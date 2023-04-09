Live stream: 76ers 61, Nets 53

The Philadelphia 76ers (53-28) play against the Brooklyn Nets (45-36) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 9, 2023
Philadelphia 76ers 61, Brooklyn Nets 53 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Brooklyn, down 20 at one point, trails 61-53 at the break. Cam Thomas, with the greenest of green lights, has 19 points on 3-of-4 shooting from deep. #Nets – 2:06 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
“Are we sure Embiid is the best center on his own team?” — NBA podcasters tomorrow, probably – 2:06 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @sixers lead Brooklyn, 61-53, at halftime of game 82.
Milton: 11 PTS / 4 REB / 2 AST
Reed: 10 PTS / 6 REB
Dedmon: 9 PTS / 6 REB
McClung: 7 PTS / 3 REB / 5 AST
House: 7 PTS / 2 REB / 3 AST
McDaniels: 6 PTS / 3 REB / 2 AST
Korkmaz: 6 PTS / 2 REB – 2:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Sixers lead the Nets 61-53. This game has gone as expected. Cam Thomas with 19 points, with some questionable shots along the way, and defense hasn’t been required. RaiQuan Gray beats the buzzer with a 3 and is showing some potential. He’s got 12 off the bench. – 2:05 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 61, Nets 53. Sixers led by as many as 20 before the Nets made a charge at the end of the period. Milton has 11-4-2. Reed with 10 and 6.
Two down, two to go! – 2:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Mark’s got us 🔨
Erik Slater @erikslater_
David Duke Jr. had 10 points on 4/5 shooting to go with 3 rebounds and 3 assists in the 1st half.
If he could develop his 3-point shot he’d have a really good shot to make an NBA rotation. Solid handle, above-average finisher, good vision, and a willing defender.
Big if though. – 2:04 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Mac McClung is 0 for 4 behind the arc and just missed two free throws. Can throw down some nice dunks, though. – 2:03 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
NBA debut ✅
First NBA points ✅
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Another awesome start for the @Philadelphia 76ers reserves today in Brooklyn. They lead by 20 (!) early in Q2.
Reed: 10 PTS / 4 REB
Dedmon: 9 PTS / 6 REB
McClung: 5 PTS / 3 REB / 3 AST – 1:47 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
This #Nets–#76ers game has a very early July-at-Thomas & Mack Center vibe. – 1:44 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Story on Mikal Bridges playing four seconds Sunday in his 83rd game of the season and 392nd straight to begin his career
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The last time Udonis Haslem scored double-digit points in a game was when he totaled 12 points on April 10, 2019 in the final game of Dwyane Wade’s NBA career in Brooklyn.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
💪💪💪
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sixers lead the Nets 36-21 at the end of the first quarter. Cam Thomas leads the Nets with seven points. – 1:40 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Julius Erving & Brian Taylor taking in today’s #Nets–#76ers game. – 1:39 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Julius Erving and Brian Taylor, part of the Nets’ ABA championship teams, here at the game. I think Erving also did some things for the 76ers, too. – 1:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
With Nic Claxton’s regular season over, he shot 51 percent from the free throw line before the All Star break and 63 percent after, a sign of his improvement throughout the season. Wrote about that recently, too: theathletic.com/4281335/2023/0…. – 1:38 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 36, Nets 21 at the end of the first. Reed had 10 points and 4 boards in 8 minutes. Sixers have a 15-9 rebounding edge and 10 fastbreak points, including a McClung dunk.
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
76ers 36, Nets 21 after one. You don’t care and they don’t care, but I felt like I needed to tweet something. – 1:37 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The Sixers are playing a Harrell-Dedmon frontcourt right now, for those of you enjoying a relaxing Easter Sunday and not watching this – 1:33 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
The Brooklyn Nets Kids are the best dance team in the NBA don’t @ me – 1:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Tari Eason checks in. He is the first rookie to play in all 82 games since Mikal Bridges, Collin Sexton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in 2018-19. – 1:29 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Defense to offense
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
RaiQuan Gray in making his NBA debut. His first points come off free throws. Sixers lead 21-12 with 4:40 left in the first. – 1:25 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Best possible outcome for the Jazz in the standings today would to own the 9th worst record in the league outright at 37-45.
