Live stream: Clippers 34, Suns 39

The Los Angeles Clippers (43-38) play against the Phoenix Suns (45-36) at Footprint Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday April 9, 2023
Los Angeles Clippers 34, Phoenix Suns 39 (Q2 05:46)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
ohhhhhh Darius Bazley with the poster of the Suns season and it got the bench out of their seats and on the floor – 4:19 PM
ohhhhhh Darius Bazley with the poster of the Suns season and it got the bench out of their seats and on the floor – 4:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bones Hyland got layup blocked by Darius Bazley and lost his shoe in the process.
Did a great job of getting the shoe on, getting into the play to field a defensive rebound, then hitting a catch-shoot 3 to cut Phoenix lead to 31-26 with 9:50 left in 1st half.
*NO, GS, LAL lead – 4:10 PM
Bones Hyland got layup blocked by Darius Bazley and lost his shoe in the process.
Did a great job of getting the shoe on, getting into the play to field a defensive rebound, then hitting a catch-shoot 3 to cut Phoenix lead to 31-26 with 9:50 left in 1st half.
*NO, GS, LAL lead – 4:10 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Kings play the Pelicans IF…
▫️Suns beat Clippers
▫️Warriors beat Blazers
▫️Pelicans beat T-Wolves
▫️Lakers beat Jazz – 4:09 PM
Kings play the Pelicans IF…
▫️Suns beat Clippers
▫️Warriors beat Blazers
▫️Pelicans beat T-Wolves
▫️Lakers beat Jazz – 4:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Phoenix leads Clippers 28-19 through one quarter of play.
And that was with the Suns shooting 39.3% from the field.
Clippers allowed 5 offensive rebounds and forced zero turnovers.
Jock Landale already has 11 points on 5/7 FGs to go with 3 rebounds.
*NO, GS, LAL lead – 4:06 PM
Phoenix leads Clippers 28-19 through one quarter of play.
And that was with the Suns shooting 39.3% from the field.
Clippers allowed 5 offensive rebounds and forced zero turnovers.
Jock Landale already has 11 points on 5/7 FGs to go with 3 rebounds.
*NO, GS, LAL lead – 4:06 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
11 in the first for Jock 🔥
5-7 FG
1-1 3PT
3 REB pic.twitter.com/CDBKwI3IcR – 4:05 PM
11 in the first for Jock 🔥
5-7 FG
1-1 3PT
3 REB pic.twitter.com/CDBKwI3IcR – 4:05 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers trail 28-19 after the first quarter. They’re shooting 8-20, 2-9 from 3, and 1-4 on FTs. Outrebounded 16-10. Phoenix, which has 0 turnovers to LAC’s 3, has eight more FGAs. – 4:05 PM
The Clippers trail 28-19 after the first quarter. They’re shooting 8-20, 2-9 from 3, and 1-4 on FTs. Outrebounded 16-10. Phoenix, which has 0 turnovers to LAC’s 3, has eight more FGAs. – 4:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
All LAL can control is not having to leave L.A. (with a win).
Only path to the 6 seed includes GSW losing, and they’re up 55-27.
LAL are No. 7 w/an LAC win, though LAC trail PHX 28-19.
LAL would be No. 8 with an LAC win and NOP (up 26-16) win. – 4:04 PM
All LAL can control is not having to leave L.A. (with a win).
Only path to the 6 seed includes GSW losing, and they’re up 55-27.
LAL are No. 7 w/an LAC win, though LAC trail PHX 28-19.
LAL would be No. 8 with an LAC win and NOP (up 26-16) win. – 4:04 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Not sure how much Suns care about who they play in first round, but let’s just say they might want to start running some pindowns for Bismack Biyombo here. – 4:04 PM
Not sure how much Suns care about who they play in first round, but let’s just say they might want to start running some pindowns for Bismack Biyombo here. – 4:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 28, LAC 19
Landale: 11 Pts, 3 Reb, 5-7 FG
Okogie: 7 Pts, 3-4 FG
S. Lee: 7 Pts, 2-8 FG
Westbrook: 7 Pts, 2 Ast – 4:04 PM
End of 1Q: PHX 28, LAC 19
Landale: 11 Pts, 3 Reb, 5-7 FG
Okogie: 7 Pts, 3-4 FG
S. Lee: 7 Pts, 2-8 FG
Westbrook: 7 Pts, 2 Ast – 4:04 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Whammo Time!
J.O. with the slam off the steal. pic.twitter.com/kfoWMRHkwf – 3:57 PM
Whammo Time!
