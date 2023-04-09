Damian Lillard: I don't have an appetite for building with guys who are two-to-three years away and not really go after it

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin: “We don’t want to go through this anymore. It’s time for us to start winning basketball games. Not just for [Dame] but for all of us. We don’t want to have another year like this.” – 7:16 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Jusuf Nurkic and Jerami Grant have both said today that the team needs more veterans next season, which is something Damian Lillard and Chauncey Billups have talked about throughout the year. – 6:23 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Nurkic: “There’s rumors every year. I have my family calling me saying, ‘They’re saying this, they’re saying that.’ As long as Dame’s here we aspire to win and be a championship team, I’m a part of that.” – 6:12 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
I asked Damian Lillard if there are players out there he is as confident that the Blazers can acquire as he was last offseason with Jerami Grant. He said there are some that want to come to Portland. But them wanting to play with him and it happening are two different things. pic.twitter.com/zl2jrpWYHl – 6:09 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard on Chauncey Billups: “The things I see in him as a coach, I think we can win with.” – 6:06 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard: “I think we’re all in line with how we want to put a team together.” – 6:03 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard: “I don’t have much of an appetite for building with guys 2 and 3 years away and not really go after it.” – 6:03 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard on this season: “Honestly, underwhelming. Just frustrating. A lot of things. Never being fully healthy, never being able to put a consistent stretch together. A season full of ups and downs. Not a lot of consistency.” – 5:57 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Programming note: The Blazers are doing their end-of-season media availability this afternoon after the game. Expected to talk: Damian Lillard, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Chauncey Billups and Joe Cronin. – 4:30 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finishes the season averaging 31.4 points on 62.6 TS%
Here’s a list of players who averaged 31+ PPG on >62 TS%:
Kevin Durant (2013-14)
Karl Malone (1989-90)
James Harden (2019-20)
Joel Embiid (2022-23)
Damian Lillard (2022-23)
Steph Curry (2020-21) – 12:09 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s MVP case:
“Damian Lillard said it the other day, Steph Curry said it… Players rarely chime in on MVP, when you hear other players chime in and they’re saying it’s Joel because he’s the most dominant, they’re telling you something. They really are,… https://t.co/BCU2gDRzaM pic.twitter.com/DUuhUtZQ1F – 11:58 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
April 9 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.4
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.9
3. Luka Dončić: 15.3
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.4
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.1
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.8
7. Damian Lillard: 13.8
8. Anthony Davis: 13.4
9. Stephen Curry: 12.6
10. LeBron James: 12.6 pic.twitter.com/MyvTR6ZdIS – 11:45 AM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
Sean Highkin: Jerami Grant says the same thing Damian Lillard said about his free agency this summer: he expects to be back. -via Twitter @highkin / April 9, 2023
Casey Holdahl: Dame says there are “needle-movers” who want to come to Portland, but now it comes down to acquiring those players. -via Twitter @CHold / April 9, 2023