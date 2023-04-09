Live stream: Clippers 34, Suns 39

The Los Angeles Clippers (43-38) play against the Phoenix Suns (45-36) at Footprint Center

Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday April 9, 2023

Los Angeles Clippers 34, Phoenix Suns 39 (Q2 05:46)

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

ohhhhhh Darius Bazley with the poster of the Suns season and it got the bench out of their seats and on the floor

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Bones Hyland got layup blocked by Darius Bazley and lost his shoe in the process.

Did a great job of getting the shoe on, getting into the play to field a defensive rebound, then hitting a catch-shoot 3 to cut Phoenix lead to 31-26 with 9:50 left in 1st half.

Bones Hyland got layup blocked by Darius Bazley and lost his shoe in the process.

Did a great job of getting the shoe on, getting into the play to field a defensive rebound, then hitting a catch-shoot 3 to cut Phoenix lead to 31-26 with 9:50 left in 1st half.

*NO, GS, LAL lead

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Kings play the Pelicans IF…

▫️Suns beat Clippers

▫️Warriors beat Blazers

▫️Pelicans beat T-Wolves

Kings play the Pelicans IF…

▫️Suns beat Clippers

▫️Warriors beat Blazers

▫️Pelicans beat T-Wolves

▫️Lakers beat Jazz

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Phoenix leads Clippers 28-19 through one quarter of play.

And that was with the Suns shooting 39.3% from the field.

Clippers allowed 5 offensive rebounds and forced zero turnovers.

Jock Landale already has 11 points on 5/7 FGs to go with 3 rebounds.

Phoenix leads Clippers 28-19 through one quarter of play.

And that was with the Suns shooting 39.3% from the field.

Clippers allowed 5 offensive rebounds and forced zero turnovers.

Jock Landale already has 11 points on 5/7 FGs to go with 3 rebounds.

*NO, GS, LAL lead

Phoenix Suns @Suns

11 in the first for Jock 🔥

5-7 FG

1-1 3PT

11 in the first for Jock 🔥

5-7 FG

1-1 3PT

3 REB

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

The Clippers trail 28-19 after the first quarter. They're shooting 8-20, 2-9 from 3, and 1-4 on FTs. Outrebounded 16-10. Phoenix, which has 0 turnovers to LAC's 3, has eight more FGAs.

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

All LAL can control is not having to leave L.A. (with a win).

Only path to the 6 seed includes GSW losing, and they’re up 55-27.

LAL are No. 7 w/an LAC win, though LAC trail PHX 28-19.

All LAL can control is not having to leave L.A. (with a win).

Only path to the 6 seed includes GSW losing, and they're up 55-27.

LAL are No. 7 w/an LAC win, though LAC trail PHX 28-19.

LAL would be No. 8 with an LAC win and NOP (up 26-16) win.

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Not sure how much Suns care about who they play in first round, but let's just say they might want to start running some pindowns for Bismack Biyombo here.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 1Q: PHX 28, LAC 19

Landale: 11 Pts, 3 Reb, 5-7 FG

Okogie: 7 Pts, 3-4 FG

S. Lee: 7 Pts, 2-8 FG

End of 1Q: PHX 28, LAC 19

Landale: 11 Pts, 3 Reb, 5-7 FG

Okogie: 7 Pts, 3-4 FG

S. Lee: 7 Pts, 2-8 FG

Westbrook: 7 Pts, 2 Ast

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers in bonus last 2:22 of 1st quarter

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Out of the timeout, Bones and Mann check in for the first timeout. Four guards:

Russ

Norm

Bones

Mann

Out of the timeout, Bones and Mann check in for the first timeout. Four guards:

Russ

Norm

Bones

Mann

Plumlee

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Tyronn Lue burns a second timeout after a Josh Okogie 3 gives Phoenix a 22-14 lead.

Been a rough start for Kawhi Leonard. Two missed 3s, a missed FT after and-one, lost turnovers to Okogie and Saben Lee steals, and a transition take foul.

Tyronn Lue burns a second timeout after a Josh Okogie 3 gives Phoenix a 22-14 lead.

Been a rough start for Kawhi Leonard. Two missed 3s, a missed FT after and-one, lost turnovers to Okogie and Saben Lee steals, and a transition take foul.

*Pelicans, Lakers, Warriors lead.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns up 22-14 and the Clippers need another timeout. Suns are 3-for-6 from 3 and Jock Landale has 9 points in 8 minutes. Ish Wainright's done a nice job on Kawhi so far

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Second timeout by Lue this quarter. 22-14 Suns. As we saw on Friday, Phoenix is going to make you work for a win, even when this shorthanded. Clippers not interested in that just yet.

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Seeing a few of the things already that will become talking points if this indeed is the series. Clippers commit bad live ball turnovers and are not good defending in transition. Westbrook is a phenomenal passer and that playmaking gives the Clippers something they really need.