J.O. with the slam off the steal. pic.twitter.com/kfoWMRHkwf – 3:57 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Out of the timeout, Bones and Mann check in for the first timeout. Four guards:
Russ
Norm
Bones
Mann
Plumlee – 3:57 PM
Out of the timeout, Bones and Mann check in for the first timeout. Four guards:
Russ
Norm
Bones
Mann
Plumlee – 3:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue burns a second timeout after a Josh Okogie 3 gives Phoenix a 22-14 lead.
Been a rough start for Kawhi Leonard. Two missed 3s, a missed FT after and-one, lost turnovers to Okogie and Saben Lee steals, and a transition take foul.
*Pelicans, Lakers, Warriors lead. – 3:56 PM
Tyronn Lue burns a second timeout after a Josh Okogie 3 gives Phoenix a 22-14 lead.
Been a rough start for Kawhi Leonard. Two missed 3s, a missed FT after and-one, lost turnovers to Okogie and Saben Lee steals, and a transition take foul.
*Pelicans, Lakers, Warriors lead. – 3:56 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns up 22-14 and the Clippers need another timeout. Suns are 3-for-6 from 3 and Jock Landale has 9 points in 8 minutes. Ish Wainright’s done a nice job on Kawhi so far – 3:54 PM
Suns up 22-14 and the Clippers need another timeout. Suns are 3-for-6 from 3 and Jock Landale has 9 points in 8 minutes. Ish Wainright’s done a nice job on Kawhi so far – 3:54 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Second timeout by Lue this quarter. 22-14 Suns. As we saw on Friday, Phoenix is going to make you work for a win, even when this shorthanded. Clippers not interested in that just yet. – 3:54 PM
Second timeout by Lue this quarter. 22-14 Suns. As we saw on Friday, Phoenix is going to make you work for a win, even when this shorthanded. Clippers not interested in that just yet. – 3:54 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Seeing a few of the things already that will become talking points if this indeed is the series. Clippers commit bad live ball turnovers and are not good defending in transition. Westbrook is a phenomenal passer and that playmaking gives the Clippers something they really need. – 3:53 PM
Seeing a few of the things already that will become talking points if this indeed is the series. Clippers commit bad live ball turnovers and are not good defending in transition. Westbrook is a phenomenal passer and that playmaking gives the Clippers something they really need. – 3:53 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard stripped of his dribble on consecutive possessions. He appealed for a foul on the first, then committed a take foul after the second. – 3:52 PM
Kawhi Leonard stripped of his dribble on consecutive possessions. He appealed for a foul on the first, then committed a take foul after the second. – 3:52 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Jock gettin’ busy early.
6 early points for Landale. pic.twitter.com/oxSG3mi7hs – 3:47 PM
Jock gettin’ busy early.
6 early points for Landale. pic.twitter.com/oxSG3mi7hs – 3:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The only thing shakier than matinee Clippers
Is matinee Clippers, on the road, on zero days rest.
8-0 Phoenix run
8-2 Phoenix lead
Clippers timeout, 150 seconds in.
*Lakers, Warriors, Pelicans all lead. – 3:45 PM
The only thing shakier than matinee Clippers
Is matinee Clippers, on the road, on zero days rest.
8-0 Phoenix run
8-2 Phoenix lead
Clippers timeout, 150 seconds in.
*Lakers, Warriors, Pelicans all lead. – 3:45 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jock Landale: 6 points, 2 rebounds, 3-3 FG
LA Clippers: 2 points, 1 rebound, 1-4 FG
Suns up 8-2 early – 3:44 PM
Jock Landale: 6 points, 2 rebounds, 3-3 FG
LA Clippers: 2 points, 1 rebound, 1-4 FG
Suns up 8-2 early – 3:44 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue takes a timeout 2:30 into the first quarter with the Clippers down 8-2. Kawhi hasn’t taken a shot yet. Russ is 1-3, Zubac 0-1. – 3:44 PM
Ty Lue takes a timeout 2:30 into the first quarter with the Clippers down 8-2. Kawhi hasn’t taken a shot yet. Russ is 1-3, Zubac 0-1. – 3:44 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jock Landale is 3-for-3 to start the game. 8-2 Suns and the Clippers take an early timeout. – 3:44 PM
Jock Landale is 3-for-3 to start the game. 8-2 Suns and the Clippers take an early timeout. – 3:44 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
We’re starting our online giveaways for @FrysFoodStores Fan Appreciation Day!
The first one is a Deandre Ayton signed Hardwood Classic Jersey.
Comment with your favorite Suns memory for a chance to win! pic.twitter.com/02umpQMopW – 3:41 PM
We’re starting our online giveaways for @FrysFoodStores Fan Appreciation Day!
The first one is a Deandre Ayton signed Hardwood Classic Jersey.
