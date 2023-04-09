Live stream: Bucks 60, Raptors 75

The Milwaukee Bucks (58-23) play against the Toronto Raptors (40-41) at Scotiabank Arena

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 9, 2023

Milwaukee Bucks 60, Toronto Raptors 75 (Q3 09:32)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Joe Ingles started the third quarter in MarJon’s Beauchamp spot, so I’m guessing this might be the last bit of run for the Bucks’ actual rotation players today before they head to the bench for the rest of the day. – Joe Ingles started the third quarter in MarJon’s Beauchamp spot, so I’m guessing this might be the last bit of run for the Bucks’ actual rotation players today before they head to the bench for the rest of the day. – 2:16 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

If the goal is to look sharp heading into Toronto on Wed, If the goal is to look sharp heading into Toronto on Wed, #Bulls aren’t really succeeding. They lead Pistons 49-46 at half while playing the regulars. DeRozan 14 pts, LaVine 12, Bulls 2-for-11 from 3 – 2:07 PM

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

I didn’t get to know Dragic at all during his very brief time in TOR. But I’ve never heard anything but great things about him as a player & person (mostly via MIA & PHX folks). That said, I respect the fans in T.O. staying so committed to the boos for Goran. They don’t forget 🙂 – I didn’t get to know Dragic at all during his very brief time in TOR. But I’ve never heard anything but great things about him as a player & person (mostly via MIA & PHX folks). That said, I respect the fans in T.O. staying so committed to the boos for Goran. They don’t forget 🙂 – 2:01 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Can report the Goran Dragic hatred remains strong in Toronto. – Can report the Goran Dragic hatred remains strong in Toronto. – 2:00 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Half: Raptors 67, Bucks 55

– Portis 14pts/4reb

– T. Antetokounmpo 8pts/4reb/2ast

– Beauchamp 7pts/2reb

– Leonard 7pts/4reb

– Crowder 6pts/3reb/3ast

– Dragic 6pts – Half: Raptors 67, Bucks 55– Portis 14pts/4reb– T. Antetokounmpo 8pts/4reb/2ast– Beauchamp 7pts/2reb– Leonard 7pts/4reb– Crowder 6pts/3reb/3ast– Dragic 6pts – 1:59 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Trent’s got 20, Raptors up 67-55 on Bucks and we’re halfway through Fanapolooza! – Trent’s got 20, Raptors up 67-55 on Bucks and we’re halfway through Fanapolooza! – 1:59 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Thanasis Antetokounmpo is taking no prisoners at the regular season finale 😨

pic.twitter.com/ERxCRvV91v – 1:55 PM Thanasis Antetokounmpo is taking no prisoners at the regular season finale 😨

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors by 16, 6 minutes until halftime

Trent 16, Banton 9,Flynn 7

Beats losing by 16 but that’s about it – Raptors by 16, 6 minutes until halftimeTrent 16, Banton 9,Flynn 7Beats losing by 16 but that’s about it – 1:45 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Bulldog working & Joe gets the bucket on the other end. 1:39 PM Bulldog working & Joe gets the bucket on the other end. pic.twitter.com/93yMeLe5xP

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors 35, Bucks 26

Trent 14, Flynn 7, 10 Raptors have already played – Raptors 35, Bucks 26Trent 14, Flynn 7, 10 Raptors have already played – 1:32 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After one quarter, the Raptors lead, 35-26.

Bobby Portis has led the way for the Bucks with 10 points and four rebounds this afternoon. – After one quarter, the Raptors lead, 35-26.Bobby Portis has led the way for the Bucks with 10 points and four rebounds this afternoon. – 1:32 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

905 lead Herd 35-26 after a quarter.

Trent has 14, Portis has 10. – 905 lead Herd 35-26 after a quarter.Trent has 14, Portis has 10. – 1:32 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Yooooo. There is a monster one-handed slam from Thanasis Antetokounmpo. – Yooooo. There is a monster one-handed slam from Thanasis Antetokounmpo. – 1:31 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors by 10, about 90 seconds left in the first as Halifax’s own Lindell Wigginton’s in for the Bucks – Raptors by 10, about 90 seconds left in the first as Halifax’s own Lindell Wigginton’s in for the Bucks – 1:27 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Halifax’s Lindell Wiggington makes his first appearance against the Raptors in his 26th NBA game, all with Milwaukee the past two seasons. He had 28 points and 10 assists his first NBA start Friday night against Memphis. – Halifax’s Lindell Wiggington makes his first appearance against the Raptors in his 26th NBA game, all with Milwaukee the past two seasons. He had 28 points and 10 assists his first NBA start Friday night against Memphis. – 1:27 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Plenty of boos for Goran Dragic here in Toronto. – Plenty of boos for Goran Dragic here in Toronto. – 1:26 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Clean sweep of regular season bonuses for Jrue Holiday

✅Minutes played

✅Games played

✅Rebounds per

✅Assists per

✅All-Star

💰$1.65M

Holiday can earn an additional $4.1M in bonuses ranging from All-Defense to post-season team success. – Clean sweep of regular season bonuses for Jrue Holiday✅Minutes played✅Games played✅Rebounds per✅Assists per✅All-Star💰$1.65MHoliday can earn an additional $4.1M in bonuses ranging from All-Defense to post-season team success. – 1:22 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Here are outcomes you’re wanting @utahjazz fans if you’re rooting for draft positioning.

