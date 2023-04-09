Ime Udoka among candidates for Pistons head coaching job

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Ime Udoka could be back in the running as a head coach as soon as next season according to multiple reports masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 3:59 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Neglected to mention Nick Nurse as a candidate from that @KellyIko/@sam_amick article.
So the list is:
Nick Nurse
Kenny Atkinson
Frank Vogel
James Borrego
Adrian Griffin
Ime Udoka
Decent bet the last two names are:
Scott Brooks
Rex Kalamian
(Reported prior by @JakeLFischer) – 3:51 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Stephen Silas will immediately become a coveted assistant. An obvious option: Boston. The Celtics have been short staffed and if Ime Udoka lands another job, more could go. Silas’s father, Paul, was a legendary Celtic. – 3:32 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Per @TheAthleticNBA: here are the current candidates to fill the Rockets vacancy:
Kenny Atkinson
Frank Vogel
James Borrego
Adrian Griffin
Ime Udoka
+ 3 more candidates
theathletic.com/4393564/2023/0… – 3:27 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 99 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss rumours Ime Udoka’s name has been circling as an option for the Rockets and Raptors.
Listen to the ep here 👇
linktr.ee/roguebogues
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Rockets #Raptors #Coach pic.twitter.com/ZDCAwC0fwa – 6:59 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ime Udoka linked to Toronto Raptors head coaching job if Nick Nurse leaves, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/ime-u… – 4:07 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Pistons candidates will include Bucks assistant Charles Lee, Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin, Ime Udoka, Heat assistant Chris Quinn, among others, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 9, 2023
Sources say the Rockets’ initial coaching candidates are expected to be Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, former Lakers coach Frank Vogel, ex-Hornets coach James Borrego, Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin and ex-Celtics coach Ime Udoka. The Rockets are expected to have a list of about eight candidates, according to sources. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 9, 2023