Comment with your favorite Suns memory for a chance to win! pic.twitter.com/02umpQMopW – 3:41 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
The 2023 Majerle Hustle Award Winner: Josh Okogie 💪
Living up to his nickname, @CallMe_NonStop brought consistent hustle, grit & determination to the hardwood all season! pic.twitter.com/Wuqd8BTOXr – 3:35 PM
The 2023 Majerle Hustle Award Winner: Josh Okogie 💪
Living up to his nickname, @CallMe_NonStop brought consistent hustle, grit & determination to the hardwood all season! pic.twitter.com/Wuqd8BTOXr – 3:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Josh Okogie wins the Dan Majerle Hustle award for 2022-23 pic.twitter.com/x6bdWpMel7 – 3:31 PM
Josh Okogie wins the Dan Majerle Hustle award for 2022-23 pic.twitter.com/x6bdWpMel7 – 3:31 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Dan Majerle out here for Josh Okogie winning the Majerle Hustle Award pic.twitter.com/qsSY7ecEns – 3:31 PM
Dan Majerle out here for Josh Okogie winning the Majerle Hustle Award pic.twitter.com/qsSY7ecEns – 3:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 40-point games by a Net this season:
4 — Cam Thomas
3 — Kevin Durant
3 — Mikal Bridges
2 — Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/1hfsV6NwZl – 3:14 PM
Most 40-point games by a Net this season:
4 — Cam Thomas
3 — Kevin Durant
3 — Mikal Bridges
2 — Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/1hfsV6NwZl – 3:14 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers coming back here in a few days? pic.twitter.com/hVwYQyYxSJ – 3:13 PM
Clippers coming back here in a few days? pic.twitter.com/hVwYQyYxSJ – 3:13 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Cam is COOKIN’ 🔥
He joins Vince Carter, John Williamson, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as the fifth Nets player to have four 40-point games in a single season 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QFobMU5Xh1 – 3:08 PM
Cam is COOKIN’ 🔥
He joins Vince Carter, John Williamson, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as the fifth Nets player to have four 40-point games in a single season 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QFobMU5Xh1 – 3:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters:
Saben Lee
Landry Shamet
Josh Okogie
Ish Wainright
Jock Landale
#ClipperNation starters:
Russell Westbrook
Eric Gordon
Kawhi Leonard
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac – 3:05 PM
#Suns starters:
Saben Lee
Landry Shamet
Josh Okogie
Ish Wainright
Jock Landale
#ClipperNation starters:
Russell Westbrook
Eric Gordon
Kawhi Leonard
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac – 3:05 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 4/9
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Gordon
Russell Westbrook
PHX
Josh Okogie
Ish Wainright
Jock Landale
Landry Shamet
Saben Lee – 3:04 PM
STARTERS 4/9
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Gordon
Russell Westbrook
PHX
Josh Okogie
Ish Wainright
Jock Landale
Landry Shamet
Saben Lee – 3:04 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Just had a revelation.
If the West seedings break down like this:
1. Denver vs 8. New Orleans
2. Memphis vs 7. Lakers
3. Sacramento vs 6. Golden State
4. Phoenix vs 5. Clippers
You better believe that 1/8 series is going to NBA TV lol – 2:57 PM
Just had a revelation.
If the West seedings break down like this:
1. Denver vs 8. New Orleans
2. Memphis vs 7. Lakers
3. Sacramento vs 6. Golden State
4. Phoenix vs 5. Clippers
You better believe that 1/8 series is going to NBA TV lol – 2:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Just talked with Bismack Biyombo before the game.
He had just ice on the right knee, was walking fine and sounds confident about returning in time for the playoffs.
Out tonight with right knee bone bruise.
Story incoming. #Suns – 2:55 PM
Just talked with Bismack Biyombo before the game.
He had just ice on the right knee, was walking fine and sounds confident about returning in time for the playoffs.
Out tonight with right knee bone bruise.