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Kawhi Leonard stripped of his dribble on consecutive possessions. He appealed for a foul on the first, then committed a take foul after the second.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

The only thing shakier than matinee Clippers

Is matinee Clippers, on the road, on zero days rest.

8-0 Phoenix run

8-2 Phoenix lead

Clippers timeout, 150 seconds in.

The only thing shakier than matinee Clippers

Is matinee Clippers, on the road, on zero days rest.

8-0 Phoenix run

8-2 Phoenix lead

Clippers timeout, 150 seconds in.

*Lakers, Warriors, Pelicans all lead.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Jock Landale: 6 points, 2 rebounds, 3-3 FG

LA Clippers: 2 points, 1 rebound, 1-4 FG

Jock Landale: 6 points, 2 rebounds, 3-3 FG

LA Clippers: 2 points, 1 rebound, 1-4 FG

Suns up 8-2 early

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ty Lue takes a timeout 2:30 into the first quarter with the Clippers down 8-2. Kawhi hasn't taken a shot yet. Russ is 1-3, Zubac 0-1.

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Jock Landale is 3-for-3 to start the game. 8-2 Suns and the Clippers take an early timeout.

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Phoenix Suns @Suns

The 2023 Majerle Hustle Award Winner: Josh Okogie 💪

Living up to his nickname, @CallMe_NonStop brought consistent hustle, grit & determination to the hardwood all season! 3:35 PM The 2023 Majerle Hustle Award Winner: Josh Okogie 💪Living up to his nickname, @CallMe_NonStop brought consistent hustle, grit & determination to the hardwood all season! pic.twitter.com/Wuqd8BTOXr

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Josh Okogie wins the Dan Majerle Hustle award for 2022-23

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Dan Majerle out here for Josh Okogie winning the Majerle Hustle Award

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin



Saben Lee

Landry Shamet

Josh Okogie

Ish Wainright

Jock Landale



Russell Westbrook

Eric Gordon

Kawhi Leonard

Nicolas Batum

#Suns starters:

Saben Lee

Landry Shamet

Josh Okogie

Ish Wainright

Jock Landale

#ClipperNation starters:

Russell Westbrook

Eric Gordon

Kawhi Leonard

Nicolas Batum

Ivica Zubac

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

STARTERS 4/9

LAC

Kawhi Leonard

Nicolas Batum

Ivica Zubac

Eric Gordon

Russell Westbrook

PHX

Josh Okogie

Ish Wainright

Jock Landale

Landry Shamet

STARTERS 4/9

LAC

Kawhi Leonard

Nicolas Batum

Ivica Zubac

Eric Gordon

Russell Westbrook

PHX

Josh Okogie

Ish Wainright

Jock Landale

Landry Shamet

Saben Lee

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Just had a revelation.

If the West seedings break down like this:

1. Denver vs 8. New Orleans

2. Memphis vs 7. Lakers

3. Sacramento vs 6. Golden State

4. Phoenix vs 5. Clippers

Just had a revelation.

If the West seedings break down like this:

1. Denver vs 8. New Orleans

2. Memphis vs 7. Lakers

3. Sacramento vs 6. Golden State

4. Phoenix vs 5. Clippers

You better believe that 1/8 series is going to NBA TV lol

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Just talked with Bismack Biyombo before the game.

He had just ice on the right knee, was walking fine and sounds confident about returning in time for the playoffs.

Out tonight with right knee bone bruise.

Just talked with Bismack Biyombo before the game.

He had just ice on the right knee, was walking fine and sounds confident about returning in time for the playoffs.

Out tonight with right knee bone bruise.

Story incoming. #Suns

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Monty on Westbrook: "I've never seen an MVP get criticized and marginalized the way he has. I've always felt like a lot of it was kind of weird. I'm not in their locker rooms or the locker rooms he's been in, but I know he's one of the best players historically in the game."

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Monty Williams was an assistant coach in 2015-16 with the Oklahoma City Thunder with Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant.

Monty Williams was an assistant coach in 2015-16 with the Oklahoma City Thunder with Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant.

Asked about his connection with Westbrook. Monty had a lot to share, from early practices in OKC to "he'll point at me right before he's trying to beat me" 😄

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker and Chris Paul are getting some shooting drills in together before Suns-Clippers

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Extra pregame work for Devin Booker and Chris Paul

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Tyronn Lue on focusing on getting a win and being excited for getting back to his happy place.

Tyronn Lue on focusing on getting a win and being excited for getting back to his happy place.

When asked about his mindset towards dealing with Suns for two weeks, T Lue said: "Good mindset."

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I’ve never seen an MVP get criticized and marginalized the way he has.”

Monty Williams on Russell Westbrook, who he coached as an assistant at OKC.

