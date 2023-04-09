Hawks vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

April 9, 2023

By |

The Atlanta Hawks play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden

The Atlanta Hawks are spending $3,654,544 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $3,170,907 per win

Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 9, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: ESPN
Home TV: NBC Sports Boston
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Away Radio: WZGC

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