Story incoming. #Suns – 2:55 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Thomas has 42 points through three quarters, two shy of his career-high. Thomas is the 5th player in Nets NBA history to record four or more 40-point games in a season, joining:
Vince Carter (3x)
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving (2x)
John Williamson – 2:51 PM
Cam Thomas has 42 points through three quarters, two shy of his career-high. Thomas is the 5th player in Nets NBA history to record four or more 40-point games in a season, joining:
Vince Carter (3x)
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving (2x)
John Williamson – 2:51 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
What’s on your morning playlist? 🎧 pic.twitter.com/Fh4FNVPFGj – 2:48 PM
What’s on your morning playlist? 🎧 pic.twitter.com/Fh4FNVPFGj – 2:48 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Cam Thomas up to 39 points. One more for his fourth 40-point game this season to break a tie with Kevin Durant and Mikal Bridges for most by a Nets player this season. – 2:47 PM
Cam Thomas up to 39 points. One more for his fourth 40-point game this season to break a tie with Kevin Durant and Mikal Bridges for most by a Nets player this season. – 2:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Monty on Westbrook: “I’ve never seen an MVP get criticized and marginalized the way he has. I’ve always felt like a lot of it was kind of weird. I’m not in their locker rooms or the locker rooms he’s been in, but I know he’s one of the best players historically in the game.” pic.twitter.com/s1EXYuTenR – 2:38 PM
Monty on Westbrook: “I’ve never seen an MVP get criticized and marginalized the way he has. I’ve always felt like a lot of it was kind of weird. I’m not in their locker rooms or the locker rooms he’s been in, but I know he’s one of the best players historically in the game.” pic.twitter.com/s1EXYuTenR – 2:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Monty Williams was an assistant coach in 2015-16 with the Oklahoma City Thunder with Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant.
Asked about his connection with Westbrook. Monty had a lot to share, from early practices in OKC to “he’ll point at me right before he’s trying to beat me” 😄 pic.twitter.com/31f6x15ACZ – 2:38 PM
Monty Williams was an assistant coach in 2015-16 with the Oklahoma City Thunder with Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant.
Asked about his connection with Westbrook. Monty had a lot to share, from early practices in OKC to “he’ll point at me right before he’s trying to beat me” 😄 pic.twitter.com/31f6x15ACZ – 2:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker and Chris Paul are getting some shooting drills in together before Suns-Clippers pic.twitter.com/1m09WOAzwS – 2:28 PM
Devin Booker and Chris Paul are getting some shooting drills in together before Suns-Clippers pic.twitter.com/1m09WOAzwS – 2:28 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Extra pregame work for Devin Booker and Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/MvtRUiW4fa – 2:27 PM
Extra pregame work for Devin Booker and Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/MvtRUiW4fa – 2:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue on focusing on getting a win and being excited for getting back to his happy place.
When asked about his mindset towards dealing with Suns for two weeks, T Lue said: “Good mindset.” pic.twitter.com/Na3R8PB4NM – 2:27 PM
Tyronn Lue on focusing on getting a win and being excited for getting back to his happy place.
When asked about his mindset towards dealing with Suns for two weeks, T Lue said: “Good mindset.” pic.twitter.com/Na3R8PB4NM – 2:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’ve never seen an MVP get criticized and marginalized the way he has.”
Monty Williams on Russell Westbrook, who he coached as an assistant at OKC.
“We butted heads every so often, in a good way.” #Suns #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/hf4SPIuJcw – 2:24 PM
“I’ve never seen an MVP get criticized and marginalized the way he has.”
Monty Williams on Russell Westbrook, who he coached as an assistant at OKC.
“We butted heads every so often, in a good way.” #Suns #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/hf4SPIuJcw – 2:24 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant signed autographs for a handful of minutes after his pregame workout. Suns got another guy on the team who is really good about this stuff. pic.twitter.com/YGKUjKxFit – 2:24 PM
Kevin Durant signed autographs for a handful of minutes after his pregame workout. Suns got another guy on the team who is really good about this stuff. pic.twitter.com/YGKUjKxFit – 2:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant is in there somewhere signing autographs pic.twitter.com/grVablmxmT – 2:23 PM
Kevin Durant is in there somewhere signing autographs pic.twitter.com/grVablmxmT – 2:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue’s focus on today’s Suns personnel: “All five guys. They play fast, they play with pace, they play the right way. They drive and kick. It’s an opportunity to get extended minutes, so they’re going to be ready to play. We just got to have the right mindset.” – 2:22 PM
Tyronn Lue’s focus on today’s Suns personnel: “All five guys. They play fast, they play with pace, they play the right way. They drive and kick. It’s an opportunity to get extended minutes, so they’re going to be ready to play. We just got to have the right mindset.” – 2:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“A win.”
Ty Lue. #ClipperNation #Suns pic.twitter.com/kaSyjdCfU6 – 2:10 PM
“A win.”
Ty Lue. #ClipperNation #Suns pic.twitter.com/kaSyjdCfU6 – 2:10 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Clips can finish 6th and avoid PHX with a Minny W, LAL W, GSW W and a LAC Loss.
Seems like keeping that option available to them may make some sense. – 2:06 PM
Clips can finish 6th and avoid PHX with a Minny W, LAL W, GSW W and a LAC Loss.
