Live stream: Nuggets 95, Jazz 87

The Denver Nuggets (52-28) play against the Utah Jazz (36-44) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Saturday April 8, 2023
Denver Nuggets 95, Utah Jazz 87 (Q3 00:56)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
These are the first minutes of the season with both Nikola Jokic and Peyton Watson on the court. – 5:10 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
a new career-high for Luka (19 and counting) 🏆
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/nzQFDqYZZ3 – 5:10 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Kentavious-Caldwell Pope making allll the 3-pointers today is the best development of this #Nuggets game, regardless of outcome. – 5:09 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
KCP looking like himself is the BEST thing to come out of this Nuggets game.
6/8 from 3 so far – 5:08 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Best thing to come out of this game is KCP finding his 3-point shot. He’s 5/7 from behind the arc. – 5:08 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
CB, Peyton Watson and Reggie Jackson were at the scorer’s table just now waiting to check in. *This* might be the end of the starters’ afternoon. – 5:05 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Maybe I’m too optimistic and it’s totally possible I’m wrong…but it just feels like Luka Samanic, Damian Jones, Kris Dunn are the kind of guys that every NBA team would want coming off the bench on INCREDIBLY team-friendly deals. – 5:04 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
dunn, dunn, dunnnnnnnn 👻
#TakeNote | @krisdunn3 pic.twitter.com/Wazv3gJjUm – 5:03 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Luka Samanic’s best-case scenario NBA comp is somewhere between Juancho Hernangomez and Bo Cruz. – 5:02 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
throw it down
flip it
and reverse it
#TakeNote | @udoka35 pic.twitter.com/PWxGLWHexj – 4:59 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Update: Jeff Green is questionable to return to tonight’s game with a facial contusion. – 4:58 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Well, if there’s one thing about Jokić not shooting, it’s allowing the rest of the Nuggets to shoot their way out of various ruts. – 4:57 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jeff Green is questionable to return with a facial contusion, I’m told. – 4:57 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
There are 16 NBA teams that could have used Kris Dunn in their playoff rotation this season. – 4:55 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
The NBA is investigating the Mavs for tanking the penultimate game of the season. I’ve seen countless teams pull the plug at the trade deadline. The 76ers tanked multiple *seasons* in a row. The Jazz have been tanking for weeks. No announced inquiries. Someone care to ‘splain? – 4:52 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
kris dunn is shooting 97.13% on really difficult-looking layups since joining the jazz. don’t bother fact-checking this. it’s incredibly accurate. you can tell because i went out two decimal places and everything. pic.twitter.com/TtUptfzc01 – 4:45 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Good to see three minutes of almost-serious play there by Denver as they close the quarter 14-4. Jokic didn’t put it in gear at all, just coasting, but I don’t worry about his playoff effort.
If that’s the closing note for the starters for the regular 82, that’s fine. – 4:39 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Jazz 58-55:
-Murray: 11-3-1-1-1, 2/5 3P
-KCP: 10 points, 2 stocks, 3/5 3P
-Joker: 4-6-5-2, 3 FGAs
8-man rotation that half. Playoff preview. Hopefully not playoff effort/execution. pic.twitter.com/9DSUE81qdZ – 4:39 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
If I knew the Nuggets were going to play like this, I would’ve continued watching The Masters.
Nonetheless, they’ve fought back and trail 58-55 heading into the half.
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 4:38 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Last halftime of the season and it’s not Red Panda.
I am sad to report that it’s the second consecutive season the Jazz have not had Red Panda perform. – 4:38 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 58, Nuggets 55. Denver closes on a 14-4 run to make a game of it. Agbaji leads the Jazz with 15p. Dunn has 11p/4r/4a. Samanic 11p/5r. For Denver, Gordon has 12p, Murray 11p, KCP 10p. Jokic 4p/6r/5a. – 4:37 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
MPJ looked like he got elowed in the face on that final bucket. He’s walking off the floor slowly.
Rest of the #Nuggets have arrived in Salt Lake City. #Nuggets cut what was once a 19-point deficit to three at halftime. – 4:37 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 58-55 on the Nuggets at halftime. Jazz had a 19-point lead at one point, but Nuggets starters finally awoke there late in the quarter. – 4:36 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The nuggets have awakened and have eliminated almost all of the deficit – 4:34 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
he’s a sneaky Juan 👀
#TakeNote | @juanonjuan10 pic.twitter.com/0yU7AZc36l – 4:30 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
JTA Nashed under the hoop, then surprised Michael Porter Jr. with a quick reverse pivot for a layup. Such a pretty move. – 4:27 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
That was a pretty bad shot by MPJ and a clear drive-and-kick pass he should have made to the weak side. – 4:26 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
we solemnly swear he is up to no good 🪄
#TakeNote | @BigJam_23 pic.twitter.com/YvXARdkLaV – 4:21 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Quick storytime:
Lauri Markkanen’s locker is next to Micah Potter’s. One time, Potter came to his locker and Lauri started joking with him, saying “Not me, not Hermione — YOU” in his best Ron British accent.
