Bucks vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Bucks vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Bucks vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

April 9, 2023- by

By |

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena

The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $3,135,367 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $3,780,432 per win

Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 9, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: SN
Away TV: Bally Sports WI
Home Radio: TSN Radio 1050
Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

Game previews

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home