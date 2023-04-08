Still no timeline for Paul George return as knee rehab continues

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George is here watching today’s game from the sideline, sitting next to Russ. PG’s right knee has a wrap on it. He got a little bit of rehab work in pregame as his recovery continues (with no timeline for return, as the team said earlier). – 4:43 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Paul George took a seat on the bench, the first sighting of the All-Star wing since late March. – 4:43 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George worked up a sweat exercising before the game against Portland. PG’s sprained right knee is no longer strictly immobilized but there remains no timeline for a return espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:08 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
There’s this from the Clippers: Paul George is still undergoing exercises and therapies to rehabilitate his sprained knee, but there is no timetable for his return. – 3:07 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers say Paul George continues to undergo exercises and therapies to rehabilitate his sprained knee and that there is no timeline for his return to play. – 2:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers say that Paul George continues to undergo exercises and therapies to rehabilitate his sprained knee. There is no timeline for his return to play. – 2:15 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Via the Clippers, an update on Paul George:
“Paul continues to undergo exercises and therapies to rehabilitate his sprained knee. There is no timeline for his return to play.” – 2:15 PM
Via the Clippers, an update on Paul George:
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George (knee) and Marcus Morris (back spasms) are ruled out for Saturday’s Clippers game vs. Portland, their penultimate regular-season game. Kawhi and Eric Gordon are a go, in other words. – 8:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are playing Kawhi Leonard and Eric Gordon tomorrow vs Trail Blazers.
Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. (back) are out.
Everyone else in with no tags. – 8:15 PM
Clippers are playing Kawhi Leonard and Eric Gordon tomorrow vs Trail Blazers.
Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. (back) are out.
Paul George has begun exercising again but there currently is no timetable for return for the LA Clippers’ All-Star guard from a sprained right knee injury. George joined the Clippers at Crypto.com Arena and exercised before their game against Portland. -via ESPN / April 8, 2023
Law Murray: Tyronn Lue catch phrase activated when asked about Paul George’s next steps: “I can’t remember” -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / April 8, 2023