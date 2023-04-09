Live stream: Hornets 49, Cavaliers 54

The Charlotte Hornets (26-55) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-30) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 9, 2023
Charlotte Hornets 49, Cleveland Cavaliers 54 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Great +1 finish by Nick Richards despite the spacing, Cleveland are happy to give up the 3 to Kai Jones pic.twitter.com/VCwJ1ifwPc – 2:13 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Last half of the regular season, coming right up!
@socios | #Ad | #LetEmKnow
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Charlotte 0-19 from the 3-point line in first half. Is that bad? – 2:08 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Halftime: Cavs 54, Hornets 49. Danny Green has 13 points in 9 minutes. I’ve seen enough of Ricky Rubio shooting: 2-10 in first half for 6 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists. – 2:06 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs lead the Hornets 54-49 at halftime. Danny Green has 13 points to lead the team. The Hornets have missed all 19 3-pointers they’ve attempted. What an afternoon it’s been. – 2:06 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Mark’s got us 🔨
@Mark Williams | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/k3QyoV9DVz
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Ricky Rubio is on triple-double watch here. Has 6 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. – 2:03 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Ricky Rubio now 1-7 from floor. He does have 4 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists – 1:53 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Looks like we could be having another Danny Green Day on our hands.👀
Personalize your highlights on the #CavsApp to get content of your favorite players, presented by @Verizon. #Ad pic.twitter.com/8v5RSU5xva
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Danny Green is torching the low-calorie version of the Hornets. He has 13 points off the bench and has banged in a trio of triples. But is there room for him in the playoff rotation?
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/04/d…
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Good to see Bryce McGowens getting to the free throw line over the last 3 games with 6, 6 and 5 (and counting) attempts.
In College his foul drawing rate was historically good, we’re beginning to see that now – 1:48 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Don't do 'em like that, @Lamar Stevens! 🤯 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/M0mFO10bCR
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Danny Green has made three 3-pointers already. None of the makes have touched the rim. Just missed a heat check, though. – 1:43 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
💪💪💪
@BryceMcgowens5 | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/arDEkBNVxv
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Second time’s the charm? 🤣
@evanmobley | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/ucdJX0dCQc
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs are moving the ball well early with 8 assists on 11 made shots. Danny Green leads the Cavs with 7 points. Cavs lead 25-17 after the first quarter. – 1:35 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Danny Green has picked up where he left off in Orlando. He has 7 points in 5 minutes, including a 3-pointer. My prediction: He will play in playoffs for Cavs – 1:33 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs leading the Hornets 25-17 after the first quarter. Danny Green leads all scorers with seven points. Interesting to me he was the first guy off the bench this afternoon. – 1:33 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ali. Parcells. Windhorst. Simmons. Auerbach. A narrator talking about “greatness.” Even … Charles de Gaulle?
What they share is they all appeared in the run-up to Cleveland’s ’15 playoffs. But hype videos are only the start of teams’ playoff prep:
latimes.com/sports/clipper…
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
We’ve reached the halfway point of the first quarter here. Danny Green is set to be the first member of the #Cavs off the bench. They’re leading the Hornets 10-4. – 1:22 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
We’ve got Jarrett Allen taking 3-pointers less than two minutes into this one. Happy final day of the regular season, everyone. – 1:13 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Ball is up. The season finale between the #Cavs and Hornets is underway. – 1:10 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
WE’RE PLAYIN’ BASKETBALL. #LetEmKnow
📺 Tune in on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/pabd8XgioT
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Game 82 loading…
📍 Cleveland, OH
🆚 @Cleveland Cavaliers
⏰ 1pm ET
📺 @HornetsOnBally
📻 @wfnz 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/BiowmwgATj – 12:57 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Here we go 🏁🏁🏁
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/sCf88xTUCd
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Sunday Starters.✨
@fuboTV | #ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/AmxZd9GV8J
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Then you have four teams that started 1-11 or worsethat made playoffs:
– 2022 Pelicans
– 1985 Cavaliers
– 1968 Bulls
And the 1997 Suns started 0-13 and made playoffs.
Standard bearer for 2-10 playoff teams is the ’78 Sonics, who lost Game 7 of the NBA Finals after 2-10 start. – 12:33 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
If you’re a Hornets fan and are wanting the best possible picks in the 2023 draft, here’s what you’re cheering for:
CLE ✅v CLT
PHI ✅v BKN
ORL ✅v MIA
MIL ✅v TOR
DET v CHI ✅
SAN v DAL ✅
MEM ✅v OKC
SAC ✅v DEN
UTA v LAL ✅ – 12:30 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Easter Sunday at the FieldHouse!