Seems like keeping that option available to them may make some sense. – 2:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The only thing Tyronn Lue said as far as expectations for Marcus Morris Sr. after today: “Just to get healthy.” – 2:05 PM
The only thing Tyronn Lue said as far as expectations for Marcus Morris Sr. after today: “Just to get healthy.” – 2:05 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
51 seasons on the mic 🎙️
Thank you, Al McCoy, for the excitement, the thrill and the storytelling you’ve brought to The Valley for over the past five decades 💜🧡 pic.twitter.com/y46K6YHPEd – 2:04 PM
51 seasons on the mic 🎙️
Thank you, Al McCoy, for the excitement, the thrill and the storytelling you’ve brought to The Valley for over the past five decades 💜🧡 pic.twitter.com/y46K6YHPEd – 2:04 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
One more of these before Kevin Durant’s Suns playoff debut pic.twitter.com/Z8Q1igXTpN – 2:03 PM
One more of these before Kevin Durant’s Suns playoff debut pic.twitter.com/Z8Q1igXTpN – 2:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue on what he wants to see from his team today: “A win.” – 2:02 PM
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue on what he wants to see from his team today: “A win.” – 2:02 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
I didn’t get to know Dragic at all during his very brief time in TOR. But I’ve never heard anything but great things about him as a player & person (mostly via MIA & PHX folks). That said, I respect the fans in T.O. staying so committed to the boos for Goran. They don’t forget 🙂 – 2:01 PM
I didn’t get to know Dragic at all during his very brief time in TOR. But I’ve never heard anything but great things about him as a player & person (mostly via MIA & PHX folks). That said, I respect the fans in T.O. staying so committed to the boos for Goran. They don’t forget 🙂 – 2:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s going to get a lot of burn.”
Monty Williams on Saben Lee playing today. #Suns pic.twitter.com/v2eU18ZBet – 2:01 PM
“He’s going to get a lot of burn.”
Monty Williams on Saben Lee playing today. #Suns pic.twitter.com/v2eU18ZBet – 2:01 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Get the scoop on today’s regular season finale 📰
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 2:00 PM
Get the scoop on today’s regular season finale 📰
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 2:00 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said he’s watched a lot of playoff games recently. Sounds like a few of them were with KD, and on the importance of every possession, mentioned how defensively having another rim presence like Durant could be huge and open up some unknowns with what they can do. – 1:56 PM
Monty Williams said he’s watched a lot of playoff games recently. Sounds like a few of them were with KD, and on the importance of every possession, mentioned how defensively having another rim presence like Durant could be huge and open up some unknowns with what they can do. – 1:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said seeing Bismack Biyombo (knee) and Cameron Payne (back) get injured probably played a role in sitting Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton.
He also is hopeful the week between games will give Biyombo and Payne time to return. #Suns pic.twitter.com/7O3jOhKpyX – 1:54 PM
Monty Williams said seeing Bismack Biyombo (knee) and Cameron Payne (back) get injured probably played a role in sitting Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton.
He also is hopeful the week between games will give Biyombo and Payne time to return. #Suns pic.twitter.com/7O3jOhKpyX – 1:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
As expected, TJ Warren (doubtful, non-COVID illness) ruled out today vs Clippers – 1:53 PM
As expected, TJ Warren (doubtful, non-COVID illness) ruled out today vs Clippers – 1:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on whether Bismack Biyombo and Cam Payne will be ready for the playoffs with a week off the rest up: “We hope so.” – 1:48 PM
Monty Williams on whether Bismack Biyombo and Cam Payne will be ready for the playoffs with a week off the rest up: “We hope so.” – 1:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Monty Williams says that the hope is that Bismack Biyombo (right knee bone contusion) will be ready for postseason next weekend after contact injury at Los Angeles Friday. – 1:48 PM
Monty Williams says that the hope is that Bismack Biyombo (right knee bone contusion) will be ready for postseason next weekend after contact injury at Los Angeles Friday. – 1:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Not today
But possibly 🔜
Kawhi Leonard x Kevin Durant♨️ pic.twitter.com/gd760qlMQm – 1:44 PM
Not today
But possibly 🔜
Kawhi Leonard x Kevin Durant♨️ pic.twitter.com/gd760qlMQm – 1:44 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
💰Kevin Durant- $1.15M
💰Isaiah Hartenstein- $1.05M
💰Buddy Hield- $684K
💰Kyrie Irving- $719K
💰Nikola Jokic- $569K
💰Dejounte Murray- $500K
💰Julius Randle- $2.4M
💰Domantas Sabonis- $1.3M
💰Jarred Vanderbilt- $54K
💰Derrick White- $500K
2/2 – 1:40 PM
💰Kevin Durant- $1.15M
💰Isaiah Hartenstein- $1.05M
💰Buddy Hield- $684K
💰Kyrie Irving- $719K
💰Nikola Jokic- $569K
💰Dejounte Murray- $500K
💰Julius Randle- $2.4M
💰Domantas Sabonis- $1.3M
💰Jarred Vanderbilt- $54K
💰Derrick White- $500K
2/2 – 1:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kawhi Leonard pregame. #Suns #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/oCEu1YSg69 – 1:39 PM
Kawhi Leonard pregame. #Suns #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/oCEu1YSg69 – 1:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Some matchup rankings headed into Clippers at Phoenix for Sunday morning.
