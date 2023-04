NBA launches investigation into Mavericks sitting players, including Luka Doncic, vs. the Bulls

Team sources have acknowledged to ESPN that fear exists that Luka Doncic, who publicly and privately expressed extreme frustration this season, could consider requesting a trade as soon as the summer of 2024 if Dallas doesn’t make significant progress by then. “He’d like to be here the whole time,” Cuban said earlier this week when asked about Doncic’s long-term optimism. “But we’ve got to earn that.” -via ESPN / April 8, 2023