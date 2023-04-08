Steven Adams likely to miss the playoffs due to knee injury

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams is likely to miss the postseason with his injured right knee. Adams, who underwent a stem cell injection a month ago, has been out with a PCL sprain since late January.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies make some roster moves with Steven Adams likely out for the playoffs. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 2:06 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Memphis Grizzlies signing rookie Kenneth Lofton Jr, as Steven Adams will likely miss postseason #NBA eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 2:03 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams likely lost for playoffs with right knee injury: es.pn/43iuHVT – 1:47 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams has been ruled out for the entire postseason as he recovers from a right knee injury that has sidelined him since January: basketballnews.com/stories/grizzl… – 1:47 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
The Grizzlies’ Steven Adams (right knee) is likely to miss the postseason, per @wojespn.
Adams (11.5 rpg) has been out since Jan. 22. pic.twitter.com/SxD2KSBwfS – 1:43 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Memphis Grizzlies’ Steven Adams to sit out the postseason
sportando.basketball/en/memphis-gri… – 1:41 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
A lot of movement on the Grizzlies, but none bigger than Steven Adams new. The signs were there when he needed to get opinions from multiple doctors. This is a big blow to the Grizzlies’ playoff hopes. – 1:35 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
So the news updates recap broker by @wojespn and @ShamsCharania
– Steven Adams out for the playoffs
– Waive Kennedy Chandler
-Sign Kenneth Lofton to standard contract – 1:33 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams is likely to miss the postseason with his injured right knee. Adams, who underwent a stem cell injection a month ago, has been out with a PCL sprain since late January. pic.twitter.com/VtMnKhlHFq – 1:29 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i know they had to do it to get steven adams but it would be pretty cool if the grizzlies never traded trey murphy. he is so good at what that team needs – 8:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 5 this season:
Mitchell Robinson
Steven Adams
Moses Brown
Bismack Biyombo
Ben Simmons
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/TVzx7KmETy – 2:13 PM
Law Murray: Paul George’s top 5 role players that he played with (via @PodcastPShow) PG George Hill (IND) SG Lance Stephenson (IND) SF Nicolas Batum (LAC) PF Marcus Morris Sr. (LAC) C Steven Adams (OKC) -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / April 3, 2023
Drew Hill: My understanding from those close to the situation w/ Steven Adams: Because he never suffered a “setback” like an re-injury and 5-on-5 was going well, the Grizzlies at one point believed he was going to be back on the court soon. It’s why Jenkins suggested it. Appointment to check on the knee in LA suggested it needed more time to heal. So here they are again, with another unexpected gut punch on a roller coaster season. -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / March 9, 2023