Hornets vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Charlotte Hornets play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
The Charlotte Hornets are spending $4,842,165 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $2,979,730 per win
Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 9, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Home Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!