Lakers to beat the Jazz

Mavericks to beat the Spurs

Pelicans to beat the Timberwolves

Nets to beat the 76ers

Hawks to beat the Celtics

Raptors to beat the Bucks

Nuggets to beat the Kings – Here are outcomes you’re wanting @utahjazz fans if you’re rooting for draft positioning.Lakers to beat the JazzMavericks to beat the SpursPelicans to beat the TimberwolvesNets to beat the 76ersHawks to beat the CelticsRaptors to beat the BucksNuggets to beat the Kings – 1:22 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Best possible outcome for the Jazz in the standings today would to own the 9th worst record in the league outright at 37-45.

The Raptors to pull even with the Timberwolves at 41-41, and the Nuggets and 76ers to pull even at 53-29.

Jazz could end up with 9th, 13th, and 27 picks. – Best possible outcome for the Jazz in the standings today would to own the 9th worst record in the league outright at 37-45.The Raptors to pull even with the Timberwolves at 41-41, and the Nuggets and 76ers to pull even at 53-29.Jazz could end up with 9th, 13th, and 27 picks. – 1:22 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Nurse had said he hoped to use today’s season finale to get Trent back in rhythm, coming off a couple rusty games since his return from elbow/back injury. So far so good. He’s a perfect 4-for-4 (3-for-3 from deep) and has 12 of the Raptors’ 16 points through 5 minutes. – Nurse had said he hoped to use today’s season finale to get Trent back in rhythm, coming off a couple rusty games since his return from elbow/back injury. So far so good. He’s a perfect 4-for-4 (3-for-3 from deep) and has 12 of the Raptors’ 16 points through 5 minutes. – 1:21 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Gary Trent has 12 points in six minutes, which is more than he’s scored in the Raptors nine games before that. He missed seven with injury, was scoreless in his first game back and had nine against Boston in his second. Toronto leads Bucks 16-15. – Gary Trent has 12 points in six minutes, which is more than he’s scored in the Raptors nine games before that. He missed seven with injury, was scoreless in his first game back and had nine against Boston in his second. Toronto leads Bucks 16-15. – 1:21 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Bobby Portis has 10 points in the first six minutes of #Raptors

Toronto leads 16-15 – Bobby Portis has 10 points in the first six minutes of #Bucks Toronto leads 16-15 – 1:20 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors by 1 at first timeout, Trent’s got 12 of their 16 and has made four shots in a row – Raptors by 1 at first timeout, Trent’s got 12 of their 16 and has made four shots in a row – 1:19 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

That Gary Trent Jr. 3 gives the Raptors a 16-15 lead with 6:13 left in the first quarter. – That Gary Trent Jr. 3 gives the Raptors a 16-15 lead with 6:13 left in the first quarter. – 1:18 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Big bring your kids to a morning Raptors 905 game vibes here for the regular season finale. – Big bring your kids to a morning Raptors 905 game vibes here for the regular season finale. – 1:17 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

MarJon takes it to the hoop for the first bucket of the game. 1:14 PM MarJon takes it to the hoop for the first bucket of the game. pic.twitter.com/H42RQ0wSNN

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

And there goes MarJon Beauchamp to the rim for the game’s first bucket today. – And there goes MarJon Beauchamp to the rim for the game’s first bucket today. – 1:11 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

I’m not in Toronto for the season finale, so I won’t tweet a ton. Then the I’m not in Toronto for the season finale, so I won’t tweet a ton. Then the #Bucks head home to try & get healthy while they await their first round opponent. – 1:09 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

As expected, Joel Embiid not playing for the Sixers today. As a result…

Jayson Tatum will lead the NBA in scoring.

Joel Embiid will lead the NBA in points per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead the NBA in points per minute.

Choose your own scoring champion. – As expected, Joel Embiid not playing for the Sixers today. As a result…Jayson Tatum will lead the NBA in scoring.Joel Embiid will lead the NBA in points per game.Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead the NBA in points per minute.Choose your own scoring champion. – 1:08 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

With Siakam, VanVleet and Anunoby resting vs. Bucks, Raptors start Barnes, Achiuwa, Poeltl, Trent Jr. and Malachi Flynn vs. Bucks, who are resting Giannis, Holiday and Lopez and are without Allen and Middleton due to injury. – With Siakam, VanVleet and Anunoby resting vs. Bucks, Raptors start Barnes, Achiuwa, Poeltl, Trent Jr. and Malachi Flynn vs. Bucks, who are resting Giannis, Holiday and Lopez and are without Allen and Middleton due to injury. – 1:08 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