It’s the last one of these in the regular season! Thank you to everyone who read all of these font changes 😂
Clippers would have to win by 46 points to finish with 1.0 +/- for season. A win clinches 5th. pic.twitter.com/avFA86zcoy – 1:39 PM
Some matchup rankings headed into Clippers at Phoenix for Sunday morning.
It’s the last one of these in the regular season! Thank you to everyone who read all of these font changes 😂
Clippers would have to win by 46 points to finish with 1.0 +/- for season. A win clinches 5th. pic.twitter.com/avFA86zcoy – 1:39 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
❗️SUNS FANS❗️
For @FrysFoodStores Fan Appreciation Day, we are giving away some swag 👀
Share photos below of you in Suns gear for a chance to win! – 1:30 PM
❗️SUNS FANS❗️
For @FrysFoodStores Fan Appreciation Day, we are giving away some swag 👀
Share photos below of you in Suns gear for a chance to win! – 1:30 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
“We don’t feel like we have a Sixth Man. We have like a Sixth, Seventh, Eighth & Ninth Man — when the crowd is going nuts.”
Thank you, Suns fans, for being the best fans in the NBA! 💜🧡
@FrysFoodStores | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/APr8yOdKcB – 1:18 PM
“We don’t feel like we have a Sixth Man. We have like a Sixth, Seventh, Eighth & Ninth Man — when the crowd is going nuts.”
Thank you, Suns fans, for being the best fans in the NBA! 💜🧡
@FrysFoodStores | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/APr8yOdKcB – 1:18 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
BKN’s Mikal Bridges played in his 83rd game of year today. He’s played in every game of his NBA & college careers. Bridges’ consecutive games streak is 392. Others consecutive game streaks to start a career: Russell Westbrook (394) Ray Allen (400); Michael Finley 490, per BKN – 1:16 PM
BKN’s Mikal Bridges played in his 83rd game of year today. He’s played in every game of his NBA & college careers. Bridges’ consecutive games streak is 392. Others consecutive game streaks to start a career: Russell Westbrook (394) Ray Allen (400); Michael Finley 490, per BKN – 1:16 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
From Brooklyn Nets PR:
The last 4 players to play in at least 390 consecutive games to start their NBA careers:
Mikal Bridges – 392 – 2018-23
Russell Westbrook – 394 – 2008-13
Ray Allen – 400 – 1996-01
Michael Finley – 490 – 1995-01
Next-longest active:Kevon Looney (192) – 12:52 PM
From Brooklyn Nets PR:
The last 4 players to play in at least 390 consecutive games to start their NBA careers:
Mikal Bridges – 392 – 2018-23
Russell Westbrook – 394 – 2008-13
Ray Allen – 400 – 1996-01
Michael Finley – 490 – 1995-01
Next-longest active:Kevon Looney (192) – 12:52 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Only Clippers listed on injury report today are Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr., both remain out. Everyone else available. – 12:52 PM
Only Clippers listed on injury report today are Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr., both remain out. Everyone else available. – 12:52 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Only Paul George and Marcus Morris have been ruled out today for the Clippers. – 12:52 PM
Only Paul George and Marcus Morris have been ruled out today for the Clippers. – 12:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Today will be Kawhi Leonard’s 52nd game of the season.
It matches the 52 games he played in 2020-21 (a 72-game season).
Leonard did not miss consecutive games after December 5. There will be a lot of All-NBA players who can’t say that. – 12:48 PM
Today will be Kawhi Leonard’s 52nd game of the season.
It matches the 52 games he played in 2020-21 (a 72-game season).
Leonard did not miss consecutive games after December 5. There will be a lot of All-NBA players who can’t say that. – 12:48 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Keep it classic with tonight’s IOG and don’t forget to checkout with @PayPal!
👕: Suns.com/PayPalIOG pic.twitter.com/nLjpvDdbZw – 12:45 PM
Keep it classic with tonight’s IOG and don’t forget to checkout with @PayPal!
