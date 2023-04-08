Live stream: Timberwolves 80, Spurs 68

The Minnesota Timberwolves (40-40) play against the San Antonio Spurs (21-59) at Moody Center
Game Time: 4:00 PM EDT on Saturday April 8, 2023
Minnesota Timberwolves 80, San Antonio Spurs 68 (Half)
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Wolves bench, outside of Kyle Anderson, had become a big question mark once Naz Reid went down — with all three of JMac, Prince and NAW struggling.
But credit to JMac, Prince and NAW in the first half today. They brought needed energy and combined to go 5/5 from deep. – 5:11 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Wolves by 12. MIN scores 45 in the 2Q (80 at halftime)
Champagnie/Mamu 14 pts each
KBD 11 pts
Branham 10 pts
Ant 23 pts
KAT/Prince 12 pts each pic.twitter.com/O011lw25oo – 5:11 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
The Spurs trail Minnesota 80-68 at halftime
In the 2005 NBA Finals, San Antonio held the Pistons under 80 in two separate games – 5:10 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Back after half!
#PorVida | @NERD_Focus | #ad pic.twitter.com/HsAx4Jyv4g
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
About done tracking the West playoffs but we don’t really know anything yet in terms of matchups or even who is officially avoiding the play-in.
Lost column:
GSW/LAC: 38
LAL/NOP: 39
MIN: 40
OKC: 42
Dallas out, games left and head-to-head results pic.twitter.com/wJ4Yn9Ufw1 – 5:02 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Mamu has cooked Gobert on a number of occasions already today. – 4:55 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
With 16,148 people in attendance today, the Spurs announce they’ve once again set a new Moody Center attendance record. – 4:49 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 60 of 81 games this season (74%).
SA enters 4-55 when down by 10 – 4:47 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
A pretty different 1st Q rotation today compared to what it’s been. Dunno if this is about finding a new rotation for the play-in/playoffs, or if it’s about different stints to account for the back-to-back.
The Anderson for McDaniels first to get KA with Gobert more stands out. pic.twitter.com/Mkvews1IHn – 4:44 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Didn’t expect Blake Wesley to be this good a shooter this early on pic.twitter.com/YlzXZBcEIe – 4:42 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Looking at some of the numbers from the Wolves losses to tanking teams — there’s been 10 of them — to see if they’ve been more about bad offense or bad defense, and it hasn’t predominantly been one side or the other.
Against SAS right now, it’s been defense. It’s been terrible – 4:39 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs & Wolves tied at 35
Champagnie 9 pts
Branham/Wesley 6 pts each
Ant 16 pts pic.twitter.com/O2ZuQ6Wusj – 4:38 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, we’re tied at 35.
Edwards leads the @Timberwolves with 16 points, his 5th 15+ point first quarter of the season (11th career). – 4:37 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Pop stared straight at Blake Wesley his entire trip back to the bench after giving up the backdoor cut. The two had a brief convo to start the timeout, then Pop gave him a swift slap on the ass on the way to the huddle. – 4:28 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
After sitting last game, Jordan McLaughlin getting ready to check in. – 4:23 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
I don’t know if Julian Champagnie is still on the Spurs next season or even in the NBA, but if he is put him in the 3-point contest. – 4:23 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs must be awfully tempted to find a way to convert Julian Champagnie to a standard contract before tomorrow. – 4:21 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
get to yo spot and hit it. 👌 pic.twitter.com/kOgHl8EuGx
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Pop was talking about the team’s future pregame in Austin a lot today per all the Spurs’ beat writers, and either …
a) is coming back … or
b) is seriously rope-a-doping everyone.
Betting it’s A. – 4:16 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The big thing for the Wolves today was trying to get off to a fast start. Ant trying his best. But Spurs 5-7 to start. – 4:15 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
startin' off with the spin 🔄 pic.twitter.com/eRlPmNVy0g
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Y’all are going to hate this.
Lady behind press row, looking quizzically at the Spurs’ jersey tops today in Austin: “What is S-A-T-X?” – 4:11 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Tony Parker is at the game this afternoon. And so is Minnesota Timberwolves part-owner… Alex Rodriguez. – 4:07 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
The Spurs are in ATX and it’s time to shine 🌟 Join the Digital Arena for a chance to win a Spurs Prize Pack! https://t.co/4SvVeH9Bbt
#PorVida | @SociosUSA | #ad pic.twitter.com/LX1u3yYlTV – 3:59 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The Spurs are calling their games here in Austin the “I-35 Series” and frankly I’m surprised Minnesota is letting them take this name so easily. – 3:54 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop names Zach Collins as starter at center in 2023-24 after his strong play following the Jakob Poeltl trade, a run that including shooting 39.2 percent from 3-point range.
