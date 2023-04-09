Giannis Antetokounmpo: I want a third MVP... the two MVPs I won were my worst seasons in the last five years

“Look, I will never try to create a narrative about the work I put in and maybe that might hurt me because I believe the last five years I’ve been the MVP,” Giannis Antetokounmpo stated firmly to B/R. “Do I want a third MVP? Hell f–king yeah I want a third one. I am extremely competitive. I try to make my team successful. That’s what I get paid for. That’s what I’m here for. I’m never going to be one who discredits anybody else’s work. That’s not who I am as a person. And I will never beg for an MVP award that I believe I deserve. I’m very proud that I’m able to play at an MVP level because that means I’m making my team very successful. That’s the goal.”
Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report
Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
FINAL: Raptors 121, Bucks 105
– Wigginton 17pts
– Portis 16pts/4reb
– T. Antetokounmpo 14pts/5reb/3ast
– Dragic 14pts/3reb
– Crowder 13pts/4reb/6ast
– Leonard 10pts/12reb
– Beauchamp 10pts/5reb/4ast
The Bucks finish the regular season with a 58-24 record, the NBA’s best. – 3:07 PM
FINAL: Raptors 121, Bucks 105
– Wigginton 17pts
– Portis 16pts/4reb
– T. Antetokounmpo 14pts/5reb/3ast
– Dragic 14pts/3reb
– Crowder 13pts/4reb/6ast
– Leonard 10pts/12reb
– Beauchamp 10pts/5reb/4ast
The Bucks finish the regular season with a 58-24 record, the NBA’s best. – 3:07 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Thanasis Antetokounmpo is taking no prisoners at the regular season finale 😨
pic.twitter.com/ERxCRvV91v – 1:55 PM
Thanasis Antetokounmpo is taking no prisoners at the regular season finale 😨
pic.twitter.com/ERxCRvV91v – 1:55 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
As expected, Joel Embiid not playing for the Sixers today. As a result…
Jayson Tatum will lead the NBA in scoring.
Joel Embiid will lead the NBA in points per game.
Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead the NBA in points per minute.
Choose your own scoring champion. – 1:08 PM
As expected, Joel Embiid not playing for the Sixers today. As a result…
Jayson Tatum will lead the NBA in scoring.
Joel Embiid will lead the NBA in points per game.
Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead the NBA in points per minute.
Choose your own scoring champion. – 1:08 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
With Siakam, VanVleet and Anunoby resting vs. Bucks, Raptors start Barnes, Achiuwa, Poeltl, Trent Jr. and Malachi Flynn vs. Bucks, who are resting Giannis, Holiday and Lopez and are without Allen and Middleton due to injury. – 1:08 PM
With Siakam, VanVleet and Anunoby resting vs. Bucks, Raptors start Barnes, Achiuwa, Poeltl, Trent Jr. and Malachi Flynn vs. Bucks, who are resting Giannis, Holiday and Lopez and are without Allen and Middleton due to injury. – 1:08 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
A @BleacherReport exclusive with an uncorked Giannis Antetokounmpo who shared his thoughts on MVP narratives: “I believe the last five years I’ve been the MVP…I will never beg for an MVP award that I believe I deserve.” bleacherreport.com/articles/10071… – 1:07 PM
A @BleacherReport exclusive with an uncorked Giannis Antetokounmpo who shared his thoughts on MVP narratives: “I believe the last five years I’ve been the MVP…I will never beg for an MVP award that I believe I deserve.” bleacherreport.com/articles/10071… – 1:07 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
April 9 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.4
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.9
3. Luka Dončić: 15.3
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.4
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.1
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.8
7. Damian Lillard: 13.8
8. Anthony Davis: 13.4
9. Stephen Curry: 12.6
10. LeBron James: 12.6 pic.twitter.com/MyvTR6ZdIS – 11:45 AM
April 9 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.4
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.9
3. Luka Dončić: 15.3
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.4
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.1
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.8
7. Damian Lillard: 13.8
8. Anthony Davis: 13.4
9. Stephen Curry: 12.6