👕: Suns.com/PayPalIOG pic.twitter.com/nLjpvDdbZw – 12:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Then you have four teams that started 1-11 or worsethat made playoffs:
– 2022 Pelicans
– 1985 Cavaliers
– 1968 Bulls
And the 1997 Suns started 0-13 and made playoffs.
Standard bearer for 2-10 playoff teams is the ’78 Sonics, who lost Game 7 of the NBA Finals after 2-10 start. – 12:33 PM
Then you have four teams that started 1-11 or worsethat made playoffs:
– 2022 Pelicans
– 1985 Cavaliers
– 1968 Bulls
And the 1997 Suns started 0-13 and made playoffs.
Standard bearer for 2-10 playoff teams is the ’78 Sonics, who lost Game 7 of the NBA Finals after 2-10 start. – 12:33 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
GSW is in a great spot, Pretty much any GSW win and LAC win puts GSW in 6th and LAC in 5th. You’d much rather face SAC than PHX imo. – 12:32 PM
GSW is in a great spot, Pretty much any GSW win and LAC win puts GSW in 6th and LAC in 5th. You’d much rather face SAC than PHX imo. – 12:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Clippers are only listing Paul George (sprained right knee) and Marcus Morris (low back spasms) as out for today’s game against the Suns – 12:32 PM
Clippers are only listing Paul George (sprained right knee) and Marcus Morris (low back spasms) as out for today’s game against the Suns – 12:32 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
PHX is locked into playing either GSW or LAC in 14 out of 16 scenarios. There are 2 scenarios where they play the Pels. Both would require GSW loss and PHX win. – 12:29 PM
PHX is locked into playing either GSW or LAC in 14 out of 16 scenarios. There are 2 scenarios where they play the Pels. Both would require GSW loss and PHX win. – 12:29 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Lakers only get 6th with a Portland win over GSW – GSW has to be weigh winning and finishing 5th and playing PHX vs losing and hoping for 6th vs 7th.
Wild Wild Day. – 12:20 PM
Lakers only get 6th with a Portland win over GSW – GSW has to be weigh winning and finishing 5th and playing PHX vs losing and hoping for 6th vs 7th.
Wild Wild Day. – 12:20 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
KD, Curry, Harden, Malone all made All-NBA 1st Team in their respective seasons – 12:13 PM
KD, Curry, Harden, Malone all made All-NBA 1st Team in their respective seasons – 12:13 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finishes the season averaging 31.4 points on 62.6 TS%
Here’s a list of players who averaged 31+ PPG on >62 TS%:
Kevin Durant (2013-14)
Karl Malone (1989-90)
James Harden (2019-20)
Joel Embiid (2022-23)
Damian Lillard (2022-23)
Steph Curry (2020-21) – 12:09 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finishes the season averaging 31.4 points on 62.6 TS%
Here’s a list of players who averaged 31+ PPG on >62 TS%:
Kevin Durant (2013-14)
Karl Malone (1989-90)
James Harden (2019-20)
Joel Embiid (2022-23)
Damian Lillard (2022-23)
Steph Curry (2020-21) – 12:09 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
LADIEEEES AND GENTLEMENNNN…. Your NEWWW NBA Belt Champions….
THE LOS ANGELES LAAAAAAKERS
I missed some updates, so here’s the belt progression:
MIN-> PHI-> CHI-> PHI-> GSW-> MIN-> PHX-> LAL
That means Lakers-Jazz today is the final title match of the season! pic.twitter.com/8DVu0X6yBA – 12:05 PM
LADIEEEES AND GENTLEMENNNN…. Your NEWWW NBA Belt Champions….
THE LOS ANGELES LAAAAAAKERS
I missed some updates, so here’s the belt progression:
MIN-> PHI-> CHI-> PHI-> GSW-> MIN-> PHX-> LAL
That means Lakers-Jazz today is the final title match of the season! pic.twitter.com/8DVu0X6yBA – 12:05 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🗣️ GAME DAY No. 82!
🕧 12:30PM PT
🆚 @Suns
📺 @BallySportWest, @Clipper_Vision
📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/EoCpC5CWPY – 12:00 PM
🗣️ GAME DAY No. 82!
