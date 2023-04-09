Live stream: Grizzlies 41, Thunder 43

The Memphis Grizzlies (51-30) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (39-42) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday April 9, 2023
Memphis Grizzlies 41, Oklahoma City Thunder 43 (Q2 03:18)
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ziaire Williams is so talented. You can see there’s a little more comfort to his game when he can have the ball in his hands and get to his spots. Don’t be surprised if he makes an impact at some point in the playoffs. – 4:17 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Good to see from Ziaire Williams. Won’t be in the playoff rotation, but maybe he can at least be a “break in case of emergency” option. – 4:17 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Tre finds Wiggs ahead of the defense 👀 pic.twitter.com/oGMDAhjoPO – 4:16 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jared Butler on the floor and Hall and Oats playing over the loud speakers. Is this heaven? It’s the Paycom Center. – 4:12 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Those cheeky Ousmane Dieng triple double tweets may end up not so far off.
Dieng after the 1st quarter
4 PTS
4 RBD
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
good D. easy O. grizz basketball. yeet. pic.twitter.com/EwZ555XQgi – 4:08 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Sarr finds Wiggs off the screen action 🤝 pic.twitter.com/BONryg9U0Y – 4:05 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Grizzlies 24, Thunder 20
Butler – 5 points
Dieng – 4 points, 4 rebounds
Williams – 7 points
Lofton Jr. – 6 points – 4:04 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins checks in and immediately scores a bucket. Ties the game at 13 with 3 minutes to go in the first. – 3:55 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Working from inside-out early on ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/U6WeL8DAL2 – 3:55 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Chet Holmgren: “I want to give a shout out to anyone who spent their hard earned money & time to come out and support us this season.
We’ve made it a point as an organization to represent this city & it’s great people as best we can. And we hope to do so going forward as well.” – 3:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Fans can sit with 9:33 to go in the first thanks to Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. 4-2, Memphis. – 3:44 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Chet Holmgren spoke before tip of OKC’s regular-season finale, expressing appreciation for the fans:
“Hopefully this isn’t the last time we saw y’all this season.” pic.twitter.com/hTpkLz00wX – 3:43 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Chet Holmgren addresses the crowd prior to tip-off pic.twitter.com/374qrim56K – 3:43 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Chet Holmgren speaking to the OKC crowd: “Hopefully this isn’t the last time we see y’all this season.” – 3:41 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
“Hopefully this isn’t the last time we see y’all this season,” Chet Holmgren says. pic.twitter.com/l0Q97sghUN – 3:40 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Apologies, had it wrong about Spurs, didn’t realize standings had already updated. So Spurs want to lose to avoid a tie with Houston, while Dallas wants to lose to avoid a possible tie with OKC (in the lottery) and also to draw even with Utah should they win. – 3:38 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
82 of 82. RT IF YOU TAPPED IN
📺 @GrizzOnBally pic.twitter.com/LSC9gxmedk – 3:38 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ziaire Williams and Kenneth Lofton Jr. are probably the two guys to keep an eye on the most in this game, in my opinion. – 3:37 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder DJ needs a raise. let me be your teddy bear is playing during Grizzlies intros. – 3:36 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
FIRST 5 vs.@okcthunder
🐻 @konchjitty55
🐻 @Vincentwiliams
🐻 @Ziaire
🐻 @droddy22
🐻 @itzjunior35
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/vBeOcWtuZ5 – 3:25 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝We need to compete; we need to execute offensively and defensively.❞
@NickAGallo checks in with Dario Šarić to discuss the mentality heading into today’s regular-season finale against the Memphis Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/L1kgHNoDxe – 3:20 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
Game 82 today with my @GrizzOnBally crew. Tune in now, and I’ll have more insight later on @memgrizz regular-season finale vs OKC, Steven Adams situation and more. Keep it locked: pic.twitter.com/Zd54h6P5Fk – 3:05 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs Grizzlies
Jared Butler
Tre Mann
Ousmane Dieng
Jeremiah Robinson Earl
Oliver Sarr
Big Ous minutes coming in the season finale. – 3:04 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder starters
Jared Butler
Tre Mann
Ousmane Dieng
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Olivier Sarr – 2:59 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters
– Jared Butler
– Tre Mann
– Ousmane Dieng
– Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
– Olivier Sarr
Grizzlies starters
– Ziaire Williams
– John Konchar
– Vince Williams
– David Roddy
– Kenneth Lofton Jr. – 2:58 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
when you in our shoes this sport is a celebration 〽️ pic.twitter.com/3OpTeKv9cD – 2:57 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Just had a revelation.
