1z
✳️ spoti.fi/416WYwQ
📺 bit.ly/hwdx885
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1zKoP9W45O – 6:02 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left thigh injury recovery) is indeed available to play in tonight’s game against the Bulls. – 5:42 PM
The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left thigh injury recovery) is indeed available to play in tonight’s game against the Bulls. – 5:42 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Luka wins tonight … 11th pick goes to the Knicks … Luka demands trade to play with Brunson again in NY … Mark Cuban blames Luka’s family for Tyson Chandler not being re-signed after 2011 season … RJ Barrett led Mavs never make playoffs … Mavs chase space … – 5:16 PM
Luka wins tonight … 11th pick goes to the Knicks … Luka demands trade to play with Brunson again in NY … Mark Cuban blames Luka’s family for Tyson Chandler not being re-signed after 2011 season … RJ Barrett led Mavs never make playoffs … Mavs chase space … – 5:16 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
On the one hand, the Mavs are sitting like 137% of their team tonight.
On the other hand, Luka Doncic needs 59 points to pass Joel Embiid for the scoring lead (which would probably mean the title, since do you see either one of them playing Sunday? Me either.) – 4:59 PM
On the one hand, the Mavs are sitting like 137% of their team tonight.
On the other hand, Luka Doncic needs 59 points to pass Joel Embiid for the scoring lead (which would probably mean the title, since do you see either one of them playing Sunday? Me either.) – 4:59 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic is following through on his vow to play as long as Mavs have even the slimmest postseason hopes.
A bit more motivation for Doncic to perform vs. Bulls: It’s “I Feel Slovenia” night at the AAC, and I’m told he doesn’t want to disappoint his countrymen who are here. pic.twitter.com/6yv3Cv4zR7 – 4:58 PM
Luka Doncic is following through on his vow to play as long as Mavs have even the slimmest postseason hopes.
A bit more motivation for Doncic to perform vs. Bulls: It’s “I Feel Slovenia” night at the AAC, and I’m told he doesn’t want to disappoint his countrymen who are here. pic.twitter.com/6yv3Cv4zR7 – 4:58 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Will be “hilarious” if Mavs end up pissing off Luka by tanking for 10th pick, lose, then fall back to 11 w the lottery lose the pick anyway and have a soured relationship with Luka.
That said, if a situation ever sounded more like these Mavs … well, I’m not sure I’ve heard it – 3:40 PM
Will be “hilarious” if Mavs end up pissing off Luka by tanking for 10th pick, lose, then fall back to 11 w the lottery lose the pick anyway and have a soured relationship with Luka.
That said, if a situation ever sounded more like these Mavs … well, I’m not sure I’ve heard it – 3:40 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
FWIW, the Mavs are still an 8.5 favorite tonight at home vs. Chicago.
Assuming Dallas wins tonight, will they sit Kyrie and company again on Sunday!???
Would Luka play by himself?
The Mavs-Spurs game tips off at the same time (3:30) as the OKC-MEM game.
Fascinating situation – 2:44 PM
FWIW, the Mavs are still an 8.5 favorite tonight at home vs. Chicago.
Assuming Dallas wins tonight, will they sit Kyrie and company again on Sunday!???
Would Luka play by himself?
The Mavs-Spurs game tips off at the same time (3:30) as the OKC-MEM game.
Fascinating situation – 2:44 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Will be Kyrie and company be in street clothes on the sideline cheering for Luka in the most important game of the team’s season – knowing they could be out there helping him??!!
Crazy. – 1:37 PM
Will be Kyrie and company be in street clothes on the sideline cheering for Luka in the most important game of the team’s season – knowing they could be out there helping him??!!