So now every time Micah Potter plays I think of that. pic.twitter.com/YKoI4zizEi – 4:20 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jokic and KCP about to check in. May be the last meaningful minutes of the regular season for these dudes. – 4:19 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Welp. Denver Nuggets Reggie Jackson just turned into Los Angeles Clippers playoff Reggie Jackson and Denver is right back in the game. – 4:16 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz started out 2Q on a 6-0 run to double up Denver 38-19. Since then, the Nuggets have responded with an 11-0 run, and suddenly it’s only 38-30. 8:54 left until halftime. – 4:15 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Interesting that the Nuggets have cut things down to an 8-man rotation today. A preview of things to come potentially with Aaron Gordon as the backup 5. – 4:14 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
a little Coach appreciation on fan appreciation night ♫
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/RWSZnExkPP – 4:10 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
AG and KCP the only starters who showed up this afternoon. Joker/Jamal/MPJ a combined 0 for 8 in the first quarter.
The only thing that’s alarming is that quarter was supposed to mean something. Team didn’t play it that way. – 4:09 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 32, Nuggets 19. Ochai Agbaji 12p for the Jazz, Aaron Gordon 10p for the Nuggets. MVP candidate Nikola Jokic 2p/4r/2a. Utah hit 14-24 shots, Denver went 6-20. – 4:08 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
simo step-back, 𝒑𝒆𝒓 𝒊𝒕𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒂 🇮🇹
#TakeNote | @Simone Fontecchio pic.twitter.com/P6jFJonJ06 – 4:07 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Man, I don’t know who sent us these nice notecards on press row this game… but whoever did, thank you so much.
We do this for Jazz fans like you 🥲 – 4:04 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
With two minutes left in the first quarter, the Nuggets have outscored Ochai Agbaji 13-12. – 4:03 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
If you’re a Nuggets fan, you better hope the Nuggets as a whole have the same switch that Nikola Jokić has, because his lack of intensity in the last month has dragged things down for just about everybody, and the team has actively gotten worse rather than better. – 4:03 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jumbotron in SLC cut to Malone before that latest #Nuggets timeout. He had a look of bewilderment on, and looked like he was conducting an inner monologue (which, to be fair, he does fairly often).
A riveting 28-11 start to this one. – 4:01 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Simone Fontecchio doing exactly what he did to Team Serbia last summer with that transition three. – 3:56 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
now ᴛʜᴀᴛ’ꜱ a dunk. no contest.
#TakeNote | @youngoch pic.twitter.com/ZcczS1cRl7 – 3:54 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Nuggets were going half-speed early, while the ragtag Jazz came out playing hard, getting out to a 15-2 lead. It’s 21-7 Utah now, 5:23 left 1Q. Ochai Agbaji has 12p on 5-7 shooting. – 3:52 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
There have been like three times throughout this opening 21-7 Jazz run where I thought Malone was going to take a TO. Instead, he’s forcing his starters to either figure it out or wear it. Don’t mind the strategy. – 3:52 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
5:23 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz lead the nuggets 21-7 – 3:51 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Ochai Agbaji just posterized Aaron Gordon. What a play. And that pass from Dunn. – 3:50 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
This is a really impressive bounce back from Ochai Agbaji after a pretty rough outing on Thursday night.
He’s got 8 first quarter points and is playing with a lot of confidence. – 3:47 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Lauri addresses the home crowd ahead of the game 🎤🤍
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Iq2Vi4BfUe – 3:46 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets starters look a) awful b) very bad c) going through the motions d) get me to the playoffs – 3:46 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
And then the Jazz turn it over on the inbounds violation. Quite the start. – 3:42 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Loose-ball foul called on Nikola Jokic … on the opening tip. OK then. – 3:41 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Lauri Markkanen with a thank you to the Jazz fanbase ahead of the season’s final home game pic.twitter.com/TkENcwIZWU – 3:40 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Lauri Markkanen addresses the crowd before today’s home finale: “On behalf of my teammates and the organization, I just want to say thank you. You guys really are the best in the NBA. … Let’s do it one more time.” – 3:39 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
THE UTAH JAZZ AND THE DENVER NUGGETS ARRRRRRRREEEEEEEEEE STAAAAAARRRRTTTTTTTIIIINNNGGGGG!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ZilQiJTe2w – 3:38 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz starters: Dunn, Agbaji, Samanic, Toscano-Anderson, Azubuike
Nuggets Starters: Murray, KCP, Porter Jr., Gordon, Jokic – 3:34 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
last one in front of the home crowd 🏡
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/5usAHSDxXp – 3:33 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
I can’t see Spurs or Blazers winning again. Jazz maybe: them winning drops the Lakers to 8 unless, could sneak GS up to 5 with a PHX win vs. LAC
Most likely by far:
Suns-Clippers 4-5
Kings-Pelicans/Warriors 3-6
Lakers/Pelicans or Wolves 7-8
NOLA can move up with LAC loss v PHX – 3:31 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz-Nuggets lineups are a study in contrast pic.twitter.com/3yvlD75C4r – 3:30 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Let’s assume Minny over Spurs
Clippers over blazers
Warriors over blazers
Clippers over suns
Lakers over Jazz
If MIN beats NO:
Clippers 5, warriors 6, lakers 7, Min 8
If NO beats MIN:
Clippers, warriors, lakers, Pelicans – 3:23 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
A quick preview of what the #Nuggets are trying to accomplish here in Utah today.. pic.twitter.com/HSVEbzM7zM – 3:21 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Update: Kentavious Caldwell–Pope, Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokić, Michael Porter Jr., and Reggie Jackson are all available for today’s game.