The Raptors to pull even with the Timberwolves at 41-41, and the Nuggets and 76ers to pull even at 53-29.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Here are outcomes you’re wanting @utahjazz fans if you’re rooting for draft positioning.
Lakers to beat the Jazz
Mavericks to beat the Spurs
Pelicans to beat the Timberwolves
Nets to beat the 76ers
Hawks to beat the Celtics
Raptors to beat the Bucks
Ian Begley @IanBegley
BKN’s Mikal Bridges played in his 83rd game of year today. He’s played in every game of his NBA & college careers. Bridges’ consecutive games streak is 392. Others consecutive game streaks to start a career: Russell Westbrook (394) Ray Allen (400); Michael Finley 490, per BKN – 1:16 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Thomas has two turnovers in the first three minutes of this one.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
In Brooklyn, Mikal Bridges commits a foul at the start of the game and checks out of his 83rd game of the season.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Like Jacque Vaughn said, Mikal Bridges commits a foul after tip-off.
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
.Mikal Bridges started. 4 seconds in, he fouled and checked out of the game. That is all that we will see from Mikal today. – 1:13 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Mikal Bridges checks out after four seconds, keeping his consecutive games streak intact. Bridges has yet to miss a game in his NBA career. – 1:13 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Mikal Bridges has officially played his 83rd game of the regular season. – 1:13 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
And Mikal Bridges followed orders. Four seconds in, he fouls and is subbed off. #Nets #76ers – 1:12 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jacque Vaughn wasn’t kidding. 76ers win the tip, Mikal Bridges commits a foul four seconds in and leaves the game, his 83rd of the season. – 1:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Mikal Bridges starts, fouls Shake Milton four seconds into the game and heads to the bench to become the first player in eight years to play 83 games. Wrote about the Iron Man streak recently: theathletic.com/4353227/2023/0… – 1:12 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
A special message to #NetsWorld from @Spencer Dinwiddie 🖤 pic.twitter.com/70rbXaJ88A – 1:09 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
As expected, Joel Embiid not playing for the Sixers today. As a result…
Jayson Tatum will lead the NBA in scoring.
Joel Embiid will lead the NBA in points per game.
Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead the NBA in points per minute.
Choose your own scoring champion. – 1:08 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Final Game of the Regular Season !
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Spencer Dinwiddie addresses the crowd before the game and encourages them to come out for the playoffs “so we can beat these 76ers” while pointing at the opposition. Missed opportunity for a mic drop. – 1:04 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers and Nets are tipping off here momentarily in Brooklyn. A total of 16 players are not playing for either team.
