Live stream: Bucks 60, Raptors 75

The Milwaukee Bucks (58-23) play against the Toronto Raptors (40-41) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 9, 2023
Milwaukee Bucks 60, Toronto Raptors 75 (Q3 09:32)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
If the goal is to look sharp heading into Toronto on Wed, #Bulls aren’t really succeeding. They lead Pistons 49-46 at half while playing the regulars. DeRozan 14 pts, LaVine 12, Bulls 2-for-11 from 3 – 2:07 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
I didn’t get to know Dragic at all during his very brief time in TOR. But I’ve never heard anything but great things about him as a player & person (mostly via MIA & PHX folks). That said, I respect the fans in T.O. staying so committed to the boos for Goran. They don’t forget 🙂 – 2:01 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Trent’s got 20, Raptors up 67-55 on Bucks and we’re halfway through Fanapolooza! – 1:59 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks down 62-53 to the #Raptors late in the first half. pic.twitter.com/bTWZhRp6br – 1:56 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Thanasis Antetokounmpo is taking no prisoners at the regular season finale 😨
Thanasis Antetokounmpo is taking no prisoners at the regular season finale 😨
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
“First brown boy to get it poppin” – NAV pic.twitter.com/GrK6NCTpL2 – 1:54 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors by 16, 6 minutes until halftime
Trent 16, Banton 9,Flynn 7
Beats losing by 16 but that’s about it – 1:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Gary Trent Jr has 16 & the #Raptors lead the #Bucks 53-37 pic.twitter.com/4jRWnij1S1 – 1:45 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bulldog working & Joe gets the bucket on the other end. pic.twitter.com/93yMeLe5xP – 1:39 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Raptors up 35-26 on the #Bucks after one quarter. pic.twitter.com/42zJEYh72l – 1:33 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors 35, Bucks 26
Trent 14, Flynn 7, 10 Raptors have already played – 1:32 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors by 10, about 90 seconds left in the first as Halifax’s own Lindell Wigginton’s in for the Bucks – 1:27 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Halifax’s Lindell Wiggington makes his first appearance against the Raptors in his 26th NBA game, all with Milwaukee the past two seasons. He had 28 points and 10 assists his first NBA start Friday night against Memphis. – 1:27 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Clean sweep of regular season bonuses for Jrue Holiday
✅Minutes played
✅Games played
✅Rebounds per
✅Assists per
✅All-Star
💰$1.65M
Holiday can earn an additional $4.1M in bonuses ranging from All-Defense to post-season team success. – 1:22 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Here are outcomes you’re wanting @utahjazz fans if you’re rooting for draft positioning.
Lakers to beat the Jazz
Mavericks to beat the Spurs
Pelicans to beat the Timberwolves
Nets to beat the 76ers
Hawks to beat the Celtics
Raptors to beat the Bucks
Nuggets to beat the Kings – 1:22 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Best possible outcome for the Jazz in the standings today would to own the 9th worst record in the league outright at 37-45.
The Raptors to pull even with the Timberwolves at 41-41, and the Nuggets and 76ers to pull even at 53-29.
Jazz could end up with 9th, 13th, and 27 picks. – 1:22 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nurse had said he hoped to use today’s season finale to get Trent back in rhythm, coming off a couple rusty games since his return from elbow/back injury. So far so good. He’s a perfect 4-for-4 (3-for-3 from deep) and has 12 of the Raptors’ 16 points through 5 minutes. – 1:21 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Gary Trent has 12 points in six minutes, which is more than he’s scored in the Raptors nine games before that. He missed seven with injury, was scoreless in his first game back and had nine against Boston in his second. Toronto leads Bucks 16-15. – 1:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis has 10 points in the first six minutes of #Bucks – #Raptors
Toronto leads 16-15 – 1:20 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors by 1 at first timeout, Trent’s got 12 of their 16 and has made four shots in a row – 1:19 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Big bring your kids to a morning Raptors 905 game vibes here for the regular season finale. – 1:17 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
MarJon takes it to the hoop for the first bucket of the game. pic.twitter.com/H42RQ0wSNN – 1:14 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
I’m not in Toronto for the season finale, so I won’t tweet a ton. Then the #Bucks head home to try & get healthy while they await their first round opponent. – 1:09 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Big thanks to @BenSteeleMJS & @LoriNickel for holding down the
#Bucks coverage this last week! pic.twitter.com/mAvMYXP26O – 1:09 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
As expected, Joel Embiid not playing for the Sixers today. As a result…
Jayson Tatum will lead the NBA in scoring.