A 1:07 PM @BleacherReport exclusive with an uncorked Giannis Antetokounmpo who shared his thoughts on MVP narratives: “I believe the last five years I’ve been the MVP…I will never beg for an MVP award that I believe I deserve.” bleacherreport.com/articles/10071…

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

It’s gonna be Flynn, Trent, Barnes, Achiuwa and Poeltl for the Raptors to begin this afternoon’s affair

Bucks counter with Carter, Beauchamp, Crowder, Portis and Leonard – It’s gonna be Flynn, Trent, Barnes, Achiuwa and Poeltl for the Raptors to begin this afternoon’s affairBucks counter with Carter, Beauchamp, Crowder, Portis and Leonard – 12:40 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

If you’re a Hornets fan and are wanting the best possible picks in the 2023 draft, here’s what you’re cheering for:

CLE ✅v CLT

PHI ✅v BKN

ORL ✅v MIA

MIL ✅v TOR

DET v CHI ✅

SAN v DAL ✅

MEM ✅v OKC

SAC ✅v DEN

UTA v LAL ✅ – If you’re a Hornets fan and are wanting the best possible picks in the 2023 draft, here’s what you’re cheering for:CLE ✅v CLTPHI ✅v BKNORL ✅v MIAMIL ✅v TORDET v CHI ✅SAN v DAL ✅MEM ✅v OKCSAC ✅v DENUTA v LAL ✅ – 12:30 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Heading into the final road game of the regular season, the Bucks have the best road record in the league at 26-14.

🎥 @SociosUSA 12:26 PM Heading into the final road game of the regular season, the Bucks have the best road record in the league at 26-14.🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/ySwUApTJKd

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

Bucks Assistant Coach Vin Baker talks w/ @DaveKoehnPxP about the Vin Baker Recovery Center and his journey back to Milwaukee

on.soundcloud.com/H22wh – 12:25 PM Bucks Assistant Coach Vin Baker talks w/ @DaveKoehnPxP about the Vin Baker Recovery Center and his journey back to Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Giannis recorded a triple-double & Brook scored 17 of his 26 points in the 4th quarter to help lift the Bucks past the Raptors on March 19th.

⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind 11:58 AM Giannis recorded a triple-double & Brook scored 17 of his 26 points in the 4th quarter to help lift the Bucks past the Raptors on March 19th.⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/aScEuT5Lrp

NBA Math @NBA_Math

April 9 RPR MVP:

1. Joel Embiid: 16.4

2. Nikola Jokić: 15.9

3. Luka Dončić: 15.3

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.4

5. Jayson Tatum: 14.1

6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.8

7. Damian Lillard: 13.8

8. Anthony Davis: 13.4

9. Stephen Curry: 12.6

10. LeBron James: 12.6 11:45 AM April 9 RPR MVP:1. Joel Embiid: 16.42. Nikola Jokić: 15.93. Luka Dončić: 15.34. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.45. Jayson Tatum: 14.16. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.87. Damian Lillard: 13.88. Anthony Davis: 13.49. Stephen Curry: 12.610. LeBron James: 12.6 pic.twitter.com/MyvTR6ZdIS

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Combined, the 7 players that the Bucks are sitting out in this afternoon’s season finale are making $142.8 million this season. For context, that’s 79% of the team’s payroll and nearly $20M more than the NBA’s salary cap. Raptors are sitting out 5 players worth $80.6M in salary. – Combined, the 7 players that the Bucks are sitting out in this afternoon’s season finale are making $142.8 million this season. For context, that’s 79% of the team’s payroll and nearly $20M more than the NBA’s salary cap. Raptors are sitting out 5 players worth $80.6M in salary. – 11:44 AM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Jacque Vaughn said it’s safe to assume Nic Claxton, Joe Harris and Spencer Dinwiddie are all out today. Vaughn said Mikal Bridges will start, commit a foul and get out of the game. Pulling a Jrue Holiday, if you will. – Jacque Vaughn said it’s safe to assume Nic Claxton, Joe Harris and Spencer Dinwiddie are all out today. Vaughn said Mikal Bridges will start, commit a foul and get out of the game. Pulling a Jrue Holiday, if you will. – 11:20 AM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Siakam, Anunoby and VanVleet are out for Raptors today. – Siakam, Anunoby and VanVleet are out for Raptors today. – 11:17 AM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Will there be more or less than 5 dunks today? – Will there be more or less than 5 dunks today? – 10:01 AM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Will there be more or less than 5 dunks today?

📊 @betwayusa 10:01 AM Will there be more or less than 5 dunks today?📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/N36N55ksZr

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Final game of the regular season, LET’S GO

It’s @TangerineHoops Raptors Game Day 9:09 AM Final game of the regular season, LET’S GOIt’s @TangerineHoops Raptors Game Day pic.twitter.com/P7ByweKo4e