Things will look *slightly* different on both sides when these teams open their first round series in Philly next weekend. – 1:03 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
For Mikal Bridges, today will mark his 83rd game this season and his 392nd consecutive game in his NBA career. – 1:03 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Shaedon Sharpe, Kevin Knox and Trendon Watford are probable today. Sharpe is listed with a “right quad contusion” rather than the “left knee tendinopathy” he was out with this week. – 1:00 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
What was Jacque Vaughn’s conversations w/ Mikal Bridges about playing today: “I’m gonna tell him that you’re basically gonna go into the game and you’re going to foul and then I’m gonna get your tail out of the game.” #Nets – 12:58 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Happy Easter and happy last day of the regular season from Brooklyn. Sitting next to @Alex__Schiffer, who has today’s most meaningless job as the pool reporter for this game. No calls will be argued, challenged, or need any explanation. – 12:57 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Game 82 loading…
📍 Cleveland, OH
🆚 @Cleveland Cavaliers
⏰ 1pm ET
📺 @HornetsOnBally
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays Center. Happy Easter. Game 82 is upon us. Nets-Sixers tip shortly. To quote Barry Manilow, “Looks like we made it.” The Delaware Blue Coats ended the Long Island Nets’ season in the G League playoffs. This is essentially the sequel. Updates to come. – 12:55 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Here we go 🏁🏁🏁
Dave Early @DavidEarly
From Brooklyn Nets PR:
The last 4 players to play in at least 390 consecutive games to start their NBA careers:
Mikal Bridges – 392 – 2018-23
Russell Westbrook – 394 – 2008-13
Ray Allen – 400 – 1996-01
Michael Finley – 490 – 1995-01
Next-longest active:Kevon Looney (192) – 12:52 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Mikal Bridges will be the first player to appear in 83 games in a season since Josh Smith (Detroit/Houston) in 2014-15. #Nets – 12:46 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Starters for game 82 ⤵️
▫️ @Patty_Mills
▫️ @mikal_bridges
▫️ @24_camthomas
▫️ @wacchi1013
▫️ @dayron_sharpe – 12:39 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Mills, Bridges, Thomas, Watanabe and Sharpe to start for the #Nets. – 12:36 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Nets starters vs. Sixers
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters against the Sixers: Starters for today’s game vs. Philadelphia:
Mills, Bridges, Thomas, Watanabe and Sharpe
-Mills: second start this season
-Bridges: 83rd start this season
-Thomas: fourth start this season
-Watanabe: first start this season – 12:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers starters vs Nets
McDaniels
House Jr.
Reed
Springer
Milton – 12:32 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Starters for today’s regular-season finale in Brooklyn:
Milton-Springer-House-McDaniels-Reed
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
today’s starting five:
🔔@DanuelHouseJr
🔔@JalenMcDaniels5
🔔@Bball_paul
🔔Jaden Springer
🔔@SniperShake
@alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/pYHb7BXwyH – 12:30 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
If you’re a Hornets fan and are wanting the best possible picks in the 2023 draft, here’s what you’re cheering for:
CLE ✅v CLT
PHI ✅v BKN
ORL ✅v MIA
MIL ✅v TOR
DET v CHI ✅
SAN v DAL ✅
MEM ✅v OKC
SAC ✅v DEN
UTA v LAL ✅ – 12:30 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jacque Vaughn, on Mikal Bridges today:
“I’m going to bring these other dudes around and I’m going to say it in front of them and I’m going to tell them that you’re basically going to go into the game and you’re going to foul and then I’m going to get your tail out of the game.” – 12:27 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
KD, Curry, Harden, Malone all made All-NBA 1st Team in their respective seasons – 12:13 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Doc Rivers said he rewatched Philly’s last game against the Nets last night:
“I think they outplayed us in that game… They’re capable. They just have a lot of guys. It’s not like you can key on the one guy anymore or the two guys with this team. They’re an efficient team.” pic.twitter.com/GqU5QKg3LV – 12:09 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finishes the season averaging 31.4 points on 62.6 TS%
Here’s a list of players who averaged 31+ PPG on >62 TS%:
Kevin Durant (2013-14)
Karl Malone (1989-90)
James Harden (2019-20)
Joel Embiid (2022-23)
Damian Lillard (2022-23)
Steph Curry (2020-21) – 12:09 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Took it to another level this season 💥 pic.twitter.com/yh0EWnZH10 – 12:08 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
LADIEEEES AND GENTLEMENNNN…. Your NEWWW NBA Belt Champions….