"I've never seen an MVP get criticized and marginalized the way he has."

Monty Williams on Russell Westbrook, who he coached as an assistant at OKC.

"We butted heads every so often, in a good way." #Suns #ClipperNation

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Kevin Durant signed autographs for a handful of minutes after his pregame workout. Suns got another guy on the team who is really good about this stuff.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Kevin Durant is in there somewhere signing autographs

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Tyronn Lue's focus on today's Suns personnel: "All five guys. They play fast, they play with pace, they play the right way. They drive and kick. It's an opportunity to get extended minutes, so they're going to be ready to play. We just got to have the right mindset."

Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob

Clips can finish 6th and avoid PHX with a Minny W, LAL W, GSW W and a LAC Loss.

Clips can finish 6th and avoid PHX with a Minny W, LAL W, GSW W and a LAC Loss.

Seems like keeping that option available to them may make some sense.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

The only thing Tyronn Lue said as far as expectations for Marcus Morris Sr. after today: "Just to get healthy."

Phoenix Suns @Suns

51 seasons on the mic 🎙️

51 seasons on the mic 🎙️

Thank you, Al McCoy, for the excitement, the thrill and the storytelling you've brought to The Valley for over the past five decades 💜🧡

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

One more of these before Kevin Durant's Suns playoff debut

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue on what he wants to see from his team today: "A win."

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

I didn't get to know Dragic at all during his very brief time in TOR. But I've never heard anything but great things about him as a player & person (mostly via MIA & PHX folks). That said, I respect the fans in T.O. staying so committed to the boos for Goran. They don't forget 🙂

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“He’s going to get a lot of burn.”

"He's going to get a lot of burn."

Monty Williams on Saben Lee playing today. #Suns

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Monty Williams said he's watched a lot of playoff games recently. Sounds like a few of them were with KD, and on the importance of every possession, mentioned how defensively having another rim presence like Durant could be huge and open up some unknowns with what they can do.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monty Williams said seeing Bismack Biyombo (knee) and Cameron Payne (back) get injured probably played a role in sitting Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton.

Monty Williams said seeing Bismack Biyombo (knee) and Cameron Payne (back) get injured probably played a role in sitting Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton.

He also is hopeful the week between games will give Biyombo and Payne time to return. #Suns

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

As expected, TJ Warren (doubtful, non-COVID illness) ruled out today vs Clippers

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams on whether Bismack Biyombo and Cam Payne will be ready for the playoffs with a week off the rest up: "We hope so."

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Monty Williams says that the hope is that Bismack Biyombo (right knee bone contusion) will be ready for postseason next weekend after contact injury at Los Angeles Friday.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Some matchup rankings headed into Clippers at Phoenix for Sunday morning.

It’s the last one of these in the regular season! Thank you to everyone who read all of these font changes 😂

Some matchup rankings headed into Clippers at Phoenix for Sunday morning.

It's the last one of these in the regular season! Thank you to everyone who read all of these font changes 😂

Clippers would have to win by 46 points to finish with 1.0 +/- for season. A win clinches 5th.

Phoenix Suns @Suns

“We don’t feel like we have a Sixth Man. We have like a Sixth, Seventh, Eighth & Ninth Man — when the crowd is going nuts.”

Thank you, Suns fans, for being the best fans in the NBA! 💜🧡

"We don't feel like we have a Sixth Man. We have like a Sixth, Seventh, Eighth & Ninth Man — when the crowd is going nuts."

Thank you, Suns fans, for being the best fans in the NBA! 💜🧡

@FrysFoodStores | #WeAreTheValley

Ian Begley @IanBegley

BKN's Mikal Bridges played in his 83rd game of year today. He's played in every game of his NBA & college careers. Bridges' consecutive games streak is 392. Others consecutive game streaks to start a career: Russell Westbrook (394) Ray Allen (400); Michael Finley 490, per BKN

Dave Early @DavidEarly

From Brooklyn Nets PR:

The last 4 players to play in at least 390 consecutive games to start their NBA careers:

Mikal Bridges – 392 – 2018-23

Russell Westbrook – 394 – 2008-13

Ray Allen – 400 – 1996-01

Michael Finley – 490 – 1995-01

From Brooklyn Nets PR:

The last 4 players to play in at least 390 consecutive games to start their NBA careers:

Mikal Bridges – 392 – 2018-23

Russell Westbrook – 394 – 2008-13

Ray Allen – 400 – 1996-01

Michael Finley – 490 – 1995-01

Next-longest active:Kevon Looney (192)

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Only Clippers listed on injury report today are Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr., both remain out. Everyone else available.

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Only Paul George and Marcus Morris have been ruled out today for the Clippers.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Today will be Kawhi Leonard’s 52nd game of the season.