“He’s made it. He’s going to be the guy at five for us,” Pop said.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 3:50 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
First 🖐
#GoSpursGo | @ticketmaster | #ad pic.twitter.com/qIO2g3dyco – 3:49 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Today’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jaylen Nowell (Left Knee Tendinopathy), Naz Reid (Left Scaphoid Fracture), and Austin Rivers (Illness) are OUT at San Antonio (Austin, TX). pic.twitter.com/ndittTPebU – 3:46 PM
Today’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jaylen Nowell (Left Knee Tendinopathy), Naz Reid (Left Scaphoid Fracture), and Austin Rivers (Illness) are OUT at San Antonio (Austin, TX). pic.twitter.com/ndittTPebU – 3:46 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Mar 18th vs Timberwolves
Scottie Jam❗️
@CastrolCanada | #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/IoZ4Mb9e8R – 3:39 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
I can’t see Spurs or Blazers winning again. Jazz maybe: them winning drops the Lakers to 8 unless, could sneak GS up to 5 with a PHX win vs. LAC
Most likely by far:
Suns-Clippers 4-5
Kings-Pelicans/Warriors 3-6
Lakers/Pelicans or Wolves 7-8
NOLA can move up with LAC loss v PHX – 3:31 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Today’s @Timberwolves starters at San Antonio (Austin, TX):
Conley
Edwards
McDaniels
Towns
Gobert
OUT
Nowell – Left Knee Tendinopathy
Reid – Left Scaphoid Fracture
Rivers – Illness – 3:31 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Feelin’ Moody
Feelin' Moody
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA | #ad pic.twitter.com/0IkWM4fbFG
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Per Spurs, Zach Collins and Keldon Johnson are out today. Romeo Langford is available to play – 3:24 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Let’s assume Minny over Spurs
Clippers over blazers
Warriors over blazers
Clippers over suns
Lakers over Jazz
If MIN beats NO:
Clippers 5, warriors 6, lakers 7, Min 8
If NO beats MIN:
Clippers, warriors, lakers, Pelicans – 3:23 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Updated Spurs injury report:
OUT
– Jeremy Sochan (knee soreness)
– Devin Vassell (knee injury mgmt)
– Doug McDermott (ankle sprain)
– Devonte’ Graham (adductor strain)
– Keldon Johnson (foot sprain)
– Zach Collins (finger laceration)
AVAILABLE
– Romeo Langford (adductor) – 3:22 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop on the Spurs’ future in Austin after two straight sellouts at Moody: “I’m sure we will do it every year…Games in Austin, if they are being sold out like that, and people love it…sure.” – 3:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Today is only time this season that Trail Blazers visited Clippers in LA
Last week, Clippers made their only visit of season to New Orleans.
The other West team that visited Clippers only once: Grizzlies (W)
Other West team that Clippers visited only once: Minnesota (L) – 3:09 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Chris Finch said the Spurs were a lie to beat the Timberwolves earlier in the year with speed and hustle.
Pop said that if you don’t have that as a young team, you’ve got nothing else to hang your hat on. – 3:01 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Pop continued to speak very highly of the player Collins has become, and sure seemed to indicate he’s got a future in San Antonio.
“He’s made it. He’s gonna be the guy at 5 for us.” – 3:01 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop raved about Zach Collins’ play as a starter, said he’s performed with “abandon” and then added this:
“He’s made it. He’s going to be the guy at five for us.” – 2:58 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Keldon is out with a right foot sprain, Pop said.
Pop also said the team sent Collins back to San Antonio because of an issue with the stitches on the finger on his left hand that he cut during a recent game. He also won’t be available Sunday in Dallas. – 2:51 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Pop says the team sent Zach Collins back to San Antonio because of swelling around the stitches required for the finger cut he suffered against the Kings earlier this week. They’re concerned the area might be infected, so he’s back home visiting the doc. – 2:49 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Austin Rivers (illness) is out, per Chris Finch.
Jaylen Nowell (knee) is a game-time decision. – 2:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
There are no scenarios where Clippers would face Timberwolves in a potential 7-8 game. – 2:11 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Winning is in the cards! 🃏 Play Call Your Shot during the Spurs vs. Timberwolves game for a chance to win a Spurs Prize Pack! https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx
#PorVida | @bet365_us | #ad pic.twitter.com/w0m2q6Xytt
#PorVida | @bet365_us | #ad pic.twitter.com/w0m2q6Xytt – 2:02 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on if they have a preference on playing the Timberwolves or Pelicans in the Play-In: “We just wanna know who it is so we can get to work… We’ll play whoever we’re supposed to play.”
Also mention they’ll end up studying all Play-In teams in case they win the 9v10 – 1:24 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Here are outcomes you’re wanting today @utahjazz fans if you’re rooting for improved draft positioning.
Nuggets to beat Jazz
Spurs to beat Timberwolves
Clippers to beat Trail Blazers – 12:38 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Saturday’s 5 things via @Take5_OilChange (#Pelicans overtake Knicks in fourth quarter to win home finale; postgame reaction from Murphy, McCollum, Green; practice in Minnesota today; New Orleans in contention for 6 seed but needs help on scoreboard): on.nba.com/3mgeLD9 pic.twitter.com/LeHWvu1wA8 – 12:31 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
“I’m just giving out free popcorn.” 😂🍿
Take a behind-the-scenes look at @Boris Diaw‘s fun night back at the AT&T Center 🌟 Always great to see you, Boris!
#Spurs50 | @SWBCServices | #ad pic.twitter.com/SvbGYfOLAh – 12:00 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs play their second to last game of the season against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Austin on Saturday. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-timberwo… – 11:29 AM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
We can’t wait to see y’all at the Moody Center again today! 😎
Reply to this post with your game day fit using #SpursGetMoody for a chance to win a custom jersey and $100 gift card! ⤵️
@Netspend | #ad pic.twitter.com/DogD0svdP3 – 11:28 AM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
afternoon in Austin.
let’s get it. pic.twitter.com/r1jUMnkVtY – 11:14 AM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
#SpursGetMoody one more time in ATX! 😎
🆚 @Minnesota Timberwolves
⏰ 3pm CT
📍 @MoodyCenterATX
🎟 https://t.co/M8ptvQYbHE
📱 Spurs App
📺 @CW35SA
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350
@HEB | @Alienware | @Netspend | #ad pic.twitter.com/n7a9QD5CKA – 11:00 AM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
last road game of the regular season.
Wolves at Spurs
3pm CT, Moody Center
📺 » @BallySportsNOR
📻 » @1029TheWolfMN
📲 » https://t.co/gPhx0nwXoS
Preview » https://t.co/Q4922nRX2G pic.twitter.com/eW8kjEePkt – 10:13 AM