If the West seedings break down like this:
1. Denver vs 8. New Orleans
2. Memphis vs 7. Lakers
3. Sacramento vs 6. Golden State
4. Phoenix vs 5. Clippers
You better believe that 1/8 series is going to NBA TV lol – 2:57 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Looks like SGA is going to be signing for a while. pic.twitter.com/N6drYZEoqm – 2:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Monty Williams was an assistant coach in 2015-16 with the Oklahoma City Thunder with Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant.
Asked about his connection with Westbrook. Monty had a lot to share, from early practices in OKC to “he’ll point at me right before he’s trying to beat me” 😄 pic.twitter.com/31f6x15ACZ – 2:38 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Dort, J-Dub and Lu are also signing pregame. I assume SGA will as well. Nice gesture to the fans in the regular season finale. – 2:36 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Chet Holmgren going into the stands to sign autographs pregame. pic.twitter.com/5PYMKbiY5W – 2:34 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
In game 82 of the regular season, the Thunder looks to use another opportunity to compete, play with intensity and make the most of every minute on the floor.
Look ahead to today’s early 2:30 PM matchup with @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report. pic.twitter.com/Zq47hhCQIc – 2:30 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Steal watch: O.G. Anunoby will finish the regular season with 128 steals, currently the most in the NBA.
De’Anthony Melton has 126 and should be active when Memphis faces OKC later this afternoon. No Raptor has ever led the league in steals. – 2:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’ve never seen an MVP get criticized and marginalized the way he has.”
Monty Williams on Russell Westbrook, who he coached as an assistant at OKC.
“We butted heads every so often, in a good way.” #Suns #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/hf4SPIuJcw – 2:24 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OUT) warming up for the fans pregame pic.twitter.com/D1rCdbUvMw – 2:07 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Josh Giddey & Jaylin Williams doing some pregame work as both will sit out today’s game pic.twitter.com/spaPAhyY1L – 2:00 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jaylin Williams just threw Josh Giddey a lob to end his workout, Giddey didn’t disappoint he threw it down clean. – 2:00 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jaylin Williams got a boom at the end from range pic.twitter.com/fCDQJynZEU – 2:00 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said the rookies had their “best performance of the season” when singing Happy Birthday to Dario Saric yesterday. “Better late than never” he adds. – 1:51 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said the rookies sang happy birthday to Dario Saric yesterday, who turned 29: “Best performance of the season. Better late than never.” – 1:51 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said Jared Butler and Olivier Sarr won’t be eligible for the postseason due to being two-way players
Notes that this is their final game of the season for both of them and is looking forward to how they play with extended minutes today – 1:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said he is happy for Jared Butler and Olivier Sarr to get extended run today, as they aren’t postseason eligible since they are on two-way pacts, so this will be their final chance to play this season. – 1:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said he was impressed by how the Memphis Hustle played when they were in town, and a lot of the Hustle players are rostered by the Grizzlies and will see action today. He mentioned Memphis is a system team, they do a lot of the same things regardless of lineups. pic.twitter.com/JlQUFleMEU – 1:49 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams (OUT) and Lindy Waters III getting shots up pregame. pic.twitter.com/uHIjQdJa33 – 1:42 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Tari Eason checks in. He is the first rookie to play in all 82 games since Mikal Bridges, Collin Sexton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in 2018-19. – 1:29 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Halifax’s Lindell Wiggington makes his first appearance against the Raptors in his 26th NBA game, all with Milwaukee the past two seasons. He had 28 points and 10 assists his first NBA start Friday night against Memphis. – 1:27 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Come for the impending Ousmane Dieng 20-point double-double, stay for the Easter bunny pic.twitter.com/j4tpU6su86 – 1:20 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
If you’re a Hornets fan and are wanting the best possible picks in the 2023 draft, here’s what you’re cheering for:
CLE ✅v CLT
PHI ✅v BKN
ORL ✅v MIA
MIL ✅v TOR
DET v CHI ✅
SAN v DAL ✅
MEM ✅v OKC
SAC ✅v DEN
UTA v LAL ✅ – 12:30 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finishes the season averaging 31.4 points on 62.6 TS%
Here’s a list of players who averaged 31+ PPG on >62 TS%:
Kevin Durant (2013-14)
Karl Malone (1989-90)
James Harden (2019-20)
Joel Embiid (2022-23)
Damian Lillard (2022-23)
Steph Curry (2020-21) – 12:09 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
April 9 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.4
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.9
3. Luka Dončić: 15.3
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.4
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.1
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.8
7. Damian Lillard: 13.8
8. Anthony Davis: 13.4
9. Stephen Curry: 12.6
10. LeBron James: 12.6 pic.twitter.com/MyvTR6ZdIS – 11:45 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Pelicans and Timberwolves tip off at 2:30 p.m.
The loser will host the Thunder on Wednesday in the 9/10 play-in game. – 11:19 AM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Josh Giddey: “As long as we stay on this right path, I think this team and this organization is gonna be in good hands for a long time.”
oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 11:06 AM