🕧 12:30PM PT
🆚 @Suns
📺 @BallySportWest, @Clipper_Vision
📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/EoCpC5CWPY – 12:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns honoring Al McCoy’s retirement for 51 seasons as ‘Voice of The Suns’ at halftime of their final regular season game Sunday against the Clippers #Suns #ClipperNation #Easter2023 azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:00 PM
Phoenix Suns honoring Al McCoy’s retirement for 51 seasons as ‘Voice of The Suns’ at halftime of their final regular season game Sunday against the Clippers #Suns #ClipperNation #Easter2023 azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Suns update: Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul,
Deandre Ayton, Bismack Biyombo and Cameron Payne out Sunday vs. Clippers; T.J. Warren doubtful. #Suns #ClipperNation azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:57 AM
Suns update: Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul,
Deandre Ayton, Bismack Biyombo and Cameron Payne out Sunday vs. Clippers; T.J. Warren doubtful. #Suns #ClipperNation azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:57 AM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
We’re about to play the last road game of the season!
Let’s reminisce. Which road win was the most fun? 🤩
A. vs. Suns
B. vs. Pistons
C. vs. Magic
D. vs. Bulls
@SociosUSA | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/nlJqL9l93u – 11:55 AM
We’re about to play the last road game of the season!
Let’s reminisce. Which road win was the most fun? 🤩
A. vs. Suns
B. vs. Pistons
C. vs. Magic
D. vs. Bulls
@SociosUSA | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/nlJqL9l93u – 11:55 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Clippers haven’t given injury report yet as they won Saturday at Portland.
If Clippers win today in Phoenix, they’ll play #Suns 1st round.
If they lose and Golden State wins today at Blazers, Suns-Warriors 1st round.
If Clippers and Warriors both lose? bit.ly/3zK9czV pic.twitter.com/LqcKfL5Nnv – 11:48 AM
#Clippers haven’t given injury report yet as they won Saturday at Portland.
If Clippers win today in Phoenix, they’ll play #Suns 1st round.
If they lose and Golden State wins today at Blazers, Suns-Warriors 1st round.
If Clippers and Warriors both lose? bit.ly/3zK9czV pic.twitter.com/LqcKfL5Nnv – 11:48 AM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Join us for @FrysFoodStores Fan Appreciation Day!
🆚 @LAClippers
🕧 12:30 PM | Pregame at 12
📍 @FootprintCNTR
📺 @BALLYSPORTSAZ
📻 @AZSports | @az_mejor
🎟️ bit.ly/40SD7Sx pic.twitter.com/lYsXJWUzE7 – 11:40 AM
Join us for @FrysFoodStores Fan Appreciation Day!
🆚 @LAClippers
🕧 12:30 PM | Pregame at 12
📍 @FootprintCNTR
📺 @BALLYSPORTSAZ
📻 @AZSports | @az_mejor
🎟️ bit.ly/40SD7Sx pic.twitter.com/lYsXJWUzE7 – 11:40 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“When you set a screen for a guy like him, and it’s three dudes jumping out on him on a pin down or any type of screen, you tend to be wide open.”
Deandre Ayton on playing with Kevin Durant. #Suns bit.ly/3ZUnDfh pic.twitter.com/7CHJpQ3loj – 11:36 AM
“When you set a screen for a guy like him, and it’s three dudes jumping out on him on a pin down or any type of screen, you tend to be wide open.”
Deandre Ayton on playing with Kevin Durant. #Suns bit.ly/3ZUnDfh pic.twitter.com/7CHJpQ3loj – 11:36 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Sunday’s 5 things to know via @Take5_OilChange (#Pelicans play Game 82 at Minnesota at 2:30 p.m.; per #NBA, a win means 5, 6, 7 or 8 seed for New Orleans, a loss = 9 seed; Behind the Numbers preview; LAC/GSW control destiny for top-6 West seed): on.nba.com/3KncMoy pic.twitter.com/ZpyT1OnI6T – 11:13 AM
Sunday’s 5 things to know via @Take5_OilChange (#Pelicans play Game 82 at Minnesota at 2:30 p.m.; per #NBA, a win means 5, 6, 7 or 8 seed for New Orleans, a loss = 9 seed; Behind the Numbers preview; LAC/GSW control destiny for top-6 West seed): on.nba.com/3KncMoy pic.twitter.com/ZpyT1OnI6T – 11:13 AM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
❗️FANS❗️ Today is the last day of the @GoodWillaz Scavenger hunt and we have two more prizes to giveaway!
Autographed Kevin Durant & Deandre Ayton jerseys can be found in north & central PHX 🔎
Follow @GoodWillAZ on Instagram to find more clues for these hidden treasures. pic.twitter.com/REmVAJ7MM6 – 10:26 AM
❗️FANS❗️ Today is the last day of the @GoodWillaz Scavenger hunt and we have two more prizes to giveaway!
Autographed Kevin Durant & Deandre Ayton jerseys can be found in north & central PHX 🔎
Follow @GoodWillAZ on Instagram to find more clues for these hidden treasures. pic.twitter.com/REmVAJ7MM6 – 10:26 AM