GAME 82 🌟 but basketball is FAR from over in the Land!
GAME 82 🌟 but basketball is FAR from over in the Land!

Cavs vs. Hornets. Let's re-live some of the best moments of the season. Join us at 12:30 on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/pVZy4ArvAV
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Dressed up for the regular season finale.
@stockx | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/ORZXcSEf8S
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs CLE
Ball (R Ankle Surgery) out
Martin (L Knee Soreness) out
Rozier (R Foot Discomfort) out
Hayward (L Thumb Sprain) out
Oubre (R Shoulder Strain) out
Washington (R Foot Sprain) out
Smith (R Great Toe Sprain) out
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/AZT6CAsEzb – 11:57 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
We’re debuting an alternate video stream leveraging our venue’s C-View volumetric technology from @CanonUSAimaging today as the Cavs take on the Hornets!
Fans can access the alternative stream via the Bally Sports app.
LEARN MORE: on.nba.com/3KquebC pic.twitter.com/G423lhYqbZ – 11:57 AM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
JB Bickerstaff said his starting lineup today will be Ricky Rubio, Cedi Osman, Dean Wade, Evan Moble and Jarrett Allen. – 11:45 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers are signing two players today to add depth for the postseason, sources told ESPN. L.A. will sign guard Shaq Harrison, a defensive-minded point guard, and Tristan Thompson, a veteran center with playoff experience on LeBron James’ teams in Cleveland. Both players… – 11:38 AM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said that he had conversations with the players about where they felt they were at and what they needed, and Evan Mobley said he wanted to get some minutes to stay in a rhythm heading into the playoffs. – 11:36 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff says that Jarrett Allen will play and start today. He’ll be joined in the starting lineup by Ricky Rubio, Cedi Osman, Dean Wade, and Evan Mobley.
Bickerstaff added that everyone available today will play at some point. – 11:33 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff had a conversation with every player going into the regular season finale. He asked them if they would prefer to play & stay in some kind of rhythm or rest ahead of the playoffs. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen preferred to play and keep rhythm. – 11:25 AM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Happy Easter!
It’s a 1PM start over on @BallySportsCLE! #Cavs
JB said he was in a giving mood so he revealed the starters early😂
Ricky Rubio
Cedi Osman
Dean Wade
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen – 11:22 AM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup today for Charlotte: Ricky Rubio, Cedi Osman, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 11:21 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs will start Ricky Rubio, Cedi Osman, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen today. – 11:20 AM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Ricky Rubio, Cedi Osman, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen will start today vs. Charlotte. – 11:20 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen WILL PLAY today against the Hornets in the regular season finale. – 11:19 AM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Dennis Smith is questionable for Charlotte with a right big toe sprain. Five others are out: LaMelo Ball (right foot surgery), Gordon Haywood (left thumb sprain), Cody Martinez (left knee strain), Kelly Oubre Jr. (right shoulder strain) and P.J. Washington (right foot sprain) – 11:11 AM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Five other Cavs players are out, including Darius Garland (left lower leg contusion), Caris LeVert (right knee soreness), Donovan Mitchell (left middle finger sprain), Isaac Okoro (left knee soreness) and Dylan Windler (left foot sprain). – 11:08 AM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Game 82 starts at 1 p.m. Don’t expect to see many of the stars in action. Jarrett Allen is questionable with a right groin strain. – 11:06 AM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
It's been quite the season for the Cavaliers, who finish off the regular season today before the playoffs begin! #Cavs pic.twitter.com/md0KSTzehu
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
A glimpse into this afternoon’s matchup!
#LetsFly | @DraftKings pic.twitter.com/Wa88bqRqdR
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites this afternoon at home against the Charlotte Hornets. – 9:28 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
If you’re coming to the game today, here’s your Fan Appreciation Day, presented by @Drug_Mart, redemption points 👏:
Atrium – next to the BSO broadcast booth
Portal 23 – across from Bell’s Bar
Portal 59 – in front of Overlook Bar – 9:21 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Game Eighty-two.✨
🕐 1:00PM EST
📺 @BallySportsCLE
📻 @wtam1100, @wmms, @Power891
@RocketMortgage | #ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/QdsvrpCQ5N – 9:21 AM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Happy Easter from your Hornets family! 💜 pic.twitter.com/xFTlSOsbas
