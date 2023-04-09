Bucks vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena
The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $3,135,367 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $3,780,432 per win
Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 9, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: SN
Away TV: Bally Sports WI
Home Radio: TSN Radio 1050
Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
