Hawks vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Atlanta Hawks play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden

The Atlanta Hawks are spending $3,654,544 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $3,170,907 per win

Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 9, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: ESPN

Home TV: NBC Sports Boston

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL

Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Away Radio: WZGC

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!