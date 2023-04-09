76ers vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

76ers vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

76ers vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

April 9, 2023- by

By |

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center

The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $2,839,564 per win while the Brooklyn Nets are spending $3,527,038 per win

Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 9, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: WWOR-My9
Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Home Radio: WFAN-FM
Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

Game previews

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home