10. LeBron James: 12.6 pic.twitter.com/MyvTR6ZdIS – 11:45 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
With the Raptors locked into 9th, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and O.G. Anunoby will not play in tomorrow’s season finale vs Milwaukee. Giannis, Holiday, Lopez, Middleton, Allen and Connaughton are all out for the Bucks. – 7:06 PM
With the Raptors locked into 9th, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and O.G. Anunoby will not play in tomorrow’s season finale vs Milwaukee. Giannis, Holiday, Lopez, Middleton, Allen and Connaughton are all out for the Bucks. – 7:06 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Pascal, Fred, and O.G. are all out tomorrow for Toronto. The Bucks will be without Giannis, Middleton, Lopez, Jrue, Connoughton, and Grayson Allen. Should be a fun one – 6:37 PM
Pascal, Fred, and O.G. are all out tomorrow for Toronto. The Bucks will be without Giannis, Middleton, Lopez, Jrue, Connoughton, and Grayson Allen. Should be a fun one – 6:37 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks injury report for Sunday in Toronto:
OUT:
Grayson Allen (right ankle sprain)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness)
Pat Connaughton (right ankle sprain)
AJ Green (right foot soreness)
Jrue Holiday (rest)
Brook Lopez (rest)
Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) – 6:10 PM
The Bucks injury report for Sunday in Toronto:
OUT:
Grayson Allen (right ankle sprain)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness)
Pat Connaughton (right ankle sprain)
AJ Green (right foot soreness)
Jrue Holiday (rest)
Brook Lopez (rest)
Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) – 6:10 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Lots of seats soon to be available
“Injury” report for Sunday
Toronto: VanVeet, Siakam, Anunoby out
Bucks: Giannis, Middleton, Lopez, Holiday, Allen, Connaughton out – 5:41 PM
Lots of seats soon to be available
“Injury” report for Sunday
Toronto: VanVeet, Siakam, Anunoby out
Bucks: Giannis, Middleton, Lopez, Holiday, Allen, Connaughton out – 5:41 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Former player Giannis Bourousis, president of Karditsa AS, celebrates the 85-83 win over Ionikos as his team avoided relegation from the Greek top division pic.twitter.com/XsuPxtd3LJ – 3:53 PM
Former player Giannis Bourousis, president of Karditsa AS, celebrates the 85-83 win over Ionikos as his team avoided relegation from the Greek top division pic.twitter.com/XsuPxtd3LJ – 3:53 PM
More on this storyline
Typically, the best player on the team with the best record holds the edge in the MVP conversation. That formula, at least in public discourse, hasn’t quite given Antetokounmpo the boost it tends to apply. “Can I say this? Two of the MVPs I won in the last five years, those were my two worst seasons [in that span],” Antetokounmpo told B/R. “Go pull up the stats… But it doesn’t even matter. I’ve tried to avoid this conversation at all costs. I don’t ever want to drive a narrative and have my kids seeing their father whining about an award because, at the end of the day, it’s all a part of history. I don’t want to win that way.” -via Bleacher Report / April 9, 2023
Could there be voter’s fatigue when it comes to his candidacy? “Maybe people are just tired of me. And look, I’ll be tired of myself too. I’m not going to lie,” Antetokounmpo told B/R. “Mariah [Riddlesprigger], my significant other, is tired of me too. But at the end of the day, I will try to be consistent, I will try to be as dominant as I can and I will try to help my team be successful for as many years as I can and in as many years as my legs allow me to be. Eventually, they’re going to be like, ‘Man, give this guy this MVP because goddamn, he’s still here.’ That’s what’s going to happen.” -via Bleacher Report / April 9, 2023
Sensing readers might mistake his comments for campaigning, the forward closed the interview with a parting message. “I’m extremely blessed to have two MVPs,” he told B/R. “I could pull out a lot of facts and data to make a case for myself on why I feel people are discrediting my game, but I’m here to win a championship and that goal will never change. I will never go out here to create a narrative and say, ‘I’m this, I’m that, I’m the most handsome guy and you should look this way because I’m the coolest.’ No, that’s not me. -via Bleacher Report / April 9, 2023