Crazy. – 1:37 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Dallas has ruled out Kyrie, Hardaway, Kleber, Wood & Josh Green tonight vs #Bulls. Doncic is probable. Mavs have conflicting motivation. They are half-game behind OKC for final play-in spot. Also owe NYK a top-10 protected pick, and Bulls-Mavs tied for 10th lottery seed. – 1:07 PM
Dallas has ruled out Kyrie, Hardaway, Kleber, Wood & Josh Green tonight vs #Bulls. Doncic is probable. Mavs have conflicting motivation. They are half-game behind OKC for final play-in spot. Also owe NYK a top-10 protected pick, and Bulls-Mavs tied for 10th lottery seed. – 1:07 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr, Maxi Kleber, Josh Green and Christian Wood are all out tonight vs the Bulls.
Luka is probable.
Dallas loses their 1st round pick to the Knicks if they finish 11-30.
Mavs may be waving the white flag and conceding the play-in spot to OKC. – 12:45 PM
Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr, Maxi Kleber, Josh Green and Christian Wood are all out tonight vs the Bulls.
Luka is probable.
Dallas loses their 1st round pick to the Knicks if they finish 11-30.
Mavs may be waving the white flag and conceding the play-in spot to OKC. – 12:45 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kyrie Irving, Josh Green, Christian Wood, Maxi Kleber and Tim Hardaway will be out for tonight’s Bulls game, the Mavs announced. Luka Doncic is probable.
Dallas needs two wins and an OKC loss Sunday to get to 10th in the West and make the play-in. – 12:37 PM
Kyrie Irving, Josh Green, Christian Wood, Maxi Kleber and Tim Hardaway will be out for tonight’s Bulls game, the Mavs announced. Luka Doncic is probable.
Dallas needs two wins and an OKC loss Sunday to get to 10th in the West and make the play-in. – 12:37 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Looks like JDub wanted the &-1 on his Luka Samanic poster pic.twitter.com/QE1G46hwiE – 12:35 PM
Looks like JDub wanted the &-1 on his Luka Samanic poster pic.twitter.com/QE1G46hwiE – 12:35 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams knocked Kelly Olynyk out and posterized Luka Šamanić on the same possession. pic.twitter.com/Xz0XFpoUDT – 12:33 PM
Jalen Williams knocked Kelly Olynyk out and posterized Luka Šamanić on the same possession. pic.twitter.com/Xz0XFpoUDT – 12:33 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Point Ochai, no postseason and a Luka sighting. Here are thoughts and observations from the Jazz and the final two games of the season. Please read – theathletic.com/4389294/2023/0… – 12:32 PM
Point Ochai, no postseason and a Luka sighting. Here are thoughts and observations from the Jazz and the final two games of the season. Please read – theathletic.com/4389294/2023/0… – 12:32 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Luka Samanic told me in November his goal was to get back to the NBA.
Two weeks ago, he was preparing for the G League playoffs, accepting it wasn’t happening.
Last night, he got a multi-year deal then started against LeBron James.
This is his journey:
theathletic.com/4374592/2023/0… – 12:13 PM
Luka Samanic told me in November his goal was to get back to the NBA.
Two weeks ago, he was preparing for the G League playoffs, accepting it wasn’t happening.
Last night, he got a multi-year deal then started against LeBron James.
This is his journey:
theathletic.com/4374592/2023/0… – 12:13 PM
More on this storyline
Doncic had grown impatient with the Mavs’ mediocrity early in the season, when he was playing at an MVP-caliber level while carrying a historically heavy workload. For the first time in his career, Doncic enthusiastically engaged in personnel discussions with the front office, as sources told ESPN that he pushed for a major upgrade despite the Mavs’ limited trade assets. -via ESPN / April 8, 2023
“Being eliminated isn’t something we want to be at. And we’ve got some work to do this summer. But understanding things happen, it wasn’t our season, we’ve got to learn from this and we’ll get better,” Kidd shared. The Mavs head coach also noted that Luka Doncic and the rest of the team have a good grasp of what happened, adding that they have been all professionals in dealing with the wild swing that had the Dallas franchise vacationing early. -via Clutch Points / April 8, 2023
Brad Townsend: Kidd said Doncic and Irving definitely will not play on Sunday, same thing with several other regulars, which ones to be determined. -via Twitter @townbrad / April 7, 2023