It matches the 52 games he played in 2020-21 (a 72-game season).

Today will be Kawhi Leonard's 52nd game of the season.

It matches the 52 games he played in 2020-21 (a 72-game season).

Leonard did not miss consecutive games after December 5. There will be a lot of All-NBA players who can't say that.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Then you have four teams that started 1-11 or worsethat made playoffs:

– 2022 Pelicans

– 1985 Cavaliers

– 1968 Bulls

And the 1997 Suns started 0-13 and made playoffs.

Then you have four teams that started 1-11 or worsethat made playoffs:

– 2022 Pelicans

– 1985 Cavaliers

– 1968 Bulls

And the 1997 Suns started 0-13 and made playoffs.

Standard bearer for 2-10 playoff teams is the '78 Sonics, who lost Game 7 of the NBA Finals after 2-10 start.

Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob

GSW is in a great spot, Pretty much any GSW win and LAC win puts GSW in 6th and LAC in 5th. You'd much rather face SAC than PHX imo.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Clippers are only listing Paul George (sprained right knee) and Marcus Morris (low back

Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob

PHX is locked into playing either GSW or LAC in 14 out of 16 scenarios. There are 2 scenarios where they play the Pels. Both would require GSW loss and PHX win. – PHX is locked into playing either GSW or LAC in 14 out of 16 scenarios. There are 2 scenarios where they play the Pels. Both would require GSW loss and PHX win. – 12:29 PM

Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob

Lakers only get 6th with a Portland win over GSW – GSW has to be weigh winning and finishing 5th and playing PHX vs losing and hoping for 6th vs 7th.

Wild Wild Day. – Lakers only get 6th with a Portland win over GSW – GSW has to be weigh winning and finishing 5th and playing PHX vs losing and hoping for 6th vs 7th.Wild Wild Day. – 12:20 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

KD, Curry, Harden, Malone all made All-NBA 1st Team in their respective seasons – KD, Curry, Harden, Malone all made All-NBA 1st Team in their respective seasons – 12:13 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finishes the season averaging 31.4 points on 62.6 TS%

Here’s a list of players who averaged 31+ PPG on >62 TS%:

Kevin Durant (2013-14)

Karl Malone (1989-90)

James Harden (2019-20)

Joel Embiid (2022-23)

Damian Lillard (2022-23)

Steph Curry (2020-21) – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finishes the season averaging 31.4 points on 62.6 TS%Here’s a list of players who averaged 31+ PPG on >62 TS%:Kevin Durant (2013-14)Karl Malone (1989-90)James Harden (2019-20)Joel Embiid (2022-23)Damian Lillard (2022-23)Steph Curry (2020-21) – 12:09 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

LADIEEEES AND GENTLEMENNNN…. Your NEWWW NBA Belt Champions….

THE LOS ANGELES LAAAAAAKERS

I missed some updates, so here’s the belt progression:

MIN-> PHI-> CHI-> PHI-> GSW-> MIN-> PHX-> LAL

That means Lakers-Jazz today is the final title match of the season! 12:05 PM LADIEEEES AND GENTLEMENNNN…. Your NEWWW NBA Belt Champions….THE LOS ANGELES LAAAAAAKERSI missed some updates, so here’s the belt progression:MIN-> PHI-> CHI-> PHI-> GSW-> MIN-> PHX-> LALThat means Lakers-Jazz today is the final title match of the season! pic.twitter.com/8DVu0X6yBA

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Phoenix Suns honoring Al McCoy’s retirement for 51 seasons as ‘Voice of The Suns’ at halftime of their final regular season game Sunday against the Clippers #ClipperNation #Easter2023 Phoenix Suns honoring Al McCoy’s retirement for 51 seasons as ‘Voice of The Suns’ at halftime of their final regular season game Sunday against the Clippers #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:00 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin



If Clippers win today in Phoenix, they’ll play

If they lose and Golden State wins today at Blazers, Suns-Warriors 1st round.

If Clippers and Warriors both lose? pic.twitter.com/LqcKfL5Nnv – 11:48 AM #Clippers haven’t given injury report yet as they won Saturday at Portland.If Clippers win today in Phoenix, they’ll play #Suns 1st round.If they lose and Golden State wins today at Blazers, Suns-Warriors 1st round.If Clippers and Warriors both lose? bit.ly/3zK9czV

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“When you set a screen for a guy like him, and it’s three dudes jumping out on him on a pin down or any type of screen, you tend to be wide open.”

Deandre Ayton on playing with Kevin Durant. bit.ly/3ZUnDfh pic.twitter.com/7CHJpQ3loj – 11:36 AM “When you set a screen for a guy like him, and it’s three dudes jumping out on him on a pin down or any type of screen, you tend to be wide open.”Deandre Ayton on playing with Kevin Durant. #Suns