Bruce Brown and Collin Gillespie are OUT.
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/mEGDToAi2m – 3:00 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The legend, DeAndre Jordan, making kids’ day. An important note: kid on the right has a Nikola Jokic picture. When DJ called him on it, kid 🤷🏻♂️. And DJ signed it anyway. pic.twitter.com/LoCKyjcTNp – 2:59 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
a couple 7-footers comin’ thru 🗣️
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/hmwj7WSV3D – 2:55 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
let’s hear it for @vivintarena 🖤
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/xKTclOzrO7 – 2:46 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone, asked to make his case for why the #Nuggets can win a title. Said they’ve been in first place since December.
“If healthy, I trust our team against anybody.” – 2:16 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone said he expects his starters to be available. Emphasized he wants to get them minutes on the court together. Also said he doesn’t expect Bruce Brown (knee) to play.
I don’t expect starters to play full game together though. Probably only a couple quarters. – 2:09 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Utah Jazz are signing free agent center Vernon Carey Jr., for the rest of the season and 2023-2024, sources tell ESPN. Carey Jr., played 11 games for the Wizards this season. He’ll get a chance with the Jazz summer league team in July. – 1:55 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🔥 best home-court advantage in the league 🔥
#TakeNote | @chatbooks pic.twitter.com/04hyvl7rHf – 1:44 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
What’s the final going to look like?
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/T8S0X8LQfu – 1:39 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
I’ve gotten old enough that I hope I can leave an impact on others. I truly hope that when you hear me work you feel the love of the craft and passion for greatness and that propels you to find something in your life that lets you do the same.
Go Jazz. – 1:24 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
One last home game for the 22-23 season.
Jazz Nation thanks so much your passion drive me.
I hope every game you can tell how much I love being your radio voice and how committed (maybe obsessed) we are to bringing great broadcasts. pic.twitter.com/lWLlGutjJZ – 1:24 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
No Juan was harmed in the making of this walk-in 🫡
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/6iip9twDKM – 1:18 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Road schedule opened this season in Utah, where Jamal Murray smiled (despite the loss) in his first game back. Road schedule’s about to end with the No. 1 seed already in Denver’s back pocket and no need to play anyone today. (I’ll find out soon if they will). – 1:05 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Love this new DNVR shirt commemorating the last time this season that the Nuggets played a meaningful regular season game. pic.twitter.com/1eYecr4prt – 1:03 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
looks like @JazzBear is getting a head start on the Easter egg hunt 🐣🧺
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/lHQz69GflK – 1:02 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Here are outcomes you’re wanting today @utahjazz fans if you’re rooting for improved draft positioning.
Nuggets to beat Jazz
Spurs to beat Timberwolves
Clippers to beat Trail Blazers – 12:38 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
My big feature on Lauri Markkanen is finally out!
How he got the skills to be Finland’s best-ever basketball player, the one phone call that changed it all, and why it all came together for him only this season:
sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 12:03 PM
My big feature on Lauri Markkanen is finally out!
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Good morning. The Nuggets play in just a few hours because of the 24 hour rule on back-to-backs. Basically everybody’s playing at 1:30 tomorrow, so the latest the Nuggets-Jazz game is allowed to start today is 2:30. – 11:52 AM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
“Why not start the weekend off with some afternoon hoops?”
Game Preview 📝 – 11:44 AM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Temple transfer Damian Dunn has announced he is transferring to Houston.
The 6-5 guard averaged 15.3 points this past season for the Owls. – 11:41 AM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
First season as an NBA head coach ✔️
#PlayerMemories | @chatbooks pic.twitter.com/IQu1xSbLYu – 11:31 AM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Early afternoon game for ya, Nuggets Nation
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/FF6YQxHOgy – 11:02 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Asked Kevin Durant about his friendship with Peyton Watson and what he sees in Denver’s rookie. He sees what everyone else has seen the last four games: an enthusiasm and hunger to get better.
“He has everything right now,” KD said.
denverpost.com/2023/04/08/nug… – 10:55 AM
Asked Kevin Durant about his friendship with Peyton Watson and what he sees in Denver’s rookie. He sees what everyone else has seen the last four games: an enthusiasm and hunger to get better.
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
last home game of the season 🥺🖤
⏰ 𝟏:𝟑𝟎𝐏𝐌 𝐌𝐓
📺 @attsportsnetrm
📻 @kslsportszone
📍 @vivintarena
🎟️ https://t.co/dFyYUb9mk6
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/xpRDKiSJa9 – 10:35 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most games with a +/- of +25 this season:
8 — Josh Hart
7 — Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/TiOtbGHX4n – 9:41 AM
Most games with a +/- of +25 this season:
