Live stream: Hawks 64, Celtics 61

The Atlanta Hawks (41-40) play against the Boston Celtics (56-25) at TD Garden
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 9, 2023
Atlanta Hawks 64, Boston Celtics 61 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Boston Celtics @celtics
PP killin ’em 🔥
18 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST at the half pic.twitter.com/odGTjvg9Y7 – 2:13 PM
PP killin ’em 🔥
18 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST at the half pic.twitter.com/odGTjvg9Y7 – 2:13 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics trail the Hawks 64-61 at halftime. Payton Pritchard is on pace for 36 points and has shot 6-13 on 3s. One more half left in the regular season. – 2:09 PM
Celtics trail the Hawks 64-61 at halftime. Payton Pritchard is on pace for 36 points and has shot 6-13 on 3s. One more half left in the regular season. – 2:09 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
With 2:22 left in the 1H, Payton Pritchard has attempted 12 threes. – 2:05 PM
With 2:22 left in the 1H, Payton Pritchard has attempted 12 threes. – 2:05 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks call timeout after Hauser’s dunk in transition fouls out but the Hawks don’t grab the rebound and it gets the Celtics a 2nd chance 3 from Payton Pritchard.
Pritchard is 5-12 from 3 and has 15 points in 20 mins. – 2:04 PM
Hawks call timeout after Hauser’s dunk in transition fouls out but the Hawks don’t grab the rebound and it gets the Celtics a 2nd chance 3 from Payton Pritchard.
Pritchard is 5-12 from 3 and has 15 points in 20 mins. – 2:04 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Sam Hauser giving the fans what they want with another dunk attempt. – 2:03 PM
Sam Hauser giving the fans what they want with another dunk attempt. – 2:03 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Aaron Holiday is getting absolutely pummeled today. First by Muscala and then by Kabengele. Holiday just picked up his 2nd foul with 3:55 in 2Q. – 2:01 PM
Aaron Holiday is getting absolutely pummeled today. First by Muscala and then by Kabengele. Holiday just picked up his 2nd foul with 3:55 in 2Q. – 2:01 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Pretty sure De’Andre Hunter’s 3 should have been called out of bounds. It bounced up onto the backboard and the Hawks were able to grab a couple of rebounds that resulted in OO going to the line. – 1:59 PM
Pretty sure De’Andre Hunter’s 3 should have been called out of bounds. It bounced up onto the backboard and the Hawks were able to grab a couple of rebounds that resulted in OO going to the line. – 1:59 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
And Mathews draws a foul off Payton Pritchard and I think it was a 3-pt attempt.
Celtics call timeout with 6:12 in 2Q. They lead 46-44. – 1:52 PM
And Mathews draws a foul off Payton Pritchard and I think it was a 3-pt attempt.
Celtics call timeout with 6:12 in 2Q. They lead 46-44. – 1:52 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Payton Pritchard has attempted 10 3-pointers in 14 minutes. Legend. – 1:50 PM
Payton Pritchard has attempted 10 3-pointers in 14 minutes. Legend. – 1:50 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
OO checks back in for Bruno, who heads to the bench as the Hawks leading scorer. – 1:50 PM
OO checks back in for Bruno, who heads to the bench as the Hawks leading scorer. – 1:50 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics playing against Bruno Fernando and Garrison Mathews today is very amusing to me lol – 1:50 PM
Celtics playing against Bruno Fernando and Garrison Mathews today is very amusing to me lol – 1:50 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Good ball movement from the Hawks. They’re finding their groove as Mathews drains a 3 at the buzzer. He’s 1-4 from 3. – 1:49 PM
Good ball movement from the Hawks. They’re finding their groove as Mathews drains a 3 at the buzzer. He’s 1-4 from 3. – 1:49 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Bruno Fernando has reached double figures in a game for the 16th time in his career, and for the fifth time in a half. – 1:48 PM
Bruno Fernando has reached double figures in a game for the 16th time in his career, and for the fifth time in a half. – 1:48 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Shout out to this dude wearing an Andre Tippett Patriots jersey to the Celtics game pic.twitter.com/fFO7Mk84cr – 1:47 PM
Shout out to this dude wearing an Andre Tippett Patriots jersey to the Celtics game pic.twitter.com/fFO7Mk84cr – 1:47 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Bruno got dunked on by Luke Kornet and then took it to him one-on-one and drew the and-1 and completes it. Bruno is making some things happen. – 1:45 PM
Bruno got dunked on by Luke Kornet and then took it to him one-on-one and drew the and-1 and completes it. Bruno is making some things happen. – 1:45 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Former Pitt Panther Justin Champagnie just logged his first points as a member of the Boston Celtics
Pregame, I hit JC with a quick H2P, to which he said “YES SIR!” – 1:45 PM
Former Pitt Panther Justin Champagnie just logged his first points as a member of the Boston Celtics
Pregame, I hit JC with a quick H2P, to which he said “YES SIR!” – 1:45 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics honoring the late KC Jones before the 2nd quarter.
Jones’ family is here, along with Satch Sanders and his family. – 1:42 PM
Celtics honoring the late KC Jones before the 2nd quarter.
Jones’ family is here, along with Satch Sanders and his family. – 1:42 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Bruno Fernando was ready for the Kornet Kontest lol. pic.twitter.com/fbUWXUSEmO – 1:40 PM
Bruno Fernando was ready for the Kornet Kontest lol. pic.twitter.com/fbUWXUSEmO – 1:40 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Hawks 31, Celtics 29
Today’s second unit led by Jalen Johnson has certainly put an uptick in the defensive side of things for the Hawks to take a 2-point lead heading into 2Q.
The Hawks are 14-28 from the floor and 1-5 from 3. They’ve been rebounding better too. – 1:40 PM
1Q: Hawks 31, Celtics 29
Today’s second unit led by Jalen Johnson has certainly put an uptick in the defensive side of things for the Hawks to take a 2-point lead heading into 2Q.
The Hawks are 14-28 from the floor and 1-5 from 3. They’ve been rebounding better too. – 1:40 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Justin Champagnie checking in.
Brad Stevens on him: “Whoever would’ve come in would need to know they’re likely not gonna play, right? This is a growth opportunity for him.” – 1:36 PM
Justin Champagnie checking in.
Brad Stevens on him: “Whoever would’ve come in would need to know they’re likely not gonna play, right? This is a growth opportunity for him.” – 1:36 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Sam Hauser vs. Hawks 2022-23…
12-15 shooting…all from 3
59 minutes
36 points
11 rebounds
+45 – 1:32 PM
Sam Hauser vs. Hawks 2022-23…
12-15 shooting…all from 3
59 minutes
36 points
11 rebounds
+45 – 1:32 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Celtics call timeout and as Jalen and AJ walked to the bench, Quin met them at half court and talked to them together. – 1:32 PM
Celtics call timeout and as Jalen and AJ walked to the bench, Quin met them at half court and talked to them together. – 1:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
South Carolina women’s basketball star Aliyah Boston is in the house. – 1:31 PM
South Carolina women’s basketball star Aliyah Boston is in the house. – 1:31 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Hauser is quickly becoming that reliable wing player the Celtics were hoping for – 1:29 PM
Hauser is quickly becoming that reliable wing player the Celtics were hoping for – 1:29 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
JD Davison breaks the 3-point streak halfway through the first quarter with a floater. – 1:27 PM
JD Davison breaks the 3-point streak halfway through the first quarter with a floater. – 1:27 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hey, the Celtics finally took a shot that wasn’t from 3. – 1:27 PM
Hey, the Celtics finally took a shot that wasn’t from 3. – 1:27 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Al Horford’s son is sitting with him on the bench and handing out towels as the Celtics come back to the bench at the timeout. They’re even wearing matching sweatsuits.
Brad Stevens mentioned they need to develop young players today, so looks like they’re starting really young – 1:24 PM
Al Horford’s son is sitting with him on the bench and handing out towels as the Celtics come back to the bench at the timeout. They’re even wearing matching sweatsuits.
Brad Stevens mentioned they need to develop young players today, so looks like they’re starting really young – 1:24 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Last day of the season bizarre stat alert #1…
The Celtics have taken 11 shots in the first 5:08.
All 3’s.
They’re 6-11.
19-14, Boston. – 1:24 PM
Last day of the season bizarre stat alert #1…
The Celtics have taken 11 shots in the first 5:08.
All 3’s.
They’re 6-11.
19-14, Boston. – 1:24 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
With 6:52 left in the first quarter, the Celtics have yet to attempt their first 2-point field goal. They are 6-for-11 from the floor — all treys. They lead Atlanta, 19-14. #NoPaintSunday – 1:23 PM
With 6:52 left in the first quarter, the Celtics have yet to attempt their first 2-point field goal. They are 6-for-11 from the floor — all treys. They lead Atlanta, 19-14. #NoPaintSunday – 1:23 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks call timeout with 6:52 in 1Q. The Celtics are absolutely burning them from 3. All 11 of Boston’s shot attempts have come from outside.
The Hawks trail 19-14. – 1:23 PM
Hawks call timeout with 6:52 in 1Q. The Celtics are absolutely burning them from 3. All 11 of Boston’s shot attempts have come from outside.
The Hawks trail 19-14. – 1:23 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Brad Stevens says Jaylen Brown should be practicing by the middle to end of next week, so they don’t anticipate the hand injury to cost him any playoff time. Brown is sitting on the bench, and the bandaging is are less significant than it was Friday night – 1:23 PM
Brad Stevens says Jaylen Brown should be practicing by the middle to end of next week, so they don’t anticipate the hand injury to cost him any playoff time. Brown is sitting on the bench, and the bandaging is are less significant than it was Friday night – 1:23 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Joe Mazzulla likes the rhythm we have as we near the end of the regular season.
Tune in now on @NBCSBoston for Game 82 📺 pic.twitter.com/Gv9mPjzly2 – 1:23 PM
Joe Mazzulla likes the rhythm we have as we near the end of the regular season.
Tune in now on @NBCSBoston for Game 82 📺 pic.twitter.com/Gv9mPjzly2 – 1:23 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Celtics are 5-9 from 3. All 9 shot attempts have been from 3.
Hunter draws a 3-pt opportunity after getting fouled by Muscala. That’s Muscala’s 2nd w/ 7:11 in 1Q. – 1:22 PM
Celtics are 5-9 from 3. All 9 shot attempts have been from 3.
Hunter draws a 3-pt opportunity after getting fouled by Muscala. That’s Muscala’s 2nd w/ 7:11 in 1Q. – 1:22 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Here are outcomes you’re wanting @utahjazz fans if you’re rooting for draft positioning.
Lakers to beat the Jazz
Mavericks to beat the Spurs
Pelicans to beat the Timberwolves
Nets to beat the 76ers
Hawks to beat the Celtics
Raptors to beat the Bucks
Nuggets to beat the Kings – 1:22 PM
Here are outcomes you’re wanting @utahjazz fans if you’re rooting for draft positioning.
Lakers to beat the Jazz
Mavericks to beat the Spurs
Pelicans to beat the Timberwolves
Nets to beat the 76ers
Hawks to beat the Celtics
Raptors to beat the Bucks
Nuggets to beat the Kings – 1:22 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
The Celtics’ first 9 shots have been 3-pointers. It’d be electric if that was the directive for the entire game. – 1:22 PM
The Celtics’ first 9 shots have been 3-pointers. It’d be electric if that was the directive for the entire game. – 1:22 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Gary Trent has 12 points in six minutes, which is more than he’s scored in the Raptors nine games before that. He missed seven with injury, was scoreless in his first game back and had nine against Boston in his second. Toronto leads Bucks 16-15. – 1:21 PM
Gary Trent has 12 points in six minutes, which is more than he’s scored in the Raptors nine games before that. He missed seven with injury, was scoreless in his first game back and had nine against Boston in his second. Toronto leads Bucks 16-15. – 1:21 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Saddiq Bey buries a contested 3 over Blake Griffin. Fun fact, Bey trained w/ Griffin after he was drafted by the Pistons in 2020. – 1:20 PM
Saddiq Bey buries a contested 3 over Blake Griffin. Fun fact, Bey trained w/ Griffin after he was drafted by the Pistons in 2020. – 1:20 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Derrick White has officially played in all 82 games for the Celtics this season. Only two of his teammates have done that in their careers: Al Horford (2015-16) and Blake Griffin (2010-11). – 1:19 PM
Derrick White has officially played in all 82 games for the Celtics this season. Only two of his teammates have done that in their careers: Al Horford (2015-16) and Blake Griffin (2010-11). – 1:19 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Mike Muscala had a little trash talk for Aaron Holiday after his rebound led to a second chance 3 from Sam Hauser. Celtics lead 9-6 and Muscala is about to go to the line for 2 FTs after drawing a foul off Holiday. – 1:19 PM
Mike Muscala had a little trash talk for Aaron Holiday after his rebound led to a second chance 3 from Sam Hauser. Celtics lead 9-6 and Muscala is about to go to the line for 2 FTs after drawing a foul off Holiday. – 1:19 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics open up 3-6, all from 3. Blake Griffin has taken half of those so far – 1:18 PM
Celtics open up 3-6, all from 3. Blake Griffin has taken half of those so far – 1:18 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum, Smart, Horford, Brown dressed for their days off. pic.twitter.com/lvKibK5y7W – 1:16 PM
Tatum, Smart, Horford, Brown dressed for their days off. pic.twitter.com/lvKibK5y7W – 1:16 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
As expected, Joel Embiid not playing for the Sixers today. As a result…
Jayson Tatum will lead the NBA in scoring.
Joel Embiid will lead the NBA in points per game.
Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead the NBA in points per minute.
Choose your own scoring champion. – 1:08 PM
As expected, Joel Embiid not playing for the Sixers today. As a result…
Jayson Tatum will lead the NBA in scoring.
Joel Embiid will lead the NBA in points per game.
Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead the NBA in points per minute.
Choose your own scoring champion. – 1:08 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Sam Hauser led all scorers Friday night with 26 points. Making him just the second man #Celtics player this season to hit 6 threes and throw down 3 dunks in the same game. JT’s done it twice.
@DKSportsbook has -160 odds for Sam to hit at least 4 threes today against Atlanta. – 12:57 PM
Sam Hauser led all scorers Friday night with 26 points. Making him just the second man #Celtics player this season to hit 6 threes and throw down 3 dunks in the same game. JT’s done it twice.
@DKSportsbook has -160 odds for Sam to hit at least 4 threes today against Atlanta. – 12:57 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
16th start of the season for Blake Griffin.
Our friends @DKSportsbook don’t have an over/under on Tommy Points for Blake today (I’d set it at 2.5) but they do have him at 0.5 3-pointers. Griffin shooting 39.1% on 3s as starter this year.
pic.twitter.com/eviPnPvunW – 12:54 PM
16th start of the season for Blake Griffin.
Our friends @DKSportsbook don’t have an over/under on Tommy Points for Blake today (I’d set it at 2.5) but they do have him at 0.5 3-pointers. Griffin shooting 39.1% on 3s as starter this year.
pic.twitter.com/eviPnPvunW – 12:54 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
New episode of the Celtics Lab Podcast on YouTube with @JackSimoneNBA:
– Derrick White DPOY?
– Jaylen Brown All-NBA?
– Mazzulla COY?
Brought to you by:
@FanDuel – fanduel.com/BOSTON
@betterhelp – betterhelp.com/Celtlab
youtu.be/tIinFzWb75k – 12:48 PM
New episode of the Celtics Lab Podcast on YouTube with @JackSimoneNBA:
– Derrick White DPOY?
– Jaylen Brown All-NBA?
– Mazzulla COY?
Brought to you by:
@FanDuel – fanduel.com/BOSTON
@betterhelp – betterhelp.com/Celtlab
youtu.be/tIinFzWb75k – 12:48 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Celtics Nation, thank you for being the best sixth man in the league (other than @Malcolm Brogdon) ☘️ pic.twitter.com/9UHfPWopNH – 12:45 PM
Celtics Nation, thank you for being the best sixth man in the league (other than @Malcolm Brogdon) ☘️ pic.twitter.com/9UHfPWopNH – 12:45 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Holiday-Griffin-Bey-Hunter-Okongwu for Atlanta. That’s still a pretty good group for a rest day. The depth on these teams now is incredible. – 12:42 PM
Holiday-Griffin-Bey-Hunter-Okongwu for Atlanta. That’s still a pretty good group for a rest day. The depth on these teams now is incredible. – 12:42 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Hawks at Celtics – TD Garden – April 9, 2023 – Starters
Boston –White, Pritchard, Hauser, Muscala, Griffin
Atlanta – Holiday, Griffin, Bey, Hunter, Okongwu
OUT: Bos: Tatum, R. Williams, Horford, Brown, Smart, Brogdon, Gallinari Atl: Young, Murray, Collins, Capela, Bogdanovic pic.twitter.com/FPlWsYwzTy – 12:39 PM
Hawks at Celtics – TD Garden – April 9, 2023 – Starters
Boston –White, Pritchard, Hauser, Muscala, Griffin
Atlanta – Holiday, Griffin, Bey, Hunter, Okongwu
OUT: Bos: Tatum, R. Williams, Horford, Brown, Smart, Brogdon, Gallinari Atl: Young, Murray, Collins, Capela, Bogdanovic pic.twitter.com/FPlWsYwzTy – 12:39 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks starters against the Celtics:
Holiday
Griffin
Hunter
Bey
Okongwu – 12:38 PM
Hawks starters against the Celtics:
Holiday
Griffin
Hunter
Bey
Okongwu – 12:38 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brad on Tatum: “He’s had a couple of little nagging things that have popped up, so he’s missed a couple of games here and there, which in the big picture isn’t the end of the world. If you take out the 49 min. game that he played, his minutes are down from the start of the year.” – 12:34 PM
Brad on Tatum: “He’s had a couple of little nagging things that have popped up, so he’s missed a couple of games here and there, which in the big picture isn’t the end of the world. If you take out the 49 min. game that he played, his minutes are down from the start of the year.” – 12:34 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
All 82 for Derrick White. If you were wondering, Isaiah Thomas was the last Celtic to play every game. (2015-16)
In the last 15 years, only IT, Brandon Bass, Tyler Zeller, Evan Turner and Jeff Green played all 82 for Boston.
Yes, this was mostly an excuse to type those names. – 12:28 PM
All 82 for Derrick White. If you were wondering, Isaiah Thomas was the last Celtic to play every game. (2015-16)
In the last 15 years, only IT, Brandon Bass, Tyler Zeller, Evan Turner and Jeff Green played all 82 for Boston.
Yes, this was mostly an excuse to type those names. – 12:28 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
All 82 for Derrick White.
If you were wondering, Isaiah Thomas was the last Celtic to play every game. (2015-16)
In the last 15 years, only IT, Brandon Bass, Tyler Zeller, Evan Turner and Jeff Green played all 82 for Boston.
Yes, this was mostly an excuser to type those names. – 12:27 PM
All 82 for Derrick White.
If you were wondering, Isaiah Thomas was the last Celtic to play every game. (2015-16)
In the last 15 years, only IT, Brandon Bass, Tyler Zeller, Evan Turner and Jeff Green played all 82 for Boston.
Yes, this was mostly an excuser to type those names. – 12:27 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Stevens on #Celtics: “It’s hard to win … especially with the idea that you’re gonna be getting everyone’s best shot … they’ve navigated the inevitable ups and downs of a season … the east is very, very good. I think it’s probably the best I’ve seen since I’ve been here.” – 12:24 PM
Stevens on #Celtics: “It’s hard to win … especially with the idea that you’re gonna be getting everyone’s best shot … they’ve navigated the inevitable ups and downs of a season … the east is very, very good. I think it’s probably the best I’ve seen since I’ve been here.” – 12:24 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jayson Tatum this season:
— 30/9/5
— Eighteen 30/10 games
— 1st in points
Ties Larry Bird with the most 40-point games (11) in a season by a Celtic. pic.twitter.com/uP8wAbwdAL – 12:24 PM
Jayson Tatum this season:
— 30/9/5
— Eighteen 30/10 games
— 1st in points
Ties Larry Bird with the most 40-point games (11) in a season by a Celtic. pic.twitter.com/uP8wAbwdAL – 12:24 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Asked Brad Stevens, who spoke a few minutes ago, about Jaylen Brown’s hand: “I think he’ll be practicing by middle to the end of week and be fine. We’re ok there.” – 12:23 PM
Asked Brad Stevens, who spoke a few minutes ago, about Jaylen Brown’s hand: “I think he’ll be practicing by middle to the end of week and be fine. We’re ok there.” – 12:23 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For today’s game at Boston:
De’Andre Hunter (left knee soreness) is available.
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness), Clint Capela (right calf tightness), John Collins (low back tightness), Dejounte Murray (left ankle soreness), Trae Young (right groin soreness) are out. – 12:21 PM
For today’s game at Boston:
De’Andre Hunter (left knee soreness) is available.
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness), Clint Capela (right calf tightness), John Collins (low back tightness), Dejounte Murray (left ankle soreness), Trae Young (right groin soreness) are out. – 12:21 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Brad Stevens just gave a strong endorsement for Jaylen Brown to make All-NBA, which of course would make Jaylen supermax eligible this summer. – 12:20 PM
Brad Stevens just gave a strong endorsement for Jaylen Brown to make All-NBA, which of course would make Jaylen supermax eligible this summer. – 12:20 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Brad Stevens said Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown should both be on the All-NBA team. About Brown specifically, Stevens said he’d done a great job scoring when the Celtics need it while doing “a lot defensively” and reading defenses. He said Brown has had “a great run here.” – 12:19 PM
Brad Stevens said Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown should both be on the All-NBA team. About Brown specifically, Stevens said he’d done a great job scoring when the Celtics need it while doing “a lot defensively” and reading defenses. He said Brown has had “a great run here.” – 12:19 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Fitted for the finale 🤩
#JetBlueRunway pic.twitter.com/ryyQKS8JMk – 12:17 PM
Fitted for the finale 🤩
#JetBlueRunway pic.twitter.com/ryyQKS8JMk – 12:17 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Brad Stevens on Coach Mazzulla: “All he wants to do is learn and grow, and he’s been great with that. He’s been a great strength for us.” – 12:16 PM
Brad Stevens on Coach Mazzulla: “All he wants to do is learn and grow, and he’s been great with that. He’s been a great strength for us.” – 12:16 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Yesterday’s lucky fans received a surprise meet and greet with Blake to help kick off #FanAppreciation with @TDBank_US ☘️ pic.twitter.com/WI9t6J9woh – 11:57 AM
Yesterday’s lucky fans received a surprise meet and greet with Blake to help kick off #FanAppreciation with @TDBank_US ☘️ pic.twitter.com/WI9t6J9woh – 11:57 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Snyder on #Celtics following his 3PA lead: “That jumps out. For myself, looking at how we tried to evolve in an offensive style, seeing that take place here … they’re shooting them in a lot of different situations….” – 11:54 AM
Snyder on #Celtics following his 3PA lead: “That jumps out. For myself, looking at how we tried to evolve in an offensive style, seeing that take place here … they’re shooting them in a lot of different situations….” – 11:54 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Asked Quin Snyder how he looks ahead to #Celtics if #hawks win the play-in: “Any potential opponent, from a coaching stand point, you’ve got guys on your staff who begin to do that preparation on some level … still focusing on your team is the way that we approach it.” – 11:51 AM
Asked Quin Snyder how he looks ahead to #Celtics if #hawks win the play-in: “Any potential opponent, from a coaching stand point, you’ve got guys on your staff who begin to do that preparation on some level … still focusing on your team is the way that we approach it.” – 11:51 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tallest American NBA player Luke Kornet signing a few autographs pregame pic.twitter.com/wkJk6vREHV – 11:46 AM
Tallest American NBA player Luke Kornet signing a few autographs pregame pic.twitter.com/wkJk6vREHV – 11:46 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
April 9 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.4
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.9
3. Luka Dončić: 15.3
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.4
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.1
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.8
7. Damian Lillard: 13.8
8. Anthony Davis: 13.4
9. Stephen Curry: 12.6
10. LeBron James: 12.6 pic.twitter.com/MyvTR6ZdIS – 11:45 AM
April 9 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.4
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.9
3. Luka Dončić: 15.3
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.4
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.1
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.8
7. Damian Lillard: 13.8
8. Anthony Davis: 13.4
9. Stephen Curry: 12.6
10. LeBron James: 12.6 pic.twitter.com/MyvTR6ZdIS – 11:45 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Brown, Gallinari, Horford, Smart, Tatum, and R. Williams all OUT for the Celtics today – 11:38 AM
Brown, Gallinari, Horford, Smart, Tatum, and R. Williams all OUT for the Celtics today – 11:38 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Quite an injury report for the Celtics for this meaningless game. pic.twitter.com/V4I0i0dMqy – 11:38 AM
Quite an injury report for the Celtics for this meaningless game. pic.twitter.com/V4I0i0dMqy – 11:38 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
White-Pritchard-Hauser-Muscala-Griffin for the #Celtics today. White hits 82 games, a feat that feels worthy of a hefty bonus in today’s league. – 11:30 AM
White-Pritchard-Hauser-Muscala-Griffin for the #Celtics today. White hits 82 games, a feat that feels worthy of a hefty bonus in today’s league. – 11:30 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mazzulla on where the Celtics are at the end of the regular season:
We’ve accomplished what we needed to. We’re aware of the things we do really, really well…I like our mindset. – 11:30 AM
Mazzulla on where the Celtics are at the end of the regular season:
We’ve accomplished what we needed to. We’re aware of the things we do really, really well…I like our mindset. – 11:30 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
White, Pritchard, Hauser, Muscala, Griffin are today’s starters – 11:30 AM
White, Pritchard, Hauser, Muscala, Griffin are today’s starters – 11:30 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Rob Williams all ruled OUT today for Boston.
Derrick White (playing all 82), Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, Mike Muscala and Blake Griffin will start – 11:29 AM
Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Rob Williams all ruled OUT today for Boston.
Derrick White (playing all 82), Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, Mike Muscala and Blake Griffin will start – 11:29 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics starters this Easter Sunday, per Mazzulla:
White
Pritchard
Hauser
Muscala
Griffin – 11:29 AM
Celtics starters this Easter Sunday, per Mazzulla:
White
Pritchard
Hauser
Muscala
Griffin – 11:29 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tatum, Smart and Rob are out. White, Pritchard, Hauser, Muscala and Griffin will start, per Joe Mazzulla. – 11:29 AM
Tatum, Smart and Rob are out. White, Pritchard, Hauser, Muscala and Griffin will start, per Joe Mazzulla. – 11:29 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics ball boys currently all wearing the JT 1s
Tatum gifted team personnel a pair each a few days ago – 10:55 AM
Celtics ball boys currently all wearing the JT 1s
Tatum gifted team personnel a pair each a few days ago – 10:55 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Looks like JD Davison rocking a new haircut as he gets shots up pregame pic.twitter.com/uhZisNmilr – 10:53 AM
Looks like JD Davison rocking a new haircut as he gets shots up pregame pic.twitter.com/uhZisNmilr – 10:53 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
It now looks as if Miami will play several rotation regulars today against Orlando, as a means of getting one final cardio blowout before Tuesday’s game against Atlanta. – 10:37 AM
It now looks as if Miami will play several rotation regulars today against Orlando, as a means of getting one final cardio blowout before Tuesday’s game against Atlanta. – 10:37 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
The Celtics should start Malcolm Brogdon today and give Derrick White the day off – 10:33 AM
The Celtics should start Malcolm Brogdon today and give Derrick White the day off – 10:33 AM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Hawks’ regular season ends today but there will still be an episode of the @ajc Hawks Report! Send @dsallerson and i your questions for this week’s mailbag. – 10:32 AM
The Hawks’ regular season ends today but there will still be an episode of the @ajc Hawks Report! Send @dsallerson and i your questions for this week’s mailbag. – 10:32 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Headed to the last Celtics game of the regular season
The Playoffs are here! – 10:07 AM
Headed to the last Celtics game of the regular season
The Playoffs are here! – 10:07 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Are Sixers deeper than we thought? Friday’s surprising win in Atlanta showcased solid depth inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:33 AM
Are Sixers deeper than we thought? Friday’s surprising win in Atlanta showcased solid depth inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:33 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Can the Heat’s success continue against the Hawks’ Trae Young? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:58 AM
Can the Heat’s success continue against the Hawks’ Trae Young? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:58 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
TODAY ☘️ Celtics vs. @Jaryd Wilson
⏰ 1:00 PM
📍 @tdgarden
📺 @NBCSBoston & @espn
🎙️ @985TheSportsHub
Small Business of the Game: https://t.co/RPmww72k6q
#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/uvhrRmVYYj – 8:00 AM
TODAY ☘️ Celtics vs. @Jaryd Wilson
⏰ 1:00 PM
📍 @tdgarden
📺 @NBCSBoston & @espn
🎙️ @985TheSportsHub
Small Business of the Game: https://t.co/RPmww72k6q
#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/uvhrRmVYYj – 8:00 AM