Joel Embiid will lead the NBA in points per game.
Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead the NBA in points per minute.
Choose your own scoring champion. – 1:08 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
With Siakam, VanVleet and Anunoby resting vs. Bucks, Raptors start Barnes, Achiuwa, Poeltl, Trent Jr. and Malachi Flynn vs. Bucks, who are resting Giannis, Holiday and Lopez and are without Allen and Middleton due to injury. – 1:08 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
A @BleacherReport exclusive with an uncorked Giannis Antetokounmpo who shared his thoughts on MVP narratives: “I believe the last five years I’ve been the MVP…I will never beg for an MVP award that I believe I deserve.” bleacherreport.com/articles/10071… – 1:07 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
It’s gonna be Flynn, Trent, Barnes, Achiuwa and Poeltl for the Raptors to begin this afternoon’s affair
Bucks counter with Carter, Beauchamp, Crowder, Portis and Leonard – 12:40 PM
It’s gonna be Flynn, Trent, Barnes, Achiuwa and Poeltl for the Raptors to begin this afternoon’s affair
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Our five for the regular season finale. pic.twitter.com/p2uI7oHN5J – 12:39 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors will start Barnes, Poeltl, Achiuwa, Trent, Flynn vs Milwaukee. – 12:37 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
If you’re a Hornets fan and are wanting the best possible picks in the 2023 draft, here’s what you’re cheering for:
CLE ✅v CLT
PHI ✅v BKN
ORL ✅v MIA
MIL ✅v TOR
DET v CHI ✅
SAN v DAL ✅
MEM ✅v OKC
SAC ✅v DEN
UTA v LAL ✅ – 12:30 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Heading into the final road game of the regular season, the Bucks have the best road record in the league at 26-14.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/ySwUApTJKd – 12:26 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Bucks Assistant Coach Vin Baker talks w/ @DaveKoehnPxP about the Vin Baker Recovery Center and his journey back to Milwaukee
on.soundcloud.com/H22wh – 12:25 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis recorded a triple-double & Brook scored 17 of his 26 points in the 4th quarter to help lift the Bucks past the Raptors on March 19th.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/aScEuT5Lrp – 11:58 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
April 9 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.4
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.9
3. Luka Dončić: 15.3
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.4
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.1
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.8
7. Damian Lillard: 13.8
8. Anthony Davis: 13.4
9. Stephen Curry: 12.6
10. LeBron James: 12.6 pic.twitter.com/MyvTR6ZdIS – 11:45 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Combined, the 7 players that the Bucks are sitting out in this afternoon’s season finale are making $142.8 million this season. For context, that’s 79% of the team’s payroll and nearly $20M more than the NBA’s salary cap. Raptors are sitting out 5 players worth $80.6M in salary. – 11:44 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said it’s safe to assume Nic Claxton, Joe Harris and Spencer Dinwiddie are all out today. Vaughn said Mikal Bridges will start, commit a foul and get out of the game. Pulling a Jrue Holiday, if you will. – 11:20 AM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Today’s matchup presented by @FanDuelCanada pic.twitter.com/sCiHComAHG – 10:59 AM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Last game of the regular season.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/L4GXm24wTW – 10:33 AM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will there be more or less than 5 dunks today?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/N36N55ksZr – 10:01 AM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Final game of the regular season, LET’S GO
It’s @TangerineHoops Raptors Game Day pic.twitter.com/P7ByweKo4e – 9:09 AM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Game day from @UnitedCenter @chicagobulls @DetroitPistons @WBBMNewsradio 11:45 pre with @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ and me . Fired up #82 then it’s on to Toronto ! – 7:00 AM
