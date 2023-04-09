Giannis Antetokounmpo: I want a third MVP... the two MVPs I won were my worst seasons in the last five years

Giannis Antetokounmpo: I want a third MVP... the two MVPs I won were my worst seasons in the last five years

“Look, I will never try to create a narrative about the work I put in and maybe that might hurt me because I believe the last five years I’ve been the MVP,” Giannis Antetokounmpo stated firmly to B/R. “Do I want a third MVP? Hell f–king yeah I want a third one. I am extremely competitive. I try to make my team successful. That’s what I get paid for. That’s what I’m here for. I’m never going to be one who discredits anybody else’s work. That’s not who I am as a person. And I will never beg for an MVP award that I believe I deserve. I’m very proud that I’m able to play at an MVP level because that means I’m making my team very successful. That’s the goal.”
Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report

Sensing readers might mistake his comments for campaigning, the forward closed the interview with a parting message. “I’m extremely blessed to have two MVPs,” he told B/R. “I could pull out a lot of facts and data to make a case for myself on why I feel people are discrediting my game, but I’m here to win a championship and that goal will never change. I will never go out here to create a narrative and say, ‘I’m this, I’m that, I’m the most handsome guy and you should look this way because I’m the coolest.’ No, that’s not me. -via Bleacher Report / April 9, 2023