THE LOS ANGELES LAAAAAAKERS
I missed some updates, so here’s the belt progression:
MIN-> PHI-> CHI-> PHI-> GSW-> MIN-> PHX-> LAL
That means Lakers-Jazz today is the final title match of the season! pic.twitter.com/8DVu0X6yBA – 12:05 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Doc Rivers on the Nets not having a star:
“They say you have to have stars to win a championship. They don’t say you have to have stars to win a series. There’s a big difference.” – 12:02 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s MVP case:
“Damian Lillard said it the other day, Steph Curry said it… Players rarely chime in on MVP, when you hear other players chime in and they’re saying it’s Joel because he’s the most dominant, they’re telling you something. They really are,… https://t.co/BCU2gDRzaM pic.twitter.com/DUuhUtZQ1F – 11:58 AM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs CLE
Ball (R Ankle Surgery) out
Martin (L Knee Soreness) out
Rozier (R Foot Discomfort) out
Hayward (L Thumb Sprain) out
Oubre (R Shoulder Strain) out
Washington (R Foot Sprain) out
Smith (R Great Toe Sprain) out
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/AZT6CAsEzb – 11:57 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Doc Rivers, asked what he’s trying to get out of today’s finale in Brooklyn:
“I’m just trying to get to see the end of the Masters.” – 11:45 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
April 9 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.4
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.9
3. Luka Dončić: 15.3
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.4
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.1
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.8
7. Damian Lillard: 13.8
8. Anthony Davis: 13.4
9. Stephen Curry: 12.6
10. LeBron James: 12.6 pic.twitter.com/MyvTR6ZdIS – 11:45 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
What is #76ers coach Doc Rivers trying to get out of today? “I’m just trying to get to see the end of the Masters.” #nets – 11:35 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Claxton (rest), Dinwiddie (rest) and Harris (rest) have been ruled out for the #Nets. #76ers – 11:33 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers, when asked for his goal for today’s meaningless game with the Nets:
“To see the end of the Masters.”
His prediction: Jon Rahm will catch Brooks Koepka and win. – 11:33 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn on what he will tell Mikal Bridges today:
“You’re basically going to go into the game and you’re going to foul then I’m going to get your tail out of the game.”
Bridges holds the NBA’s longest active games-played streak, appearing in all 391 games of his career. pic.twitter.com/RtjfghSWdY – 11:27 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Add Georges Niang to the list of players out at Brooklyn today (also whole starting lineup plus Melton) pic.twitter.com/2msZmRAy3z – 11:25 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Georges Niang is out today, per team official. Sixers already ruled out their starters and De’Anthony Melton as well. – 11:24 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jacque Vaughn says Mikal Bridges will get in to play every game, foul and get out. – 11:21 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said Spencer Dinwiddie, Nic Claxton, and Joe Harris will not play today.
Jacque Vaughn said Spencer Dinwiddie, Nic Claxton, and Joe Harris will not play today.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn said the players listed as questionable – Claxton, Dinwiddie, Harris and Sumner – are likely out. #Nets – 11:20 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said it’s safe to assume Nic Claxton, Joe Harris and Spencer Dinwiddie are all out today. Vaughn said Mikal Bridges will start, commit a foul and get out of the game. Pulling a Jrue Holiday, if you will. – 11:20 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets guard Ed Sumner (right hip contusion) is doubtful for today’s matinee vs. the #76ers. – 10:34 AM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“We were all locked in just having fun out there. Having fun and flying around.”
GAMEDAY REPORT | @NJMIns nba.com/sixers/news/76… – 10:17 AM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/dbpvRtqxQC – 10:02 AM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
A glimpse into this afternoon’s matchup!
#LetsFly | @DraftKings pic.twitter.com/Wa88bqRqdR – 10:00 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers looking at the Nets as a formidable first-round foe inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:45 AM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
regular season finale. 🎬
🕢 1:00PM
📺 @NBCSPhilly
📻 @975TheFanatic
🏀 @Brooklyn Nets
presented by @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/foazrfyL3l – 9:04 AM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Happy Easter from the Brooklyn Nets! pic.twitter.com/AlQMvBEWTO – 8:30 AM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
🏺 YAY CLAY | https://t.co/to5ijhDSSt
spirit of small business empowered by @LegalZoom pic.twitter.com/m6KWBLRywH – 8:06 AM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Happy Easter from your Hornets family! 💜 pic.twitter.com/xFTlSOsbas – 8:00 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ entire starting lineup and De’Anthony Melton will remain sidelined in regular season finale vs. Brooklyn inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:24 AM
